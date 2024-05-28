ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that “stores” as a concept have been around for centuries, there is still an ever-present subset of folks who can’t seem to get the hang of being normal in public. The ways this can manifest are infinitely frustrating, but one of the most common is someone feeling like they are entitled to preferential treatment from strangers.

A man shared his tale of petty revenge when he ensured that a line-cutter at Home Depot paid the full and correct price for sheetrock. We reached out to the man who shared the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

People cutting in line is downright frustrating

So one man decided to make sure an entitled Home Depot customer didn’t benefit from a pricing error

Many “entitled” people are simply narcissists

Cutting in line is one of those sins that, on paper, is entirely inconsequential. Yet most of us intrinsically understand that if everyone acted this way, society would fall apart in a matter of days. This is perhaps one of the main reasons why so many people found this particular tale engaging. Yes, these entitled Home Depot shoppers only had to pay an extra $80, but justice in these sorts of situations tends to be rare.

Entitlement, in general, can manifest in so many ways. Cutting in line is a classic example, while others might be familiar with the delusional demands some people have. For example, when entitlement goes too far, the person might start to truly believe in some sort of alternative reality where they deserve to be given things. This, unfortunately, tends to mean that entitled narcissists exist in a world with completely different rules and expectations, which makes them angry when it doesn’t correspond to the one we actually live in.

Scientists believe that in many cases, this behavior stems from some degree of narcissism. In other words, the person actually believes that they are in some way superior to others and more deserving of privileges. This can manifest as aggressive driving, for example, where the narcissist thinks they deserve to get to their destination faster over the safety of others.

Cutting in line is another example of this, however, it’s entirely possible for a person to be a jerk without them being a narcissist. Some folks are simply mean, unhappy and rude, and have decided that they want it to be everyone’s problem. This often ends poorly in the long run, but not after they have made someone’s day considerably worse.

If these men were a tad more patient, they would have saved $80

Fortunately, people like this have few allies and even less goodwill, so when they inevitably slip up, there might be a line around the block to call them out. It’s quite telling that between three shoppers, none of the men “noticed” that they had six pairs, not six individual items. It is possible to be mistaken, indeed, their antics in the aisle would indicate some lack of spatial reasoning, but ultimately, this sort of behavior is just silly.

As one commenter noted, if they had simply waited their turn, the man who shared the story would be walking out of the store while they would get their pricing error. Again, $80 is not a lot of money, but it’s worth more than the handful of minutes they managed to “save” by cutting ahead.

Maybe it’s too much to hope for, but perhaps this could be a learning experience for this group of men. At the very least, it was a reminder that, sometimes, justice ends up being done. After all, without some fear of repercussions, every jerk in the universe would attempt to pull these sorts of stunts and society as we know it would just dissolve.

The man shared some more details in the comments

