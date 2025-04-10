Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Strangers Claim To Be Woman's Half-Siblings, Trace Her Address And Try To Talk—She Calls Police
Family, Relationships

Strangers Claim To Be Woman's Half-Siblings, Trace Her Address And Try To Talk—She Calls Police

Interview With Expert
Nobody really wants strangers to show up on their doorstep, especially if they’ve come demanding something. Sometimes, this can lead to unexpected or scary moments, which then become difficult to deal with. 

This is the situation a woman found herself in when strangers showed up at her house. She soon realized that they were claiming to be her half-siblings and had called her earlier as well. Due to the difficult childhood she faced, she panicked, and instead of talking to them, she called the police.

More info: Mumsnet

    Learning you’ve got half-siblings can be a very shocking experience, especially if they come to meet you out of the blue

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she got a call from someone stating they were related to her, and then they showed up at her door, which triggered bad memories from childhood

    Image credits: Samuel Peter / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman shared that she didn’t want to get to know her half-siblings, and that’s why when they showed up at her house, she called the police

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman’s husband went to talk to the strangers in order to get them to leave, but they refused to do so, which made the woman feel more agitated

    Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster wrote a note to her half-siblings, after which they left, but they also mentioned that they would send her a letter in the hopes of building a relationship

    Image credits: Highfivemum

    The woman mentioned that even if her half-siblings sent a letter, she’d decide what to do as her life was great, and she didn’t want it uprooted by anyone

    The poster was pretty shaken by the fact that two strangers had tried to contact her and claimed they were her half-siblings. She shared that she had a very difficult and complicated childhood, which is why she didn’t want anyone who could be related to her to get in touch. This trauma that she had dealt with was enough to make her want to steer clear of the strangers.

    To understand why this situation impacted the woman so much, Bored Panda reached out to Lisa A. Romano, who is a globally recognized certified life coach, bestselling author, and expert in codependency, narcissistic abuse recovery, and childhood trauma healing. She serves adult survivors of emotionally neglectful and dysfunctional homes.

    Lisa empowers others to break the subconscious chains of the past, reclaim their authentic voice, and live consciously with self-love and emotional freedom. Her mission is to awaken the wounded to their inherent worth and guide them home—to themselves. She shared that “the impact of childhood trauma, as research continues to illuminate, is not only a mental or emotional burden—it extends far beyond the mind.”

    “The physical toll of trauma can manifest in chronic health issues like heart disease, autoimmune conditions, and hormonal imbalances, particularly related to stress hormones like cortisol. When the body is in a constant state of stress, it’s no surprise that this wear and tear affects every part of us, leaving deep scars that are not always visible.” 

    “Trauma is a persistent state of survival, an environment a defenseless child is trapped in. In this environment, a child’s brain remains on high alert, unable to relax or feel secure, anticipating the next emotional or physical threat. Many individuals who struggle with trauma-driven behaviors are unaware of the deep emotional wounds that are influencing their choices,” she added.

    The woman was obviously deeply affected by the whole situation and didn’t want to open up to them at all. Her childhood must have been very difficult, and connecting with strangers must have brought up all the feelings she didn’t want to confront.

    Image credits: Sigmund / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When the OP realized that her half-siblings were refusing to go away, she immediately called the police. She felt petrified and didn’t know what else to do. After doing that, she began overthinking her actions and asked folks whether it was the right thing to do.

    Lisa Romano mentioned that “distrusting one’s emotions is a common outcome when one has experienced childhood trauma, whether one has experienced parental narcissism or alcoholism, has been gaslighted, parentified, abused, or emotionally neglected.” 

    “Imagine when someone who has experienced childhood trauma discovers they may have half-siblings. Imagine how difficult it might be to admit their true feelings about them. What if they don’t want to get to know them? What if they are angry, confused, and absolutely do not want to open themselves up to potentially being wounded by someone their minds tell them they may want to trust?”

    Lisa added that “it takes time for an adult child of trauma to learn how to give themselves the space to feel what they feel, observe what they feel, and decide what they want to do about how they feel. They also need to learn how to give themselves permission to change their minds and not know exactly how to respond when they discover half siblings exist.”

    It’s clear that the woman felt bad about calling the police on her potential half-siblings, but she was only trying to protect herself. It’s hard to know what to do in situations like this but she was only acting on instinct.

    Do you think she did the right thing by calling the police? Share your views in the comments.

    People were divided on the issue, with some thinking the woman was overreacting and others suggesting she should be clearer with her half-siblings

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    So showing up, unannounced, with upsetting news is not ok even the first time Write a letter, leave it until he mailbox or leave a note on the door. Maybe they were too nervous to think it through the first time But after the person clearly doesn't want to engage, you need to leave. It is a police matter if they don't.

    So showing up, unannounced, with upsetting news is not ok even the first time Write a letter, leave it until he mailbox or leave a note on the door. Maybe they were too nervous to think it through the first time But after the person clearly doesn't want to engage, you need to leave. It is a police matter if they don't.

