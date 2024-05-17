Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Gets Drunk And Randomly Calls Customer Support Agents To Insult Them, Regrets It Later
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Gets Drunk And Randomly Calls Customer Support Agents To Insult Them, Regrets It Later

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Anonymity, whether it’s online or on the phone, does something to a person. Somehow, people think they can insult others and treat them horribly if the other person doesn’t know their identity. The trend of treating customer support staff horribly peaked during the pandemic. The Institute of Customer Service reports that 56% of customer service workers say they faced abuse from their customers. Another study revealed that 74% of customer support staff were at risk of breakdown and exhaustion.

A horrifying story about customer service agent abuse comes from this person. Recently, they shared a story about how a woman would randomly call the staff and insult them about their mental health. What’s worse, it turns out she was a therapist. Unable to comprehend the cruelty, the person decided to turn the tables on her and show her she wasn’t as anonymous as she might’ve thought.

Working in customer support is no easy job, as anyone who’s done it will tell you

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One worker decided to get back at a customer who used to be abusive to the staff and let her know she was not as anonymous as she thought

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Matilda Wormwood / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TheMarianaWench

People applauded the worker’s way of dealing with the woman and were appalled at how this person could work as a therapist

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

0

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda