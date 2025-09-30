Family Rejects Daughter’s Fiancé, She Can’t Take It Anymore And Reveals His Earnings

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most important things in life is financial stability. Couples certainly need to be in-tune about practical things like budgeting, saving, and investing. That being said, the quality of your relationship goes far beyond just money. Trust, good communication, respect, support, and passion are all fundamental.

The reality, though, is that some parents put far too much emphasis on cash. Instead of hoping that their kids find a partner who is kind and caring, they urge them to find a significant other who earns a ton. One internet user, u/RedBee7763, went viral on the AITA subreddit after sharing how her relatives looked down on her fiancé. They thought that he barely made ends meet with his salary, when the exact opposite was true. The woman accidentally let slip what her soulmate actually earns and asked the internet for advice on what to do. You’ll find the full story, including the internet’s reactions, below.

Even though financial stability is important, happiness in healthy relationships revolves around more than just money

Man using a drill at a woodworking project, illustrating family rejects daughter’s fiancé and revealing his earnings story.

One internet user shared how her family kept looking down on her fiancé, unaware of how much he actually brought to the table

Text excerpt from a personal story about family rejecting daughter’s fiancé and revealing his earnings after years of criticism.

Woman sharing story about meeting fiancé who supervises roofing crew, highlighting family rejection and fiancé’s earnings.

Text about dating, job insecurity, income imbalance, and revealing fiancé’s construction company earnings in a serious relationship.

Text excerpt discussing shock at fiancé’s construction earnings matching a surgeon’s salary and property ownership revealed.

Text showing a daughter revealing her fiancé’s earnings after family rejects him, highlighting financial tensions.

Text excerpt about family rejecting daughter's fiancé, highlighting disapproval and snide remarks from relatives.

Text about family rejecting daughter’s fiancé and reveal of his earnings causing constant battle.

Text excerpt showing family tension over wedding plans and mentions prenuptial concerns about fiancé's earnings.

Upset woman and her fiancé sitting on couch, discussing family rejection and revealing his earnings in a tense moment.

Woman revealing fiancé’s earnings during confrontation with family after their rejection of her relationship.

Text excerpt about fiancé and argument, highlighting family rejection and revealing fiancé’s earnings conflict.

Text on a white background stating a family conflict over secrets causing tension between daughter and fiancé.

Image source: RedBee7763

The story got a lot of attention and started an intense discussion

Young woman covering her face in distress, upset about family rejecting daughter’s fiancé and his revealed earnings.

According to the OP, things have been tense, after she couldn’t take it anymore and stood up to defend her fiancé, whom her family had looked down on for years. Now, her parents are mad at her for having kept secrets about him from them.

On the flip side, the redditor’s partner is disappointed that she wasn’t able to keep his secret. “I’m stuck in the middle and don’t know what to do,” she wrote.

The reaction to the story was mixed. Many redditors reading the story weren’t impressed by the way that the OP handled the situation. Some thought that her fiancé would have defended himself if he had thought it important, so there was no need to step in on his behalf.

Others wondered why the woman focused on proving her parents wrong by highlight how much her partner earns, instead of talking about how happy he makes her and what a great character he has.

And while some thought it was wrong for the OP to break her partner’s trust, others pointed out that she must have been incredibly frustrated, constantly having to hear her family making fun of him. Others, meanwhile, were even more sympathetic to the author of the post.

No matter what happened, the core issue is that the post author’s family value people’s earnings far, far more than anything else. Don’t get us wrong, financial stability is essential: you want to have a safety net and to have more opportunities in life for yourself and your children.

Money issues are among the top things that couples fight about, so it’s essential they’re on the same page

Young woman volunteering embraces older man indoors, capturing emotional family moment about fiancé and earnings reveal.

‘Brides’ points out that the top things that married couples fight about most often are money, intimacy, and housework. So being on the same page with your partner in terms of finances is a great idea and will provide stability in the long term.

However, happiness in life isn’t just a product of wealth. Otherwise, you’d see millionaires and billionaires strutting around smiling and dancing all the time. More often than not, it’s the opposite. No matter how much you earn, it never seems enough. And with greater wealth come more responsibilities; as well as mistrust in others and the paranoia of losing it all.

True happiness is about developing meaningful relationships with your family and friends, finding purpose in your work, and giving back to the community by volunteering your time, energy, and cash. Not only that, many would argue that having good health is far more important than a massive bank balance.

However, when it comes to charity, it’s a good idea to focus on the causes that you personally care about, not what everyone tells you is important. According to the Harvard Business Review, you’re more likely to be happy from spending money on someone else, however, it matters how and why you give.

You’ll feel far happier about your decision to be charitable if you feel like you were free to make the decision, instead of forced into it by your peers.

The author of the post revealed some more background info in the comments

Reddit discussion about family rejecting fiancé and her revealing his earnings amid conflict and confidence shown by fiancé.

Many readers thought that the woman did the wrong thing

Comment about family rejecting daughter's fiancé based on earnings, discussing relationship and character values.

Woman reveals fiancé's earnings after family rejects daughter's fiancé, sharing their financial happiness and relationship support.

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing family rejection of daughter’s fiancé and revealing his earnings in emotional response.

Text post discussing family rejecting daughter's fiancé and revealing his earnings, focusing on trust and conflict with relatives.

Comment explaining family rejection of daughter’s fiancé after she revealed his earnings in a relationship dispute.

Family rejects daughter’s fiancé causing tension before she reveals his earnings to end the conflict.

Reddit comment criticizing parents for rejecting daughter's fiancé and discussing revealing his earnings.

Text post discussing family rejection of daughter's fiancé and revealing his earnings, focusing on relationship and financial issues.

Text advice on handling family rejecting daughter’s fiancé, emphasizing fiancé’s finances and family priorities.

However, some believe that pretty much everyone was in the wrong

Comment discussing family rejection of daughter’s fiancé and the impact of revealing his earnings on relationships.

Others stood up for the author. Here’s what they had to say

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family rejecting daughter’s fiancé and revealing his earnings.

Commenter on an online forum discussing family rejection of daughter's fiancé and relationship conflicts.

Comment discussing family rejecting daughter's fiancé, addressing earnings, parental criticism, and relationship tensions.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing fiancé earnings and family rejection in a relationship conflict thread.

Comment on family rejecting daughter’s fiancé, discussing her reaction and revealing his earnings online.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family rejecting daughter’s fiancé and revealing his earnings in a heated moment.

Comment discussing family rejection of daughter’s fiancé, mentioning fiancé’s income and related insecurities in a text post.

Comment discussing family rejection of daughter’s fiancé, financial protection, and prenuptial agreements in a relationship dispute.

Screenshot of online comment discussing defending fiancé amid family rejection and revealing his earnings in a family conflict thread.