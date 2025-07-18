ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve worked at the same company for years, you might start to become a little too comfortable in the office. It’s great to show your personality around colleagues, but remember, it isn’t usually appropriate to be your fully uncensored self while on the clock. Unless, of course, you want to show your true colors, so your boss knows that it’s time to say, “sayonara!”

And if you want to learn from the mistakes of others, well, just keep scrolling, pandas. We took a trip to the Bye Bye Job subreddit, a community dedicated to calling out employees who made egregious mistakes at work, and compiled a list of their most appalling posts below. From displaying problematic behavior to making offensive remarks, it’s shocking to see just how awful some so-called professionals can be. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the people that you would never ever hire!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

He Did It For The Women And The Whites

Tweet showing a man fired from a high-paying job, illustrating consequences of stupidity and losing jobs.

wildflowersummer Report

    #2

    Texas Teacher Goes On A Racist Rant After Catching Her Sister With A White Guy. People Found Out Her Job, She Claims To Be Unfirable, Promptly Gets Fired The Next Day

    Screenshot of a teacher’s racist social media posts leading to an investigation and job loss, showing consequences of stupidity at work.

    I_notice_patterns , x.com Report

    #3

    🙄

    Person shares controversial Facebook post and reveals losing insurance job, illustrating consequences of their own actions.

    gttymir Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't imagine proving ANYTHING in more than 10 ways, but this guy can prove something 1 million different ways, impressive 😉 It's like a toddler boasting about something: "I have a million toys and my daddy is also a 100 times as tall as yours!"

    The Bye Bye Job subreddit has only been around since 2020, but it has already amassed an impressive 650K members. So clearly, there are plenty of people out there making terrible mistakes that cost them their jobs! From behaving inappropriately with colleagues to posting hate speech online, some people just don’t know how to behave, regardless of whether they’re in the office or not.

    But it’s great to have a space where we can hold people accountable for their actions, and if this online community contributes to making workplaces safer and healthier, that’s a huge win! We sincerely hope that no one on this list reminds you of your own boss or coworkers, but if something seems familiar, it might be time to have a chat with HR.   
    #4

    Popular Crypto Journalist Fired From His Contract With Coindesk For Anti-Semetic Tweet

    Screenshot of a tweet leading to contract termination, illustrating consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    Guitar_t-bone , x.com Report

    #5

    Ammosexual Dfw Meteorologist Just Lost His Livelihood And I’m Here For It

    Screenshot of a meteorologist facing job loss after making threats on social media, illustrating consequences of stupidity.

    districtcourt Report

    #6

    Female Prison Officer, 29, Who Had An Inmate's Baby Following Secret Year-Long Fling Is Jailed For Nearly Two Years... After Naming The Convict As Father On Birth Certificate

    Exterior view of a red brick building under blue sky, symbolizing consequences of stupidity and lost jobs cases.

    bluemoonpie72 , Susannh Ireland Report

    While we’d all like to believe that we know how to keep things professional at work, it’s clear that many people don’t. And being around inappropriate colleagues can have a huge impact on your job satisfaction. According to a 2025 survey by iHire, a whopping 75% of employees in the United States say they’ve experienced a toxic work environment. 

    And over half of employees have actually quit jobs due to receiving poor treatment at work. When it comes to what kinds of toxic behavior most workers have witnessed, many reported that their company’s leadership showed a lack of accountability, displayed favoritism or bias towards certain employees and displayed unethical behaviors or practices. 
    #7

    Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Ab*rtion Loses Re-Election

    Man in blue shirt standing by wooden posts outside a building, illustrating consequences of stupidity and lost jobs.

    Christian Nationalist judge in Florida, who blocked a 17-year-old's ab*rtion because he said she was too dumb, loses reelection. Jared Smith sought to save his job by rallying religious conservatives. "I'm a believer, I'm a judge and I'm a Christian," he declared while campaigning in a church.

    mepper , Facebook Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great idea. Let someone who is in your eyes not intelligent enough, be responsible for a baby, what could go wrong? /s

    #8

    US Soldier Kicked Out Of Army After FBI Says He Enlisted To Become Better At K**ling Black People

    Federal Bureau of Investigation metal emblem on building wall, symbolizing consequences of job-related mistakes.

    Majnum , Getty Images Report

    #9

    WCSO: Directors At Catholic School, Children's Program Arrested In Child Predator Sting

    Six people arrested in child luring sting, facing consequences of their own actions and risking loss of jobs.

    WCSOOregon , unknown , parkernorwood Report

    It’s also clear that you can work in the same physical space as someone yet have an entirely different experience than them. iHire's survey found that nearly 83% of employers would rate their work environment positively, while only 45% of employees would say the same. And over two thirds of workers who have escaped a toxic work environment reported that there was poor communication across the board in the company.   
    #10

    Racist Who Posted Video Online Calling Mexican People "Sub-Human" Has Been Fired

    bizadoo statement on professionalism and consequences after offensive social media post leads to job loss.

    Actually_is_Jesus Report

    #11

    Almost Like Actions Have Consequences...?

    Ice Cube confirms he lost a $9 million film job after refusing COVID shot, showing consequences of their own stupidity and losing jobs.

    reddit.com Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All these performative tough guys are afraid of a needle.

    #12

    Fox News Fires Producer For Calling Biden "Wannabe Dictator"

    Fox News splits screen showing political speeches with chyron about wannabe dictator, illustrating consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    7dayweekendgirl Report

    Unfortunately, just because someone is a problematic boss doesn’t mean that their actions will actually have consequences. When it comes to why that is, High 5 Test notes that many just refuse to admit fault when they’ve done something wrong. And if no one reports them, the higher ups may not even realize that there’s a problem. At the same time, their problematic behaviors can often go unnoticed for a long time. If unhappy employees simply quit without saying anything, it can be challenging to find the root of the issue.
    #13

    A Texas-Based 'Anti Woke' Bank Has Shut Down Less Than Three Months After Opening - All Employees Terminated

    Man using laptop and credit card at home, illustrating consequences of stupidity leading to job loss.

    unknown , getty images Report

    #14

    Local Community College Professor Calls For Return Of “Sundown Towns” And For The “You Know What” (KKK) To Hold A Rally In Response To An Upcoming LGBT+ Event On What She Thought Was Her Private Facebook Page. Now On Administrative Leave

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a controversial comment leading to consequences and potential job loss.

    Garasaurusrex Report

    #15

    Texas Teacher Who Invited ICE To Raid His School Because Of ‘Many Students Who Don’t Even Speak English’ Booted From Campus

    Fort Worth Independent School District administrative building under a partly cloudy sky, representing job consequences and loss.

    Seetruthtv , unknown Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eff all these people supporting ICE terrorists.

    Another tactic managers use to get away with inappropriate behavior is to be extremely productive or always present. If they’re meeting all of their deadlines, showing up early each day and very involved in their team, it might seem like they’re a wonderful boss on paper. However, if you actually speak to their workers, you might hear a different story.
    #16

    Doc Who Thinks Vaccinated People Are Magnetic Is In Big Trouble With Med Board

    A woman speaking at a committee hearing with a diverse audience reacting, illustrating consequences of workplace decisions.

    BurtonDesque , The Ohio Channel Report

    #17

    Female Daycare Worker Is Fired After Shocking Video Emerges Of Her Terrifying 'Bad' Toddlers By Screaming At Them In Halloween Mask, As She Posts Groveling Apology And Claims Stunt Was Just A Joke

    Person wearing scary mask holding child near surprised kid at table, illustrating consequences of stupidity and lost jobs.

    LadyFig44 , facebook Report

    #18

    Court Rules Against NY Worker Fired For Refusing LGBTQ Training

    Man with glasses explaining court ruling on NY worker fired for refusing LGBTQ training risking job consequences.

    johnnyhitch1 Report

    A bad manager can also fly under the radar if the higher ups simply don’t want to go through the hassle of removing them and finding someone new to take their place. What if they can’t find anyone better? And how much money will the onboarding process take? They might be under the impression that it's best to just keep them around if they’re not burning the place down, especially if the entire company is dysfunctional.
    #19

    Deserved. R/Whitepeopletwitter First

    Screenshot of a social media post showing someone facing job loss due to controversial and offensive statements.

    howsyourdayoff Report

    #20

    Nascar Driver, Noah Gragson, Has Been Placed On An Indefinite Suspension For Liking George Floyd Meme

    NASCAR suspends Noah Gragson indefinitely after social media actions, illustrating consequences of stupidity costing jobs.

    Guitar_t-bone Report

    #21

    An Attempted Coup A Day

    Screenshots showing a woman aggressively striking a police officer, illustrating consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    Arminlegout1 Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But was pardoned by the felon in the White House.

    Now, if you’re working under a boss that you believe deserves to be fired, taking them down may not be an easy task. But if you’re determined, Manage Better has some tips on how to get rid of them. First, it’s important to recognize and document their bad behavior. And at the same time, consider the risks of reporting your boss. Make sure that you do this carefully and that it will still be worth it in case anything blows back on you.

    #22

    Business Owner And Local Pervert/Jerk Loses Ownership After Taking Upskirt Photos Filmed By Someone Else

    Two people caught on camera near a car, illustrating consequences of their own stupidity and risking job loss.

    International-Chef33 Report

    #23

    Former Sandy Fire Captain Sentenced To Prison For Recording Teen Girls With Hidden Cameras

    Middle-aged man indoors with industrial ceiling lights, illustrating consequences of stupidity leading to job loss.

    Spekkl , FOX 13 News Report

    #24

    Saw The Original Post A Few Days Ago And Was Wondering What Was Going Happen

    McDelivery bag with hot sauce packets and Raid spray inside car, illustrating consequences of foolish behavior at work.

    Awkward_Apricot312 Report

    When trying to oust a toxic boss, check if there are any external reporting options that will be safer than going straight to HR or the higher ups. And make sure you prepare and present your case well. Then, when it’s time to execute your plan, Manage Better recommends sticking to established reporting procedures. If you’re successful, all of your efforts will have been worth it.
    #25

    MAGA Church Leader Charged With Sexually Abusing Children

    Man wearing a Make America Great Again hat and sunglasses, a clear example of facing consequences for stupidity and job loss.

    unknown , Beks Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ban religion instead of trans people. The country would be a better place.

    #26

    Maybe Her Opinion Will Change What She Has A Kid

    Pet store manager fired for threatening breastfeeding mothers in a controversial Facebook post, facing consequences of poor judgment.

    beerbellybegone Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I can't let my children's fragile little eyes see a bóob! Letting them see a baby getting punched, is totally fine though"

    #27

    Voice Actor For Ken (Street Fighter) Replaced After 14 Years For Anti-Vaxx And 9/11 Conspiracy Tweets

    Tweet by Reuben Langdon announcing he lost his job as the voice of Ken, reflecting on lessons learned from his situation.

    ReubenLangdon , Somehero Report

    We hope you’re enjoying this list of individuals that definitely received the karma they deserved, pandas. Keep upvoting your favorite images and stories, and feel free to share stories of your own toxic bosses who were ousted in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos from Bye Bye Job, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!
    #28

    Employee Arrested And Charged With Stealing Over $302,000 After Authorities Say He Was Inspired By The Movie ‘Office Space’

    Man overwhelmed by cluttered office space filled with stacks of files and paperwork, illustrating consequences of job mistakes.

    NeedsBrawndo , Photo12 Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This all depends on who he was trying to steal from.

    #29

    Callous Paramedic Filmed Stealing From Woman, 94, Just Moments After She Died

    Security guard in a living room bending over a desk, illustrating consequences of stupidity leading to job loss.

    Titley initially denied the allegation, telling police he intended to "secure" the cash and take it out to family members. However, he later admitted theft and was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
    He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and pay £530 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

    fireside_blather , Mark Titley Report

    #30

    Florida Cop Responds To 911 Call From Man Experiencing Breathing Difficulties, When She Got There He Was Unresponsive And Later Died. So She Stole His Credit Card Info And Went On A Buying Spree. She Has Been Fired

    Mugshot of a woman facing consequences of her own stupidity, related to losing jobs and personal mistakes.

    SheetMepants , unknown Report

    #31

    Wisconsin Track Coach Busted After Planting A Gopro Inside A Towel In Girls Locker Room To Record 18 Victims Over Two Years - Police Lead Him Away In Cuffs As He Boarded School Bus For Meet

    Man in cycling gear holding a bike with a medal around his neck, illustrating consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    DopeAsAf , Facebook Report

    #32

    Straight To Yail

    Headline about 18 female prison officers fired for inappropriate relationships with prisoners, illustrating job loss consequences.

    keenjataimu Report

    #33

    'unwilling' Brain Surgeon ‘Let Her Daughter, 13, Drill Hole Into Patient’s Skull’ – He Had No Clue Until He Saw The News

    Modern office building with multiple windows under a cloudy sky, symbolizing consequences of workplace mistakes and lost jobs.

    Worldly_Flow9133 , stagophoto Report

    #34

    Actions Have Consequences

    Tweet about a New Mexico commissioner removed from office after participating in Capitol attack, illustrating job loss consequences.

    TheGaymer13 Report

    #35

    Peru’s President Impeached And Arrested After He Attempts To Dissolve Congress

    Man in blue jacket sitting looking concerned while surrounded by others in formal clothing, illustrating consequences at work.

    bluemoonpie72 , unknown Report

    #36

    Joel Koskan, Who Ran For SD Senate, Pleads Guilty To 2 Counts Of Felony Incest

    Man in suit with handcuffs escorted by uniformed officer inside building, illustrating consequences of job-related mistakes.

    parkernorwood , unknown Report

    #37

    Thought These Two Adjacent Headlines Fit The Spirit Of The Sub:

    Judge Aaron Persky losing job as girls tennis coach highlights consequences of their own stupidity costing people jobs.

    HeavilyBearded Report

    #38

    And Another Perv Bites The Dust

    Adult Swim announces ending association with Justin Roiland amid consequences of losing jobs due to their own mistakes.

    Sir_Sparda Report

    #39

    Musk Fired Top Engineer For Explaining Why His Tweet Views Are Down

    Elon Musk in a tuxedo waving at an event, surrounded by people and photographers, illustrating consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    Chocolat3City , GC Images Report

    #40

    "Roman Saluting" CEO Resigns After Company Meeting Video Is Leaked

    Resignation letter from CEO Tom Hill of ESI Construction acknowledging consequences of actions and job loss.

    HGpennypacker Report

    #41

    High School Dean, Promoter Of Anti-Violence, Turns Out To Be Recruiter For Street Gang

    Middle-aged man wearing glasses and blue shirt, looking serious, illustrating consequences of stupidity causing job loss.

    unknown , unknown Report

    #42

    Oklahoma Teacher’s Aide Arrested For S*x With Student Two Weeks After Starting Job At School

    Young woman in front of height chart, representing consequences of stupidity leading to job loss and legal trouble.

    bluemoonpie72 , Greer County Courthouse Report

    #43

    Elon Fired An Employee Via Tweet

    Screenshot of Elon Musk firing an employee on Twitter, illustrating consequences of workplace mistakes and losing jobs.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    He Wanted Real Meat!

    Middle-aged man arrested for biting a man's nose, leading to suspension and job loss due to personal misconduct consequences.

    RushrevolutionSwitch Report

    #45

    5 Educators Charged For Forcing 7yo Special Needs Boy To Eat His Own Vomit (2 Terminated, 3 On Admin Leave)

    Three people holding cafeteria trays with single slices of pizza, illustrating consequences of job-related mistakes.

    morto00x , AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File Report

    #46

    When You've Gone Too Far For The Far Right

    News article screenshot about job loss after controversial comments featuring a woman in a red top.

    viz81 Report

    #47

    What Happens In Disney Stays In Disney: NYC Educrats Took Own Kids To Magic Kingdom On Trips Meant For Homeless Students

    Woman with curly hair and glasses taking a close-up selfie illustrating people facing consequences of their own stupidity.

    theredhound19 , Facebook Shaquieta Boyd Report

    #48

    GOP Leader, Who Voted To Expel TH Three, Resigns; Found Guilty Of Sexually Harassing Interns

    Two men in suits discussing documents outdoors, illustrating consequences of workplace mistakes and lost jobs.

    OMGLMAOWTF_com , www.newschannel5.com Report

    #49

    How Dare Your Employees Wanting To Pay Their Bills…

    Couple announces business closure due to economic challenges, reflecting consequences of their own decisions affecting jobs.

    reddit.com Report

    #50

    Downfall Of Our Wafflehouse Hero

    Woman explaining how she was blacklisted by employer after a viral video showing irresponsible behavior at work.

    rappaccinisdaughter Report

    #51

    An All-Caps Threat On Twitter To K**l A Member Of Congress And His Family. Stay Tuned

    Screenshot of a hostile text message illustrating consequences of poor judgment leading to job loss and personal conflict.

    AlienSporez Report

    #52

    Reporter Fired For Calling The Mayor "Bruh" Even Though The Mayor Has A History Of Using The Term

    Twitter post showing Dallas Morning News fires reporter for calling mayor 'Bruh,' highlighting consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    PineBarrens89 Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to a news article about it: She seems to have been fired because they thought it was racist, saying that she wouldn't have said 'bruh' if the mayor had been white. Her feed apparently is full of her calling lots of people bruh, so it appears to just be a normal word for her without any thoughts about race. She was trying to organise a union, there are rumours that this is the real reason she was fired.

    #53

    Uvalde Mayor Vows Senior Cop Who Knew Children Needed Rescuing From Robb Elementary Will Be Gone ‘By The End Of This Week’

    Middle-aged man with gray hair and beard, wearing a North Face vest, discussing consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    unknown , unknown Report

    #54

    Kentucky Student Who Repeatedly Used Racial Slur And Assaulted Black Students Is No Longer Enrolled, School Says

    Two people standing and talking near a sign in a hallway showing consequences of their own stupidity at work.

    unknown , via Facebook Report

    #55

    Florida Legislator, Who Sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law, Resigns Amid Federal Fraud Charges

    Protester holding a sign to protect LGBTQ kids during a demonstration highlighting consequences of their own stupidity at work.

    TillThen96 , Andrew West Report

    #56

    Pastor Loses Job After Copying Musk Salute

    Man in clerical clothing speaking at a podium, illustrating job loss consequences from poor decisions and political actions.

    MktgIsAight Report

    #57

    Jan. 6 Rioter Barred From Holding Office For Life Under Insurrection Clause After His Appeal Is Dismissed

    Man in fringed jacket and black hat riding horse in city, illustrating people facing consequences of their own stupidity.

    thedubiousstylus , Jeenah Moon Report

    #58

    Texas Tech Tycoon Kiwi Camara Quits Firm He Founded 'After Shoving Meat Into Young Female Worker's Face And Groping Her'

    Modern restaurant interior with wooden design, empty tables set for dining, reflecting job loss consequences in workplace settings.

    SheetMepants , https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ Report

    #59

    A Spokane Police Officer Put A ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Sticker On His Department Car. He Was Fired

    CAMO bucket hat with Let's Go Brandon slogan surrounded by Trump and MAGA hats symbolizing consequences of their own stupidity.

    takemusu , Tribune news service Report

    #60

    Texas Right To Life Political Director Arrested For Solicitation Of A Minor

    Mugshot of a man with curly hair and beard illustrating consequences of stupidity leading to job loss.

    LesterKingOfAnts , unknown Report

    #61

    Sports Writer Loses Gig After Posting Anti-Semitic Twitter Rant Following Local Football Derby

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread showing an employee fired for offensive comments, illustrating consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    Rushview Report

    #62

    Milwaukee Elections Official Fired After Allegedly Requesting Military Ballots For Fake Voters

    People standing in line outside a building to early vote, highlighting consequences of poor decisions at work.

    windowsmademefreer , Morry Gash Report

    #63

    School Superintendent Resigns After Failing To Act On Bullying Incident & S**cide Of Student, And Subsequent Attempting To Blame Death On Victim And Their Family

    ALT text: US school superintendent faces consequences of blame shifting and loses job over controversy involving student death.

    Reddituser0346 Report

    #64

    Maryland Mayor Resigns After Being Arrested On More Than 50 Counts Of Child P**nography

    Man in orange prison jumpsuit and glasses standing against a gray wall illustrating consequences of job loss from stupidity

    Enki33323 , Prince George's County Police Report

    #65

    USAID Inspector Fired After Revealing Nearly $500m In Food Aid Was About To Spoil Amid Trump Funding Freeze

    Close-up of a person between large, worn vegetable oil containers showing consequences of their own stupidity at work.

    A_Concerned_Viking , Farah Abdi Warsameh Report

    #66

    Disabled Veteran Loses Job In Doge Purge. Reaches Out To Congressman Who ‘Turns Him In’ And Blames George Soros

    Tweet showing a political threat related to job consequences due to messaging a congressman during work hours.

    No_Cook2983 Report

    #67

    ‘Lizard Elite’ Conspiracy Theorist Banned From 26 European Countries

    Middle-aged man with white hair holding his face, showing regret and stress related to consequences of job loss.

    bluemoonpie72 , Stefan Rousseau Report

    #68

    Coder Faces 10 Years' Jailtime For Creating A 'K*ll Switch' That Screwed-Up His Employers' Systems When He Was Laid Off

    Computer screen showing malware warning and code, illustrating consequences of stupidity leading to job loss risks.

    Notalabel_4566 , Getty Images Report

    #69

    Transphobic Maga Fan Fired From Job After Trans 'Drag Race' Star Calls Him Out For Harassing Her

    Three people in different settings, highlighting moments related to job loss caused by their own mistakes.

    ComicSandsNews , jasminekennedie Report

    #70

    Vile Insults Karen Read Cop Fired Over Sick Texts That Derailed M**der Case As He Messaged About ‘Nudes’ And Called Her A ‘Whack Job’

    Man in suit speaking in courtroom, illustrating consequences faced by people who lost their jobs due to their own mistakes.

    Smooth_Use9092 , Kayla Bartkowski Report

    #71

    Iranian Official Responsible For Enforcing Hijab, Suspended After Video Of Him Engaging In S*x With A Man Emerges

    Iranian official photographed with a beard and suit, suspended after a scandal, illustrating consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    griftertm Report

    #72

    A Pilot Offered Women Free Flights For Trips To Seek Health Care. He Was Then Fired From His Job

    Man in pink shirt talking to woman with blonde hair at a table, illustrating people facing consequences and losing jobs.

    genehil , sfgate Report

    #73

    Fraternity Boots Bro Who Made Monkey Noises At Black Ole Miss Protester

    A group of young people cheering and reacting outdoors, illustrating moments people faced consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    INS_Stop_Angela , Screenshot/X Report

    #74

    Detroit Judge Sidelined For Making Sleepy Teen Wear Jail Clothes On Court Field Trip

    Man in a formal setting looking serious, illustrating consequences of stupidity leading to job loss situations.

    Ronaldis , Todd McInturf Report

    #75

    'consider My Actions Public Education And This Video A Psa,' Says Miami Firefighter Recorded Punching Handcuffed Patient

    Man restrained by security guards on stretcher, depicting consequences of their own stupidity leading to job loss.

    VulgarSlinky , unknown Report

    #76

    Judge Who Signed Breonna Taylor Warrant Loses Reelection, Blames ‘False Narratives’

    Smiling woman in uniform holding flowers and a certificate, representing consequences of stupidity and job loss.

    Madame_President_ , en.wikipedia.org Report

    #77

    Sophia Rosing Permanently Banned From UK's Campus, Not Eligible To Re-Enroll After Racial Tirade

    Close-up of a woman’s face with a digital timestamp overlay, illustrating moments related to job loss consequences.

    FletchForPresident , LEX 18 Report

    #78

    Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Employee Charged With Sexually A**sing Young Girl

    Group of officials at award ceremony highlighting consequences of their own stupidity related to losing jobs.

    zeldafitzgeraldscat , Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office Report

    #79

    He Was Fired? Oh No His Life Is Ruined

    News article screenshot about a Philadelphia cop fired, illustrating consequences of their own stupidity and job loss.

    BadZnake Report

    #80

    N*zi Laura Smith Resigns From Library Board!

    Public library board accepts resignation over conduct conflicting with values, showing consequences of actions and job loss.

    Pavementaled Report

    #81

    Right-Wing Radio Host Pulled Off Air After Gus Walz Hate Comment

    Young man in a suit emotionally reacting at an event illustrating consequences of stupidity leading to lost jobs.

    brother_p , Brendan McDermid Report

    #82

    Illinois Judge Who Reversed R**e Conviction Removed From Bench After Panel Finds He Circumvented Law

    Judge Robert K. Adrian in courtroom delivering a verdict about people facing consequences of their own stupidity.

    GenghisHam , Katelyn Metzger Report

    #83

    ‘Brazen Betrayal.’ Veteran Tacoma Cop Fired After Body Camera Captures On-Duty S*x

    Police officer in uniform posing for official portrait with American flag, illustrating consequences of job-related mistakes.

    rileytp , Tacoma Police Department Report

    #84

    Grays Pub That Displayed Golly Dolls Closes After Supplier Boycott

    The White Hart pub building with a Ukrainian flag at half-mast, representing job loss consequences and workplace issues.

    BotlikeBehaviour , PA Wire Report

    #85

    19-Year-Old Florida Deputy Fired On First Day, Arrested For Child P**nography. While On Call At Local High School, A Student Recognized Dep. Kai Cromer As Person Who Solicited Explicit Photos Of Her On Snapchat. Four More Alleged Victims Subsequently Came Forward

    Police officer holding mugshots during a press conference about consequences of job loss due to employee mistakes.

    parkernorwood , unknown Report

    #86

    Kent County Orthodontist Hires Forensic Investigator, Who Then Turns Him In For Child P**n

    Courtroom video call showing a man in a correctional facility facing the consequences of his own actions and lost his job.

    GenghisHam , Scripps Report

    #87

    Woman Who Called Police On Black Bird-Watcher In Central Park Loses Employment Appeal

    Police officer wearing a mask standing in a park with people relaxing in the background representing job consequences.

    wills2003 , Andrew Kelly Report

    #88

    Racial Slur On Oil Change Sticker Gets Technician Sacked

    Protesters using a megaphone and holding signs, illustrating consequences of their own actions leading to job loss.

    BurtonDesque , Provided by Latasha Lux Report

