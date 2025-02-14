Someone turned to the internet to ask what people's biggest life “cheat codes” were, and, as always, the internet delivered. Whether it's a mindset adjustment, a sneaky work-around, or simply a bluntly honest reality that flips everything on its head, these hacks can make life not feel like an impossibly difficult video game level. Enjoy these genius tips—you’ll probably wish you had known them sooner!

If there was a guide to life, we would have all lost it on page three and spent the remainder of our lives frantically pressing buttons. However, some individuals have discovered small tricks—life's "cheat codes," if you will, that simply make things slightly easier.

#1 Feeling absolutely no need to spend money just because I have it.

#2 Take an extra day off when you get back from vacation.

#3 Don't spend your money before you get it.



Have you ever paused to think whether the key to a long, healthy life is staring you in the face? Guess what? It very well may be! According to Get best Life, your everyday habits, those small things you do nearly without thinking, could be the secret to a longer, healthier life. Think about it. Your daily coffee habit in the morning, your walking break at lunch, or even how you relax in the evening – all those little habits compound over a period of time and suddenly prove that they somehow just make your life a lot easier. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Just back down. Some a*****e aggravating you at the bar, in traffic, wherever? Just let them “win.” In fact, by not getting involved, or bringing some stranger’s b******t into your life, you win.

#5 Smile at people, even if they don't smile back. It will either brighten someone's day or get you mistaken for a crazy person. Either way, smile.

#6 Minding my own business.

Your Story acknowledges that life doesn't come with a guidebook. However, they suggest that there are "shortcuts or cheat codes" that can make the journey a lot smoother. They mention that some important cheat codes include investing in relationships rather than just building networks, living below your means, mastering the art of saying 'no', prioritizing your health, avoiding comparisons to others, focusing on experiences rather than material things, and mastering time management.

#7 Work the problem, not the emotion.

#8 When you start at a new job or want to make friends at a new place, compliment people behind their backs. What I mean is always say things like, "Have you seen Stephanie? She looks really cute today!" or "James is really knowledgeable, I'm sure I'll be learning a lot from him." Everyone loves a person who gives compliments, and when it gets back to the person they will be pleased and flattered.

#9 Use credit cards only to collect points/cash back, not to borrow money.

On his website, Mark Manson argues that life is essentially just a never-ending stream of problems we must all face and that if, by some chance, life runs out of problems to throw at us, we’ll instinctively create new ones for ourselves. However, Manson points out that most people struggle to understand life as a whole, leading them to believe they have no control over it. According to him, life’s design is much simpler than it appears especially when one has these little cheat codes.

#10 Avoid talking about your personal life at work. Try to keep work at work and your home life separate as much as possible. Work on a work life balance. It’s not about having an equal pie chart, but feeling fulfilled in both.

#11 You can never have too many pairs of your most comfortable socks.

#12 Go to bed at the same time every night. Don’t have caffeine after the early afternoon.

In the end, life might not come with cheat codes or a manual, but with a little creativity and some smart shortcuts, we can definitely make it more enjoyable and less overwhelming. Remember, it’s all about playing the game with a bit of strategy. So, what’s your next move? Keep reading to discover more life-changing shortcuts that could change the way you live, work, and play.

#13 Remove toxic or negative people from your life.

#14 Never talk about yourself and ask people questions that make them talk about themselves. You will become extremely liked naturally.

#15 Learning from failure.

#16 Get a good credit card with air miles and pay it off every month.



We put everything we can on visa and pay it off the first of each month. We get THOUSANDS of air miles each month.

#17 Focus on gratitude and what I do have. Helps me have a positive mindset as I am lucky enough to have many positive things in my life to be grateful for.



No matter how annoying of a customer service call I have to take is. Seriously customer service can wear you down, even just over the phone lmao. Its hard to argue with or help people when they swear 2+2 =3 and won't listen when I say its 4.



Gratitude helps a lot for the c**p I do have to deal with.

#18 Loving yourself really is the greatest love of all. Whitney was right.

#19 Having good friends will open more doors in your career than your resumé ever will.

#20 Drink plenty of water.

#21 Quit alcohol. Especially when you’re older. Sets you back for days if you indulge. Didn’t have a problem—just decided to stop. It’s easier socially to not say “I don’t drink.” Just say, "I’m driving, gotta be up early tomorrow," or another excuse so people leave you alone about it.

#22 Be excellent to each other.



*party on, dudes!*

#23 Buy scissors ✂️

Lots of scissors.

I’m done wasting my time looking for a pair of scissors.

#24 Not told, don’t ask. Not invited, don’t go.

#25 Golden rule, treat others how you would like to be treated.





Edit fixed: I guess threatening other people works too lol, im on text to speach so it's hard sometimes.

#26 Don't lie to your partner, family and friends. Not even about small things. In general, try not to do it at all.

#27 If you're the cook in your family, only cook dinner 4 times a week, but double batch for the freezer. Then, one day a week order pizza, and the final 2 days use the freezer meals. When the freezer gets too full, go on vacation and tell your family to eat the leftovers in the freezer.

#28 Slowly but surely.

#29 Be nice. Not forgiving, not forgetting, just be nice.

#30 I married her.



Changed my life for the better.

#31 Stay calm. Don't show your hand... Find a way to remain in control regardless of the situation and you will always prevail.

#32 Use *pen and paper* to track important things. Your phone is a toy masquerading as a tool.

#33 Be an unimpeachably responsible person and pay attention to details and you will excel at any job you work at.

#34 Plan all my meals on Saturday for the week, do the shop, make the meals same day, then just eat them on the corresponding days.

#35 If you have to pee and you just got comfy just get up anyway and pee now because otherwise you aren’t falling asleep.