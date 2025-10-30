After you read these entries, you might start believing in fate, the paranormal , or some kind of higher power. What do you mean a grandfather clock stopped at the exact time someone's uncle passed away from cancer? And how could different members of a family see and feel the same black dog without it actually being in the house?

#1 When my dad died we had a graveside service. One seagull showed up and walked around the gathering in a big circle and then flew away. Only my sister and I saw it. My family always fed old bread to seagulls, and my sister and I felt like it was dad telling us he was okay. But we knew it might be a coincidence. Just a seagull. Fast forward many years later, when our mom passed away. My sister and I were spreading her ashes in places our family had fun together. We joked that mom should send us a sea otter since she collected figurines of them and dad sent us a seagull when he died. We didn't expect it to actually happen, though, since we had never seen a sea otter in any of the places we were visiting (we had been these places so many times). Finally it was almost dark and we were ready to go home. My sister heard a funny noise in the water and looked down off the ferry dock. SEVEN sea otters frolicking in the water looking up at us! They were amazing. And we laughed so hard because my Norwegian dad was a minimalist and would only send a single seagull, but my mom would absolutely send us every sea otter in the area. :-)



I can't explain this. All I know is that I felt my parents' love and the closeness of our family when seeing these things, and I'm so grateful.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 So on a regular basis, street lights will go out right as I pass under them. I could be on foot, in my car, or on bike and they will just click off... Creepy as heck sometimes...



Come to think of it the street light right outside my old bedroom window used to constantly flicker on and off...



Why?

#3 My mum started watching a new TV show a couple years back. She was talking with my dad about the show, because it was filmed near where he was living when he was a kid. Dad got interested and wanted to watch it for some nostalgia, when he notices one of the characters is very familiar to him. The guy's a real shady real estate agent; fakes auctions, commits tax fraud, and sells shoddy houses. He eventually loses his real estate licence and makes his wife get her licence and take over their business until he can get his licence back. Dad then tells us that is exactly what happened to his parents when he was a kid. His dad was real estate agent and lost his licence because he basically did everything the TV character did, and made his wife take over when he was found out. Almost everything about their arc is what happened to my dads parents, and filmed near where he grew up. We've always just chalked it up to be a coincidence, because there is no way to prove it



TL;DR My grandparents lives may have been turned into a TV plot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 On the tenth anniversery of my Uncle passing away from cancer, a grandfather clock which was in his old house stopped on the exact time of his death.

#5 Posted this before. It's always met IRL with a lot of "Ooooook buddy" but I will contend it until my deathbed.





My aunt needed someone to follow her to a Dodge dealership that was about 45 - an hour from were she lived. My mom volunteered to be the person who followed, and then took her back home. It was my mom and I in our car and my aunt and her 3 daughters in her van. My mom had no idea where this place was so we just had to follow her. This is around '96 - '97 so GPS / cell phones weren't as common, and for whatever reason my mom did not have a map in her car. So after about an hour-1/2 we think we're lost, so both my aunt and my mom pull over and supposedly figure it out. We kept driving for about another 45 minutes and realized we had no idea were we are going. At this point we stop on the side of the road again and my aunt says we're going to head back home; my aunt says to follow her since she had a map and a better idea of where to go. So we followed her for about 10 minutes until she took an exit off the highway that we weren't able to take; pretty much leaving us clueless to where we were or how to get home. This is where it gets weird.



My mom exited he next freeway exit and tried to look for my aunt hoping she had stopped nearby, but we didn't find her. At this point my mom starts to cry and as a typical 6-7 year old I told her to stop; and then I asked her "Mom, why is abuelito sitting in the front seat?". Abuelito is spanish for grandfather. My mother's father died in 1981, and I had never seen him. But I can swear that there he was sitting in the passenger seat saying "No llores hija", (Don't cry my daughter) and I told her that. Of course she started to cry even more and told me to stop talking like that. I urged her that I saw him, and he was telling her it would be ok, and that he said to keep going straight. She gathered herself, told me to stop talking about those things, and kept driving straight. As we kept driving the ghost of my grandfather would look back at me and smile, and he would point in directions at stop lights. I told my mom each time he pointed somewhere. She listened to me for about 15 minutes before she finally got incredibly mad. She told me that there was no way I could see her dad, it wasn't funny anymore. That the only reason she was listening was to teach me a lesson on respecting her and the deceased by proving that I was lying...



After making our way through some random backwoods Texas town via directions that I got from my deceased grandafther we end up on some long and winding road. She kept driving scolding me for playing games. About 15 minutes into the drive we saw a gas station and she got off to put gas and ask for directions. She came back to the car crying even more than before, i mean insane amounts of tears, it was like a mental breakdown. I asked her what was wrong? She said that the attendant at the station knew exactly how to get home from where we were at because his sister lived 4-5 streets over from where our house was. He wrote down all the directions on a piece of receipt paper. I remember telling her "I told you abuelito knew what he was talking about, he loves you mommy". We found our way back home and just didn't speak much of it. I don't know the probability of the gas station attendant knowing the exact area, or the chances we would have stumbled onto that gas station without my whole "episode" but I can attest to that experience changing my entire life. This single instance always comes up in my spiritual journey, and I simply can not and do not want to shake it.





TL;DR Child and mother get lost far away from home. Child sees mother's dead father's ghost who gives them directions to a gas station in which the attendant gives specific directions back to their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I've never been much of a believer in the paranormal. All of my friends always had ghost stories to tell around the fire pit, eye-witness accounts of strange occurrences that I'd usually just roll my eyes at. I had stories of my own, but I never told anyone or wanted to believe them myself until one night at my family's dinner table.



See, for the 13 years that I lived at my parents house before leaving for college, I would see "the black dog" many times. It was never a clear view. I would see him out of the corner of my eye, lingering in the doorway, and when I turned around he would be gone. On days spent sick at home, I would hear nails clicking on the tile in the hallway even though nothing was there. Sometimes, when I was sitting at a desk or kitchen table alone I'd feel soft tickling on my legs, like whiskers or fur softly grazing my skin, and I'd jump up from my seat like I'd been shocked. Tricks. Games. Illusions. Imagination. Excuses were easier than believing, and not believing was easier than feeling like I was going crazy... at least until the topic of ghosts came up at the dinner table.



My mom, being Catholic, believed in the afterlife and considered ghosts real. She had her own scary stories to tell, most about her childhood home in Mexico. My older and younger brother laughed and joked about how ghosts were stupid and they didn't exist. My father stayed quiet for the conversation, like me, but I knew he had something to say. When my turn came up, I admitted that I had had some strange experiences in our house, but didn't go into details about what I'd seen and felt. I had never told anyone what I'd experienced, not even my family. We all turned to my father, who is an intelligent and logical man, and he sighed, "I didn't believe in ghosts, never have... but over the years I've come to change my mind. There is a ghost in this house. I know there is. I've seen him. He is kind and friendly. I think he just wants to be a part of this family. He is just a little black dog.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I've had a few. Found a pic on my hard drive of a girl I had dated briefly a couple of years earlier when I lived on the west coast, I look at it then close it not thinking anything more of it. The next day I get a friend request from her on Facebook, and I find out she was going to be coming to the city the next day.



Another time I was high as balls in my apartment with my girl. It's an amazing time. I am in love, in my first NYC apartment which we shared. So happy, feeling connected, at flow, things were just clicking into place all over. I'm feeling filled up by it,this weird feeling of strong connection to... I dunno, life I suppose. I get up to go to the bathroom, without even thinking I say out loud "Aaand my dad texts me" and snap my fingers.



Just then my phone goes off, it's a text from dad, a man who I hardly speak to and who until that point had texted me maybe once before in my life. Girlfriend and I share a long moment of W*F. I have no idea how to explain this.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 A few years ago I was dorming at a place called HUB mall at the University of Alberta. I lived on the top floor (4th) with all the other 4 room apartments.



One night I was coming home from work (I worked graveyard shift) doing security at the student union building and I entered the ground floor to hear someone in high heels walking above me. I never really caught sight of the person, just that I could hear the person walking up.



I go upstairs as well and I assume that was just a girl coming back from a party or whatever (which would be incredibly odd given that this was the guys' side) but it's not really my place to judge. However, when I reach my apartment door I heard the other person still going up. Then I heard a door above me open and shut followed by a locking sound like someone locking a deadbolt.



At this point I got a bit intrigued. I knew I lived on the highest floor and above me was the roof. So I went up the remaining flight of stairs to sate my curiousity and sure enough, it was just the roof hatch covered in dust and locked with a big bar.



I never figured out what that was, whether it was some kind of auditory hallucination or a play on my senses, but I'll always remember it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Before I can tell the story I have to note that my mother and I are big believers in spiritualism/connections with lost loved ones which helps explain why this situation is so interesting. My grandmother died around 5 years ago pretty abruptly due to an infection from the hospital she was being treated at and it hit my family really hard since it was so unexpected. The first interesting coincidence of her death was the fact that both my mom and I were listening the Beatles' Eleanor Rigby while both of us were in completely separate places at the time of my grandmother's death. (not too interesting but it is a song about an elderly woman) Fast forward a few years and one day we were having a conversation about my grandmother and reminiscing about what a coincidence it was that we were both listening to that song when she died. A few minutes after we ended the conversation my mom received a phone call on her cell. My mom opened her crappy flip phone to see who was calling and sure enough the caller ID showed my grandmother's old cell phone number that had been disconnected since her death. My mom answered the phone with only static at the other end. While I am a firm believer in the paranormal I have no real evidence to support my beliefs which makes this a pretty awesome coincidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 When I was eight years old a man walked up behind me, called my name and said, "You won't remember me, but we are proud of you. We are watching you. Be good now. You are important."



I ran inside the barber shop to my mom and told her. She went outside, but there was no one there. Ever since then I've felt like I'm being watched, but that I'm destined for something special. Epic troll possibly, but inspiring none the less.

#11 I worked at a library for a very long time, and in an effort to not lose my soul, I collected stuff I found in books. My favorite discovery was a hilarious postcard between two friends. I immediately thought, "I'd like to met these people". I kept it next to my computer for a few years.



After a few years passes, I'm going through my papers and find a postcard from my girlfriend that I don't recognize. It takes me a few minutes to understand that I'm reading the postcard I'd put aside years earlier, between someone who was now my girlfriend and another person I'd come to know as a friend. It was probably the weirdest event in a series of events that defied probability regarding a ton of surreal linking events in our lives.



TLDR: I stumbled into a relationship with someone whose mysterious postcard ended up in my collection without directly pursuing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Around six or seven years ago, a large portion of my neighborhood burned down in the fires that swept through southern california. While helping my friend's family pick through the rubble of their home for anything that could be salvaged, I saw a speck of white paper in the midst of one of the more blackened areas. I picked it up and read it--the only text on this bit of paper, left over after the rest of the page had burned away, was "from the ashes, new life is born".

#13 When I was in 7th grade I had a serious crush on a girl. One day her mom was driving a bunch of us somewhere and everyone was talking and making jokes. I can't remember the exact conversation, but I had a moment of silence where it was my chance to make everyone laugh. I made a super lame joke that brought silence. My moment to impress was ruined.



Come 10 years later. I am driving a car with the kids of family friends. In the same seat in the back sits a kid that reminds me of me, and there is a girl in the front seat he likes. The EXACT conversation (something about not enough of us to do something) starts progressing. I look into the rear view mirror at the kid and was thinking "don't say we will multiply. Don't say we will multiply!" (Seriously wish I remember exactly what the conversation was). I was going to intervene before he said it but BAM he drops the same lame joke I did 10 years before. And it seriously had no context or comical value at all.



I was in awe like I was psychic (a useless one apparently). I'm assuming he did not get the girl either.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 One night, I was upstairs in my room, playing video games, and for some reason I had a reaction like if you were daydreaming, and someone calls your name and you snap back into reality. I look behind me where my dog sleeps, and he wasn't there. "It's 11pm, he's usually up here by now," so I get up and go downstairs, and I decide that outside should be the first place I look, so I open the door, which is right in front of the stairs, and there's my friend from school, walking toward my door, still a good ten feet away, covered in blood, holding my dog in her arms.

#15 Back in July my family got a call that my mountain-climbing cousin may or may not have been dead. He had been missing for a few days, and they found a body at the bottom of the canyon, but it was so weathered and disfigured they had no way of identifying him for the time being.



During that ether of not knowing whether or not one of the people closest to me in the world had died, I decided to put on a comedy show on netflix on my phone and lay in bed. It was Rob Delany. He gets to a point where he sings Frere Jacques.



"Where is Robby, where is Robby?"

"Here I am, here I am"

"Very nice to meet you, very nice to meet you, please sit down"



For the next part, he sings:



"Where is Andrew, where is Andrew?"

"Andrew's dead"



Andrew is my cousin's name. I threw my phone across the room.

Later that day it had been confirmed that it was, indeed, my cousin.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 On my 12th birthday I was on the way to the bike shop to get a new bike, I was with my dad, his girlfriend and my brother. We was still about 10 minutes away from the town center, so no where near the bike shop.



Some random, old, creepy looking guy came up to us, looked down at me and said; "**You buying a bike?**" I looked at my dad, confused and kinda scared.



We told him that we were on our way to buy a bike. He then started going on about how I *MUST* get a helmet and wear it *ALL* the time! We was a little freaked out but we just assumed he was a weirdo and just forgot about it.



A few hours later I was riding through the park on my new bike and I fell off. I didn't fall very hard and landed on grass so it was cool. As I went to get up brush myself off, I looked up and he was just standing there, looking disappointed and shaking his head. He thing shook his index finger at me and said; "**I told you to wear a helmet.**"



At this point I' terrified and rode as fast as I could home!



What is even weirder though is the fact that I have moved about 40-50 miles away since then and I still see him every once in a while. I don't believe in guardian angels but it just creeps me out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 When I was 17, I worked at Red Lobster. I closed the kitchen, so I was one of the last people to leave somewhere between midnight and 1 AM. Being as late as it was, some of the city's bus routes were already done for the day and only the heavy traffic ones were still running. Due to this inconvenience, I had to take a bus that dropped me off several city blocks away from home, leaving me with a twenty minute walk home.



This lead me through a graveyard in the middle of a neighborhood, one of the oldest in the city. It had a small street that ran through it with streetlights, but both ends had a gate stopping vehicular traffic, only allowing pedestrians through and headstones line either side instead of sidewalks. Creepy enough at night, but it was faster than walking around, especially since the cemetery was wide and narrow.



At this particular point, I had been walking through here at least once a week coming home from work, so I grew fairly comfortable there and would even sometimes just check out headstones instead of walking straight home. This one night, however, things changed.



I was walking up to the cemetery's street, cutting through a grocery store parking lot, just wanting to get home to bed. As I walked up the side street leading to the pedestrian entrance, the streetlights in the cemetery shut off. All of them. At once.



"Weird," I thought, but I carried on. My bed was calling me. I walk through the gate and the first light turned on, basking me in it's glow. I slowed, looked around and saw nothing unusual so I continued. Coming to the edges of this lone lamp, the second light flickered on, stopping me in my tracks. I pull my already quietened headphones out of my ears, getting scared and searching for an answer.



Still nothing. I pick up my pace, briskly walking through this second pool of light, noticing that the first pool has disappeared as I leave it behind. Getting up to the third light, it flashes to life while the second one dims out, much like my bravado by now. This continues on all the way through, the lights turning on and off as I enter and leave them, jogging out of fear.



As I make my escape, the lights all off for now, I think about how creepy it would be if they all turned on now... But they didn't. At least, not until I was across the street from the graveyard, causing me to break into a run for the rest of the way home.



I've told this to many friends, and always get the "it was probably just motion sensors". It wasn't. I continued to use that path and had a couple of other less freaky experiences, but never again did I have the lights protect(?) me in such a way.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 When my mom was pregnant with me, an old woman came up to her and told her she was pregnant and poked her in the stomach. my mom was only about 2 weeks along and she nor anyone else knew for a while. and she wasnt even trying to get pregnant.





my mom was fairly thin at this time and didnt have a baby bump.

#19 A couple years back, I had a dream of my grandfather, who I was not particularly close to by any means. In my dream I saw his casket formally covered by an American flag-- he served in the military. He stood next to me in a room full of mourners and held my hand. He told me not to follow him out of the doors when he left. I watched him leave. When I woke up and went downstairs to get breakfast and call my father to tell him happy birthday, my older brother informed me that my grandfather had just passed away in his sleep while I also slept.



**TL:DR: My father's father came to me in my dream on the night of his death to wish me goodbye, which was also on my father's birthday**



**Edit:** As some of you have been asking, no, this experience did not change my religious views. The universe is a mystery and it only made me realize that some of us might be more aware of what happens in our subconscious. Also, I had no previous information before that morning that my grandfather was on his deathbed-- we weren't close family members and I was a teenager at the time so my family most likely did not see me as a priority to inform. He died of old age but did have severe Alzheimer's, although he seemed perfectly conscious and aware of what was happening in my dream.



These experiences only make me wonder about the universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I was taking some picture at the graveyard, it was for a class so my friends were there modeling for me, anyways, I ask one of my friends to try to look like she is crying, while I adjust my camera, when I go to taker her picture, I see she is doing a GREAT job, she is sobing up and crying, I take a couple of pictures before realizing that she is looking at this big family grave... With the exact names and last names as her realives, there was her dads' name, mom, sister and brother, exact name with exact last name. Her family lives on another state and they are alive. So that was spooky, but later on we are all in my car, and we are listening to some music one of us had on a usb, we were listening to a son for like the third time, when the sound goes off and a horrible voice says 'get back from where you came from', and the song continues where it left off. We were so creeped out we had to stop and catch our breath. To this day I still don't know what it was, maybe interference from another radio? No idea, but it was creepy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 When we were kids a group of us used to hang around near a small stream. One night we were there I got a really bad feeling, and told my friends I was going home. I begged them to come with me, but only one did. I practically legged it up the hill from the stream, I was so afraid.

The next day I found out the girls that stayed got beaten by a girl gang less than fifteen minutes after I and our friend had left.



Still freaks me how I knew to get outa there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I was around ten years old and my mom took my siblings and I to an Elvis impersonator show. After the show, he was signing scarves and things. [He was kind of a local celebrity in my medium-sized Florida city.] The person in front of me had the same uncommon name as me and was about my age. I said that was my name, as well. We thought it was cool but never saw each other again.



A few years later, I'm camping with my family in New Hampshire. The campground has a small playground and I'm on the swings. I hear someone call my name, turn and see this same person was there, telling their family they were going to the playground.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 It was nearing Christmas and one day when I came home from school my mother asked me to guess who we got a Christmas card from. Without hesitation I said, "From the people who ran the little motel on our summer trip to Michigan." She was speechless. I was right and I was speechless too.

#24 I was walking through the woods one day, and I stumbled across a graveyard from the 1800's 1900's. I was just walking through and the first one that I saw was a little boy who died on the same day that I was born. The crazy part was that he and I had the same first and middle name.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My friend had told me that I would find out within 3 weeks that I was pregnant and it would be a boy. 3 weeks later, to the day, I found out I was pregnant. I didn't find out that I was having a boy until 3 days before I had him. And my friend called me a month and a half before I had my son to tell me that I would have him on the 20th. Sure enough after 36 hours of labor I had my son on Nov. 20th. I always thought it was kinda creepy that she got it right.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Scrolling through Reddit today, I happened to see a post about a guy/girl with a creepy experience. So I clicked the link only to discover apparently OP and I are now bound in creepiness/share the same birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My brother's name is Kelly. A few times, strangers have stopped near him and flatly say, "Kelly." Then keep walking. A waiter did it once, he stood right behind his chair with a full plate of dirty dishes, stopping to pronounce "Kelly", then moving along. It happened a lot when we were on our way to work or school.

#28 After my great-aunt Lynn passed away, my other great-aunt Cynthia was walking home in the rain. Obviously she was pretty sad. She said, "Lynn, show me some proof that you're still here."



My aunt Lynn collected these rare things called Indian medicine bags. Somehow, Cynthia found one on the ground in the rain. Inside there were six paper dolls- four girls and two guys. One of the girls was wearing pants.



The coincidence? In her family, there are four sisters and two brothers. Aunt Lynn always wore pants.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Six years ago, because of my drinking, I'd been homeless for about 8 months. I'd been at a shelter for a few weeks and one day, as I walked from the library back to the shelter for dinner, I decided I couldn't take anymore. I was ready to k**l myself.

That prior August my mother had passed away, so on the street that evening I said to her, "I can't take it anymore, mom. Help me."

Back at the shelter, after dinner, us bums waited for showers and bedtime. That evening the shelter had more residents than usual and many of them needed clean socks or underwear, etc. On this night, it wasn't scheduled, but the shelter opened the basement where they kept donated clothes. I didn't need anything, but I was bored, so I went downstairs.

I browsed the racks and didn't find anything to my liking so I headed for the stairs. That's where I found 'LeMutt'.

'LeMutt' is a toy, a little stuffed dog, and I'd had one when I was a kid. In fact, I clearly remembered my mother and I in the store, 20+ years ago, buying him. I was in 3rd grade then.

I asked a volunteer if he knew where the dog came from. He shook his head.

This was, and still is, a men's homeless shelter. People were not dropping-off stuffed animals for the junkies and drunks.

I don't know where the dog came from, but I kept him. Still got him.

Anyway, my life is much better, and different, today. I'm set to graduate with a BFA next month. Life is really, really good.

Thanks, Mom. I love you.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Well, this happened to a friend of my dad's but it is definately a weird coincidental experience.



It all started about 10 years ago when Joe (we'll call him that), my father's friend, was at a local gas station and saw a very unique lighter with a skull on it. He decided to buy it to smoke, etc.



A few years later Joe is out in Lake Michigan during the winter snowmobiling and for some reason, he brought his lighter with him. After a long day on the lake he realised his lighter must of fallen out of his pants and knew there was no way to find it out in the ice.



The next year Joe was with his family down in Florida eating at a restaurant. As he's eating there, he hears the sound a lighter makes go off, and right then and there knew it was his lighter. The reasons was that this "unique" lighter had a very defined sound when lit, and Joe using it for so long must have known that lighter was his. Joe sits there and thinks for a bit and hears it AGAIN, thats when he got up and decided to look around the restauraunt.



As hes looking around he sees another family and a man about 30 - 40 holding the lighter with a skull on it just like Joe's. Obviously, Joe asks him how he got it and the man says he was out walking in the shallow water of Lake Michigan by his cabin and found it somewhat buried in the sand.



Creepy, huh.





EDIT: Yes, "Joe" did get his lighter back. The man freely gave it up with that big of a coincidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My grandpa has always been the type of guy to love science fiction and the paranormal. One time he told me a story that has always freaked me out:





Years ago when my mother and her sisters were little, my grandpa had a ouija board that he liked to mess around with down in their basement.

One day, he asked the ouija board questions about himself that the board could answer, i.e., "Where am I from?" "What's my address?" "Who is my mother?", just to see what it would say. He asked "How many daughters do I have?" and it responded with "3." My grandpa said, "I have four," and the board responded with, "Not for long."





Two weeks later one of his daughters died in a car crash.

#32 Using a ouija board in an abandoned house. Me, my girlfriend and 5 other friends were using one in the attic of this place when the doorfucking slams shut with no wind. We all glance around thinking one of us had locked us in. Wrong. We were all there. I tried to open the door with no luck. We had to take the doors hinges off to get out. Once we did this, we inspected the door to find there was no locking mechanism or anything blocking us in. We decided it was best if we just left. On our way out through the open back door we all felt a strange 'resistance and sudden coldness' when we passed through the doorway. I don't know what the heck was in that house, but I don't want to look into it further.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 This didn't happen to me, but it happened to my ex. He was at a singles tennis tournament as a kid and he was reading the roster. According to the sheet, he was playing himself. Turns out, his opponent had the same very uncommon first name, middle initial, and last name. Years passed, and someone shouted his name in a grocery store and he turned around... so did his tennis opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Probably too late to the party here, but in high school there was a kid who had the same middle and last name as me, the same birthday, and our parents had the same names. Not even kidding. It blew my mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My friend and I were in the car one night driving to see a movie. I had the most eerie feeling for no reason and it wouldn't go away so I vocalized it to her. "I have the creepiest feeling right now, no idea why." She says "me too, what the hell, I've been feeling creeped out for the last ten minutes." A couple mins later her phone rings, unknown number, she answers and no ones there so she hangs up. Rings again, same number, picks up. Then my phone rings, different unknown number. I get on the phone, "Hello? Hello?" I hear my own voice saying hello on her cell phone. We realize we're talking to each other and get really freaked out and throw our phones in the back seat. Couple seconds later there's a loud bang on the side of her car door, like someone threw something at the car, but there were no cars or people around. Pull over, get out. There's a huge dent in the side of her car. Thouroughly creeped out for the rest of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 My mum once had a terrible dream that something awful had happened in the town we used to live in. We hadn't lived there for 5+ years. Just out of curiousity she checked their local newspaper online and in the obituaries section she saw that my best friend from when I lived there had died of cancer a couple of days previous. Not being one for paranormal/ghost/psychic stuff, this one had me stumped.

#37 When I was 17 my grandpa had a stroke, and was slowly going downhill in the hospital. My grandma figured even if he ever got better, he wouldn't be able to drive so she gave me his truck complete with camper shell and bed carpeting. He was in the hospital for several months.



One day for no reason whatsoever I decided to sit in the back of the truck and just think a bit. I was back there for about 45 minutes daydreaming about nothing.



When I came inside, my dad told me my grandpa had died 45 minutes ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My aunt (dad's sister) died young of cancer on October 3rd, 2007, when I was a junior in high school. In my senior year, I took advanced art and we were working on clay sculptures one day. At the tables of 4, one person was instructed to go and grab a stack of old newspapers from a cabinet that contained hundreds of old newspapers the teacher supplied for protecting the tables during projects. Another guy goes to grab the paper and tosses me some for my area of the table. I begin work on my sculpture and realize my materials are on the obituary section. I read over them for a second and see my aunt's obituary right where my hand was. The date happened to be October 2nd, 2008, and since 2008 was a leap year it was a full 365 days from my aunt's death. The stack of coincidences seemed too much for me, I believe it was her trying to give me a sign of something.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Ok so this is kind of low key compared to what youre expecting so here goes. 15 year old me is on family vacation with some relatives in a rented house. I have an amazing family, so these trips are always filled with nonstop fun and games and whatnot. Anyway, one night we are playing [Taboo](http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taboo_(game)) and things are really heating up. The score is close and nerves are on edge (OK maybe im exaggerating but you get the point). So we begin to move on to the next person, and we discover that the timer(a mini hour glass) is gone.



Like, we had just finished one persons turn, and now its gone. So we search all over the room, hell i think some people went into the kitchen trying to find it, but to no avail. After probably 45 minutes, we give up and move onto something or other, and eventually go to bed at some ungodly hour. As we are prepping for sleep, i hear my older sister shouting, 'I FOUND IT, I FOUND THE TIMER!" Of course, we all rush in and lo and behold, there it is.



She, who was 27 at the time, explains that it was in her SOCK, and she only found it upon taking it off. Of course, we all accuse her of putting it there, as seem the only excuse, but she adamantly denies doing it. Normally, i wouldnt believe her, but its so unlike her and outlandish i dont even know what to think.



To this day, she denies doing it and its a topic of heated debate at every family gathering.



**TL;DR:** hour glass materializes in sock, confusion abounds to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 When my cousin and I were babies (we're just under 2 years apart) we were sleeping in my room while our moms were wrapping Christmas presents since it was around Christmas time. They were downstairs wrapping presents when they hear on the baby monitor a woman saying to my cousin who was starting to cry, "don't worry, your mom will be here soon". My mom and aunt run upstairs and no one is there.. Plus no one else on the street had a baby so there was no interference.

#41 My brother was born October 12th, He died October 25th when he was 22 years old. I was born May 12th and had a grand mal seizure May 22nd when I 25. I think it's all very Odd. It was my first seizure ever and never had a major seizure since.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I lost touch with my best friend after high school. She was a troubled soul and I worried/thought about her often. Looked her up all the time and just could not track her down. Had a dream that I went to visit her and she had a daughter (which I figured was unlikely because she was a lesbian).



Fast forward to this past year. SHE found ME on Facebook. I check out her profile before we really have a chance to chat/reconnect and...SHE HAS A DAUGHTER THAT LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE MY DREAM. Also: my dream was right around her daughter's birthday.



Edit: dudes. Settle down. Obvs lesbians can have kids. I meant I figured she wouldn't ever have a kid. Also: the kid was exactly reminiscent, not an exact copy. Just extremely similar and familiar. No way I could have ever seen her previous. There were around six years separating the events and turns out she was living in another state completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Was listening to pink floyds dark side of the moon while driving into my ranch this morning. The lyric "run rabbit run" comes on as a rabbit simultaneously was running off on the road. Kinda trippy.

#44 This may get buried but just wanted to share . I was raised by my grandmother. The day she died I was going to the place after receiving news, an old lady looking so similar to her flagged down my vehicle asking if I could drop her a little distance on the way. After dropping her off I stopped by the side of the road and cried a river. I like to think it was my grand mother who wanted to see me for one last time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Mine is also graveyard related (weird right)... Me, a friend and my future wife were hanging around in the graveyard near my house smoking weed and whatnot when I was 15/16. Me and the friend had stopped to look at the grave of our mutual friends step-dad who had died unexpectedly a couple of years ago. We knew him and were probably a little weed-somber. My future wife had wandered well down the row away from us and we stood chatting about the last time we'd seen the dead guy etc, my future wife comes back towards us to get me to come with her, looks at me and says 'come on Patrick, I want to show you something'. Patrick was the name of the dead guy's only son, she had no reason to call me it and did not know what we were looking at or why. She also did not know him or his son. Needless to say we freaked out a little.



TL:DR future wife possibly channels dead person.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 This is something that happened when I was a small child.



We went to los angeles from new mexico for a funeral for a distant relative. We stopped and ate at a mcdonalds one day and I played in the play area (as 4 year old) with some other kid. My parents talked to the other kids parents while we played and we went on our way. A week later we're back in New Mexico and eating at mcdonalds. I start playing with this kid who looks familiar to my parents. They then see the same parents from california.

#47 I had a dream (at age 16) that my mom got pregnant, that the baby was a girl with brown hair, and at the time in my dream the baby was almost a year old. I told my mom and we laughed about it that day. Mind you I was my mom's only child. Cue a week later we found out she was pregnant. My sister was born 9 months later and has brown hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I was randomly thinking about this old advertisement that was popular when I was younger and I haven’t thought about it in a loads of years, just to open tiktok and the first video was that same advertisement. I was shocked for a few minutes tbh.

#49 For over 25 years I had been seeing a bike locked up for the day on various corners close to my workplace, and I always wondered whose it was because it was the same as mine and it was a rare model -- I never used to see any others. Finally one Friday afternoon I was riding home and passed a lady riding that bike, and I took the opportunity to chat to her while stopped at the lights. I said it was great to finally learn whose bike that was after all that time, and she said it was odd that I should run into her today of all days because she had just bought a new bike, and this bike was going to be retired to her country place that very weekend -- it was her very last day riding it in the city, and after 25 years of spotting the bike, that was my last chance to finally meet the rider, and that was the day I ran into her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My grandma's first husband was part of a handful of survivors of baba yar in Ukraine USSR





At university in the same state I grew up in with many Russians immigrating to the tri state area and NY state. Well I met a speaker lady who also was a survivor of baba yar from the same village decades later in uni.

#51 Here's one that happened to my mom, not me:



My mom (Karen) was meeting up with her boss/good friend (Angelo) in the Houston airport. She was expecting a call from him when she got a call from a number she didn't recognize. She answered the call and said,



K- "Angelo?"

A- "Karen?"

K- "Hi, I just got off the plane"

A- "Ok, I'm by baggage claim"



So my mom walks down to baggage claim and she doesn't see him. So she calls back the number and a man close by who she's never seen before answers.



It turns out that there were two Angelos, both looking for Karens. Imposter Angelo accidentally dialed the wrong number and by chance called my mom (Real Karen) who just happened to be in the same airport. The real Angelo was still in the parking lot. My mom then waited around just so she could meet the other Karen who turned out to be the guys sister.



How's that for coincidence?

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 I had the exact same dream as someone one night.



Dreamt that I was in an elevator with the girl, who was a very good friend at the time, and the elevator got stuck. Seawater was pouring in from the top somehow, and we were going to drown. One of us had to go for help, so it was me. I climbed up to one of the floors we were stuck between and ran out the hallway, through the outside doors, and drove away in a red Geo Metro. I was going toward the airport, and there was a baby on the front seat.



My friend and I discovered, after one of us saying something about how we'd had the "craziest dream last night," that we'd both dreamed about elevators. The other then volunteered that it was stuck. At that point we decided that it was kind of strange, so we typed up our dreams on two sheets of paper without any further discussion, then compared.



*Every* detail was the same, save for the colors of the walls of the hallway. Even weirder, she dreamed the whole thing from her perspective, meaning she was watching me run down the hall, and saw me get into the red car. I dreamed it from my perspective, actually driving the car.



I still have no idea how to explain that. If we hadn't typed it up separately I would just blame it on memory error, but that option's out in this case.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Sister was in a car wreck when she was 16. She fell asleep at the wheel. She was in the middle of no where.



She came around a large curve and somehow the car turned sideways. She hit a small tree which sent the car rolling through the air.



Her door flew open in the process, her seat belt was knocked loose, and she was thrown from the car.



Had she been thrown out a few moment too soon, her body would have been wrapped around a stop sign. If it was a moment later, she would have landed unconscious in a ditch with about 4 feet of water in it. If her seatbelt had not come open, she would have been crushed in the car.



This same night... 1:00 A.M. as it were. A man was driving home. A man that happened to know my family. He is also a paramedic.



The paramedic also said he rarely goes home via that road but for some reason felt like a change in scenery. He saw the wreck. Saw her ejected from the car. He was able to protect her until the ambulance arrived.



I would say this story would be an appropriate response to your question. :).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 My friend, let's call him "Mike," passed away a few years ago, but I kept his number in my phone.



Fast forward to a drunk Saturday night, I order Jimmy Johns, and I give them my number to call when they are outside my apartment. About a half hour after I ordered "Mike's" name is coming up on my phone, like he was calling from the dead.



It turns out the phone company had given "Mike's" number to the Jimmy Johns driver and the driver was the one calling.

#55 Met a girl on an airplane and only knew her first name. Decided to search for her on FaceBook even though I thought it was a shot in the dark. We have ZERO mutual friends and do not live in the same town or province. She was the very first person at the top of the results. We are now dating.



EDIT: she shares probably a top 5 female name, and is from a very large city.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Me and my girlfriend took a year out to travel and we met another couple in a town in western Australia, hung out with them, got on well but as you do when travelling, went our separate ways. We bumped into them in Darwin, then Sydney, then again in Auckland, New Zealand. Each time we we'd randomly booked to stay in the same hostel. Now travellers do follow similar routes in a country so this could just happen. But then it gets weirder.



In another NZ town we bumped into each other in a chemist - both my gf and the other girl had lost tweezers the previous day and they were both there buying tweezers. We arranged to meet later in New Zealand, but then again - a few months later - we bumped into each other in the same bar in Peru.



Weirdest of all: when we moved back to London (they'd returned a few months prior), we decided to email them to arrange a meet up. We'd coincidentally rented a flat that was a two streets away from theirs in west London. A year later we bought a house in East London. When they came round to visit, they told us their first house together was the house opposite! These are at opposite ends of London - really very strange.



We fell out of touch with them and the random meetings stopped.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 This didn't happen to me, it happened to my uncle.

He was on holiday, climbing a mountain in France, and whilst he was on his way up, he ran into an elderly couple and got talking. They were Irish, as is my uncle, so he asked where he was from. My uncle told him the name of the village he was born in (he now lives in England). It's a small village with a population of around 100, the sort of place that nobody would have heard of unless they had lived there. As it turned out, the old man *had* lived there. My uncle was impressed, and asked if the old man knew his mother. He did. He was an old boyfriend of my uncle's Mother. These two met on a mountain in France, 600 miles from home.



Another, similar story; my mum's a nurse, and always asks her patients where they're from. One old man (a different one from the first story) says that he was from Scarriff, a small town in central Ireland with a population of around 800. He said that he came over in the late 40s/early 50s to build roads; the same time that my mum's dad came over from Scarriff to build roads. They were good friends and they knew each other up until the day my Granddad died.



tldr; All Irish people know each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 This wasn't a series, at all, just one, but it was pretty odd.



I was listening to a Guns n Roses son on a boombox one time, and I flicked it over to 'radio' to listen to what was on instead. Not only was it the same song, but it was at exactly the same point (or more than likely not exactly the same point but the 'same' point in the chorus or whatever, if you know what I mean) so that the transition was seamless.



I thought something went wrong so I flicked it back to tape and checked the tape had actually stopped - it had - flicked it back to radio - song playing again.



Under most circumstances this wouldn't be that coincidental, but the country I lived in at the time only had one 'pop' music station, and only one DJ that played 'rock' music, so in total there'd be about 3 hours of that kind of music any given week.



It was just a coincidence, and a very banal one at that, but when I think about the variables that all had to line up for it to happen, I'm pretty amazed to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Okay Reddit, due to the OVERWHELMING response to this story I feel I must rewrite is as I was in a hurry when I first wrote it.





Three years ago I was interning at an company that specialized in Green Energy and their mission was to provide electricity to remote villages in Africa. I get assigned to work with a team of engineers, on my way to meetup with them after arriving in Africa I am asked to stop at said address and pickup an utility trailer that is waiting at a local store. I cannot reveal the name or location but its an old store, fairly large with a second floor that was residential, where the man and his family lived. The shop had everything from Product, Food and Medical Supplies to a MASSIVE Junkyard in the back full of Automobiles and Planes.





When I arrive at the store he is working on a outboard motor for a customer, he was very friendly and shook my hand as asked how he could help me, I said I am with X company and we have a utility trailer that I am suppose to pickup and take with my to x village. He asks for identification and I hand him my company ID and Tennessee Drivers License, which in the little holder below the Company ID. When he looks at my name his face went from happy to confused. He said "I have a question, do you have an father, or sibling that you are named after, that also lives or did live in Tennessee".





Okay at this point every thought I had came to halt and I was dumbfounded, I am named after my dad and he lived in Tennessee all his life and there aren't too many people with our name either. After a long pause, I said yes, I am named after my dad, how in the hell do you know that? He then said he met a man in the late 70's that stopped at his store, his name was Jeffrey X____ also and that I resembled him. I said well it couldn't be the same person, as far as I know my father had never been to Africa, he said no, it was, it was your father, he was in the military and came here to get something from his store.





He then goes on to tell me that my dad offered to help the man work on his car, after they fixed it the man tried to give my dad some money but he insisted that the man keep it. The man then asks my dad to join him and his family for dinner, it was they least he could do, they eat and during the conversation the mans son overheard my dad talking about a guitar that he had with him. The little boy wanted to see the guitar and for my dad to play it so my dad brings it inside and start to play, the boy was very fascinated with it and told his father he wanted to learn to play someday. Well after dinner my dad has to leave, when he is about to walk out he handed the boy the guitar and told him that he could have it if he promised to practice everyday and one day he would try to return to hear him play it.





I am overwhelmed at the emotions I am feeling is insane, the man invites me to dinner as he did my father, I accept and go upstairs where the man hands me a guitar case and said this is the guitar. He said that guitar changed the course of his sons life, I said where is your son now? He said that he moved out and went to college for music and now lives in another town and teaches guitar for an living, along with some other instruments. We start to eat and he asked my about my father, how he was these days, I then had to tell him that he passed away when I was a still a child. We both started crying and he picked the guitar up and said this is why you came here today, nothing else explains such an phenomenon, your fathers spirit lives within this guitar, it was meant for you to show up here. We ate and I when finished the man asks if I knew how to play, I said I know only one song in its entirety, he requested I play it before I leave. I start to play and his wife and him started crying, they said that it was the last song my dad played before giving the guitar to the mans son and leaving....





Dedicated to my father, I only knew you for a short time but to this day it amazes me at how many hearts you've touched, even long after your gone. I love you and hope to see you someday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 I was working as a contractor in a sanitarium for the mentally deranged. I happened to notice a nameplate on a door that had my very unique last name on it. Turns out it was my great aunt was living there.

#61 I once was attending an 80's themed party, planning to dress as Marty McFly i spent a day shopping in thriftshops in a large city. After visiting at least 6 i had everything but a denim jacket. Not a single one had one (crazy I know). My friends and we decided to try one more before we gave up for the day. We walk in, the cashier meets us at the door and all she says (not hello, nothing). Is "we're having a sale on denim jackets today only" and showed us to 2 full racks of nothing but denim jackets in everysize.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 My husband and I bought an antique clock at a flea market. It wasn't until we went home and looked at it more closely that we realized on the inside of the door on the back it had our wedding date written in pencil. Our anniversary is 9/22/09, 9/22/24 was written in the clock.

#63 I started university in Canada in 2009, and in my first semester I took a Business Writing class. I became friends with the guy who sat beside me, but we weren't close friends, lost contact after the semester ended.

Fast forward to 2014, I go on a little trip to Vegas, specifically for a Weezer concert. On the night I go to the Cosmopolitan, find my seats in the nosebleeds, and sit down to wait for the show to start. The seats beside mine are empty for the first few minutes after I get there, but soon after a guy and a girl start making their way through the row and sit down beside me. Ends up being my old buddy from Business Writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Live in Dallas and went to Seattle on business. Parked in SeaTac's rental car return and was walking towards the desk and a guy walks towards me, "MangorTX?" I hand him my keys thinking they are really prepared. He tells me, "I don't want your keys!" and comes in for a hug. It was a family friend from the tiny SW New Mexico town I was born in. Hadn't seen him in years, was surprised he recognized me.

#65 I live in Texas and was on my way to India. There was a flight from Atlanta to New York, then New York to India. On the ATL to NY flight, I sat next to this guy. We started talking and soon found out we were both from Texas. Then we got to talking about college, and we both ended up going to the same college. We talked some more, and it turned out we lived in the same apartment complex. Needless to say, we became very good friends after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Got a train down from Newcastle to Bradford to visit my best mate.



My flatmate also got a train down from Newcastle to Bradford to visit his best mate.



Our friends turned out to be flatmates, throwing the same party.



That was pretty cool.

#67 I had a 8am club soccer game in highschool. A stormed rolled through and everyone got notice of the cancellation of the game but myself. I went to the game and no one was there. When I got back home there was an oak tree in my bed. The tree had split during the storm and crashed through our roof and landed directly on my bed.

ADVERTISEMENT