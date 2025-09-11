Person Asks “Is She Poisoning Me?” After MIL’s Weird And Suspicious Behavior
Some people hit the jackpot with amazing in-laws. Others… not so much.
For this Redditor, living with their future mother-in-law has been anything but pleasant. Not only does she make it clear she doesn’t like them, but there’s also a disturbing pattern: every time she prepares a meal, they end up terribly sick.
So they turned to Reddit with a chilling question—could it be possible that she’s poisoning them? Read the full story below.
After living with their future mother-in-law for some time, the person noticed they got sick after every meal she made
Image credits: Visual__Production (not the actual photo)
It left them wondering—could she be poisoning them?
Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: BigOlWalrusMan
