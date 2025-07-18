And if you want to learn from the mistakes of others, well, just keep scrolling, pandas. We took a trip to the Bye Bye Job subreddit, a community dedicated to calling out employees who made egregious mistakes at work, and compiled a list of their most appalling posts below. From displaying problematic behavior to making offensive remarks, it’s shocking to see just how awful some so-called professionals can be. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the people that you would never ever hire!

If you’ve worked at the same company for years, you might start to become a little too comfortable in the office . It’s great to show your personality around colleagues, but remember, it isn’t usually appropriate to be your fully uncensored self while on the clock. Unless, of course, you want to show your true colors, so your boss knows that it’s time to say, “sayonara!”

#1 He Did It For The Women And The Whites Share icon

#2 Texas Teacher Goes On A Racist Rant After Catching Her Sister With A White Guy. People Found Out Her Job, She Claims To Be Unfirable, Promptly Gets Fired The Next Day Share icon

The Bye Bye Job subreddit has only been around since 2020, but it has already amassed an impressive 650K members. So clearly, there are plenty of people out there making terrible mistakes that cost them their jobs! From behaving inappropriately with colleagues to posting hate speech online, some people just don’t know how to behave, regardless of whether they’re in the office or not. ADVERTISEMENT But it’s great to have a space where we can hold people accountable for their actions, and if this online community contributes to making workplaces safer and healthier, that’s a huge win! We sincerely hope that no one on this list reminds you of your own boss or coworkers, but if something seems familiar, it might be time to have a chat with HR.

#4 Popular Crypto Journalist Fired From His Contract With Coindesk For Anti-Semetic Tweet Share icon

#5 Ammosexual Dfw Meteorologist Just Lost His Livelihood And I’m Here For It Share icon

#6 Female Prison Officer, 29, Who Had An Inmate's Baby Following Secret Year-Long Fling Is Jailed For Nearly Two Years... After Naming The Convict As Father On Birth Certificate Share icon

While we’d all like to believe that we know how to keep things professional at work, it’s clear that many people don’t. And being around inappropriate colleagues can have a huge impact on your job satisfaction. According to a 2025 survey by iHire, a whopping 75% of employees in the United States say they’ve experienced a toxic work environment. And over half of employees have actually quit jobs due to receiving poor treatment at work. When it comes to what kinds of toxic behavior most workers have witnessed, many reported that their company’s leadership showed a lack of accountability, displayed favoritism or bias towards certain employees and displayed unethical behaviors or practices.

#7 Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Ab*rtion Loses Re-Election Share icon Christian Nationalist judge in Florida, who blocked a 17-year-old's ab*rtion because he said she was too dumb, loses reelection. Jared Smith sought to save his job by rallying religious conservatives. "I'm a believer, I'm a judge and I'm a Christian," he declared while campaigning in a church.



#8 US Soldier Kicked Out Of Army After FBI Says He Enlisted To Become Better At K**ling Black People Share icon

#9 WCSO: Directors At Catholic School, Children's Program Arrested In Child Predator Sting Share icon

It’s also clear that you can work in the same physical space as someone yet have an entirely different experience than them. iHire's survey found that nearly 83% of employers would rate their work environment positively, while only 45% of employees would say the same. And over two thirds of workers who have escaped a toxic work environment reported that there was poor communication across the board in the company.

#10 Racist Who Posted Video Online Calling Mexican People "Sub-Human" Has Been Fired Share icon

#11 Almost Like Actions Have Consequences...? Share icon

#12 Fox News Fires Producer For Calling Biden "Wannabe Dictator" Share icon

Unfortunately, just because someone is a problematic boss doesn’t mean that their actions will actually have consequences. When it comes to why that is, High 5 Test notes that many just refuse to admit fault when they’ve done something wrong. And if no one reports them, the higher ups may not even realize that there’s a problem. At the same time, their problematic behaviors can often go unnoticed for a long time. If unhappy employees simply quit without saying anything, it can be challenging to find the root of the issue.

#13 A Texas-Based 'Anti Woke' Bank Has Shut Down Less Than Three Months After Opening - All Employees Terminated Share icon

#14 Local Community College Professor Calls For Return Of “Sundown Towns” And For The “You Know What” (KKK) To Hold A Rally In Response To An Upcoming LGBT+ Event On What She Thought Was Her Private Facebook Page. Now On Administrative Leave Share icon

#15 Texas Teacher Who Invited ICE To Raid His School Because Of ‘Many Students Who Don’t Even Speak English’ Booted From Campus Share icon

Another tactic managers use to get away with inappropriate behavior is to be extremely productive or always present. If they’re meeting all of their deadlines, showing up early each day and very involved in their team, it might seem like they’re a wonderful boss on paper. However, if you actually speak to their workers, you might hear a different story.

#16 Doc Who Thinks Vaccinated People Are Magnetic Is In Big Trouble With Med Board Share icon

#17 Female Daycare Worker Is Fired After Shocking Video Emerges Of Her Terrifying 'Bad' Toddlers By Screaming At Them In Halloween Mask, As She Posts Groveling Apology And Claims Stunt Was Just A Joke Share icon

#18 Court Rules Against NY Worker Fired For Refusing LGBTQ Training Share icon

A bad manager can also fly under the radar if the higher ups simply don’t want to go through the hassle of removing them and finding someone new to take their place. What if they can’t find anyone better? And how much money will the onboarding process take? They might be under the impression that it's best to just keep them around if they’re not burning the place down, especially if the entire company is dysfunctional.

#19 Deserved. R/Whitepeopletwitter First Share icon

#20 Nascar Driver, Noah Gragson, Has Been Placed On An Indefinite Suspension For Liking George Floyd Meme Share icon

#21 An Attempted Coup A Day Share icon

Now, if you’re working under a boss that you believe deserves to be fired, taking them down may not be an easy task. But if you’re determined, Manage Better has some tips on how to get rid of them. First, it’s important to recognize and document their bad behavior. And at the same time, consider the risks of reporting your boss. Make sure that you do this carefully and that it will still be worth it in case anything blows back on you. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Business Owner And Local Pervert/Jerk Loses Ownership After Taking Upskirt Photos Filmed By Someone Else Share icon

#23 Former Sandy Fire Captain Sentenced To Prison For Recording Teen Girls With Hidden Cameras Share icon

#24 Saw The Original Post A Few Days Ago And Was Wondering What Was Going Happen Share icon

When trying to oust a toxic boss, check if there are any external reporting options that will be safer than going straight to HR or the higher ups. And make sure you prepare and present your case well. Then, when it’s time to execute your plan, Manage Better recommends sticking to established reporting procedures. If you’re successful, all of your efforts will have been worth it.

#25 MAGA Church Leader Charged With Sexually Abusing Children Share icon

#26 Maybe Her Opinion Will Change What She Has A Kid Share icon

#27 Voice Actor For Ken (Street Fighter) Replaced After 14 Years For Anti-Vaxx And 9/11 Conspiracy Tweets Share icon

We hope you’re enjoying this list of individuals that definitely received the karma they deserved, pandas. Keep upvoting your favorite images and stories, and feel free to share stories of your own toxic bosses who were ousted in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos from Bye Bye Job, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!

#28 Employee Arrested And Charged With Stealing Over $302,000 After Authorities Say He Was Inspired By The Movie ‘Office Space’ Share icon

#29 Callous Paramedic Filmed Stealing From Woman, 94, Just Moments After She Died Share icon Titley initially denied the allegation, telling police he intended to "secure" the cash and take it out to family members. However, he later admitted theft and was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and pay £530 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.



#30 Florida Cop Responds To 911 Call From Man Experiencing Breathing Difficulties, When She Got There He Was Unresponsive And Later Died. So She Stole His Credit Card Info And Went On A Buying Spree. She Has Been Fired Share icon

#31 Wisconsin Track Coach Busted After Planting A Gopro Inside A Towel In Girls Locker Room To Record 18 Victims Over Two Years - Police Lead Him Away In Cuffs As He Boarded School Bus For Meet Share icon

#32 Straight To Yail Share icon

#33 'unwilling' Brain Surgeon ‘Let Her Daughter, 13, Drill Hole Into Patient’s Skull’ – He Had No Clue Until He Saw The News Share icon

#34 Actions Have Consequences Share icon

#35 Peru’s President Impeached And Arrested After He Attempts To Dissolve Congress Share icon

#36 Joel Koskan, Who Ran For SD Senate, Pleads Guilty To 2 Counts Of Felony Incest Share icon

#37 Thought These Two Adjacent Headlines Fit The Spirit Of The Sub: Share icon

#38 And Another Perv Bites The Dust Share icon

#39 Musk Fired Top Engineer For Explaining Why His Tweet Views Are Down Share icon

#40 "Roman Saluting" CEO Resigns After Company Meeting Video Is Leaked Share icon

#41 High School Dean, Promoter Of Anti-Violence, Turns Out To Be Recruiter For Street Gang Share icon

#42 Oklahoma Teacher’s Aide Arrested For S*x With Student Two Weeks After Starting Job At School Share icon

#43 Elon Fired An Employee Via Tweet Share icon

#44 He Wanted Real Meat! Share icon

#45 5 Educators Charged For Forcing 7yo Special Needs Boy To Eat His Own Vomit (2 Terminated, 3 On Admin Leave) Share icon

#46 When You've Gone Too Far For The Far Right Share icon

#47 What Happens In Disney Stays In Disney: NYC Educrats Took Own Kids To Magic Kingdom On Trips Meant For Homeless Students Share icon

#48 GOP Leader, Who Voted To Expel TH Three, Resigns; Found Guilty Of Sexually Harassing Interns Share icon

#49 How Dare Your Employees Wanting To Pay Their Bills… Share icon

#50 Downfall Of Our Wafflehouse Hero Share icon

#51 An All-Caps Threat On Twitter To K**l A Member Of Congress And His Family. Stay Tuned Share icon

#52 Reporter Fired For Calling The Mayor "Bruh" Even Though The Mayor Has A History Of Using The Term Share icon

#53 Uvalde Mayor Vows Senior Cop Who Knew Children Needed Rescuing From Robb Elementary Will Be Gone ‘By The End Of This Week’ Share icon

#54 Kentucky Student Who Repeatedly Used Racial Slur And Assaulted Black Students Is No Longer Enrolled, School Says Share icon

#55 Florida Legislator, Who Sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law, Resigns Amid Federal Fraud Charges Share icon

#56 Pastor Loses Job After Copying Musk Salute Share icon

#57 Jan. 6 Rioter Barred From Holding Office For Life Under Insurrection Clause After His Appeal Is Dismissed Share icon

#58 Texas Tech Tycoon Kiwi Camara Quits Firm He Founded 'After Shoving Meat Into Young Female Worker's Face And Groping Her' Share icon

#59 A Spokane Police Officer Put A ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Sticker On His Department Car. He Was Fired Share icon

#60 Texas Right To Life Political Director Arrested For Solicitation Of A Minor Share icon

#61 Sports Writer Loses Gig After Posting Anti-Semitic Twitter Rant Following Local Football Derby Share icon

#62 Milwaukee Elections Official Fired After Allegedly Requesting Military Ballots For Fake Voters Share icon

#63 School Superintendent Resigns After Failing To Act On Bullying Incident & S**cide Of Student, And Subsequent Attempting To Blame Death On Victim And Their Family Share icon

#64 Maryland Mayor Resigns After Being Arrested On More Than 50 Counts Of Child P**nography Share icon

#65 USAID Inspector Fired After Revealing Nearly $500m In Food Aid Was About To Spoil Amid Trump Funding Freeze Share icon

#66 Disabled Veteran Loses Job In Doge Purge. Reaches Out To Congressman Who ‘Turns Him In’ And Blames George Soros Share icon

#67 ‘Lizard Elite’ Conspiracy Theorist Banned From 26 European Countries Share icon

#68 Coder Faces 10 Years' Jailtime For Creating A 'K*ll Switch' That Screwed-Up His Employers' Systems When He Was Laid Off Share icon

#69 Transphobic Maga Fan Fired From Job After Trans 'Drag Race' Star Calls Him Out For Harassing Her Share icon

#70 Vile Insults Karen Read Cop Fired Over Sick Texts That Derailed M**der Case As He Messaged About ‘Nudes’ And Called Her A ‘Whack Job’ Share icon

#71 Iranian Official Responsible For Enforcing Hijab, Suspended After Video Of Him Engaging In S*x With A Man Emerges Share icon

#72 A Pilot Offered Women Free Flights For Trips To Seek Health Care. He Was Then Fired From His Job Share icon

#73 Fraternity Boots Bro Who Made Monkey Noises At Black Ole Miss Protester Share icon

#74 Detroit Judge Sidelined For Making Sleepy Teen Wear Jail Clothes On Court Field Trip Share icon

#75 'consider My Actions Public Education And This Video A Psa,' Says Miami Firefighter Recorded Punching Handcuffed Patient Share icon

#76 Judge Who Signed Breonna Taylor Warrant Loses Reelection, Blames ‘False Narratives’ Share icon

#77 Sophia Rosing Permanently Banned From UK's Campus, Not Eligible To Re-Enroll After Racial Tirade Share icon

#78 Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Employee Charged With Sexually A**sing Young Girl Share icon

#79 He Was Fired? Oh No His Life Is Ruined Share icon

#80 N*zi Laura Smith Resigns From Library Board! Share icon

#81 Right-Wing Radio Host Pulled Off Air After Gus Walz Hate Comment Share icon

#82 Illinois Judge Who Reversed R**e Conviction Removed From Bench After Panel Finds He Circumvented Law Share icon

#83 ‘Brazen Betrayal.’ Veteran Tacoma Cop Fired After Body Camera Captures On-Duty S*x Share icon

#84 Grays Pub That Displayed Golly Dolls Closes After Supplier Boycott Share icon

#85 19-Year-Old Florida Deputy Fired On First Day, Arrested For Child P**nography. While On Call At Local High School, A Student Recognized Dep. Kai Cromer As Person Who Solicited Explicit Photos Of Her On Snapchat. Four More Alleged Victims Subsequently Came Forward Share icon

#86 Kent County Orthodontist Hires Forensic Investigator, Who Then Turns Him In For Child P**n Share icon

#87 Woman Who Called Police On Black Bird-Watcher In Central Park Loses Employment Appeal Share icon