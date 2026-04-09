To reassure you that it happens to the rest of us and that there’s no need to beat yourself up over it, we put together a collection of stories where people describe their absolute worst cases of oversleeping. Whether it was a final exam or a crucial business meeting, the stakes were high, and they still managed to mess up.

But every now and then, there are moments when timing isn’t just important—it’s everything, and there’s simply no room for error. And as you've probably experienced, even with the best intentions, things don’t always go according to plan. Or your sleep schedule!

The notion of time can be quite flexible across cultures. For some, you’re not late if you arrive ten or fifteen minutes after the agreed-upon hour. For others, it’s a sign of disrespect or unreliability.

#1 I was so exhausted and couldn't wake up from a nap to head to the hospice with my sister to stay with our mom. I was woken up by a call from my sister saying my mom had just passed away. If I had gotten up at my alarm, I would have been there in the 1 hour difference between when I planned to arrive and the phone call. It stung but it made me feel better that out of all 6 kids, it was my oldest sister who first met her that got to say goodbye.

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#2 I was taking biology my freshman year of college and to this day it was my most difficult class. The professor was really great, the only thing he was ever strict about was the final. He made a huge deal about not being late. He repeated about ten times that if you were even a minute late to the final you wouldn't be allowed in and you wouldn't be able to retake it.



I made sure to be the good student that I wasn't normally. I studied early so that I wouldn't have to cram, I went to bed early, set my alarm, laid out my clothes... The whole nine yards.



Something happened to my alarm as it didn't go off. I looked at my clock and had about two minutes until the final. There was no way I could get from my dorm to the class on time but that didn't stop me from trying. I tore out of bed and just ran.



I showed up at the door in my flannel pyjamas, hair a mess, no shoes, crying, and breathing heavily from running. I was like 5 minutes late. I just looked at the professor and before I could choke out the words between sobs he just looked at me and said “take a seat and calm down, finish the test when you’re ready”. I have no idea what I got on the final but I did well in the class and now have a fear of not waking up to my alarm for important events.

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Sleeping through your alarm may be due to a disrupted sleep routine, a health condition, or excessive sleepiness. According to Dr. Guy Meadows, co-founder and clinical lead at Sleep School, research suggests that deep sleepers have more sleep spindles, a form of brain activity during non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep. These sleep spindles “act as a noise-canceling device,” says Meadows. “A study on brain rhythms and stable sleep found that individuals who generate more sleep spindles during a quiet night of sleep were able to tolerate more noise on a subsequent, less quiet night of sleep.” “Therefore, people who are able to produce more sleep spindles may be hard to wake because they can effectively cancel out the noise that is attempting to disturb their sleep,” Meadows adds. But other factors can cause a deep, deep slumber, too.

#3 I overslept past the last train stop on my way to school. I woke up at the train depot, dark, all mechanics off. Couldn’t figure out how to exit the train, had to call the police to come get me out. Got to ride the back of a police car and all (thankfully for the only time ever). Have been on some random Italian police’s books since I was 17.

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#4 I missed a flight and missed a friend's wedding as a result.

#5 I woke up at 13:00 when I had a deadline by 12:00. It really beats me why I didn't just turn it in before, but yeah. That was an expensive nap which cost a year of tuition.

The quality and amount of sleep you’re getting every night may be to blame for your oversleeping problems, particularly if you have an inconsistent routine. “Whether it’s one night or over the course of several nights, by not getting a full 8 hours of sleep, you create a sleep debt that needs to be repaid,” Meadows explains. ADVERTISEMENT Sleeping at the wrong time for your natural chronotype (sleep schedule) can also cause problems. “Those who are naturally ‘night owls’ tend to stay up later at night, and, therefore, sleep later in the morning,” he says. “When their alarm goes off in the morning, especially during the earlier hours of the morning, they are in a deeper phase of sleep than those who go to bed earlier in the evening.” And that can be a recipe for disaster if you have an early appointment!

#6 Not me but one of my old teachers. When he was in college he had a huge final coming up in a few days and he had already spent the last few days pulling all nighters and cramming. The final was on a Friday, and he decided he would get some sleep Thursday morning after another all nighter. When he woke up, he asked his roommate what time it was. His roommate said, "it's 2:00, do you wanna know what day it is?" As it turned out, he slept from Thursday morning all the way to Saturday afternoon and completely missed his final. Luckily he immediately ran to find his professor, and she told him he could take it right then and there or else he got a 0.

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#7 My gf was graduating college. She was French and so a lot of her relatives took the flight over to see her walk the stage too. Well I turned off the alarm while still sleep... i rushed to where the ceremony was and people were coming out....... terrible.

#8 I disputed a fine and was to present in front of a judge to explain it.

I arrived 15 minutes late, hairs still wet and with mismatched socks.

I was struggling to attach a tie too.



The judge was not impressed, rejected my dispute and gave me a sermon about punctuality.



That oversleeping cost me 600 bucks and some dignity.

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For some people, certain medical conditions can make it harder to wake up in the morning. For example, cardiac rhythm sleep disorders stop you from developing a regular sleeping pattern, which can mean that you go into a deeper sleep that is harder to wake from. Night terrors, sleep walking, and sleep apnea can also cause issues, along with some medications you might be taking, such as beta-blockers and sleeping pills. Mental health also plays a part. In fact, one of the common symptoms of depression is oversleeping. That’s because people who suffer from the condition can often be too anxious or lethargic to get a good night’s sleep. And when they do finally nod off, they may have just a few hours until morning and easily sleep through their alarm.

#9 I missed seeing my grandma, one last time, before she passed away.

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#10 Slept through a funeral I was expected to give a eulogy at because we were close as children.



People were not happy with me.

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#11 Missed my dog’s seizure medication time frame and he ended up having a cluster of seizures that night.

#12 Three day hike in Nepal. Overnight, epic view of Everest from our balcony, so wrecked from walking and the previous night having had no sleep because of the middle of nowhere shed we'd to sleep in beside an all nighter for locals, I slept through my alarm and missed the sunrise over the mountains.

The first step to avoiding such mistakes is building a better routine. And it’s all about consistency. “By going to bed and getting up at the same time each day, it becomes easier to wake up in the mornings and start your day,” says Meadows. ADVERTISEMENT It not only helps you fall asleep more easily, but it also means the quality of your sleep should improve. ADVERTISEMENT Of course, to ensure you’re getting enough sleep, this may mean going to bed earlier than you usually would—most people need between 7 and 9 hours. If you’re finding it hard to get in bed an hour or so earlier, try moving your bedtime up in more manageable increments, such as ten minutes per night. But if you have a medical condition that makes sleeping or waking more difficult, you should probably visit a doctor for advice and treatment options.

#13 I was a single mom working night shift. I would drop my daughter off with grandparents, go to work, pick my daughter up after work, go home, get her ready for preschool, and walk to the bus stop. I slept 4 hours while she was in school and then I'd get up to get her off the bus. I overslept once and almost had CPS called on me. The school wouldn't release her to her father bc they were unsure whose day it was since we had a court ordered custody agreement. I felt like the worst parent in the world for years bc my ex and his family made me feel that way. I gave myself grace and felt better about the situation years later bc I didn’t oversleep on purpose. My daughter is much older now and I told her about that awful day.

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#14 On the last day of vacation in Europe my partner and I over slept, missing our train to the airport. We were running late, but if we were lucky we could have made it. Next train broke down as we were on it. Then at the airport they changed our gate and nobody had good enough English to help us fast enough to find it. Cost us $700 each for new tickets home. The whole cost of both tickets there and back originally was under $500, room was $100 a week. It cost more than the whole trip to get home because of our mistake.

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#15 In the military, promotion results were coming out the next day. I had hurt my shoulder at the gym and the doc prescribed me a muscle relaxer. He told me to take two but I was talking with one of the nurses I worked with and she said to only take one to see how I would react to it. I took it at 7pm the night before and woke up at 10am the next morning, the promotion results had come at 8am. I had a ton of missed calls and a lot of texts congratulating me. My commander was looking for me to present my certificate to. I got there at 11am. Luckily, the nurse that I worked with had told them about the muscle relaxers, so I didn’t get in trouble. It was still very embarrassing and I will never forget it. Great way to show that I deserved the promotion.

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#16 Work from 6:30-2:30, took a nap when I got home and looked at the clock and it read 6:30 and I launched out of bed and got ready just to realize it was the same day.

#17 I was in college and the department I was a part of decided to do a roast. It was on of the last days of the semester so finals were here. Anyway..



At the roast, someone brought homemade apple pie moonshine, made with everclear. If you haven’t had it before, don’t. Bad idea.



So we’re passing around a half gallon of the stuff and you can’t taste the alcohol. You can only feel it warm your throat which is nice on a cold winter night in the Midwest.



I decided to leave since I had a final the next morning and I wanted to get a decent amount of sleep. I wasn’t drunk when I walked out the door but as I was walking, the alcohol must have metabolized or something cause when I was about 4 blocks from my dorm, I woke up the next morning an hour after my final. Failed the class and embarrassed myself since my friends were in said class too.

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#18 My company had just merged with another company. No jobs were lost but it deemed the higher ups it would be a great idea to rent a bus and drive us all to a big expo (think European CES) to get everyone to know each other. Bus was to leave at 5:30am on a Saturday.



I had just moved out of my parents house and I am not a morning person. So out of fear of oversleeping, I set two alarm clocks, both out of reach requiring me to really get out of bed.



In the days leading up to that Saturday, I prepared as much as possible. Cleaned the whole house, made breakfast that Friday evening so I would require as little time as possible on that Saturday morning and triple checked my alarms were set. Colleague asked Friday if I could provide a ride for him as his car had broken down. He lived nearby so I told him no sweat, I'll come pick you up at 5:00 am.



Don't know how it happened but I woke up at 10:00am that Saturday morning, alarms still going off and a few missed calls from aforementioned colleague.



Not a good start after a merger. I dreaded the phone call to my manager, lol. In the end, it all worked out fine but I was really pissed at brain, haha.

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#19 Not exactly oversleeping. Someone pulled the fire alarm in my dorm during finals. I was sleep deprived and genuinely slept through the blaring siren in the hall.

The fire department goes door to door with a master key and checks every room. They found me asleep. Middle of December. Middle of the night. They me line up outside with everyone else wrapped in a skimpy blanket and flip flops (they wouldn't let me dress) until the building (of 900 people) was cleared. Probably a half hour but it felt like a week.

I also got fined 50 bucks for ignoring a fire alarm.

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#20 Woke up at 4pm for a 2pm exam. Got into the exam hall when everyone else was handing in their exams. I wasn't allowed to write.



Begged over email for a chance to write the exam. They agreed with certain conditions attached: Exam would only be worth 3/4 of what it normally is and my final grade also capped at 70%. I finished and got 70% :)



Later went on to drop out anyway.

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#21 In college during finals week, I pulled an all-nighter writing a paper and studying for a final. The next day, I had an hour before the final and decided to take a 30 min nap. I somehow slept through the alarm or turned it off and went back to sleep and the only thing that woke me up was my friend banging on my door to celebrate finishing his last final. I woke up, looked at the time, almost cried and sprinted to the final.



I got there sweaty and disheveled with around 45 mins left. I somehow finished it and passed. If I had completely missed it, I would've had to stay on an extra semester just to get enough credits to graduate.

#22 Nothing happened but I slept in because I thought it was Saturday. It was really Tuesday. I sneaked into the office around noon, no one noticed I hadn't been there.. Idk if that was bad or good.

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#23 I slept through a break-in, they entered through the roof above my bed. Still feel it would have been more traumatising if I had woken up like a normal human being. So the bad thing: got robbed. Good thing: wasn’t traumatised and got a good night’s sleep.

#24 Not the worst, but just happened today and feeling guilty about it.

Missed an intake therapy session I waited 3 months for. Had to reschedule and wait another month.

#25 I failed two classes. Missed a flight and had to spend all of NYE alone in an airport on stand by. Significant other almost broke up with me early in our relationship. Missed appointments which cost me hundreds of dollars. I'm pleased to say all of these were over 10 years ago. It's not that I never oversleep now but I've developed some practices that help **and** I'm probably forgetting some.

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#26 I missed winning the Hamilton ticket lottery. I had a nasty cold and finally let myself take a day off (I'm disabled and have to be stingy with those days). They text you and you get like 2 hours to redeem. I woke up 5 minutes after the cutoff and they held firm.





It felt like yet another disability tax and I was not in a good place. A friend felt bad and bought us the last two tickets being sold anywhere - second row center. Pretty sure he spent nearly a grand.

#27 Freshman year of college I was in an English class that met every day at 7:40 am (ugh). Probably such a bad time slot because it was a young interim professor teaching his first college class.The grade for the entire semester was based on a portfolio of papers you had written throughout, and there was no final test - the final was just to show up and give the professor your portfolio.



The final day arrived and I had been out the night before (because of course I was - 18 yo on finals week). I woke up to a clock that said *8:25*. Class ended at 8:30.



Now I was a decent sprinter but it was about 3/4 mile to the classroom so I knew there was no hope. I got up and throw on last nights clothes and sprint downstairs to consider my options; going along the road through campus and avoiding the central quad may save time. So I turned and went all out onto the road with a hope and a prayer and _there was the professor with all the portfolios under his arm, waiting for the bus_.



“HEY can you take this!?”



“Uhh... sure.”



Bless your soul, interim professor whose name I forget.

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#28 I slept in until 9:30am thinking I had an exam at 2pm. My friend turned up outside my flat phoning me and saying ‘wth you doing the exam is at 10am!’

Panicking I got dressed in less than 2 minutes and sprinted across the campus to where the exam was being held to find out I was right and it was at 2pm. So while I didn’t oversleep I may as well have considering I lost my morning off.

#29 In grad school, I lollygagged in renewing my lease on my apartment. When I did renew, someone had already claimed my apartment, so I had to move two doors down. They asked me for a date, I picked a Sunday, thinking that would be when my parents could help me move. What I didn't realize was that was the day before the final draft of my master's thesis was due.





So we get everything moved. Then I work on my thesis. After pulling an all-nighter, I reached the point where I thought I was about done but also so tired I stopped thinking. So I decided to take a nap for a few hours. The alarm clock didn't go off (or I slept through it). I woke up two hours before it was due. I was freaking out.





I actually didn't submit it until two and half hours after it was due, but they accepted it and never said anything, but the stress was unbearable.

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#30 I almost missed my college graduation because I had been up for days working on my final thesis. Graduation morning I was ready and was going to close my eyes for “20 mins”.



I woke up and graduation was in 10 min. Never ran so fast in my life.

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#31 Waking up in a blind panic, getting dressed rapidly and rushing to work to arrive sweating, only to discover I wasn't in that day.

#32 I overslept because of alarm clock failure on a morning I was to play the organ for a 9 a.m. funeral.



When the church office called, wondering why I wasn't there early as usual, I scrambled to get moving - making it to the church *just* as the hearse was pulling up to the front door to bring in the coffin.

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#33 My roommate freshman year of college turned my phone alarm off one morning and I missed a final :/



Still salty.

#34 I had stayed up all night reviewing notes for a final. Set my alarm, planning to wake early, get a good breakfast, clear my head, and do some last minute reviewing. Woke up and noticed the natural lighting inside of my room wasn't *right* and saw that my alarm had not gone off, and my final was in like 10 minutes. I had to do a half-awake panicky routine of triaging my hygiene needs: brush hair, put on hoodie, run out the door in that + PJ pants and flip flops and sprint to my classroom on the other side of campus. Got in just as the exam started. Passed it with an A.

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#35 My freshman year of college I had a speech final. The final was a speech about any topic you were passionate about. Well I woke up about 30mins into the class so I got dressed and sprinted across campus to get there.



When I got there I saw that everyone was clapping because someone had just finished their speech. Unfortunately the door to the class room was in the front were everyone presents. I decided that I had no choice so no point in delaying the inevitable so I walk in and clap with everyone else.



Of course everyone sees me do this and get a slight chuckle out of it. A friend of mine in the class wanted to mess with me and said aloud "Hey since you got here late why don't you give your speech next?" The teacher found that hilarious and agreed, I was fine with this because I had to get it over with anyway and I am very good at public speaking.



As I get over to the podium to present I realised that I had in fact not prepared a speech at all. I then proceed to give a speech about being confident or something along those lines, using the motto "Don't be a weenie."



I got a 100 on that final.

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#36 Woke up 2.5 hours late for work. I had several texts from my boss implying formal discipline and that I would have to close the shop (was scheduled off 2hrs before close). I also had jury duty at noon.



That was a fun day.



---



Another time, while on nights at my current job (field service engineer at a semiconductor plant) and was scheduled to come in at 18:00. For whatever reason, my alarm didn't go off and I slept until 22:00, at which point my wife burst into the bedroom panicking, thinking I was dead or something...



*A bit of background, my father-in-law is a manager in the same office as my manager. Wife and kids were spending the night at the inlaws. My manager called FIL due to my absence (unable to get a hold of me), who told my wife, who then booked it the 45 minutes home to see what was going on.*



...Anyway, I was abruptly woken up at 22:00, four hours late for work, with multiple messages and voicemails from my FIL, manager, coworker, and wife. I apologized profusely to everyone, went to work the rest of my shift, and no one has spoken of the incident since. Wasn't even written up. Nothing.

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#37 Lost my job cause of that.

#38 I work from home. I usually don't set an alarm because I naturally wake up around 4:30-5 every morning. Almost every morning.



There was a 7 AM Town Hall where I was supposed to be on camera and presenting one of the first segments to over 200 people but I slept until 7:02.



I woke up, saw the clock, and immediately panicked. I put on red lipstick, threw a blazer over my PJs, ran to my desk and logged onto the meeting at 7:05, just as the VP finished the preliminary greetings and reviewing the agenda.



She said, "Now about technology updates, is ellieelaine on?" I think she clocked that I wasn't on at the start but I'll never be sure. I flicked my camera on and smooth as butter said, "Thank you, Mary. Hello everyone, I hope you're all having a nice day..."



It was such a close call and I always set an alarm now if I have an early meeting.

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#39 I missed a chance to lobby for more funding for my alternative school. The other classmates scheduled to go lobby that day still went. My principal was pretty mad at me.

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#40 I was an assistant teacher and I was supposed to lead the lesson that day. I spent the last week planning and was really excited to present to my students and lead the class. My alarm either didn’t go off or I slept through it and I mean *slept* through it because I woke up AFTER school was already out at like 4pm. I have no idea how I slept that late into the day. I was absolutely mortified.

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#41 Once when I was a kid we forgot to change the clocks for daylight savings (pre-iPhone) and were an hour late for church, meaning we were walking in when everyone else was leaving. My mom was so embarrassed she made my sister and I hide in the bushes with her until we could go to that car without passing anyone we knew.



That’s probably not the worst thing; I’ve missed appointments and had to pay a cancellation fee. But that was the most dramatic thing.

#42 I was 19 then, doing my diploma. I’m a deeply emotional empath. My mother’s biological dad passed, and though I’d never seen him and only spoken to him on the phone once, he died 4 hours before an exam. My mom was a mess, she was telling me all these things about him and i ended up crying more than her. Like constantly, for 3 hours. I ended up getting a migraine, thought ill just rest

My head for 20 min literally a floor above the exam hall. I'd slept for 1.5 hours, and i wasn’t allowed to do the exam lol. I had to repeat that term.

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#43 Missed work, school, uni, gatherings with friends, sports, choir practice; basically everything at least once. My sleep rhythm is horrendous and has been for nearly 10 years now. The only thing that always worked out, though there were some close calls, were long travels. Those stress me out so much that I have trouble oversleeping them.

#44 I overslept and completely missed a flight, had to rebook everything.

#45 Missed my aunt's funeral. Biggest regret I have.

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#46 I woke up in a cold sweat realizing I fell asleep with a *massive* term paper due that morning and I didn’t even start it because it wasn’t mentioned by the teacher - just listed in the syllabus, and my ‘somethings not right’ senses decided to wake me up on the day it was due at 4am. And I legitimately threw myself out of my bed, full speed ahead...



Then my brain started to warm up and I realized that I am in a country 6,000 miles from my university. And that I graduated 5 years ago... and the professor no longer works there. (I googled it, just to be sure).

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#47 A few years ago I worked for a taxi/hire car company in a semi rural area. Amongst other things, one of my booked jobs was from Dept of Veteran Affairs - war vets got free transport to medical appointments, where they paid nothing but Dept paid the company.



My saturday shift started 6.30am, cos by 7am I was supposed to be picking up an old man to run him to the hospital for dialysis. I woke up 6.40am and when I realised the time, I leapt out of bed. I had no time to drive to the depot and swap cars so I rang my boss in a panic "Hi boss, its alcoholicsnail, I slept in but i'm on my way in now... what do i do? I'll go pick up X in my car if I have to!" and my boss is like "nah, youre good, come in, grab the limo, the time they book for always factors in time to be early. Thanks for being honest." So in the end, I got the war vet to his appointment with about 5 minutes to spare.



I miss those days, I had a great boss.

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#48 In november ,I came an hour late to my security job, apparently I set my google home alarm at the wrong time. I felt bad because the person I relief is really nice and her husband was waiting to leave also. To make things worse she told me the her other relief comes late often and one time he came an hour late and he kept calling dispatch saying that he is close by. I just started working there in October so I didn't want to be that guy shows up super late.

#49 When I was in college I had to go home for a doctor's appointment one day and so I had to take the 2 hour bus ride back to Chicago. I stupidly drank the night before and woke up later than I wanted. I didn't have a ride, so I had to walk to the gas station where the bus stop is, which was about 2-3 miles from campus and across a highway. It was really stupid of me, but it was early enough that there weren't any cars.



I'm about 100 feet away from the gas station and I see my bus pulling away. I chased after it but the driver didn't see me and he pulled onto the onramp. I had no choice but to sit at that gas station and wait 2 hours until the next bus came because there was no point walking back to campus.

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#50 Got called the night before to cover a shift someone called out for. Said yep, I'd be there. Hurry home from being out with a friend, and set an alarm for early the next morning.



Well, my iPad (what I use for alarms) decided to *not* charge overnight, and consequently died before my alarm could go off. Woke up two hours after I was supposed to be there. I got called in specifically because I'm one of their most reliable workers. I sure wasn't that day. Oops.

#51 I tried to pull an all nighter before one of my first finals in college. Exam was at 10am and around 8am I decided to head up to my dorm and take a quick little nap. I had set alarms and everything. Idk what happened but my roommates alarm woke me up at 10:02 (idk why it was set for that) and I leaped off the bunk and sprinted across campus to the exam room. It was only 10:09 and no one had turned their exam in yet so thankfully I was able to take it still all while sweating with an elevated heart rate. Biggest adrenaline rush and last time I ever tried to pull an all nighter.

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#52 I once overslept and missed a job interview.

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#53 Night before an exam, I dreamt I overslept. This caused me to catapult out of bed at around 4 in the morning, and the anxiety kept me from going back to sleep until the exam itself started at 10.



Sleep deprivation did not do good things to my essay.

#54 My senior year of high school.



I got home from school around 4 PM and immediately fell asleep.



Woke up about two hours later (I assumed) and went outside to run to the store.



Realized that the sun was setting in the east instead of the west.



Realized that the sun was actually rising, and it was the next day.



I had slept into the next day and had to go right back to school.

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#55 Getting a phone call at work asking where I was because I wasn't there.



My alarm on my phone never went off.

#56 I overslept for class one day, but plot twist - I was the teacher, at a high school, where we can get in trouble if something happens. Luckily the worst thing that happened is some of the kids texted their friends and so there were three randoms in the class when i walked in.

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#57 When I was in drama school, I had a long free period so I went back to my room and watched ‘Waiting for Godot’ and fell asleep by accident (I mean, it’s not the most riveting story). Woke up, realised my next class was starting and by the time I got to the studio, I wasn’t allowed in. It affected my perfect attendance and [I] had a meltdown (my drama school was *intense*).



It wasn’t an end of the world situation, but I’m very type-a when it comes to work or education. It was a big thing for me.

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#58 My attending had to take the call to see a patient. It did not go down well for me when I, in fact, woke up the next day.

#59 I found five people outside my home waiting for me to open up. Four of them were there for a school group project with me and the last one was waiting for my ex who had promised to fix his computer. We forgot it had been daylights savings that night so we were an hour behind them.

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#60 I have a job where I see clients. I had a 2 hour break so I went home to prep my dinner. I sat on the couch and fell asleep. When I woke up, I’d stood up 3 clients. Didn’t even hear my phone when they were calling me. Luckily they were more worried than pissed because that is not like me.

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#61 My mom has a minor heart attack. Dad try’s to wake me gave up called an ambulance took her to emergency. She got into surgery. Meanwhile I woke up to an empty house and wondered where everyone was!

I am so ashamed of this phase of my life.

#62 Last day of middle school, overslept the bus by 3 minutes, slip on all of my clothes and run out the door to try and make it to school on foot.

The school is 2 miles from my house, almost entirely on an incline.

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#63 At my first job, one night I forgot to set my alarm and overslept. I'd never been late to work before and was in tears, convinced I was going to be fired. My mom calmed me down and got me to work. No one even cared, so I panicked for nothing.

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#64 I slept through New Years 2008. That was when it was really important.

#65 Came home from working 6a-2p shift. Was on Skype with my bf at the time and apparently nodded off. Woke up around 7/8 PM but it was that light where things are dark yet softly lit. It was dusk but my brain thought it was dawn.



I saw it was almost 9 and thought I had somehow slept through the night, into the morning, while on Skype, and my bf didn't wake me up. I was so mad at him while scrambling yo get ready.



He goes "It's [whatever time] PM."



And I about cried because I thought he not only let me sleep through the night but the WHOLE NEXT DAY. I finally put it all together and felt awful. I did apologize but he was a bit upset I got upset.

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#66 I had a final for my Ancient Greek History class. I went to bed that night a bit later than I should have, but I wasn't worried about missing it. So I wake up with my alarm, but as I'm pretty tired, I decide to close my eyes for a bit. Of course when I open them again, it's 9:27 (final starts at 9:30). If I miss this I fail, so I get dressed, grab a pencil, and immediately run to campus. I don't live that far, but I'm already late at this point, and I have zero energy to keep running. I end up pushing myself, make it up the stairs and to my class. The professor is super chill and hands me the test with a smile, and I sit down.



Unfortunately, as I rushed to get to the test, I didn't eat or drink anything. Having used up all of my energy, my body was in an awful condition. I need to get to a restroom, but I can't just leave the final, so I find the trash bin and start puking in the middle of a test. I felt awful at this point, and super embarrassed.



I end up being the last person to finish the test, but my professor doesn't make a big deal of it, which I greatly apricated. I ended up passing too, so I felt really good after. But for a solid hour that morning, I felt awful in every possible way.

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#67 I missed a nail appointment and still had to pay a $40 deposit fee.