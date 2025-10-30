Well, today we want to shine a light on one of the feelings probably all of us have experienced at least once – grudge. It can be brought on by various factors, and interestingly, it can last way longer than some of the other feelings. So, let's jump in to check out some examples, shall we?

People can be pretty negative, that's no secret. Anger , bitterness, sadness – you name it. While it can be pretty uncomfortable to experience all of them, it's also what makes us human – we were created to feel a lot.

#1 On 9/11 a local convenience store chain more than doubled the price of their gas instantly.



I've never been back. So 24 years for me.

#2 My ex sister in-law! Five or six years ago, she was telling me how she didn’t have enough money to buy my niece her senior class ring and get her graduation pictures taken and that my brother refused to pay for them. He and I weren’t in contact at the time so I paid for them, and then years later found out that she gave him the receipts of what I paid for. so he reimbursed her! Basically double she double dipped from both of us!! she’s a conniving b***h!

#3 9th grade English teacher. I busted my a*s writing a paper that ended up being slightly less than the minimum page count... I could have bullshitted an additional paragraph and hit it. I was so proud of that paper. He gave me an F, didn't even read it because of the extra white space at the bottom.



It was at that moment that I realized how meaningless, arbitrary b******t can stand in the way of maximum effort, and I never tried hard in school again.

A person experiences a variety of emotions throughout their life, as psychologist Jonice Webb lists in her article. It includes feelings like love, fear, sadness, joy, and boredom, to name a few. What’s interesting about emotions is that you don’t have to experience them one at a time. They can mix, creating mixed emotions, hence the name. Or they can create an entirely new feeling. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 H&M, for cutting up perfectly good unsold clothes in the middle of winter in NYC and not donating them to homeless shelters, etc. All to protect their brand. They created clothes to destroy them when unsold - an environmental and social waste.(https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/jan/07/h-m-wal-mart-clothes-found) I have refused to shop there since.

#5 In 1997 there was a worm crawling through my food at Applebee's. Haven't been in an Applebee's since.

#6 Tom Cruise. Scientology is an evil cult.

For example, emotions such as anger, bitterness, and other negative ones can form a feeling called a grudge. According to the dictionary definition, a grudge is “a feeling of deep-seated resentment or ill will.” But as always, dictionary definitions tend to be pretty dry, don’t they? That’s when we turn to more “human” explanations. Essentially, yes, grudge is a negative feeling that we experience, but it’s more than simply that. Basically, there’s always a context for why we feel this way, a story behind it. Feelings, especially the bad ones, just don’t appear for no reason. If it seems like they do, it’s always worth looking deeper into it – it might be due to someone hurting you way back in the day and those feelings catching up right now. Or it might be some kind of mental illness, you never know. But hey, acknowledging it is always a first step of getting better. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 In order of length of boycott



1. Nestle. Over 30 years for exploiting public water for profit.



2. Scott’s/Miracle Gro aka Monsanto. Close to 20 years. Reason-Monsanto. Do I need to say more?



3. Amazon and Chic Fil A are a tie at about 10 or so years. I think their reputation speaks for themselves.



4. Home Depot. About 4 years. Former employee so I know lots of dirt. Plus I don’t like their political donation track record.

#8 State Farm



After my first fender-bender as a teenager, I expected them to raise my premium. Instead they dropped me completely.



They were not there for me

They were not a "good neighbor"



Edit to add: Good lawd, with these other stories I'm surprised they're still in business.

#9 Wells Fargo, for fraudulently opening millions of unauthorized customer accounts between 2002 and 2016. Not only have I avoided banking with them, I've also taken every opportunity to let their recruiters know how terrible of a company they are...

What’s interesting about the grudge is that it can be pretty hard to let go of. After all, when we talk about it, we usually phrase it as “holding a grudge,” which suggests that we tend to hold onto this feeling. Today’s list is a perfect proof of that – it’s full of stories about exactly that. Mind you, some of these grudges are decades old. Just proves a point that it can be hard or even impossible to let go of it.

#10 Michael Vick and the Philadelphia Eagles for hiring him.

#11 Oh, here’s my corporate grunge that goes back to 1991. Back when I was in college my best friend and I saved up to go and buy something at the Betsy Johnson boutique on Newberry Street. At the time, my friend was a size 8 and I was a size 10, but we both were division one athletes at a local Boston university,



Sidenote, it’s kind of funny because no matter what why you say that a local Boston College or a local Boston University? It kind of screamed at which of the school I might have gone to



let me continue so we go into the store and both of us were already let’s just say young adults of means and the girl working the store or the boutique looked at us and told us to walk right back out because they did not dress fattiies at Betsy Johnson and even if we had squeezed ourselves into something she wouldn’t sell it to us because they had an image to uphold.



So I don’t remember which store on Newbury Street we might’ve gone to Toppers and blew all that money on hats who knows but it definitely wouldn’t be spent at Betsy Johnson.



Years later, I was called to a gate because the gate agents and the and the supervisor and the lead we’re all straight men, and there was a little weirdly, dressed lady who someone said was a fashion designer behaving a little badly at a gate because her flight was delayed and they weren’t sure who she was or why people thought she was important so I got called to assist and lo and behold. I got to tell her that I was well aware of who she was and she needed to dial it back a bit if she was planning to travel our airline that day and I would gladly refund our ticket and she could go over to Delta or American or whoever she wanted to in another terminal.



The irony behind the whole thing is now Betsy Johnson has a plus size line for the cool fatties I guess. To quote Cyndi Lauper I guess money changes everything.



I wouldn’t wear anything of hers, even if it meant my own death, but I might be convinced to burn something of hers for warmth.



Edited to app sorry for typos or weird phrasing. I’m having to use talk to text because of an arm injury.

#12 Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.



Will not watch their movies.

But why is it like that? You see, our brains are wired in a way that they like to hold onto negative feelings, even though it hurts us. And we motivate them to do so by ruminating, as this way they don’t turn into the thing of the past and remain present in our heads. Perhaps this way we’re trying to protect ourselves – if we remember the negative thing and details about it, we can ensure it doesn’t happen again, as we can avoid it. It gives us a sense of self-control, even if in some cases it’s just an illusion.

#13 I've never owned an Apple product. It was just by chance at first. Then people started telling me how I just HAD to have an iPod, then just HAD to have an iPhone. Blah blah blah, that annoyed me.





Then there's stupid s**t like how movies aren't allowed to have villains use iPhones, how they forced U2's album on everyone, and once you go Apple you're stuck in proprietary hell.





No thanks.

#14 This one doesn't make me popular in Texas, and is the first one that comes to mind rather than the oldest, but, Blue Bell ice cream. They knew they had listeria in their equipment and kept selling ice cream anyway, and people died.

#15 Sorry good Americans, but I’m 🇨🇦 and am heavy anti US mega corps. May never go back .

Yet, many people argue that we should strive to be more forgiving. All these negative feelings hurt us. It not only damages our minds, but can bring bitterness, mistrust to relationships, and just makes us overall sadder than we should be. And that sounds nice and all, but sometimes it’s easier said than done, isn’t it? ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Do you have any grudges you hold for a long time? Please, share them with us!

#16 Susan G. Komen. Once I saw how much they spend on administrative fees, I don’t support them at all.

#17 Nestle, AMD, HP, these guys are never going off my grudge list.

#18 My Wal-Mart grudge has been going strong for nearly 15 years.



I wasn’t a fan before the Affordable Care Act and tended to avoid shopping there just on vibes. But when the ACA passed, Wal-Mart decided that it was cheaper to pay the fine for not providing insurance than it was to just insure their employees. Never crossed their door again.



I currently live less than a 15 minute walk from a Wal-Mart and have told my husband that - if forced - I’ll shoplift from Wal-Mart but I’m not giving them a dime of my money.

#19 AT&T



It was so long ago that I was starting a business and wanted an ad in their local Yellow Page phone book. I paid them the money but it didn't show up in the book. Took me over a year to get my money back.

#20 North Face refused to honor the warranty on a backpack I bought from the gear store I worked at. I followed the instructions that I’d gotten from the TNF sales rep who did a training at our store. It wrecked the straps. (Hand wash, line dry.)



I bought the bag in 1990 and it was my EDC for years. I washed it in 1994. They said I shouldn’t have cleaned it. A******s didn’t return the bag to me, either.



F**k north fake.

#21 Hobby Lobby. Birth control isn’t necessary healthcare. Boo.

#22 Verizon. Totally screwed up my bill, fixed it after a 2 hour call, then sent me a $100 voucher for the trouble. A few days later, I got a nasty call from their fraud department for somehow "stealing" the $100 voucher. I requested a record of the call, and they tacked on $50 for the transcript on the next month's bill. This was right around the time MVNOs were becoming mainstream, so I got a better plan at half the price and never looked back.

#23 Disney. They ruined Star Wars.

#24 Snapple for sponsoring Rush Limbaugh.

#25 Nestle ever since I saw it's former CEO talk about water not being human right. I avoid the d**n company like the plague.



And Dell because it's owner is a piece of s**t.

#26 Matthew. In grade school he hit me on the head with a hockey stick when we were arguing. I was aquaman and he was the 6 million dollar man. Ain't no way the 6 million dollar man can run on water. I stand by this. I'm 56 and a half.













Edit:

since this blew up a bit I'll fill in some more details. Matthew lived next door. I was 8 or 9 and he was a year younger, but actually bigger than me. Anytime things didn't go his way he would run home crying and then his mother would come barreling out and yell at me. Any little thing would set him off and it happened a lot. So we got into this argument and I threw a snowball at him. Now remember we wore these big a*s puffy coats in the 70s and his went down to the tops of his legs. Ugly a*s s**t brown jacket too. I hit him with it near the bottom on the side. I doubt he even felt it, but he started crying and he picked up a hockey stick and hit me in the forehead. Then he ran home crying. I booked it because I knew what was coming next. Sure enough Mathews mommy knocks on our door all p**s and vinegar that I hit her son with a snowball. My mother calls me over and lifts my bangs (ya, I rocked those) and showed her the welt on my forehead. She went silent and just walked away. I still have a mark from it.



I have practically no other memories from this age, but this I still see clear as day. Right down to his s**t brown jacket. Memories are weird. And f**k you Matthew you fat a*s pancake. I'm not still bitter. Really.

#27 Banks after losing everything in the 2008 housing bubble.



Credit unions probably aren’t completely innocent, but I’ll choose them over a bank any day.

#28 Dominos has been dead to me for decades.

#29 Jello! When they discontinued pudding pops I went on a boycott. And would only eat hunts pudding and royal gelatin. Think I'm going on nearly 30 years. I was pregnant with my 2nd and couldn't get them, and it is a grudge for life.



I do have a slightly longer personal one. Dates to 1984, I stole a pen from a store, and when I showed it to my neighbor and said I "found it on my walk home", she said her cousin lost one 2 days before and I had to give it to her to return to him. I still call her "Esther who stole my stolen pen" when I talk about her. Takes a thief to catch a thief, lol.

#30 Exxon is the longest for sure. Hobby Lobby and Chik fil A are a close second.

#31 Enron, F those guys ;).

#32 That f*****g kid who talked s**t about my mom in 3rd grade. I waited until the teacher left the class for a minute. When she came

back his desk was sideways on the floor with him still in it, crying. F**k that kid!

#33 Murdoch. I won’t touch anything that man has anything to do with.

#34 Metallica. Ruined Napster. Never forget.

#35 Chick-fil-A



I live six blocks from Costco, that's where I get my gas.

#36 Michael Vick. F**k him.