88 Times People Faced The Consequences Of Their Own Stupidity And Lost Their Jobs (New Pics)
If you’ve worked at the same company for years, you might start to become a little too comfortable in the office. It’s great to show your personality around colleagues, but remember, it isn’t usually appropriate to be your fully uncensored self while on the clock. Unless, of course, you want to show your true colors, so your boss knows that it’s time to say, “sayonara!”
And if you want to learn from the mistakes of others, well, just keep scrolling, pandas. We took a trip to the Bye Bye Job subreddit, a community dedicated to calling out employees who made egregious mistakes at work, and compiled a list of their most appalling posts below. From displaying problematic behavior to making offensive remarks, it’s shocking to see just how awful some so-called professionals can be. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the people that you would never ever hire!
He Did It For The Women And The Whites
Texas Teacher Goes On A Racist Rant After Catching Her Sister With A White Guy. People Found Out Her Job, She Claims To Be Unfirable, Promptly Gets Fired The Next Day
The Bye Bye Job subreddit has only been around since 2020, but it has already amassed an impressive 650K members. So clearly, there are plenty of people out there making terrible mistakes that cost them their jobs! From behaving inappropriately with colleagues to posting hate speech online, some people just don’t know how to behave, regardless of whether they’re in the office or not.
But it’s great to have a space where we can hold people accountable for their actions, and if this online community contributes to making workplaces safer and healthier, that’s a huge win! We sincerely hope that no one on this list reminds you of your own boss or coworkers, but if something seems familiar, it might be time to have a chat with HR.
Popular Crypto Journalist Fired From His Contract With Coindesk For Anti-Semetic Tweet
Ammosexual Dfw Meteorologist Just Lost His Livelihood And I’m Here For It
Female Prison Officer, 29, Who Had An Inmate's Baby Following Secret Year-Long Fling Is Jailed For Nearly Two Years... After Naming The Convict As Father On Birth Certificate
While we’d all like to believe that we know how to keep things professional at work, it’s clear that many people don’t. And being around inappropriate colleagues can have a huge impact on your job satisfaction. According to a 2025 survey by iHire, a whopping 75% of employees in the United States say they’ve experienced a toxic work environment.
And over half of employees have actually quit jobs due to receiving poor treatment at work. When it comes to what kinds of toxic behavior most workers have witnessed, many reported that their company’s leadership showed a lack of accountability, displayed favoritism or bias towards certain employees and displayed unethical behaviors or practices.
Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Ab*rtion Loses Re-Election
Christian Nationalist judge in Florida, who blocked a 17-year-old's ab*rtion because he said she was too dumb, loses reelection. Jared Smith sought to save his job by rallying religious conservatives. "I'm a believer, I'm a judge and I'm a Christian," he declared while campaigning in a church.
US Soldier Kicked Out Of Army After FBI Says He Enlisted To Become Better At K**ling Black People
WCSO: Directors At Catholic School, Children's Program Arrested In Child Predator Sting
It’s also clear that you can work in the same physical space as someone yet have an entirely different experience than them. iHire's survey found that nearly 83% of employers would rate their work environment positively, while only 45% of employees would say the same. And over two thirds of workers who have escaped a toxic work environment reported that there was poor communication across the board in the company.
Racist Who Posted Video Online Calling Mexican People "Sub-Human" Has Been Fired
Almost Like Actions Have Consequences...?
Fox News Fires Producer For Calling Biden "Wannabe Dictator"
Unfortunately, just because someone is a problematic boss doesn’t mean that their actions will actually have consequences. When it comes to why that is, High 5 Test notes that many just refuse to admit fault when they’ve done something wrong. And if no one reports them, the higher ups may not even realize that there’s a problem. At the same time, their problematic behaviors can often go unnoticed for a long time. If unhappy employees simply quit without saying anything, it can be challenging to find the root of the issue.
A Texas-Based 'Anti Woke' Bank Has Shut Down Less Than Three Months After Opening - All Employees Terminated
Local Community College Professor Calls For Return Of “Sundown Towns” And For The “You Know What” (KKK) To Hold A Rally In Response To An Upcoming LGBT+ Event On What She Thought Was Her Private Facebook Page. Now On Administrative Leave
Texas Teacher Who Invited ICE To Raid His School Because Of ‘Many Students Who Don’t Even Speak English’ Booted From Campus
Another tactic managers use to get away with inappropriate behavior is to be extremely productive or always present. If they’re meeting all of their deadlines, showing up early each day and very involved in their team, it might seem like they’re a wonderful boss on paper. However, if you actually speak to their workers, you might hear a different story.
Doc Who Thinks Vaccinated People Are Magnetic Is In Big Trouble With Med Board
Female Daycare Worker Is Fired After Shocking Video Emerges Of Her Terrifying 'Bad' Toddlers By Screaming At Them In Halloween Mask, As She Posts Groveling Apology And Claims Stunt Was Just A Joke
Court Rules Against NY Worker Fired For Refusing LGBTQ Training
A bad manager can also fly under the radar if the higher ups simply don’t want to go through the hassle of removing them and finding someone new to take their place. What if they can’t find anyone better? And how much money will the onboarding process take? They might be under the impression that it's best to just keep them around if they’re not burning the place down, especially if the entire company is dysfunctional.
Deserved. R/Whitepeopletwitter First
Nascar Driver, Noah Gragson, Has Been Placed On An Indefinite Suspension For Liking George Floyd Meme
An Attempted Coup A Day
Now, if you’re working under a boss that you believe deserves to be fired, taking them down may not be an easy task. But if you’re determined, Manage Better has some tips on how to get rid of them. First, it’s important to recognize and document their bad behavior. And at the same time, consider the risks of reporting your boss. Make sure that you do this carefully and that it will still be worth it in case anything blows back on you.
Business Owner And Local Pervert/Jerk Loses Ownership After Taking Upskirt Photos Filmed By Someone Else
Former Sandy Fire Captain Sentenced To Prison For Recording Teen Girls With Hidden Cameras
Saw The Original Post A Few Days Ago And Was Wondering What Was Going Happen
When trying to oust a toxic boss, check if there are any external reporting options that will be safer than going straight to HR or the higher ups. And make sure you prepare and present your case well. Then, when it’s time to execute your plan, Manage Better recommends sticking to established reporting procedures. If you’re successful, all of your efforts will have been worth it.
MAGA Church Leader Charged With Sexually Abusing Children
Maybe Her Opinion Will Change What She Has A Kid
Voice Actor For Ken (Street Fighter) Replaced After 14 Years For Anti-Vaxx And 9/11 Conspiracy Tweets
Employee Arrested And Charged With Stealing Over $302,000 After Authorities Say He Was Inspired By The Movie ‘Office Space’
Callous Paramedic Filmed Stealing From Woman, 94, Just Moments After She Died
Titley initially denied the allegation, telling police he intended to "secure" the cash and take it out to family members. However, he later admitted theft and was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and pay £530 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.
Florida Cop Responds To 911 Call From Man Experiencing Breathing Difficulties, When She Got There He Was Unresponsive And Later Died. So She Stole His Credit Card Info And Went On A Buying Spree. She Has Been Fired
Wisconsin Track Coach Busted After Planting A Gopro Inside A Towel In Girls Locker Room To Record 18 Victims Over Two Years - Police Lead Him Away In Cuffs As He Boarded School Bus For Meet
Straight To Yail
'unwilling' Brain Surgeon ‘Let Her Daughter, 13, Drill Hole Into Patient’s Skull’ – He Had No Clue Until He Saw The News
Actions Have Consequences
Peru’s President Impeached And Arrested After He Attempts To Dissolve Congress
Joel Koskan, Who Ran For SD Senate, Pleads Guilty To 2 Counts Of Felony Incest
Thought These Two Adjacent Headlines Fit The Spirit Of The Sub:
And Another Perv Bites The Dust
Musk Fired Top Engineer For Explaining Why His Tweet Views Are Down
"Roman Saluting" CEO Resigns After Company Meeting Video Is Leaked
High School Dean, Promoter Of Anti-Violence, Turns Out To Be Recruiter For Street Gang
Oklahoma Teacher’s Aide Arrested For S*x With Student Two Weeks After Starting Job At School
He Wanted Real Meat!
5 Educators Charged For Forcing 7yo Special Needs Boy To Eat His Own Vomit (2 Terminated, 3 On Admin Leave)
When You've Gone Too Far For The Far Right
What Happens In Disney Stays In Disney: NYC Educrats Took Own Kids To Magic Kingdom On Trips Meant For Homeless Students
GOP Leader, Who Voted To Expel TH Three, Resigns; Found Guilty Of Sexually Harassing Interns
How Dare Your Employees Wanting To Pay Their Bills…
Downfall Of Our Wafflehouse Hero
An All-Caps Threat On Twitter To K**l A Member Of Congress And His Family. Stay Tuned
Reporter Fired For Calling The Mayor "Bruh" Even Though The Mayor Has A History Of Using The Term
According to a news article about it: She seems to have been fired because they thought it was racist, saying that she wouldn't have said 'bruh' if the mayor had been white. Her feed apparently is full of her calling lots of people bruh, so it appears to just be a normal word for her without any thoughts about race. She was trying to organise a union, there are rumours that this is the real reason she was fired.