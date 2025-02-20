ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed El Hanjoul didn’t exactly plan on becoming a photographer—it kind of just happened. One moment, he was doing a favor for a friend, the next, he had a camera in his hands, and, well, here we are. Originally from Palestine and raised in Beirut, he now calls Germany home, where he captures portraits that hit harder than your morning coffee.

His photos aren’t just about faces; they’re about emotions, stories, and all the little details that make people, well, people. Every wrinkle, every gaze, every shadow—nothing escapes his lens.

What makes his work stand out? He doesn’t just take photos; he pulls you into them. You don’t just see his portraits; you feel them.

More info: Instagram | ahmedhanjoul.com | tiktok.com | Facebook