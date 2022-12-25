While the winter holidays are said to be one of the happiest times of the year, gathering all family members and lifting the spirits up, not everyone is eager to share the joy with others.

In fact, some people make it hard for everyone around them by killing all the Christmas spirit. Blame it on their attitude problems or call them real-life Grinches, but the level of entitlement you see in this post is almost illegal.

Scroll down through the list of cases when people tried ruining the holidays like they did not exist and keep in mind that it’s not that easy. More petty ways entitled people tried stealing Christmas can be found in our previous post right here.

#1

She Wants Me To Give Her An Apple Desktop For Free For Christmas

She Wants Me To Give Her An Apple Desktop For Free For Christmas

Bro $350 for an APPLE DESKTOP? That's a STEAL! Those mfs cost over $1000

#2

Free Christmas Isn’t Tall Or Full Enough

Free Christmas Isn't Tall Or Full Enough

#3

Selling An $800 Drone With Accessories For $400 To Get A Little Christmas Money

Selling An $800 Drone With Accessories For $400 To Get A Little Christmas Money

Elio
Elio
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's amazing how entitled people think that internet strangers selling stuff are responsible for their s$hit parenting of over-promising things to their kids. Though I think the drone os for the adult in this case.

#4

Geez, Having A Relative Abandon You Like This On Christmas Is Hugely Damaging Emotionally, Not To Mention Dangerous

Geez, Having A Relative Abandon You Like This On Christmas Is Hugely Damaging Emotionally, Not To Mention Dangerous

#5

Selling Gift Cards

Selling Gift Cards

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your daughter is crying after a shower..? Wha-

#6

Selling A Used Imac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

Selling A Used Imac For 1200$, Woman Asks "How Low" I Would Sell It For, Or If I'd Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

Charlotte
Charlotte
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Has that line ever worked in the history of choosing beggars? Boo hoo, you ruined my kids birthday/Christmas/Hannukah. Has anyone ever gone "oh okay, in that case I'll come bring you this item personally, wrapped in gold paper, at half the price"?

#7

My Kids Won’t Have A Christmas Because I Don’t Have $20

My Kids Won't Have A Christmas Because I Don't Have $20

#8

Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money?! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas!

Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money?! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas!

Charlotte
Charlotte
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$20 bucks says that it was actually the mom

#9

How Else Are People Going To Buy Christmas Presents?

How Else Are People Going To Buy Christmas Presents?

#10

Ah Yes Let Me Just Deliver You A Free Fridge And Giant White Xmas Tree

Ah Yes Let Me Just Deliver You A Free Fridge And Giant White Xmas Tree

juice
juice
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i really don't understand choosing beggars. "we desperately need a refrigerator...but only if it's white or chrome." "we really need a tree...but it has to be 6' and white, and must come with decorations or we won't accept it."

#11

It's An Okay Deal For Christmas Time But The Last Sentance Just Kills It

It's An Okay Deal For Christmas Time But The Last Sentance Just Kills It

#12

Finally Got One! Been Hustling Drum Parts For Over A Decade And I'm Surprised It Took This Long

Finally Got One! Been Hustling Drum Parts For Over A Decade And I'm Surprised It Took This Long

#13

I Do A Yearly Christmas Light Show On My House. This Lady *only* Wanted My 18ft 8000 Pixel Tree

I Do A Yearly Christmas Light Show On My House. This Lady *only* Wanted My 18ft 8000 Pixel Tree

Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom bought a single strand of these programmable fancy lights and even just the one strand was crazy expensive :/ but apparently any adult should be willing to give it up at any time because they're "not a child".

#14

Doterra Choosy Beggar Rant

Doterra Choosy Beggar Rant

Pheolei
Pheolei
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tried to read it all, but the amount of emojis and randomly capitalized words is ridiculously awful.

#15

Merry Christmas From Hagerstown, MD

Merry Christmas From Hagerstown, MD

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a 14yo squid is more mature that this guy 😑

#16

I’m Trying To Get My Husband The 2 Gifts He Wants For Christmas But Please I Need Friends & Family To Actually Pay For It

I'm Trying To Get My Husband The 2 Gifts He Wants For Christmas But Please I Need Friends & Family To Actually Pay For It

Mobey Drunk
Mobey Drunk
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to read those 12 comments.

#17

Where’s Your Christmas Spirit?!

Where's Your Christmas Spirit?!

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ooh 1000 subs! they must be famous!

#18

Put Up Different Christmas Decorations!

Put Up Different Christmas Decorations!

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

By shutting the hell up and minding your own business, that's how.

#19

A Local Family Has Been Doing A Christmas Village For Years! They Never Accepted Payment, Only Donations. They’ve Been Open For One Day This Year And Then This Happens

A Local Family Has Been Doing A Christmas Village For Years! They Never Accepted Payment, Only Donations. They've Been Open For One Day This Year And Then This Happens

#20

A Bronx Christmas

A Bronx Christmas

#21

Trying To Sell A Pony Isn't Trashy, Buying A Pony For Pictures On The Other Hand Is

Trying To Sell A Pony Isn't Trashy, Buying A Pony For Pictures On The Other Hand Is

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YOU HAVE CROSSED THE LINE, GIMME THE PONY. UGH!

#22

Adults Get Upset When They’re Given “Inexpensive” Gifts For Christmas Because They’re A Doctor Or Something Like That

Adults Get Upset When They're Given "Inexpensive" Gifts For Christmas Because They're A Doctor Or Something Like That

Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The husband is correct. Say thank you and done.

#23

Karen Ruining Christmas

Karen Ruining Christmas

#24

Don’t Want To Buy Christmas Lights? You’re Ruining My Holidays!

Don't Want To Buy Christmas Lights? You're Ruining My Holidays!

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of all petty, insanely childish things to write a entire note about...

#25

I Honestly Don’t Even Know What To Say For This One

I Honestly Don't Even Know What To Say For This One

#26

Christmas Day Discounts For Second Hand Cars??

Christmas Day Discounts For Second Hand Cars??

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"my son wants a car!" how spoiled is that kid?

#27

This Was On A Post About Giving Free Stuff For People In Need For Christmas

This Was On A Post About Giving Free Stuff For People In Need For Christmas

#28

Pay Me $100 And I’ll Let You Take Down My Christmas Tree, Lights, And Ornaments While I Sit There Watching You, Sipping My Drink

Pay Me $100 And I'll Let You Take Down My Christmas Tree, Lights, And Ornaments While I Sit There Watching You, Sipping My Drink

#29

This 22 Year Old Man Is Upset That His Family Didn't Buy Him A Bigger LEGO Set For Christmas, Or Any Video Games

This 22 Year Old Man Is Upset That His Family Didn't Buy Him A Bigger LEGO Set For Christmas, Or Any Video Games

#30

Some People Were Complaining About Grass And Christmas Lights

Some People Were Complaining About Grass And Christmas Lights

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"...but also at the same time we don't." um what?

#31

Colorado Man Pooped On Picnic Table And Stole Scooter On Christmas Day

Colorado Man Pooped On Picnic Table And Stole Scooter On Christmas Day

#32

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

#33

It Was Just A Prank Bro!!!

It Was Just A Prank Bro!!!

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, I deserve to be happy too, send me an amazon gift card

#34

USPS Operation Santa Is A Goldmine

USPS Operation Santa Is A Goldmine

Joe Blowe
Joe Blowe
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She forgot to include a new car.

#35

It's Always Like This Around Xmas Time

It's Always Like This Around Xmas Time

#36

Thank You For Your Service, Military Wife. Sorry We Ruined Christmas. -Walmart

Thank You For Your Service, Military Wife. Sorry We Ruined Christmas. -Walmart

Charlotte
Charlotte
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao keep her locked in the basement before she finds out about the easter bunny!

#37

A Christmas-Themed Tale Of One Entitled Woman's Quest For A Free Coffee Shop Journal

A Christmas-Themed Tale Of One Entitled Woman's Quest For A Free Coffee Shop Journal

#38

Mother Demands You Only Buy Specific Gifts For Birthday And Holiday. For Context, The Child Is Like 4 Years Old

Mother Demands You Only Buy Specific Gifts For Birthday And Holiday. For Context, The Child Is Like 4 Years Old

GFSTaylor
GFSTaylor
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazon wish list exists to help with this kind of thing. A friend does one for her kids and it's been very useful to make sure I'm giving the exact Lego/Pokemon whatever they want, and at a price I want to spend on them.

#39

I’m Honored To Have My First CB This Christmas

I'm Honored To Have My First CB This Christmas

#40

Free Offer Is Not Good Enough For Choosing Beggar

Free Offer Is Not Good Enough For Choosing Beggar

#41

“Ship Asap For Xmas”

"Ship Asap For Xmas"

#42

Peloton Beggar Unhappy With Their Gift

Peloton Beggar Unhappy With Their Gift

#43

Grinch Steals Amazon Van As The Driver Is Delivering Package

Grinch Steals Amazon Van As The Driver Is Delivering Package

#44

Free Christmas Gifts For Your Children And Free Money? Why Bother

Free Christmas Gifts For Your Children And Free Money? Why Bother

#45

Excuse Me Mam, *I* Don’t Even Have An Oculus

Excuse Me Mam, *I* Don't Even Have An Oculus

#46

Gross. On An Autism And Adhd Support Page

Gross. On An Autism And Adhd Support Page

#47

Someone Cut Down This Town's Public Christmas Tree Over Night. Didn't Even Steal It, Just Cut It And Left. Mayor Says It Must've Been "Completely Frustrated Vandals"

Someone Cut Down This Town's Public Christmas Tree Over Night. Didn't Even Steal It, Just Cut It And Left. Mayor Says It Must've Been "Completely Frustrated Vandals"

#48

No Coffee On Christmas!?

No Coffee On Christmas!?

#49

Gift Idea…

Gift Idea…

