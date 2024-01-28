Why Do Cats Knock Things over and How to Stop Them

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a cat owner, you’re probably all too familiar with the frustrating habit of your feline friend knocking things over. Whether it’s a glass of water, a vase, or even your favorite knick-knacks, cats seem to have a knack for causing chaos. But why do they do it, and can you do anything to stop it?

Highlights Cats may knock things over due to boredom, attention-seeking, or hunting instincts.

Not all cats engage in this behavior; it varies by age, energy, and personality.

Providing play outlets like toys and cat trees can prevent unwanted knocking.

Using deterrents such as foil or double-sided tape can keep cats away.

Consulting a cat behaviorist is advised if knocking over items becomes compulsive. Open book

Understanding why a cat desires to knock things over can help find effective ways to discourage this behavior.

From boredom and territorial marking to seeking attention and simply enjoying the act of knocking things around, there are a variety of reasons why cats engage in this behavior.

Do all cats like knocking things over?

Not all cats like to knock things over. However, this behavior is common and normal among our feline friends. The tendency to knock things over varies from cat to cat, and factors like age, energy levels, personality, and environment can contribute to this behavior.

Cats are natural hunters and use their paws to catch their prey. While our cats have been domesticated, they have retained this instinct and often use bat at things with their paws to explore their environment.

Reasons why cats knock things over

Sometimes, your cat isn’t trying to be naughty or destructive when it pushes things. There are several reasons cats are in this playful antic, and you can work on solving the issue by understanding why they do it.

Hunting instinct

Cats are naturally hunters and have a solid drive to hunt anything that moves. Unfortunately, a domestic cat’s living environment cannot satisfy a cat’s instincts. Cats use their paws in the wild to manipulate objects and capture prey. This includes batting, swatting, and pawing at their target.



Image credit: cottonbro studio

Cats knock stuff over in the home because they are trying to simulate the thrill of a hunt. They are especially drawn to small, shiny, or noisy objects. Cats are also drawn to objects that mimic the movements of their prey, like pens, paper, and small toys.

Boredom

If you don’t give your cat something to do, it’ll find something to do. Your cat may knock things off counters and desks because it lacks physical and mental stimulation.

Cats are intelligent animals that need regular enrichment to stay healthy. A bored cat is more likely to do different things to entertain itself, including knocking items over.

Attention-seeking behavior

Any pet parent can tell you that cats are absolute divas! You may notice your cat knocking things over to get your attention. Your cat might be trying to tell you that it’s feeding time or asking you to play with it.

Cats learn quickly; yours might have realized that it gets attention when throwing something off a table. So, guess what? Your smart kitty will knock things over as a way to get your attention.

Curiosity

Ever heard the phrase “Curiosity killed the cat?”. In your case, curiosity might cause your cat to kill your favorite lamp. Sometimes, cats knock things off tables simply because they want to explore objects.



Image credit: Мария Ельникова

If you’ve recently changed the arrangement of things around the house or added something new, your cat might push at things to interact with them or test if they are edible and fun to play with.

Playtime

Unlike dogs, cats can sometimes be loners with an independent personality. Cats usually find ways to entertain themselves, and knocking things over just might be a fun sport for your kitty. This behavior may provide an independent form of play for when they need solo playtime.

On the other hand, you may also notice this behavior increase if you don’t play with your cat often. While cats enjoy solo playtime, they are also affectionate animals that must spend at least 15 minutes playing daily. If your cat isn’t stimulated physically, it will find other ways to lose pent-up energy.

Territorial marking

Your cat may be knocking things over because it’s trying to mark its territory. Cats have scent glands on their paws, and when they touch objects, they leave behind a unique smell. This smell helps other cats around to know that there’s an alpha cat in the area.

You are more likely to see this behavior with items that your cat sees as new or belonging to it.

How to stop your cat from knocking things over

While it might be cute to see your cat knock over a ball or a fluffy toy, it may be less cute when the thing being pushed over is a breakable vase or cup. Here are some tips on how to stop this behavior in cats.



Put away valuable items

Your cat can’t break what it can’t reach, right? Move these items to a shelf, cabinet, or even a glass case to prevent your cat from reaching it. You could also install barriers in your home, such as baby gates or doors, to keep your cat away from certain rooms.

Provide outlets for play

Since one of the reasons for this behavior is boredom, you should provide outlets for your cat’s energy. Provide your cat with things to keep them entertained and stimulated, like enough toys, scratching posts, and hiding places. Cat trees and shelves are great furniture if your cat jumps a lot.

Image credit: Min An

Note that cats need to have play sessions each day of about 20-30 minutes to stay healthy and happy.

Use deterrents

Use deterrents like foil or double-sided tape on objects that you don’t want your cat to knock over. Most cats dislike the sticky texture of the tape and the sound of foil and will stay away.

Tidy up

Tidy up your kitchen table, desks, and counters. This way, your cat can’t find things to knock down.

Provide alternatives

If you notice that your cat is showing interest in an item and heading to knock it down, offer alternative distractions, such as a toy or treat. You can effectively shift their focus away from this destructive behavior by redirecting their attention.



Consult a cat behavior expert

If your cat compulsively knocks items down, you should consult a veterinarian and a cat behaviorist. They can help you determine what’s happening and identify any health or behavioral issues. A cat behavior specialist can conduct a thorough assessment of your cat’s behavior, identify underlying causes, and provide tailored solutions.

Frequently asked questions

Why is my cat suddenly knocking things over?

Your cat may be knocking things over due to playfulness, seeking attention, boredom, or mimicking hunting instincts. Environmental changes, stress, or underlying health issues could also contribute to this behavior.

How do you discipline a cat to stop doing something?

Disciplining a cat involves redirecting their behavior to more appropriate activities. Use positive reinforcement and reward good behavior with treats or praise. Avoid physical punishment, as it can harm the bond with your cat.