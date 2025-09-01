I Create Pet Portraits, With Each 12″ X 12″ Piece Requiring Two Weeks To Complete (12 Pics)
I’m a fine artist based in New York City, specializing in pet and family portraiture. I create custom portraits from your photos, incorporating personalized elements that make each piece truly unique.
With a deep love for animals, I capture their character and spirit with sensitivity and care. I work in acrylic on stretched canvas, and custom sizes are available.
More info: portraitspaintedbylynn.com | x.com | Facebook | Instagram
