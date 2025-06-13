So, we did what any curious internet sleuth would do, we scoured the web for stories that defy logic. We’re talking about bizarre, unbelievable things people swear they saw. And guess what? Almost no one believed them. They were met with eye rolls, laughter, or just plain silence, even when they were dead serious.

In today’s world, anything and everything seems possible with AI in the mix. While tech lovers rave about its perks, let’s be honest, sometimes it’s too hard to tell what’s real and what’s completely made up.

#1 When i was a kid, i had this really creepy clown that was sat on a little wooden swing that hung from my fire place in my bedroom. Now i'm not afraid of clowns but that thing made me feel like i was being watched but my parents wouldnt let me get rid of it because my grandmother gave it to me. One day i had had enough of the d**n thing, i was probably about 10 because it wasn't long before we moved out of that house. I decided that i didnt want it watching me playing, so i turned it round to face the wall; it was hanging close enough to the wall that it wouldnt just spin back round. I sat back down to continue playing with my bratz and after a few minutes i got that prickly feeling like i was being watched again. I looked over my shoulder and that f*****g clown's head was on backwards. I noped the f**k out and ran downstairs screaming and crying and begged my mother to come up and look.. she did but when we got to my room, the whole f*****g clown was facing forwards again. My mum told me to stop being stupid and making a fuss. So the doll conveniently fell out of my window and smashed it's porcelain face on the slabs. F*****g thing.

#2 I live in a kind of condo complex and a lot of people here, including myself, have cats. I know my cat sometimes mingles with the other ones outside, and sometimes they fight.



Anyways, I was walking back from school at around 3pm and I was just about to walk inside my house until I heard a distant "meow," and it sounded like my cat.



Then there were more and more meows, and I kept following it until I reached someone's porch. Nobody lived in that condo, so I just walked onto the porch and I s**t you not, I saw about a dozen (10-14) cats having a meeting. An actual f*****g meeting.



They were all sitting in a perfect circle, my cat was a part of it too, occasionally meowing but all acting very polite/cordially, no hissing/licking/fighting or anything.



Nobody f*****g believes me that I saw the neighborhood cats have a meeting.

#3 While at a stoplight on a mountain road in Pennsylvania, I saw two black bear cubs come out of the woods and roll down a hill into the street, and the mama black bear came down and chased them back up the hill with her paws. It happened MOM.

Imagine this, you’re lounging in your pajamas, but your Instagram shows you sun-kissed at the beach, sipping piña coladas. Or maybe you're hiking in the mountains with a curious fox by your side. With today’s AI tools, these dreamy or quirky scenes can be created with a few clicks. It’s fun, it’s fast, and it’s kind of magical. But with great power comes great potential for confusion. Sure, AI makes it easy to generate just about anything: art, videos, even entire conversations. But as these tools get more realistic, the line between real and fake keeps getting fuzzier. That’s why it’s important to sharpen our ability to spot the difference. So, we reached out to Sricharan Chiruvolu, a computer vision engineer who's worked with giants like FIFA, to help us understand what’s going on behind the pixels. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 A blue heron was flying with a snake hanging from its mouth. The snake was still wiggling and trying to break free. It finally was successful, but the heron caught it in its foot and somehow in mid-air threw it back up into its mouth.

#5 A dude asked me how to get to Planet Fitness, I told him it was just across the parking lot. I look down at my phone as he starts walking and after answering a text in about 10 seconds I look up and he's gone. The distance was about a quarter mile of empty parking lot. There were no cars nearby or driving away so it didn't look like he got in a vehicle or anything. I looked all around but he was gone.



F****n fitness ghost, I wish you many gains.

#6 I saw an elderly man walking his dog at the park pick up a snake, call it a "bad boy" and then guide it back into its hole in the ground.

Sricharan has spent years working on generative AI models, and he’s seen how shockingly realistic things have become. He explains that tools can now replicate human images, voices, and even behavior so accurately that people often can’t tell what’s real. But as he puts it, “There’s always a clue, if you know where to look.” These subtle giveaways might not be obvious, but they’re there, lurking in the fine print.

#7 A chipmunk and my cat sniffing noses, and then they both just walked away from each other.

#8 Was in my hometown visiting my mom. My brother came in too. One night, around 3 am we were chilling on the front porch looking out on the lake. We heard a commotion in a tree above us. Then a loud thud. Went to investigate. On the ground was some sort of snake wrapped around a squirrel, but the squirrel had seemingly bitten most of the snakes head off. The both seemed alive, but barely. We were staring dumbfounded when in a big whoosh some sort of owl came in and picked up the tangled mass and flew off. Even our mom doesn't believe us.

#9 I was at an amusement park near Cincinnati, probably 20-ish years ago and I swear to God I saw a blue guy. Literally blue skin. Like a black person only blue.



[Turns out there really is a well-known family in Kentucky] with this condition. Still no one believes me.

Take AI-generated images, for example. “Early models made hilariously bad hands, six fingers, and melted palms. While that’s improved, hands still trip up the machines sometimes. Or look closely at faces and accessories, AI often forgets symmetry. Earrings may not match. Glasses might hover. Clothes might wrinkle weirdly. If it looks just a bit off, you’re probably not imagining things.”

#10 A black cougar/panther in upstate NY ran across the road in front of me in the dark. I thought it was a skinny black lab until I saw it's tail was as long as it's body.



Eastern Cougars have been "extinct" for 50 years or more.

#11 I saw a shark yank a seagull down from a kelp bed. I was a child and laying in the cabin of a fishing charter, staring out the window. It was early, about 6am. Seagull floating, boat idling, and then the shark just came up and went snarf and birdy was gone.

#12 This is probably a pretty boring one but while I was snorkelling in Lanzarote with my family when I was eleven, I saw a cute brightly coloured fish. The water was crystal clear and as I swam up to it and reached out to touch it, I saw something like a tiny flicker of lightning shoot out of its mouth and hit my fingers. It felt like a static shock when it connected and I spluttered up out of the water and let out a yelp. My Dad asked what was wrong and when I explained, both parents looked at me like I was crazy. I don't really know what kind of sea life can do that kind of thing and being so young at the time, I didn't really bother looking it up. But it was always a weird memory that stuck with me - the time a fish electrocuted me. LOL.

Text is another area where AI impresses, until it doesn’t. “AI can sound fluent,” says Sricharan, “but it often repeats itself or gets strangely vague.” It might dance around the facts or miss emotional depth. Humor and sarcasm? Still tricky for machines. So, while your chatbot might sound like a wise philosopher, a few awkward turns of phrase can hint at its non-human origin.

#13 I taught my cat that winking my left eye at her means "I love you." She fully understands it and winks back, but no one believes me.

#14 In the UK, a while ago we had builders repairing the fence in our garden and me being the curious kid decided so stay there all day and watch them. They were halfway through changing the fences out when I saw something crawl out of the whole. Got a closer look and I couldn't believe it; it was a scorpion. I tried telling everyone what I saw but they didn't believe me cos a scorpion in the UK just won't happen. Years later I still remember this and no one believes me... guess I'll bury this with me but was still a cool thing to see.

#15 I saw the DVD screensaver hit the corner of the TV screen perfectly. I was alone in the conference room though so no one else buys it.

AI-generated voices are getting harder to spot too. Voice cloning and text-to-speech are incredibly advanced now. Still, there are tells. Monotone delivery, weirdly timed pauses, or a general lack of emotional warmth are dead giveaways. It’s like listening to someone almost-human read from a script. It might work, but it doesn’t feel quite right.

#16 I was up early and killing time on the computer before leaving for work. I hear a tap on my front window. I assumed it was my father in law who lives across the street. I pull back the curtain and there's a juvenile mockingbird sitting on my window. It made a weird croaking noise and flew away. I go back to reading. About a minute later, I hear the tap again, pull back curtains, same bird. It made eye contact, made a sound, then flew to a branch in front of the window. My wife was still in bed and I didn't want her to think I was leaving for work so I call to her "I'm going outside, there's a bird trying to get my attention". I go out the front door and the bird is gone, but a utilities truck is just then pulling to a stop in front of our meter. We forgot to pay the water bill. I told the guy to give me a chance to pay it, and I drive down to the Fiesta to pay the bill.



If that bird hadn't warned me, our water would have been shut off and we wouldn't have known until I was already gone for the day. The only reason anyone believes me is I told my wife prior to opening the door. I started a religion after this, First Church of Friendbird (/r/churchoffriendbird)

#17 I saw two birds in the forest fly towards each other. Both were little black birds. They flew in and stared at each other about a foot in between them. They'd stop. Then start jumping in front of each other with they're eyes locked on taking turns. One would jump while staring at the other, after one was done the next jumped in the exact same manner. Still don't know what they were doing. They flew off together in the trees. Never seen anything like it since.

#18 I used to do Junior Lifeguards at a small beach in CA. When you were old enough to be responsible (or at least act like it) you had to help out with the younger kids in the afternoon. It was my day to help out and we were leading the kids in stretches. The leaders were facing away from the water and the kids were lying on their backs, hugging their knee. I turned to look at the water; no real reason.





I saw 2 seagulls dive bomb out of the sky. It looked like they were wrestling. The landed on the shore where the water isn't more than ankle deep. One of them gets the upper hand and started to hold the other one's head under the water, drowning it. Seagull 2 breaks free, rears its head back, screeches, then STABS THE FIRST SEAGULL IN THE CHEST WITH ITS BEAK. The first seagull then takes off real quick and the second one flies after it.





Not a single person believed me.

#19 A 7' long shark in the Puget Sound, right at the surface.



I was fishing with my siblings and my mom, and my brother was struggling to get a little dog fish in.



Well, I get this brick of a fish up, it's running towards me, than running away ... no one will look at my rod about to snap, because they're busy with the dog fish.



Well, I get this sucker up to the surface, and it gets right up along the side of our boat, a Grady White 22 at the time, and it stretches from one end of the cockpit to the other, and then some.



It was at least 7 feet long, and as soon as someone freed up to come help me, it snapped the line and just coasted away underwater. Nobody saw it but me.

Thankfully, there are some digital magnifying glasses we can use. Tools like AI image detectors, metadata analyzers, and reverse image searches can help verify if content is synthetic. They’re not foolproof, but they give you a fighting chance. Sricharan encourages creators and users alike to “stay curious and skeptical,” especially in a world that blurs reality.

#20 A spider the size of my hand in our living room. Gone when I came back with something to k**l it.

#21 A Pigeon with a polystyrene cup stuck on its head.

Even though AI isn’t conscious (yet), its ability to reason across media is rapidly growing. Sricharan reminds us that this isn’t just about detection. It’s about awareness. Understanding how these systems work helps us use them better and safer.

#22 My dog yawned and uttered the phrase "you're safe" once. Sox was a good pup.

#23 Okay, this may get a little long, and it isn't something a saw per se, but something I experienced.



In 2003, when I was 14 I started bussing tables for a local pizza place to save money for my first car. My grandpa decided he was going to sell his '76 Camaro and I knew I had to have it. I mean, he used to pick me up from daycare in this thing - it had to stay in the family.



Anyway, I get enough money to buy the car from my grandpa, and my dad spends the money to ship it down from out of state (thanks again, dad). I love this thing more than life itself. It smells the way I remember, it struggles to start without giving it a little gas, but once you get her running, she rolls like a top. When I was around 17 I was driving home from my late shift at the pizza place and the headlights and console lights are more dim than normal. I thought it was odd, so I fidgeted with console light controls and the high-beam button on the floor - but nothing worked, so I figured I would talk to my dad about it in the morning.



Early the next morning the home phone rings, it is my grandma crying, telling us that grandpa is sick and the doctors don't know if he will make it. We all head out and drive 17 hours straight to be with him. He starts getting a little better while we were there and comes through the worst of it, and doctors think he will have a few weeks. We decided to get back home for a bit and come back in a week or so.



The second night back in town I went to pick up my then-girlfriend - but when the night started getting dark I flipped on the headlights and everything was back to normal brightness. I can't explain it, but I just felt at ease, I felt assurance that my grandpa was going to be okay.



Anyway, weeks go by, then months, then years... six wonderful long years go by, grandpa has been slowly declining lately and we had plans to come back up again. By this time, the Camaro was no longer my daily driver, but I wanted to take my fiancee for a ride in it, so we went to my parent's house to take it out. I notice the dome light didn't come on. We get a call later that day that my grandma passed away very unexpectedly. So we make the journey back up there immediately, completely heart-broken. When we get there, my grandpa isn't very responsive, he is being kept alive by machines and there isn't much brain activity. Extremely difficult to see your hero in such a state. My dad and I break the news to him that grandma passed away, instantly his face changes, his eyes swell up and a few tears gently fall down his face. He passed away that night.



Sorry for the wall of text, this kind of became therapeutic for me as I don't talk about it much.

#24 Went to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers at MSG around 1996. Dave Navarro was playing with them on the One Hot Minute tour. Silverchair opened up for them. We got there and every one but me took acid. We got in just in time for Silverchair to finish up. It took about 30 minutes to change over, and the Peppers came on. They only played for about an hour, but at this point my friends are "on the ride". They ended with the song "Coffee Shop" which contains the line "we can dance like Iggy Pop".



I am 100% certain that the lead singer of Silverchair came out to sing this one with them. All of my friends are 100% certain that Iggy Pop came out and sang that last song with them.



We were in the nosebleeds and the sound was atrocious, but I'm sure I heard Kiedis announce the kid from Silverchair as they went into the song. My buddies and I have disagreed about this for 20 or so years. There is no convincing them that they didn't see Iggy Pop that night (regardless of the fact that I was the only one not losing my mind at that moment of the show).

Of course, all this might sound overwhelming, but it’s not all doom and gloom. These tools can spark creativity and solve problems. The trick is knowing their strengths and their limits. And when in doubt? Zoom in, rewind, ask questions.

#25 Two squirrels were wrestling or having s*x in a tree. They fell out and landed on my head, jumped off, then ran away. I went to check my head for any injuries. I felt a small wet spot that was not blood.



I swear to god one of those f*****s jizzed on my head.

#26 My cat once meowed the Jaws theme while walking towards me.

#27 I saw into the future several times in my dreams. Exact, precise events. I even proved it to one guy.

In the case of these posts, people genuinely swear they saw these things with their own eyes—no exaggeration, no filters, just wild, unbelievable moments etched into memory. Do you believe these strange experiences actually happened? Or do you think these are just elaborate mix-ups, maybe a dream mistaken for reality? Dive in and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Around 2 am one night when I still lived at home I got up to walk to the garage to get a soda. I sat out there for a moment just drinking my cold beverage when I swear I heard something moving in a box or something.



I got really freaked out and walked into the darkness ahead of me to see if I could figure out what it was. I swear on my mother's life I heard what sounded like an old toy doll saying something like "I love you!" Or "howdy!" Or something to that effect. I turned around and ran as fast as I could back inside, and ever so faintly in the darkness as I turned around I thought I saw something standing there just looking at me.



Never happened again. I told my parents about it the next day and they just kinda laughed it off and said I was dreaming. I was 16 at the time so I knew what dreaming feels like, this happened in real life.

#29 I saw the South Carolina Lizardman. Not the guy running around dressed up as him. But the real deal crypto-being.

#30 Not me, but my older brother.



When my older brother was around 4/5 in our old house he used to have nightmares. He woke up from one crying, with an old woman sat at the base of the bed.



The old woman apparently sung him lullabies and told him to go back to sleep incase his mum gets worried.



Morning comes and my older brother tells my mum about the old woman. She asked him to describe her, and he described in perfect detail the little old woman who lived, and died there. She was wearing the exact same clothes as the clothes she died in too.



My older brother had never met or seen this woman. She died a few years before his birth.



Edit to clarify; the house they were on the same street as mums old house. Hence how my mum knew the old woman who lived there.

#31 I was stationed in rural Missouri a few years ago. My wife (at the time) and I were driving down a dirt road to get back to the main highway after a day spent fishing in one of the rivers. We were a few miles from the highway and there was houses here and there along the path but it was mostly Mark Twain National Forest.



We were at the bottom of a dip in the road and going uphill when we saw something coming towards us in the road. It took me a minute to realize that it was a pack of dogs. Every size. Every description. Long haired, short haired, wire haired... everything. Little grandma lapdogs to big rottie looking dogs. Maybe close to 3 dozen in total just running full bore taking up the entire road ahead of us.



wtf.gif as I slowed down to a crawl and allowed them to pass us. They did so without stopping or slowing down or even looking at us. Like we weren't there, they just kind of split in the middle and ran around our truck. I stuck my head out of the window and looked back as they kept going and not one turned around to look back at us, they just kept on running. They actually were kicking up quite a dust cloud.



I have to admit I was apprehensive about driving further. I couldn't stop thinking about how dogs are supposed to be more attuned to when s**t hits the fan. I had no idea where these dogs could have come from or where they were going. It was odd that none looked up at us as we crawled past.

#32 I believe I have a soul friend at the zoo.

The first time I went to the zoo my mother jokingly said that the camel knew me because it followed me about his habitat. Being young, I just laughed. But now, every time I go back to the zoo, the camel continues to follow me and always seems as if he were waiting for me.

#33 I saw a moth poop once.

#34 No one believes how far back my memories go and what I can see in my head. I'm 45.



I remember being a bounced in a swimming pool by my dad at my uncles house (dad died before I even went to kindergarten). When I would mention this to my mom she would tell me that it was impossible because the only trip we took to visit my uncle when my dad was alive I would have been less than a year old.



I even remember the feelings of it. It was the happiest and most fun thing I had ever experienced and couldn't wait for it to happen again. Him just splashing me around.



I also remember from that trip my uncle putting a teething ring on my head and everyone having a laugh and how I liked that sound and wanted it to happen a lot. When I was older my mom produced pictures of me with a teething ring on my head and I'm just a grinning baby (with no ability to crawl yet).



It's bizarre.



I remember getting my diapers changed. I remember once crawling behind a chair to p*o in my diaper and I thought no one would notice. Someone did.



I remember asking when my mom was going to put a diaper on me to have her tell me "you've worn your last diaper and are a big boy now" and how irritated I was by the fact I couldn't just s**t whenever.



From kindergarten going forward I can replay a lot and there are greater gaps in my adult-gained experiences than it seems, my childhood.



If I sit quietly, I can think back to an earliest memory of nothing but a shape. I can quasi-picture the shape in my head but have no idea what it means. Looks like the headstock of a guitar....but more wire-form. And I have this deep desire to understand what that shape means because I have some vague feeling it would explain something profound.

#35 Sometimes, I see movement from the corner of my eye, but everybody always tells me "there is nothing that could move, dont worry". But I am convinced that the shadows start to move around me. Maybe I really am paranoid, but one time a few years ago while I was alone waiting for the train it looked like my shadow opened its eyes. I freaked out so heavily that I instantly took 3-4 steps back. Since then I have never sen it again, but i still sometimes feel the sensation of something moving in the corner of my eyes, especially when I'm alone.

#36 Seven years ago when I was 16 me and a few friends saw the aurora borealis in Toronto, Canada. It must have been at least 11pm at night and we were all going to a park because a few of them wanted to smoke for the first time. Keep in mind all of us are completely sober at this point. We were walking up the stairs to get to this school and I as usual moved at a much faster pace than my friends. So I was waiting at the top of the stairs and decided I would look at the night sky and try and pick out some constellations as I loved astronomy. I look up and see all across the sky green and slightly pinkish lights. Immediate I think not a chance I'm seeing this and after I tried to refocus my eyes the lights were still there. I started freaking out with excitement and called my friends frantically. Asked them if they were seeing it also, which was very assuring to me that my eye sight was failing me. We sat around and stared at the sky for a couple minutes and then it dawned on me that I should tell one of my friends who also loved astronomy to come out and look at the sky. Being one minute run away from my house and having no phone available at the time I ran home and called him to tell him. By the time he got outside to look the aurora borealis had passed. Being from a major city with lots of light pollution this was an unbelievable moment and just like that he didn't believe me. In the 23 years of living in Toronto I had never heard of or seen the aurora borealis. Even though a few of us saw it literally no one we've told believe us.

#37 Not saw, but heard. My girlfriend and I were staying in a remote Cabin on Vancouver island that sits on top of about a 200 foot cliff over the ocean. I woke up around 3am one night, hearing whales calling in the ocean, I woke my girlfriend and she heard them too! These really deep ominous moans coming for the water, it felt magical, and the calls continued for around 3 minutes! But anytime I've told the story people tell us that it would have been impossible. Please, somebody believe us... it was so cool..

#38 ISS overhead when I was around 10 years old. Like half my neighborhood was hanging out late in the night one summer day, it might have been around the fourth, we were sitting on blankets in my next door neighbors backyard and I laid down to try and find the dippers. I was obsessed with space when I was a kid. I saw a star moving at a quick pace and I knew it was the station because we had watched a video of it at a science museum and I had seen October Sky like twenty times. I pointed it out to my older brother but he couldn't find it in the sky, because he needed glasses and wasn't wearing them. Everyone started to look for it but for some reason couldn't find it, then this a-hole said I was lying so I called my dad over to find it but it was already moving out of vision. He didn't believe me either! I was so pissed. No one remembers this happening now but I do very vividly.

#39 A movie with Sinbad as a Genie called Shazaam. I still am 100% certain it existed. Will go down as the worlds largest cover up!

#40 When I was a kid, I f****n' loved horses. My mom collected horse statues (and, conveniently, I lived on a horse farm) so I decided I wanted to collect horse statues as well.



I had a couple already, and I always chose them based on how realistic they were - how much veiny detail and fur texture it had. Gotta have proper horse coloring - I had no interest in unicorn or fairy princess horses.



So one day I got this beautiful tan horse statue at a garage sale - I think it was a thoroughbred, just standing with its ears pricked forward. It had loads of lovely fur and mane texture, and looked like it was solid stone - [Basically looked like this](https://i.pinimg.com/736x/46/3b/94/463b947eb23bcbb5462053f7546848e4--kids-fun-art-work.jpg) except a different breed.



So I bought it with my own money, took it home, and proudly presented it on the shelf next to my bed.



Woke up the next morning and the eyes looked like they had been painted bright red, with black dot pupils. Horses are supposed to have sideways long pupils, and DO NOT have red eyes. I would have noticed that s**t, thank you very much. Started getting creepy vibes from it, and complained to my parents that it was probably haunted.



They told me the eyes had always been red.



I WOULD HAVE NOTICED IF THEY WERE RED!!! I would never have bought a creepy red-eyed horse statue!!



Anyway, I put it on a more distant shelf, facing toward the wall. It always ended up facing my bed, and after several years of being creeped the heck out I finally put it in the dollar bin at our garage sale and got rid of it.

#41 This morning I was playing pickup basketball. I stepped out of the gym to get a drink of water and a literal snake fell from the ceiling like I saw it fall and everything. Nobody believes me but to be fair I wouldn't believe me either.

#42 I was walking down a gravel road to a pool with friends when I felt someone poke me in my a*s with a stick. So I turn around but my friends weren't holding a stick. Then I felt it again, so I told them to bug off. They looked confused. I felt it again while looking at them. I reached into my swim shorts to see what's up. Then I felt a branch between my a*s cheeks, so I pulled it out. It was a big grasshopper. It was trying to squeeze in my Crack. I felt violated but I let it go. Tldr; I was r***d by a grasshopper.

#43 Loads of people staring at me for unnaturally long times. Other people have seen it too but whenever I mention it to someone they never believe me.

#44 Myself and another guy were working on an oilrig when we saw a floating silver disk about 200m away over the sea. It stayed for 5 minutes then flew off over the horizon at an incredible speed. It was so unusual that neither of us had the bottle to tell anyone as we'd have been ridiculed.

#45 Not sure if this qualifies as my story does have another witness. My younger sister had one of those dolls whose eyes moved and it would talk, but only when you picked it and moved.



I was maybe 12 or 13, sitting in the kitchen with my mom when we hear talking coming from my sister's bedroom. She was not home at the time. We both go back and open the door and this frickin doll is sitting there, eyes moving saying "I love you" and "Let's play."



That isn't the odd part. I pick the doll up and there are no batteries in it. Tossed that possessed sucker right in the outside trash. My sister still asks about what happened to her doll.

#46 I was in Italy last year, Lake Como to be exact. Sat on the shore, enjoying my ice cream whilst watching a family come in to dock with their dog on board. About 10m out, the dog jumps overboard with rope in mouth, swims the boat up to the dock, ties the rope and grabs a couple of life jackets from the jetty and hands them to the kids.

#47 A snow leopard in the mountains of southern Iran. ( experts say they don't exist there ).

#48 I'll share an additional creepy story while we're at it.

This is from a friend of mine, so I can not confirm that it happened to me. But I genuinely trust him.



His family moved into a new house when he was a kid, and he remembers quite vividly that he would wake up at nights and see a man standing in his doorway just staring at him. He was quite young and didn't quite grasp the situation. He thought it might've been his dad checking on him from time to time.



He told his parents about it, and it eventually stopped. He stopped seeing this figure standing in the door at nights. He didn't think too much of it later in life. He assumed he experienced sleep paralysis or something similar.



20 years later, it came up in a conversation with his parents, and they told him that it freaked the living s**t out of them when their 5 year old son, told them he sees people at night. His dad never stood in the door just staring at him. Especially not on the days when he saw this figure in the door.



After learning about the previous owner of the house committing s*****e, they called a priest, who came over and blessed the house. That's around the time my friend stopped talking about seeing a man in his doorway at nights.



This thing that he would see at nights never approached him, never talked to him, never moved. Just stood there, looking at him. My friend legit thought he had sleep paralysis for years, till his parents revealed the whole priest-thing decades later. It properly freaked him out.



EDIT: since someone asked. The previous owner allegedly did hang himself in that doorway. (It has some stairs above, so it makes sense to throw a rope around one of the steps and do it there).

#49 I walked into a bathroom and saw two people having s*x. I screamed and ran back to my table at the restaurant. From my table, I had a clear view of the bathroom. I watched another girl walk in and waited to see her reaction. A few minutes later she came back out acting totally normal. A friend and I went back in and the bathroom was empty. My friends all thought I was lying but I am 100% positive that I both saw and heard a man screwing a woman over the bathroom sink.

#50 A couple weeks ago I was driving past the Chicago Tribune distribution center. In the truck receiving lot, I swear I saw a panther wandering around.

#51 I believe I've told this story before.



When I was in 8th grade, near the start of summer I decided to just skip school and head home. On my way walking down the street I saw a very large man with no shirt, booty shorts, suspenders, and a clip on bow tie riding a pogo stick. He was very jiggly, and his a*s was basically bouncing out of his near non-existant shorts. As he passed me he whispered "it's called fashion".



I don't live in that town anymore, but whenever I go visit family I make sure to avoid that street.



edit: For any of you wondering, this was in Canada, so not even close to where you may expect this behaviour. Which also makes it that much harder to believe.

#52 When I was like four I use to sleep in my parents room on a couch bed they had in there, one night I woke up and saw a white figure kneeling (kind of like in a praying position) at the side of my parents bed like staring at my dad, I remember I looked at it for a minute and it walked towards me and I fell back asleep. I'm in no way shape or form religious but I always believed it was an angel, my parents said it was a dream most likely, but I know what I saw and still remember it vividly (most people forget dreams) so I know it wasn't a dream. The part I find most disturbing is I don't remember being scared, seeing something like that at my age now would make me s**t myself. My grandma is the only one who believes me, mainly because she's super religious.

#53 When I was like 5 years old, I was lying down on this wooden bench in my house. I accidentally rolled off of it, and I swear I slowly floated down to the ground.





I ran to go tell my mom, but she didn't believe me. I've never mentioned it again to anyone, but I remember it very clearly.

#54 Black triangle at treetop height. Looked like one of ours, like a cross between a b-2 and a f-117 or something, but my brain still can't comprehend how it could loiter and then accelerate away so quickly and silently.



Edit: U.K, summer 1993



Edit: I've since checked google earth of where I was when I spotted it and calculated that each 'side' was only about 60-70ft in length. Certainly not one of the 150ft or larger crafts that others have reported.