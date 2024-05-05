However, we humans are often more resilient than we think and can come out of dark moments stronger than before. A good example comes from the Reddit user BondEmilyBond . They recently posted a question to the platform, asking divorced folks to share the lesson they took away from the experience. Here are some of the most upvoted replies they've received.

Sometimes the universe hits us with a curveball that seems impossible to fully recover from. Divorce is one of those things that can shake the ground under our feet and expose our deepest fears and vulnerabilities. Not to mention that it fundamentally alters the trajectory of our life.

#1 The person you married is not the same person you divorce.

#2 I expected to be heartbroken but mostly just felt relieved.

#3 How content I could be on my own. Never having to compromise throughout the mundane moments because you are living alone is very freeing.

#4 How quickly I recovered financially without my ex’s complete dependence on me instead of helping to support the family.

#5 I felt even more lonely when I was married.

#6 Pretty much how awesome life can be with a caring, kind, supportive spouse.



I had no idea how bad I had it until the old one abandoned ship, and I met the true love of my life.

#7 Not me, but my dad and I once had a conversation about it. Basically he was pissed that he lived with 4 women and the top of the fridge was always dirty. ( He's 6'2" and the only one who could see it) he said once he was on his own he realized he should have just cleaned it himself.

#8 You can almost die from grief and disappointment.

#9 I always thought my older girls would one day resent me for getting divorced from their dad. 20 years plus later they told me it was one of the best things I ever did for myself and for them.

#10 It hurts like hell even if you should have done it years ago.

#11 I am not the same person I was almost 6 years ago. A part of me had to die for the rest of me to flourish and see how bright the world truly is. It isn’t the end of the world when divorce happens, it’s the beginning of a new adventure!



I’m also shocked at how long a bag of Doritos lasts in my home now. And they are all for me!

#12 Not from my experience, but having children with your ex means you're not really rid of them, ever. They will always be around unless the children choose to remove them from their lives at some point. That includes the extended family, too, so it's a package deal at every event. It's not like they magically go away after the kids turn 18, though you do get to deal with them a little less.

#13 That the person I thought was the love of my life and soulmate could be so unbelievably cruel.

#14 That I actually wasn’t the problem and how much of myself and my energy got diluted and stolen by him.

#15 How easy and cheap (for us free at city hall, a small lunch for the best man and maid of honor) it is to get married, and how time consuming and expensive it is to get divorced.

#16 Freedom after being controlled is amazing. Even in the little things. .

#17 Although the situation sucks there are many positives that I wouldn’t trade and I’m thankful for. One of those is the realisation of how loved and valued I am by my friends and family. I have been more loved and supported over the last year than during my marriage but I am so thankful for each of my friends and family.

#18 How starved for love and affection I was and how much confidence in myself I had lost.

#19 One side of it is usually already moved on by the time the words "I want a divorce" are uttered leaving only one of the two people involved to be destroyed in the moment, and having to move forward while dealing with the dissolution of the legal side of things.

#20 Our friends were really his friends.

#21 That none of our friends believed that my ex was abusive. He was a covert narcissist and was extremely charming. I never knew who he really was even after 25 years.

#22 How many men I knew that wanted to date me lol.

#23 He was able to feed and to take care of our daughter all by himself too! Who would have seen that coming?

#24 You know, I remember at one point in my marriage thinking "I guess this is just how it works." After being unhappy for so long, it just seemed like the normal.







But I've definitely found out that no, it's not how it works! A relationship can be happy and supportive, without you feeling like you have to do all the work!

#25 Shouldn’t have been surprising, but “It takes two people to keep a marriage together. It only takes one to tear it apart.” A therapist taught me this, which was revelatory. It helped me to stop believing there was some way I could save it, even as my partner was trying to actively sabotage it.

#26 That it's easier to be content with your life when you aren't feeling hurt, used, or ignored.

#27 That relationship PTSD is a thing. I have a hard time even forming new friendships with people, much less trying to date.

#28 A lot of the people you think are your friends aren’t. If you met them through your spouse they may drop you like a hot rock when you divorce. Do not become too invested in other people’s families. You can watch their kids, be there through illness, attend weddings and funerals etc and 20 years later they might act like they’ve never met you. Mind your own and let them mind theirs.



No partner at all is worlds better than a bad partner.

#29 How much calmer I am. I had turned into a nasty person always yelling at my ex for not cleaning and doing basic chores for himself. I did not want to be a mom to a grown child who had yet to realize he was an adult.



Life is much more peaceful. The silence after was worth it.

#30 Lawyers are expensive.

#31 That you can survive on your own. A lot of time is spent wondering how you can make it on your own after so many years together. You can do it and it can be better on the other side.

#32 Never been divorced but people should know that a prenup is not a rock solid contract.



Made her sign the right before the wedding? She was under duress and the prenup is now null and void.

#33 What a giant, time consuming, inconvenient and expensive pain in the a*s it is to change your last name.



You have to provide a complete paper trail of what your last name has been since birth, you have to handle the name change itself with different governmental agencies in a very specific order and if you’ve married more than once and don’t have any of your original certified documentation… it’s gonna cost ya to get those. Birth certificate, marriage certificate, divorce decree, passport, etc. You have to have original or certified copies to do this.



It was BRUTAL during Covid.



Then there’s changing your last name at the bank, anything remotely financial (add notarization/medallion signature costs to any paperwork).



*Then* there’s all your other minor accounts that have your old last name on it- stuff like retailers, car rental agencies, state toll road accounts, various websites you’ve done business with.



Never again.

#34 Fighting doesn't end once you're divorced, it can get worst. Now there is no bond to put a stop at how far you can escalate things.