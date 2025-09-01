ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a fine artist based in New York City, specializing in pet and family portraiture. I create custom portraits from your photos, incorporating personalized elements that make each piece truly unique.

With a deep love for animals, I capture their character and spirit with sensitivity and care. I work in acrylic on stretched canvas, and custom sizes are available.

More info: portraitspaintedbylynn.com | x.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Dina

Colorful pet portrait painting of a smiling dog wearing a dark bandana against a vibrant outdoor background.

    #2

    Sally

    Oil painting pet portrait of a white cat with dark ears resting near a small yellow bird on a red and orange background.

    #3

    Tyson

    Pet portrait painting of a black dog with yellow eyes, showcasing detailed brushwork on a 12 by 12 inch canvas.

    #4

    Bob

    Oil painting pet portrait of a golden retriever with a blue leash and ball, showcasing detailed brushwork on fur and background.

    #5

    Paris

    Painting of a smiling dog as a pet portrait, showcasing detailed brushwork in a 12 by 12 inch artwork.

    #6

    Lilly & Evie

    Painting of two dogs lying on a red cushion, showcasing detailed pet portraits with vibrant colors and expressive features.

    #7

    Baby

    Painting of a white dog pet portrait held by hands with a city skyline background in a 12 by 12 inch artwork.

    #8

    Best Friends Forever

    Impressionist pet portrait painting of child with dog, warm tones, created on 12 by 12 canvas, requiring two weeks to complete.

    #9

    Bella & Bandit

    Painting of two small white dogs sitting near colorful flower pots, showcasing detailed pet portraits in a vibrant garden setting.

    #10

    Miss Peggy Lee

    Painting of a small white dog on a tiled floor near water, showcasing detailed pet portrait artistry in a 12 by 12 inch format.

    #11

    Petie

    Pet portrait painting of a small dog with large ears and a red collar against a colorful outdoor background.

    #12

    Paddy

    Colorful pet portrait painting of a happy dog with tongue out, showcasing detailed brushwork and vibrant background swirls.

