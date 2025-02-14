ADVERTISEMENT

If there was a guide to life, we would have all lost it on page three and spent the remainder of our lives frantically pressing buttons. However, some individuals have discovered small tricks—life's "cheat codes," if you will, that simply make things slightly easier.

Someone turned to the internet to ask what people's biggest life “cheat codes” were, and, as always, the internet delivered. Whether it's a mindset adjustment, a sneaky work-around, or simply a bluntly honest reality that flips everything on its head, these hacks can make life not feel like an impossibly difficult video game level. Enjoy these genius tips—you’ll probably wish you had known them sooner!

More info: Reddit

#1

Elderly woman in sunglasses holding money, showcasing her life cheat codes in a vibrant, neon-lit setting. Feeling absolutely no need to spend money just because I have it.

Objective_Kick2930 Report

miss-dianne avatar
GreatWhiteNorth
GreatWhiteNorth
Community Member
1 hour ago

This should be upvoted 100000 times. Shopping as entertainment is a trap.

    #2

    View of mountains through open balcony door, with warm sunlight enhancing a cozy room setting. Take an extra day off when you get back from vacation.

    bubbs022 Report

    #3

    Woman holding a credit card, using a laptop in a kitchen, exploring life cheat codes. Don't spend your money before you get it.

    sethasaurus666 Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Do some other things before you spend it: 1 - automatically set aside some percent for retirement, 2 - automatically set aside some percent as savings/mortgage, 3 - pay down the principle on anything with interest. What remains is 'yours.'

    Have you ever paused to think whether the key to a long, healthy life is staring you in the face? Guess what? It very well may be! According to Get best Life, your everyday habits, those small things you do nearly without thinking, could be the secret to a longer, healthier life.

    Think about it. Your daily coffee habit in the morning, your walking break at lunch, or even how you relax in the evening – all those little habits compound over a period of time and suddenly prove that they somehow just make your life a lot easier.

    #4

    Woman enjoying sunlight in nature, eyes closed, surrounded by greenery, representing a smoother, more enjoyable life. Just back down. Some a*****e aggravating you at the bar, in traffic, wherever? Just let them “win.” In fact, by not getting involved, or bringing some stranger’s b******t into your life, you win.

    LizzoBathwater Report

    sneacy123 avatar
    ILoveMySon
    ILoveMySon
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    Admittedly, there is a certain sense of satisfaction when I stop directly next to an overly aggressive motorist at a stoplight. Wow, you cut me off, yet here we are.

    #5

    Smiling woman outdoors with city and ocean backdrop, embodying a smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable life. Smile at people, even if they don't smile back. It will either brighten someone's day or get you mistaken for a crazy person. Either way, smile.

    Specialist_War2303 Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    I have resting smiley face. I walk through a world of puzzled smiles.

    #6

    Person using laptop with headphones, applying cheat codes for a smarter and more enjoyable life. Minding my own business.

    1972bluenova Report

    Your Story acknowledges that life doesn't come with a guidebook. However, they suggest that there are "shortcuts or cheat codes" that can make the journey a lot smoother.

    They mention that some important cheat codes include investing in relationships rather than just building networks, living below your means, mastering the art of saying 'no', prioritizing your health, avoiding comparisons to others, focusing on experiences rather than material things, and mastering time management.
    #7

    Man pondering life cheat codes while looking at a laptop outdoors. Work the problem, not the emotion.

    FrenchPressYes Report

    #8

    People sharing cheat codes for a smoother life in a modern office setting, engaging in conversation with drinks. When you start at a new job or want to make friends at a new place, compliment people behind their backs. What I mean is always say things like, "Have you seen Stephanie? She looks really cute today!" or "James is really knowledgeable, I'm sure I'll be learning a lot from him." Everyone loves a person who gives compliments, and when it gets back to the person they will be pleased and flattered.

    Vox_Mortem Report

    #9

    Man reading a letter for a smoother, smarter life improvement idea in a casual setting. Use credit cards only to collect points/cash back, not to borrow money.

    BaffledDeveloper Report

    On his website, Mark Manson argues that life is essentially just a never-ending stream of problems we must all face and that if, by some chance, life runs out of problems to throw at us, we’ll instinctively create new ones for ourselves.

    However, Manson points out that most people struggle to understand life as a whole, leading them to believe they have no control over it. According to him, life’s design is much simpler than it appears especially when one has these little cheat codes.

    #10

    Three people walking on a sidewalk in business attire, holding papers and coffee, sharing life cheat codes. Avoid talking about your personal life at work. Try to keep work at work and your home life separate as much as possible. Work on a work life balance. It’s not about having an equal pie chart, but feeling fulfilled in both.

    Dankchiccynuggies Report

    #11

    Legs in pink socks sticking out of a car window against a blue sky, symbolizing enjoyable life cheat codes. You can never have too many pairs of your most comfortable socks.

    VinceCartersKnees Report

    #12

    Person sleeping in dimly lit room, representing a life cheat code for rest and relaxation. Go to bed at the same time every night. Don’t have caffeine after the early afternoon.

    Haquistadore Report

    In the end, life might not come with cheat codes or a manual, but with a little creativity and some smart shortcuts, we can definitely make it more enjoyable and less overwhelming. Remember, it’s all about playing the game with a bit of strategy.

    So, what’s your next move? Keep reading to discover more life-changing shortcuts that could change the way you live, work, and play.
    #13

    Person displaying a determined expression, embodying life 'cheat codes' for a smoother and smarter lifestyle. Remove toxic or negative people from your life.

    Dainiad Report

    #14

    Two men outdoors by a lake, one holding a camera, discussing life cheat codes for a smarter and more enjoyable experience. Never talk about yourself and ask people questions that make them talk about themselves. You will become extremely liked naturally.

    Anne-flank- Report

    #15

    Child with head in hands at desk, adult pointing at a book; concept of life cheat codes. Learning from failure.

    LovelyMia76 Report

    Close-up of credit cards, including a gold card, illustrating life cheat codes for smarter living. Get a good credit card with air miles and pay it off every month.

    We put everything we can on visa and pay it off the first of each month. We get THOUSANDS of air miles each month.

    WarriorGoddess2016 Report

    #17

    Woman embracing peaceful moment outdoors, symbolizing a smoother, smarter, more enjoyable life. Focus on gratitude and what I do have. Helps me have a positive mindset as I am lucky enough to have many positive things in my life to be grateful for.

    No matter how annoying of a customer service call I have to take is. Seriously customer service can wear you down, even just over the phone lmao. Its hard to argue with or help people when they swear 2+2 =3 and won't listen when I say its 4.

    Gratitude helps a lot for the c**p I do have to deal with.

    Tails6666 Report

    #18

    Woman relaxing in a bath with cucumber slices on eyes, embodying a cheat code for a more enjoyable life. Loving yourself really is the greatest love of all. Whitney was right.

    Farkerisme Report

    Four friends sitting on grass, laughing and enjoying life, representing smoother and more enjoyable moments. Having good friends will open more doors in your career than your resumé ever will.

    LikelyAlien Report

    #20

    Close-up of a kitchen faucet with running water, representing life cheat codes for a smoother experience. Drink plenty of water.

    No_Media2079 Report

    #21

    People toasting with lime-garnished drinks, celebrating smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable life moments. Quit alcohol. Especially when you’re older. Sets you back for days if you indulge. Didn’t have a problem—just decided to stop. It’s easier socially to not say “I don’t drink.” Just say, "I’m driving, gotta be up early tomorrow," or another excuse so people leave you alone about it.

    comearoundsundown29 Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Quality root beer in a brown bottle looks no different from beer. It's protective mimicry and will help them stop worrying about you.

    #22

    Volunteer assisting a person in a wheelchair on a sidewalk, illustrating life cheat codes for smoother living. Be excellent to each other.

    *party on, dudes!*

    detectiveriggsboson Report

    #23

    Scissors hanging on a rack, representing practical life hacker tools for smoother living. Buy scissors ✂️
    Lots of scissors.
    I’m done wasting my time looking for a pair of scissors.

    jonschaff Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Scissors, razor knives, measuring tapes, reading glasses - I have an abundance of all of these things so that I have a chance of finding one when I need it.

    #24

    Woman using laptop by a window, exploring cheat codes for a smarter and more enjoyable life. Not told, don’t ask. Not invited, don’t go.

    RevolutionaryRule183 Report

    #25

    Two people sharing a warm hug indoors, illustrating a life cheat code for more enjoyable living. Golden rule, treat others how you would like to be treated.


    Edit fixed: I guess threatening other people works too lol, im on text to speach so it's hard sometimes.

    Far_Investigator9251 Report

    #26

    Family preparing a meal together in the kitchen, sharing life cheat codes for a more enjoyable experience. Don't lie to your partner, family and friends. Not even about small things. In general, try not to do it at all.

    CuriouslyCarniCrazy Report

    #27

    Person smiling while opening an empty refrigerator, demonstrating a life hack idea. If you're the cook in your family, only cook dinner 4 times a week, but double batch for the freezer. Then, one day a week order pizza, and the final 2 days use the freezer meals. When the freezer gets too full, go on vacation and tell your family to eat the leftovers in the freezer.

    Mountain-Match2942 Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    I like to cook big on Sunday, eat it all week until I can't face another bowl, then freeze the remainder as a meal or two, and throw them away several years later.

    Close-up of a snail on a textured surface, symbolizing life's ‘cheat codes’ approach for simplicity and enjoyment. Slowly but surely.

    Ddanigrace Report

    #29

    Two women enjoying a picnic outdoors, sitting back-to-back, sipping drinks, representing a smoother, smarter life experience. Be nice. Not forgiving, not forgetting, just be nice.

    lestairwellwit Report

    #30

    Guests creating a human arch at a wedding, showcasing cheat codes for a more enjoyable life event. I married her.

    Changed my life for the better.

    Justalittlebetter79 Report

    #31

    Stay calm. Don't show your hand... Find a way to remain in control regardless of the situation and you will always prevail.

    Mr_Musturd Report

    #32

    Use *pen and paper* to track important things. Your phone is a toy masquerading as a tool.

    ancisfranderson Report

    #33

    Be an unimpeachably responsible person and pay attention to details and you will excel at any job you work at.

    OppaaHajima Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    True in enough but also understand that integrity makes for terrible armor. You're mostly doing this for yourself.

    #34

    Plan all my meals on Saturday for the week, do the shop, make the meals same day, then just eat them on the corresponding days.

    jaydenwow9898 Report

    #35

    If you have to pee and you just got comfy just get up anyway and pee now because otherwise you aren’t falling asleep.

    SelectPresentation59 Report

