Who wouldn’t like to live in a world without consequences? Where you could go back in time and start all over again. Where we could be fully in charge of whatever happens. Where life would give us lemonade instead of lemons.

The reality, however, is way different. So when someone asked “What are the hardest pills to swallow in life?” in an AskReddit thread, it surely hit very close to home for many people.

The responses started flowing in, with one uncomfortable truth being spilled after another.

#1

It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose

Unreliable--Narrator

#2

Some bells can't be unrung. And you have to live with the fallout from decisions you made and things you did when you didn't know this fact.

the_digital_merc

And apologizing doesn't magically make everything better. We should apologize when we screw up, but nobody is obligated to accept our apology.

#3

That your boss and coworkers won't care how hard you worked the second you leave the company.

Enjoy life. Go outside. Have a picnic. Don’t work so hard.

iStillPlayPS3

Oh, boy... and for a while you will be the responsible of everything that is going wrong.

#4

Some relationships or friendships are meant to be temporary. Appreciate the memories and lessons they give you, but when the time comes you have to let go and move on

alexandria-haynes

I keep telling my wife this but she doesn't like hearing it.

#5

No one really knows you. They know their own version of you.

PamelaJWiley

That's true even for the people closest to you – like for instance your family. It took me decades to understand that … and a couple more years to accept it as a fact. Oh well …

#6

Not only is incompetence frequently left unpunished, it is sometimes also richly rewarded.

amvoloshin

Our current administration is a good example

#7

Sometimes when bad things happen to you it's your own fault.

SIRUNKLYDUNK2

... and sometimes you can do everything exactly right and the bad things still happen

#8

Bad things happen to good people.

Sometimes for no reason at all, completely randomly.

Sometimes for no reason at all, completely randomly.

Important_Outcome_67

And good things happen to bad people.

#9

That sometimes even if you tried your best, you just weren't good enough.

Noctis012

True. And in a work context, know when to quit. No job is worth your mental health

#10

You can't force a cat to cuddle

babyshaker_on_board

#11

Nobody is obligated to be in your life. Years of commitment and love can go up in smoke because someone decided they were done with you.

Elijahb88

Truth. I took my marriage vows 100% seriously. My ex did not.

#12

Just because something is not your fault doesn't mean it's not your responsibility

Drunkula

Your whole life is your responsibility.

#13

You're going to not exist in a very short amount of time that will feel like it went by in a blink.

gleafer

You're going to not exist? Is that you are going to die?

#14

That a dog's life is not long enough

anon

Oh no actually this is the saddest truth. Someone hurry up and invent a doggy life elixir please. My best friend is 9 this year and I'm getting very scared it won't happen in time!

#15

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Bad people win frequently.

Some people in leadership position are not good leaders. Some who are not in leadership are good leaders.

People will take advantage of your hard work. Many people get to where they are because of nepotism.

VStarRoman

Bad people win because they don't care about anyone else. If you're a good, caring person you'll likely let opportunities pass you by because you realize taking it would hurt someone.

#16

Life gives you the test first, then the lesson.

TheHairyManrilla

#17

Doesn't matter how fit you are, you get old and your body starts to break down. It sucks. Hard.

Barrrrrrnd

I just turned 41 today. I swear everything in my body started to hurt for no reason, a year ago today XD

#18

Nobody is 100% *good* no matter how much you lie to yourself.

LipsOfScarlet

I've calculated that I'm about 45% evil, which is much better than previous estimates of 70-75% evil.

#19

Being in love isn't enough to make a relationship work.

VogTheViscous

Falling in love is a feeling. Staying in love is a choice that requires work. A relationship is like a plant that needs tending.

#20

No one will love you the way you want/expect them to. I feel like a lot of relationship problems, at least the minor ones, come from a miscommunication of love. We love in our own way, and find ourselves expecting the same kind of love when that's just not possible. It's not a bad thing, but it's hard to remember sometimes.

imjust_ro

I think this is one reason why staying in a relationship for a long time has been helpful to me. As we've gotten older, we've learned to communicate more and have expectations less. It really cuts down on the conflict!

#21

you can’t help people who aren’t willing to try and help themselves

to quote a music artist i like “you don’t take the advice you f*****g use me for”

oreggino-thyme

#22

Accepting the fact that the person you thought you'd spend the rest of your life with might not be the one.

IAmMyth

They've never been. I sincerely hope I will never fall in love again. The tiny specks of happiness I've had haven't been enough to make me believe that "it's better to have loved and lost than to never had loved at all". That's a lot of nevers, maybe I'll give a try when I'm old and demented and have forgotten how painful it is to lose someone.

#23

The people you love the most in

orange150 , ckstockphoto Report

#24

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow You will probably have to be ok with losing in nearly all aspects of life

offcommy , DragonImages Report

Well that was encouraging.

#25

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow you only get the one life, so dont wait for things to be perfect

Gryffindorq , vadymvdrobot Report

15points
POST
#26

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Two justice systems; one for the rich and one for everyone else.

Professional-Ad-1611 , sofiiashunkina Report

Let me check my bank estatements to know what side I am... Oh, s**t!

#27

Animals are worthy of moral consideration

Mountain-Return7438 Report

#28

When you're young and healthy, it's hard to imagine being anything but.
When you lose your health, it's mind blowing how quickly things change.

Ennion Report

Young does not necessarily mean healthy. When your mental health crumbles, everything else goes downhill as well.

#29

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow That no matter who you are or what you do, the wide, wide majority of people (like me) will be a memory for one generation and then utterly forgotten.

bunkerburner , bialasiewicz Report

Only great leaders, brilliant scientist and artist are remembered by the world.

#30

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow That lot of people you have are just there for the fun times, when accidents and life trauma happens most of the people you thought of as a safety net will just vanish.

Like how you think as a new parent that if something happens to you, there are this village of close friends and tight knit relatives and family that will be there for the kids. It’s really tough to accept the idea that it’s really not like that.

ToppsHopps , stevanovicigor Report

Of course. Everyone has their own c**p to deal with and your c**p might just be more than they're willing to handle. Nobody is obligated to go through hard times with you, which is why we should appreciate those that choose to do so even more.

#31

Arrogance is not extreme confidence, it's the opposite of confidence and it shows your insecurities.

If people call you arrogant, they are not intimidated by your confidence, they see what you are so desperately trying to cover up.

zazzlekdazzle Report

I don't agree with this necessarily. I've met some really talented people who are arrogant. I think arrogance CAN be a cover for insecurity or incompetence, but quite often it's also a case of narcissism.

#32

My dad used to say, "life's unfair and then you die."

snappingturtleteach Report

Thank God thats not my papa. My papa says- “Zindagi ek safar hai suhana..yahan kal kya ho kisne jana…” a hindi song meaning… life is a beautiful journey, you never know what comes next… so just live!

#33

You can't" be whatever you want to be" just by wanting it

Altruistic_Proof_272 Report

And most of the times problems are really problems, not "challenges" how they're trying to sell to us.

#34

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Sometimes things just change, it’s nobodies fault but they change.

ATequilaMockingbird , Pixabay Report

#35

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Being cynical is not the same as having healthy skepticism.

It doesn't make you seem smart, but rather short-sighted and just angry that the world didn't just award you everything you feel entitled to because you are so gifted.

zazzlekdazzle , OlgaSmolina Report

No that's being entitled. Being cynical is to expect that things will work out badly, or that people are inherently bad, etc.

#36

My parents are just people.

bamguirre Report

My parents are something I wish for my worst enemy.

#37

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow If you want a great life, great friends and experiences, you have to seek them out for yourself, and nurture them. They aren't randomly assigned to you, and no one else will take care of it but yourself (ofc also partly depending on other people, but you have to have agency)

fluffyegghead , Rawpixel Report

This! And it is something you can learn even though it might feel awkward at times. And don't be set back too much if it doesn't work out with someone. You will find your tribe 😘

#38

You are the only thing you can control and improve, still trying to get this one down myself tbh.

Juggernaut7654 Report

#39

People come and go from your life and sometimes you’re the reason why.

RebootKing89 Report

Yes please. I’d really like some peace and quiet. That’s why I moved into the boondocks in the first place.

#40

Problems need to be solved. Most of them don't go away if you ignore them.

PurgaznNings Report

Depends on the problems, that's a really touchy advice if you suffer from anxiety because most of your problems are made up to give a reason for your anxiety to exist in the first place.

#41

The world does not revolve around america.

FuriousRageSE Report

Sadly because of the size of the armed forces, it kind of does

#42

There will always be people that you can't vibe with or outright hate even though you know they're a good person, same goes for some people to you.

BeegYoshii24 Report

I guess that’s what’s called “chemistry” in human relationships.

#43

If every person in your life is toxic, you are the common denominator.

azulsonador0309 Report

That's a really violent thing to say to people getting abused repeatedly because predators love to prey on people recently destroyed by other predators

#44

Not everything will happen according to your plan.

JascnBriel Report

I know. Noone ever reads from the script I pre planned in my head for them. It's so rude!

#45

One's input into a relationship doesn't necessarily mean equal output from your partner.

useless-loser1821 Report

#46

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow Many of the things you don't like about your life are your own fault

SmbdysDad , dolgachov Report

I think this really depends on location. Most of the thing I don't like about my life are my government's fault. I sure as hell didn't screw up the energy sector, nor did I collapse the economy.

#47

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow people won‘t treat you as well as you treated them

chocpretzel , seventyfourimages Report

#48

Sometimes the person you love just doesn’t love you back.

MunchkinsOG Report

#49

Hard work ≠ success sometimes. Ouch.

ShopGirl3424 Report

Hard work = your manager's success

#50

you can’t force communication from anyone, which means you might be left without answers.

richardson_ra Report

Took me a while to realize this with an ex. He was never going to be able to tell my why he treated me so horribly. He just didn't have an answer and I had to accept that and just move on.

#51

Not everyone has the same heart as you.

foxiestmulder95 Report

#52

You aren't as unique as you think, so probably you aren't much different compared to the other 100 people that someone may have met that day. The "I'm built different" dialogue goes on everybody's head.

anon Report

#53

Beyond elementary school, there is no value to being "really smart, just lazy."

It just means you manufacture your own failures.

zazzlekdazzle Report

Not sure about this one. I've come to understand "Lazyness" is mainly a scam to make people who struggle to manage their workpace or have no reason to do what you want from them feel bad. So yeah, if you don't adress your own issues you manufacture your own failures. But often the "lazy" are just the people who don't want to do work for you.

#54

Growing up sucks

hiddenatnight Report

It’s kinda necessary if you don’t want to be treated like a child for the rest of your life.

#55

You will keep attracting the same s****y people and the same s****y situations until you own your s**t, do the work, and heal yourself.

Disconianmama Report

And start making different choices.

#56

Good day and bad days. They all pass, eventually

OkAthlete001 Report

#57

That pets have such short lifespans and knowing you'll eventually have to put them down knowing it's for the best. Which I unfortunately had to do with my dog of 14 years yesterday :(

balke Report

#58

You are not special, and no one will remember you.

vielfort Report

ugh... I'm hoping some people I know don't see this... it will make them attention-whore harder..."Look at ME, I'm SO special, I poured my OWN coffee this morning!!! Isn't it BEAUTIFUL!!!!???", or "I'm SUPER WOKE, look at these articles I'm posting about the third new disability this week I strongly believe I have but refuse to see a doctor to get properly diagnosed"

#59

Hard work does not guarantee a comfortable life.

spiralizerizer Report

Let us remember that most of us reading this actually have much more comfortable lives than most human beings have ever had. We live indoors, in temperature controlled rooms. We have clean water easily accessible. Most of us have a couple of decent meals every day. Already these things are huge, and we rarely appreciate our good fortune and these comforts.

#60

That you actually did a bad thing, and didn’t make it up to the person you hurt, and that somewhere out there, someone’s just talked about you in a bad passing way because of that.

Fortunately, if you do good and be good, the same thing will happen in a positive way. It’s hard being good but the results and the affect on other people because you’re good will make the world a bette place to be in, so that you or other people won’t have the need or want to do bad thing.

yaminbamin Report

Somewhere out there are some people who think you're an awful human being because someone told an exaggerated story about you once too. I'm pretty sure some of the people I have marked as "a*****e" are actually nice but they hurt a friend and that friend shared many skewed stories as a result.

#61

It’s nice to talk about what could’ve or should’ve been, but all that matters in life is what actually happens.

The corollary: almost all of the time, it’s up to only you to make things happen in your life.

The corollary to the corollary: it’s usually hard to make the things you want to happen, happen.

MongolianOstrichNuts Report

I recommend you just remove those words from your vocab and talk about can, shall, and will rather than shouda/coulda/woulda

#62

That just because you want a relationship with someone doesn’t mean that they want the same thing.

Palejuneday Report

#63

The friends you had in high school probably won't be with you in ten years.

Fluffy_Head_3960 Report

I don't have a problem with that. Friends come and go as conditions dictate and relevance applies.

#64

- No one has the right to go through life without being offended or annoyed, and that includes you. Sometimes you will need to deal with someone being irritating for good reasons, perhaps regularly. E.g. I know someone who likes to play an instrument and it's loud enough that I hear it, and I simply work around it or through it because I know how important it is to their wellbeing. People are going like music, comedy, etc that you don't and that doesn't immediately make them wrong. (P.S.: within the bounds of ethics. Things like inciting violence are always going to need careful examination).

- "It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life." - Star Trek TNG. I'm not usually a Star Trek guy, but that quote has proven true in my life and in the lives of others. By all means learn from your mistakes, but also acknowledge that it's possible to do your best and still fail. Success is rarely a straight line - often it's about being persistently good as opposed to actually perfect.

- This one is really hard until you get used to it: it's ok to not know so long as you are willing to learn. "I don't know" and "I was wrong" are not in and of themselves admissions of stupidity. Literally everyone has important gaps in their knowledge. Your choices are a) being self-aware and open to change or b) being obstinate as well as wrong. Being right all the time is not on the table.

GrymEdm Report

#65

You are in control of your own mind and don’t have to react to everything. You can have inner peace if you want it.

CrazyCatGuy142 Report

#66

One day will be the best day of your life, and everything will be downhill from there.

QFugp6IIyR6ZmoOh Report

You could have a plateau for a bit?

#67

People over-attribute their successes to their own abilities and under-attribute their failures to bad luck or being done wrong by somebody or society.

People often make their own bad luck and fall into success due in no way to any talent on their part.

zazzlekdazzle Report

#68

I have to live on public government disability checks at 9,904 dollars a year I think about death all the time

RoseCityMicah Report

#69

Some people just want to watch the world burn.

marin94904 Report

Then get angry when they realize they themselves aren't fireproof.

#70

things arent getting worse, you're just getting older and dont enjoy stuff as much

riverkarma69420 Report

So it's not because of the inflation i don't enjoy my salary as much ?

#71

That almost all societal problems are caused by bad parents.

IfThoughtIsAllowed Report

Disagree on this one. A lot of problems are a result of a system that keeps people oppressed. For certain demographic groups every rung on the ladder is cut making it so much harder to climb.

#72

You can't be "in love" with someone who isn't in love with you.

You can care about them, you can love them, it can be the strongest you have ever felt about anyone in your life but several orders of magnitude, but it's not being in love.

It might be a crazy crush, infatuation, or an obsession. There might be genuine love and admiration there, but if they are not in love with you, then you two are not in love.

Being in love with someone is like being in business with someone, it takes both of you to be in it.

zazzlekdazzle Report

#73

“Some Bells Can’t Be Unrung”: People Share 88 Hard Truths That May Be Hard To Swallow That no matter how emotionally close I am to someone (in fact, the more close I am), they will always drift apart and disconnect or die at some point in my life.

I have no one I can truly emotionally depend on, permanently. That I will have to walk this earth knowing that I will always be alone at heart.

The love that people carry for me is only in that moment/temporary and it's often made me wonder if I'm unloveable or if there is something worthless about me.

I can't hold onto anyone.... And that's a very scary reality to live in. I don't know how long I can handle this reality and it's made me question my identity.

Passion211089 , south_nostalgia Report

Got that feeling sometimes. That's kinda basic but hard to accept nothing is permanent and life is change. Yeah sure I probably won't have thoses friends or loved ones in 10 years, but I will have others, and right now i have them. Their love in 10 years doesn't mean much, it's their love now that matters. But yeah it's easy to agree on that, much harder to feel like that.

#74

Not everyone in this life is here to be successful

arniskid Report

It depends on how you define success. If you mean the american sense which is monetary wealth, sure. But that's just a function of capitalism. However if you mean "achieving your goals" and your goals are things like having a family, or eating every day, or owning a car, etc., those are all quite realisable.

#75

there's no afterlife. brain physiology works like a laptop computer works. you smash the thing up with a hammer, it's not going to be computing in computer heaven it's f*****g broken forever. our heads are the damn same

life is pretty much a desperate struggle for most people, and we should be relieved that it's gonna end. not preach lies and b******t

hungrythalassocnus93 Report

There is much that we do not know and have not yet seen.

#76

Rejection by someone you love

kbdelicious Report

#77

Fish oil tablets.

PhreedomPhighter Report

#78

Being scammed out of your life savings

Odd_Adhesiveness4804 Report

Life savings? I should be so lucky.

#79

You’re most likely not special, unique, or extraordinary in any way. You’re probably pretty average.

anon Report

i beg to differ i am FAR below average

#80

That I wasted my youth.

AltruisticBluebird42 Report

#81

When the doctor/specialist tells you your child has a severe chronic or deadly health condition or syndrome.

Kind-Lavishness7122 Report

#82

Wife having an affair with your best mate

Odd_Adhesiveness4804 Report

is this generalisable or is this a hard to acccept truth for all people? What if you are gay and neither you nor your partner are women? etc... Or are you saying you had this experience and it is a hard experience for YOU? I thought the point of this post was to give general hard to accept truths.

#83

After a brief period of time beyond your death, you'll be forgotten - as if you had never lived.

Back2Bach Report

tell that to Jesus, Hitler, Rameses, Caesar, etc.

#84

Accepting a difficult medical diagnosis

Cool-Bodybuilder9498 Report

#85

Everyone you love is going to die

Sad-Spring542 Report

#86

Nothing lasts forever.

Arcsine_Is_A_Bitch Report

I prefer a different wording: There's a last time for everything.

#87

If you're physically ugly, not just unkempt or a bit unattractive, chances are very high that you'll remain single. Nobody will fall in love with you.

Agreeable-Yam3859 Report

not true... you could meet someone else who was "ugly" who liked you. First point. Second point, my observation is many people are attracted to personality more than looks. To give a celeb example, I find Anne Hathaway MUCH more attractive than Paris Hilton. Not because Paris is ugly, but because she seems to be a horrible person, whereas Anne seems really lovely and sweet.

#88

Sore throat pills

TallEnoughJones Report

