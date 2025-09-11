Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Asks “Is She Poisoning Me?” After MIL’s Weird And Suspicious Behavior
Woman covering her mouth feeling sick, possibly poisoned, sitting on a couch with concerns about suspicious behavior from MIL.
Family, Relationships

Person Asks “Is She Poisoning Me?” After MIL’s Weird And Suspicious Behavior

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people hit the jackpot with amazing in-laws. Others… not so much.

For this Redditor, living with their future mother-in-law has been anything but pleasant. Not only does she make it clear she doesn’t like them, but there’s also a disturbing pattern: every time she prepares a meal, they end up terribly sick.

So they turned to Reddit with a chilling question—could it be possible that she’s poisoning them? Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    After living with their future mother-in-law for some time, the person noticed they got sick after every meal she made

    Image credits:

    It left them wondering—could she be poisoning them?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Readers felt the suspicions could be valid and offered advice on how to test it

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising a person to consult a doctor and detective over suspicions of poisoning by MIL's behavior.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The plate switching is a good idea, but make sure she sees it. If she reacts in an unusual way, she may know something about the food is sus.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The plate switching is a good idea, but make sure she sees it. If she reacts in an unusual way, she may know something about the food is sus.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT