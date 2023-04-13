Below, you'll find some of these facts that Reddit users have shared right here and here that might have you immediately wishing you had never read them, pandas. This list may not be the most enjoyable ride, but we hope you still find it fascinating, and don't forget to upvote the information you consider to be the epitome of "not fun"!

Unfortunately, however, life has a way of balancing things out. So for every amusing and uplifting fact out there, there's another unsettling, disturbing or disgusting not-so-fun counterpart.

#1 America has 5% of the world's population, but 25% of all prisoners in the world.

#2 Veterinarians that put down sick pets will say that the owner often chooses not to be in the room, leaving the pet frantically searching for its owner in the last minutes of his life.

To learn more about how this not-so-fun conversation started in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user Erikjb12, who posed the question "What are some NOT fun facts?" and was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. "I had seen there were a lot of questions at that time asking for 'Fun facts' about this and that, and some of them were more or less the same," Erikjb12 shared. "Then I thought I might see some actual unique responses if I posed an anti-question, to get people to think of maybe more macabre facts. Ironically, not fun facts are in some ways even more fun. And it piques peoples interest for some reason. Also I just really wanted to know some," they added with a laugh.

#3 There is a disorder that causes your body to replace your muscle tissue with bone over time.



For those who are wondering, it's called fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). And currently there is no cure for it

#4 The youngest girl to ever give birth was 5 years, 7 months, and 21 days old.

We were also curious if the OP had ever read any facts that they immediately regretted finding out. "Honestly, I love facts, so I can't really say I wish I didn't know something, but I once saw pictures of bone cancer and that made my skin crawl in the worst way I have ever felt. New pseudo phobia of mine. I wish I hadn't seen that." We also asked Erikjb12 if any of the replies to their question surprised them. "Babies can die after consuming honey," they told Bored Panda. "The botulinum toxin (like the one in Botox) will paralyze their muscles causing 'Floppy baby syndrome'. I'm glad I read this one, but it sure as heck surprised me. I'm a sucker for honey, so I'm glad I got to know before I had any children. Now I feel so prepared."

#5 Insect populations have decreased by 80% since the 1980's.

#6 Every year, 150 people die from a coconut falling on their head in the US alone.



Probably only fun for the coconut.

And when it comes to why we're so interested in these not-so-fun facts, the OP says, "I think we seek out unsettling information in order to prepare ourselves for mishaps or accidents. In some way, I also think it gives one a sense of power being able to observe danger from above, like watching a horror film or seeing live wild animals in a cage. It makes people feel a rush of power and security, paradoxically. I always found that stuff odd, but personally I can not recall any fact I regret knowing."

#7 Rabbits eat their babies if stressed enough.

#8 There are more prisons in the United states than there are colleges. And prisons have inmate quotas to meet.

#9 The Nobel Peace Prize was only invented by Alfred Nobel to undo the bad PR done after he invented dynamite.



He did not want to be remembered for inventing something that killed people, and for the most part, his plan worked.

#10 If you show symptoms of rabies, your chances of dying are nearly 100%.

#11 Brain activity has been recorded for up to ten minutes after death. What is that person experiencing during those last minutes of life?

#12 A crocodiles stomach can melt down bones due to its powerful gastric juice.

#13 Goats apparently have the most human-like vaginas of all animals.

#14 Homosexuals in concentration camp during WWII weren't recognised as victims after the war ended, and some of them were even re-arrested with their years in camps during the war only subtracted form their sentence.

#15 In Australia, there is a plant called the gympie gympie, otherwise known as the s*icide plant. When touched, it delivers multiple stings with a long-lasting neurotoxin that is so painful that people would rather kill themselves than live through a few days of excruciating pain, and then a further several years of lesser pain, or full reoccurrence in the correct conditions. If the tiny hairs that deliver the stings are not removed, or are buried, the pain will continue for years. The pain, which has been described as feeling like being doused in hot acid and being electrocuted simultaneously, is so bad the people have been driven mad by it. Horses who have been stung by this plant have literally thrown themselves off cliffs. An ex-serviceman names Cyril Bromley is known to have fallen into one of the plants during WWII. Driven mad by it, he had to be strapped to a bed to prevent himself from committing suicide. Another rather unfortunate officer is known to have shot himself in the head after using one of the plant’s leaves as toilet paper. Rather than live with the pain in his rear end, he chose to end his life.

#16 Over 300 people are believed to have jumped from the World Trade Center on 9/11. One of the falling bodies killed a fireman at the scene.



On top of that, there are still over 1000 victims whose remains have not been found.

#17 There once lived a man known as Tararre who is known as "the hungriest man in history." Despite being average to below-average weight, he lived his whole life with a nearly endless, insanely ravenous hunger. He would eat anything and everything he could find. Since his family couldn't accommodate him, he took to the streets where he'd eat all the raw meat, rotting fruit, live rodents, and other small animals he could find. He used this horrific "skill" to become a street performer where people would give him barrels full of cork, huge baskets of apples, more live animals, and sometimes rocks just to witness him swallow it all with ease. There are other disgusting aspects of tarrare's life that are worth reading about. I think the least fun fact about him is that he was caught several times trying to eat bodies from a hospital morgue, he was also suspected to have consumed a toddler at the same hospital. It's one of the most disgusting yet fascinating stories I've ever read.

#18 If you're attacked by a bear, it won't necessarily try to kill you like other predators would. It just starts eating.

#19 For a very long time, beheading was used as a form of execution because it was believed it resulted in instantaneous death. For quite some time, there was suspicion that this wasn't the case, but many rules and regulations governing the use of cadavers limited doctors from thoroughly investigating enough to challenge the practice.



However, at the turn of the 20th Century, a French doctor, Beaurieux, was permitted to make an investigation of a severed head from a criminal named Languille, immediately after guillotining. He notes his observations:



*"Here is what I was able to note immediately after the decapitation: the eyelids and lips of the decapitated man worked in irregularly rhythmic contractions for about 4 or 6 seconds. I waited several seconds longer. The spasmodic movements ceased. The face relaxed, the lids half-closed in the eyeballs, leaving only the white of the conjunctiva visible, exactly as in the dying whom we have occasion to see every day [...] It was then that I called in a strong, sharp, voice: 'Languille!' I then saw the eyelids slowly lift up, without any spasmodic contraction -- I insist advisedly on this pecularity -- but with an even movement, quite distinct and normal, such as happens in everyday life, with people awakened or torn from their thoughts. Next, Languille's eyes very definitely fixed themselves on mine and the pupils focused themselves. I was not, then, dealing with a vague dull look, without any expression that can be observed any day in dying people to whom one speaks: I was dealing with undeniably living eyes which were looking at me."*



Every person who was ever decapitated was most likely aware of their predicament for a short time following their 'death'.

#20 There is a whale that has been searching for a mate for the last 5 year. It has been wholly unsuccessful because its voice is a different frequency than other whales. So much so that whales run from it.

#21 25,000 people die of hunger, every day.

#22 The legendary science fiction author Isaac Asimov died of AIDS. He caught it through a blood transfusion, before they knew to screen for it. Part of his will was that the cause of his death not be revealed for 10 years (He died in 1992, when AIDS was still very much stigmatized; he didn't want his family to have to contend with allegations while they grieved). Asimov was a forward-thinking guy, and reasoned that the stigma around AIDS would likely have died down by 2002. He was right.

#23 human flesh is not flammable, however if it gets too hot it boils and emits a gas that is flammable. which, if ignited, will melt through you like a candle through wax.

#24 The first five people who stopped applauding at Stalin’s 1938 presidium were sent to the Gulag for ten years; their crime was that they stopped applauding.

#25 It was legal to mail children in packages via the USPS from 1913 to 1920.

#26 The chances of you waking up tomorrow is less than 100%.

#27 Whales and Dolphins die by not having enough energy to surface for air, so they slowly sink into the depths of the ocean and suffocate.

#28 Up until the 1980s, babies weren’t put on painkillers during surgery, it was believed they didn’t feel pain.

#29 There once was a person that had a 300% mortality rate when he did his surgery.



TL;DR- He did an amputation with an unsterilized saw, and was WAY too wild with it.



Another user added:



He cut his assistant's finger off. Both that assistant and the patient died of infection. He also cut the coat of a present elderly doctor. With the blood spurting everywhere the doctor thought he was cut and died of a panic-induced heart attack.

#30 The laughing tracks I’m movies/ tv shows were all recorded in the 1950’s so pretty much you are just hearing dead people laughing.

#31 Criminals that are considered unattractive usually receive a 50% longer jail time than attractive criminals.

#32 At Harvard University, there is a book bound in human skin.

#33 The British East India Company took over Bengal, India and their policies caused the Great Bengal Famine of 1770. It caused the death of ten million- a third of the population.

#34 The world's oldest living creature was a clam named Ming (I forgot exactly how old, I think like 900), and I'm saying "was" because scientists killed it by accident.

#35 The Mongolians, to ensure everyone showed up for a war, would issue a proclamation saying that the last person who showed up to training camp would be tortured and murdered in front of everyone.

#36 There are most likely people that are stranded at sea or in the desert right now that will probably never be found.

#37 Cysticercosis is when a tapeworm manages to lodge itself inside your brain causing big cysts to form in your head causing headaches and seizures.

#38 Shoebill mother's will only raise one chick. So when 2 eggs are laid, the mother will leave the nest to let them hatch. When those eggs hatch one is always aggressive and violent, and the other chick is always the timid and sensitive one.



The violent one immediately rushes out of the egg to assault the timid one on sight. When the mother comes back to see the aftermath, the timid one limps to its mother for comfort and protection. The mother then takes her time beating the timid one to death with her bill, until it's nothing but a mangled lump of meat and bones, and raises the aggressive chick.



I saw this in a netflix documentary on the animals of Africa. David Attenborough actually had to manifest into corporeal form, after the end of that particular scene, to console the viewer and remind us that nature can be scary as f**k sometimes.

#39 More people get conquered by Mt Everest than the people that conquered Mt Everest.

#40 There are worms that can live in almost every part of the body.



Even your eyes, or brain...



And they eat you.

#41 If a person swallows a single rosary pea, they will be dead within 3 days. A single rosary pea has enough abrin to shut down the human respiratory system



Edit: “It [abrin, the toxin within a rosary pea] has a median toxic dose of 0.7 micrograms per kilogram of body mass when given to mice intravenously (approximately 31.4 times more toxic than ricin, being 22 micrograms per kilogram). The median toxic dose for humans ranges from 10 to 1000 micrograms per kilogram when ingested and is 3.3 micrograms per kilogram when inhaled.”



Edit 2: In case the FBI comes knocking after this, I only know this cause this is one of the ways I kill off characters in my stories

#42 You can die from Alzheimer’s due to the brain forgetting how to swallow or breathe.

#43 Horses can't throw up. If they need to throw up, they'll die.

#44 Brain aneurysms can happen at any time in your life and you won’t know until it’s too late or if a doctor accidentally finds it.

#45 When running through a government test, the TSA failed to find 95% of weapons that entered planes through the airport scanner system.

#46 Japanese used to use prisoners to test how many "bodies" their sword was (they would stack prisoners on top of each other and however many the sword went through was how many bodies the sword was)

#47 For the average adult, there are about ten pounds of organisms living in, and on you that are exclusively not you.

#48 Honey is bees vomit.

#49 There are more bacteria on your body than there are people on earth.

#50 Each day, people drive drunk more than 300,000 times, but only about 2,800 are arrested.



Edit: In the United States

#51 It requires roughly eight pounds of force to remove a human ear.

#52 Josef Mengele kept a collection of children’s eyes pinned to the wall in his office.

#53 93% of humans are dead, and almost all of them were forgotten within 3 generations.

#54 Banana Republics were coined in the book Cabbages and Kings, about small countries based around single exports that were taken advantage of by large corporations. That company taking advantage of them for the book rebranded and is now called Chiquita.

#55 Been thinking about this one a lot lately: you will watch most of the people you love die, and the rest will watch you die. it's guaranteed to happen.

#56 America's first baseball star, Jim Creighton, died at 21 from a rupture he got from hitting a home run.

#57 If you live at sea level there are probably millions of bodies buried above you...

#58 Almost all autoimmune diseases include ongoing pain as one of their symptoms.

Most people with one autoimmune disease have several more.

More women than men get certain autoimmune diseases, but men get them, too.

It takes an average of seven years to get a valid diagnosis; in the meantime, the patient may be suffering on and on, feeling hopeless. Patients are often told that it's all in their heads.

#59 From an older comment of mine that fits this question:



The Challenger astronauts didn't die when the shuttle "exploded". The stack actually just broke apart under aerodynamic stress and the explosion you thought you saw was just the expanding cloud of hydrogen from the external tank burning. The forces involved in the breakup were very survivable.



The crew cabin was left intact after it separated from the rest of the orbiter and may not have depressurized. There's evidence to suggest some or all of them were conscious at least part of the way down, if not the entire time. And photography of the disaster shows the cabin falling without spinning in a nose down attitude, meaning no excessive forces to knock them out.



The impact with the ocean was what actually killed them. It took two minutes and forty-five seconds from breakup to impact. It's possible that some or all of them were conscious and aware the whole time.

#60 Whiskey distiller Jack Daniel couldn't remember his safe combination and kicked the safe in frustration. Got a infection in his toe that killed him.

#61 The reason you shouldn't eat raw cookie dough isn't because of getting sick from eating raw eggs; you're pretty unlikely to get sick from eating a raw egg these days. The real reason is because you shouldn't eat raw flour, as it contains fecal matter from all the birds that pooped on the wheat while it was growing in the field, and there's no practical way to remove it during processing

#62 The Japanese giant hornet’s venom is so powerful that it can actually dissolve human flesh.

#63 The Great Molasses Flood, sometimes referred to locally as the Boston Molassacre, occurred on January 15, 1919, in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. 21 people drowned in a wave of hot molasses.

#64 The song that plays at the beginning of the movie Ratatouille was written about a Russian Victory over France.

#65 If you can smell something, this means that tiny particles of the substance you smell made their way into your nose. "Smelling" is chemical detection. You cannot do that from afar.



This is true for stuff like delicious food as well as poo and whatever.

#66 If you get a roach infestation bad enough, they will eat your skin while you sleep.



They will also crawl into your ear, which is a horrible, horrible experience.

#67 When it comes to heart disease, the VERY FIRST symptom in roughly 1/3 of all cases is sudden death. Meaning you could be perfectly healthy and drop dead because you had heart disease and didn’t know it.



Check your family history people.

#68 Babies can die after consuming honey, the botulinum toxin (like the one in Botox) will paralyze their muscles causing “Floppy baby syndrome”.



Edit: to clarify the bacterial SPORES (basically a super resistant sleepy form of the microbe) are in the honey, not the actual toxin. After going into the human they start the party and produce the toxin.

#69 Years ago I saw an episode of Monsters Inside Me where this guy was doing something outside and a fly flew into his eye. It only made contact for about a millisecond, but it was enough for it to lay eggs. After they hatched they started eating his eye from the inside and he was starting to go blind until a doctor figured out what was wrong.



Since then I get super paranoid whenever a fly goes anywhere near my face because of the not so fun fact that something like this can possibly happen to me.

#70 There are more tigers kept inhumanely in the backyards of America than there are tigers left in the wild (4000 approx in wild, 6000 approx in captivity)

#71 The smell of vomit comes from butyric acid, as does the smell of parmesan cheese. When given a sample of butyric acid to smell, test subjects were disgusted or pleased depending on whether they were told it was puke or parm.

#72 There's a literal mountain of poop and a literal mountain of trash on Mt. Everest, because once it freezes to the mountain, it becomes part of the mountain, and people wont stop coming in droves to Mt. Everest to prove they're some sort of hotshot that can climb it.

#73 When you die every muscle relaxes, so you poop your pants.