Ahmed El Hanjoul didn’t exactly plan on becoming a photographer—it kind of just happened. One moment, he was doing a favor for a friend, the next, he had a camera in his hands, and, well, here we are. Originally from Palestine and raised in Beirut, he now calls Germany home, where he captures portraits that hit harder than your morning coffee.

His photos aren’t just about faces; they’re about emotions, stories, and all the little details that make people, well, people. Every wrinkle, every gaze, every shadow—nothing escapes his lens.

What makes his work stand out? He doesn’t just take photos; he pulls you into them. You don’t just see his portraits; you feel them.

More info: Instagram | ahmedhanjoul.com | tiktok.com | Facebook

#1

Expressive face of an elderly person with a colorful headscarf, holding a brown chicken in one hand.

ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #2

    Expressive elderly man with white beard and intricate forehead markings, captured by photographer, telling his own story.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #3

    Photographer captures expressive face of a young girl wrapped in a blue shawl, eyes telling their own story.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #4

    Expressive face of a man in a green robe, with piercing blue eyes and an intense gaze, captured by a talented photographer.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #5

    Expressive face of a child with a colorful headscarf, hands under chin, captured by photographer.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #6

    Expressive face captured in detailed portrait, wearing patterned shawl, eyes conveying deep emotion.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #7

    Photographer captures expressive elderly man with glasses and pipe, evoking a sense of wisdom and storytelling.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #8

    Expressive face of a young photographer holding a vintage camera, highlighting emotion and storytelling through photography.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #9

    Expressive face of a young girl in traditional attire, wearing a floral headdress and jewelry, showcasing a cultural story.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #10

    Young child with expressive face, wearing a plaid coat and cap, gazing intently into the camera.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #11

    Portrait of a person with expressive eyes, covered partially with a patterned scarf, showcasing captivating facial expression.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #12

    A child with expressive face holds a rabbit, another rabbit on head, wearing leaf crown, creating a storytelling portrait.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #13

    Expressive face of a man with intense eyes and a grey beard, wearing an orange turban, hand resting on his cheek.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #14

    Expressive portrait of a child wearing a cap and leather jacket, showcasing intense emotion and storytelling through their eyes.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #15

    Expressive face with tattoos, intense blue eyes, and a textured beard captured by a photographer.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #16

    Captivating expressive face of an elderly man with a long white beard and traditional clothing.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #17

    Expressive elderly man with glasses, wearing a hat and a white beard, captured by a photographer.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #18

    Expressive portrait of an elderly man with striking blue eyes and a beard, wearing a cap labeled "Kappa."

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #19

    Expressive face captured by photographer, featuring an elderly man with glasses, a white beard, and an orange turban.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #20

    Expressive face of a young girl with vibrant eyes and colorful markings, captured by a photographer.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #21

    Photographer captures an expressive face with weathered features and a red turban, telling its own story.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #22

    Elderly man wearing a red hat, with expressive face and hands on cheeks, photographed by a talented photographer.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #23

    Portrait of an elderly woman with a headscarf, showing expressive facial features.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #24

    Photographer captures expressive face of an elderly man in a beanie, holding a white chicken, against a dark background.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #25

    Expressive face of an elderly man, captured with striking detail by a skilled photographer.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #26

    Photographer captures expressive face of elderly woman with hands on cheeks against dark background.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #27

    Man with expressive face holding a baby goat, showcasing captured emotions in photography.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #28

    Expressive face of an older man with bright eyes, wearing a hat and scarf, captured by photographer.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #29

    Expressive portrait of an elderly woman with detailed wrinkles, wearing colorful bangles and a headscarf.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #30

    Elderly man with an expressive face, wearing a patterned scarf, captured by a photographer.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #31

    Expressive face of an elderly man in a patterned hat, smiling warmly against a dark background.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #32

    Expressive face captured by photographer, elderly woman with a red scarf, hands near her face, deep wrinkles tell her story.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #33

    Expressive face of a young person in close-up, wearing a dark hood, captured by a photographer.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #34

    Expressive portrait of an elderly man with blue eyes and a white beard, captured by a photographer specializing in emotive faces.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #35

    Expressive face of an elderly woman with hands clasped, showcasing deep emotion and storytelling through photography.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #36

    Photographer captures expressive elderly woman's face in a detailed portrait against a dark background.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #37

    Expressive face of a young girl, gaze intense, wrapped in a patterned shawl.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

    #38

    Expressive older man with a weathered face, wearing a knit cap, smoking a cigarette against a dark background.

    ahmed.hanjoul.photography

