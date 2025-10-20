Tackling adulthood isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Let’s be honest, it can be downright overwhelming. That’s why any helpful shortcut or trick feels like striking gold. Today, we’ve rounded up some of the best responses to the Reddit question : “What’s a secret life hack you use that’s actually useful?” These aren’t your average internet hacks: they’re surprisingly smart, super practical, and kind of addictive once you try them. Whether it’s a genius kitchen tip or a time-saving habit, these tricks might just make your day-to-day feel a little more manageable… and even a bit fun.

#1 If you look like you know what you're doing, people tend not to stop you from doing things you shouldn't be doing.

#2 Wake up early and give your girl/wife/significant other the full monty of flowers , candy, gifts for special occasions like Valentines, anniversary THE FIRST THING IN THE MORNING.



The longer you leave them to their thoughts over the day the greater the expectation will be, especially on those days other friends and co-workers are getting bestowed gifts.

#3 When looking at recipes online, click the print link. This cuts out the unnecessary backstory and random musings. You can also save the recipe as a PDF to your computer or even just the link to the printable version.

We’ve all heard tips from professionals: lawyers with their legal hacks, dentists with tooth-saving tricks, and even burglars (yep!) warning us about what really deters them. These insights stick with us because they’re rooted in real-life experience, not theory. So, when it comes to running a small business from home, who better to turn to than someone doing it every day? That’s why we spoke with Ankita Chopra, the creative mind behind Ankita’s Fashion Hub, a home-based brand that’s become a go-to for affordable kids’ gifts and party favors.

#4 If you’re buttering bread and the butter is a little too hard, use the back of a spoon to spread the butter. Far less likely to rip the bread. My preferred method of spreading whether it’s too hard or not though tbh.

#5 Set all of your bills up on auto-pay. You'll never have a late payment - and late payments can damage your credit rating.



The catch is you have to have money in your account to cover the payments, but you shouldn't have the bills if you can't afford to pay them.

#6 Thought this was common knowledge but a friend recently asked what i was doing — spreading your food out in the microwave into a ring shape in your bowl/plate so it heats less unevenly. still uneven, but the biggest consistent temperature gradient is between the edges and the center, so if you can make as much of it edges as possible you more effectively lower the difference.

As a work-from-home entrepreneur, Ankita swears by one golden rule: fake your office hours! “I tell everyone I’m in office from 10 to 6,” she said, grinning. “No chores, no scrolling, no long chats. I even wear something a bit formal. It’s comfy but puts me in the zone.” And that’s her secret weapon. It may sound playful, but this small shift in mindset tricks your brain into full work mode. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t need a little mind hack these days? ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Do a “closing shift” tidy as soon as you’re home from work. 1/2 the time I don’t even take my coat off while I do this. Just spend 5 minutes making your space more inviting before you even sit down. You’ll thank yourself!

#8 If you have hiccups, take a straw, cover your eardrums with your fingers, and suck water through the straw.



Changed my life. Don't know why, but covering your ears is way more effetive.

#9 Squeeze your abs if you feel light headed when you're standing up. It keeps your blood pressure stable.

Organization is another pillar of her routine. “Google Calendar is my lifeline,” she laughed. “Every order, task, even ideas go there.” But she’s also old-school in the best way. Her handwritten daily checklists keep her grounded. “Ticking things off gives me a weirdly satisfying boost!” She also carves out time every Sunday for a quick weekly planning session. Just 20 minutes, but enough to keep the chaos at bay for the week ahead.

#10 When you want to hang something on the wall (picture frame, etc) put a tiny dab of toothpaste on the item where the nail will sit. Line up the item where you want it on the wall, leaving a tiny gap where the toothpaste is. When it's where you want it, press the item all the way against the wall. This will leave a tiny toothpaste mark on the wall, telling you EXACTLY where to drive the nail. It works like a DREAM! No measuring, no multiple attempts, no time consuming methods. I've used this method for YEARS and it works so much better than anything else. I find eyeballing it in this way is better than even measuring, because rooms are rarely flawlessly proportioned, so even if you measure exactly, it won't look quite right.

#11 I always keep a spare key hidden in a magnetic box under my car, so I never get locked out no matter where I am.

#12 Dumpsters can have a LOT of stuff you can sell, give to family/friends, donate to the needy. Can save/make you a lot of money



There is a crazy amount if new, or slightly used stuff stores throw out that goes right into the landfill. It is eye-openly shocking how much utter waste is happening. I have more stuff now I got for free that I could use that I would have never bought before because I am so frugal. I find so much stuff sometimes that I have to leave it behind because it is not practical to take it all.

And when it comes to boundaries, Ankita is crystal clear. “Noise-canceling headphones and personal space are a must,” she said. Even in a bustling home, she’s carved out a little desk zone, plant included! Her family knows that work hours are sacred unless it’s an emergency. It’s not about having a big office, she shared. “Even a corner can feel like your empire if you protect it well enough.”

#13 If you're looking for something, when you find it, place it in the first place you looked. Obviously this is where your brain thinks it should go.

#14 If you walk into a busy restaurant, look around and see how many people are still waiting on their food. If it’s a lot, the kitchen is backed up and you’re going to be there a while.

#15 Before buying tickets, delete your cookies and use private browsing.

For anyone starting out, her advice is simple: don’t splurge upfront. “Start small and scale slowly,” she emphasized. Fancy packaging and large stockpiles can wait. She recommends tracking every rupee and making sure you pay yourself, even if it’s a tiny amount. “It makes the business feel real and reminds you that your work has value.” Because let’s be honest, self-worth can take a hit when profits take time.

#16 "Don't put it down, put it away" helps me alot.

#17 Conditioner before shampoo. Makes your hair feel softer and fuller.

#18 After finishing evening meal, I will immediately wash up everything we've used (no dishwasher) and will then immediately go to the bathroom and fully brush / floss my teeth. I do this with a timer to make it a little contest for myself. This has four benefits:



- get gently moving after eating which is good for you



- washing up gets done quickly instead of sitting in the sink for ages getting smelly



- by the time I've cleaned up and gone to the bathroom it's been long enough that brushing my teeth isn't immediate after eating, which is better for the teeth



- I don't snack in the evenings because I've already brushed and flossed and don't want to again



The timer isn't necessary but I'm motivated by light competition so it helps me.

Ankita also believes in protecting your mental bandwidth. “I tried to do it all myself, and I burned out,” she admitted. Her solution? Hiring help, just once a week for packaging. It made a big difference. She also takes one day off every week. “No calls, no packaging, just good food and rest,” she smiled. “Your business only runs if you do. Protect your energy like it’s your most precious stock.” ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Whenever you have medical test or scan, ask for a copy of the report.



Get copies of your hospital discharge summaries.



Keep all of it in a binder, newest stuff at the front. Take it with you to appointments just in case.



This is especially important for women but it can be helpful for everyone.

#20 I am very allergic to poison ivy. Every other summer for years I’d stumble in to some or grab it and be covered during the hottest time of the year.. *UNTIL* I changed the background on my phone and computer to pictures of poison ivy in various stages of development and left it for about 6 months.



I haven’t had poison ivy since as I can recognize it instantly now.



Oh, and if you have a parent in a senior living facility, keep a bowl of candy in their room (for the nurses) and they will get more attention. ❤️.

#21 Put your car keys on top of your lunch in the fridge.

#22 Two of them:

Don’t waste time in the kitchen. Meaning: if you are waiting for something to get done, do a dish, set a plate, prep the next phase, etc. It saves so much time



Not connected:

When facing a difficult choice and you “flip a coin” if you’re disappointed by the result you know in your heart what decision you really wanted.

And finally, her favorite advice? “Start before you’re ready,” she said without hesitation. “There will never be a perfect plan or a flawless launch. But if you begin with honesty, a solid product, and the hunger to learn, the rest will fall into place.” After all, as she reminds us, every big brand started in a living room. So why not yours? ADVERTISEMENT

#23 If you're at a convention, or swap meet, or anything where vendors travel to a location, wait until the last day if you want a deal. Most people aren't eager to carry merchandise back home with them and are willing to give discounts.

#24 Our library has cookbooks, I thumb through them and take pictures vs. buying now.

#25 If you're leaving the house early in the morning and you absolutely have to have something with you, put it in front of the door the night before. So that if you open the door, it bumps into the item and you can't possible forget it.

#26 When I’m feeling lazy, I tell myself to just do it for one minute. Then it keeps piling on and I’m just like, aight fine I’ll wash all the dishes.

When life hands you some free, practical advice, the smart thing to do is to take it! These posts are packed with clever little hacks that might just make your daily routine a whole lot easier. So, which one stood out to you the most? Was there a tip you wish you’d known sooner? Let us know what made you go “aha!” and don’t forget to share your thoughts!

#27 To keep a rolling office chair from sliding away from your desk, use your foot to force the wheels around in a circle a little. This will turn the wheels all in different directions so that it resists movement a little and kind of locks in place.

#28 Instead of untwisting pairs of cat6 cable with my fingers I use my drill. It speeds it up quite a bit and my fingers don't hurt at the end. I do a lot of them.

#29 Not life changing, but when I get up from sitting somewhere in public (restaurant, park bench, picnic spot), I look back at that spot when I’m walking away to make sure I haven’t left anything behind. Often when you’re getting up and grabbing a bunch of things at once it’s easy to miss something or for something to slip out of a pocket (phone, wallet, glasses, keys etc) but when you look back at the empty area you’ll notice it.

#30 Use your hands like squeegees on your body before using a towel to dry off. You'll dry faster and your towel will be cleaner in case you re-use it before washing.

#31 Discussing the budget with my partner 2-3x a month.



It helps us stay on track with our long term and short term goals. Helps us stay on the same page with the number one reason people get divorced. Keeps us both accountable for our daily spending. And when we meet financial goals it helps it be a big “proud” moment for each other.



It’s really nice knowing you’re “in it” with your partner.

#32 Walk through your home and tell ChatGPT everything you see that's out of place or that you'd like to improve. It'll take everything you said, organise it by room, and organise it by priority. You can talk to it as you're cleaning or when you're done a task and have it check off your list. If you don't have a lot of energy but feel like you need to get something done, it'll throw an easy one your way, or break a bigger one down into smaller tasks for you.

#33 Create a contact in your phone called Furnace Filter and add your furnace filter size to never forget it. .

#34 Put a rubber band around a jar lid for extra grip when opening it. Works like magic every time.

#35 I set my exercise goal on my smartwatch to 15 min and refuse to budge it. It’s deliberately small and achievable and not a “big deal”, and once momentum builds, I usually want to keep going.



Related, but I find the warm ups the hardest part of exercise, particularly mentally. It takes me about 15 minutes to properly warm up and get into my groove, at which point I’m happy to keep going.

#36 Have a one year old- after having him found we were always running late getting to places, now I just tell myself we have to leave half an hour before we actually do and we’re either right on time or sometimes early!

#37 Me and my dad usually freeze a loaf of bread to make it last longer. It tastes perfectly fine once its thawed out.

#38 Using the mobile youtube site to avoid ads.

#39 You lend the money you are willing to lose to the people you are willing to stop talking with.

#40 To always create an impression such that you are under-estimated. .

#41 Get outside and take a walk every day. The fresh air and excercise will help you sleep better. Even a 10 minute walk will help.

#42 Got a stuffy nose and no matter how hard you blow it, it just seems to stay stuffed? It’s inflamed and you can trick your body into releasing the pressure. Blow all the air out of your lungs and plug your nose and mouth. Tip your head back and then up again slowly while holding your breath for as long as you can. When you go to take a breath the inflamed sinus will temporally go away and you’ll be able to breathe again. While it’s only temporary, it will make you feel so much better.

#43 Using my knuckles to check if the month has 31 days or not.

#44 Not sure if it’s secret but if you’re drinking a soda can with a straw, flip the tab over and put your straw through it- no more floating straws.

#45 Gym and Kitchen are necessary, but not sufficient, components to getting a sustainably healthier body and mind. It is what you do the rest of the day that matters just as much - keep moving your body in as many ways as you can even if you're not breaking a sweat!

#46 To get permanent marker off of something, go over it first with dry erase marker.



I don’t understand why it works, but it does and it’s saved my a*s at work a bunch of times now.

#47 Buy a giftcard to your local grocery store every paycheck... in December I dont have to worry about groceries and can use that money for gifts.

#48 Undo one end of a box of soda cans. Then turn it around and open the other end. Then push all the cans into the fridge standing up and pull the box out with the other hand.

#49 You can dewrinkle clothes with a wet washcloth placed with your clothes in the dryer for like 20 minutes on medium heat.



Dryer sheets can be placed down to keep mice away from furniture/cushions (this is good for cabins, vacation homes or basements).



I just saw this online: putting frozen meat between two frying pans defrosts it pretty quick. I have yet to try this but it apparently works.

#50 Alexa, add ____ to the grocery shopping list. As I’m cooking, run out of things while making kids lunch, etc- I now have my grocery list at any time to reference in the store rather than having to think what I’m out of.

#51 Baking dishes and casseroles with baked on food. Fill with hot water and add dish soap. Put a dryer sheet in it while soaking. Everything comes out easy the next day, using the sheet to get the baked food off. Used to have to soak for days!

#52 If you have writers block when working on an essay, try starting with the “easy” parts first or free writing your ideas without actually trying to write and essay. I find this gets me into the flow and it’s way easier to start writing.

#53 After months of tension headaches and getting them.fixed by a physio I can feel them coming on now, if I stretch my neck just right it takes them away before they start. I know this isn't for everyone but it works for me and hopefully others.

#54 If I drop something I try to catch it with my foot, unless it’s a knife obviously.

#55 If you're bad about forgetting important things at home, homework, phone charger, etc. make a pile of everything you'll need to take with you and leave it with your shoes, so you'll see it all as you're getting ready to walk out the door.

#56 I get myself caught in small irrelevant lies occasionally, making people think I am bad at lying. That way, If I need to keep an actual secret, I can go full neglect and people won’t question me.

#57 If you need to lie, make a boring one. One full of technicalities, bland details etc.



I was asked to bring my sister's birthday cake in secret, but she saw me sneaking out. When she asked me about it, I just made an ordinary and bland story about someone calling me to pick up some mail for our father, but when we arrived there we found out someone had put a wrong number, and then... she left before I finished talking.

#58 Bacon grease on cookie sheet/pans leaves no stain like cooking spray does..