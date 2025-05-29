ADVERTISEMENT

Research suggests that it takes an average of 66 days to form a habit. Do something consistently for a little over two months, and it will be part of your system, whether it’s cold showers, 20-minute meditations, or three-minute planks upon waking up. 

Now, imagine doing something your entire life growing up. There’s a good chance you carry these traits over for the rest of your existence, even when circumstances have changed. For these people, it’s unique, even quirky practices they’ve adopted, being raised in a less-affluent environment

If you went through a similar experience, feel free to share your insights in the comments!

#1

Person holding a donation box near food supplies, illustrating habits linked to being raised poor. Honestly? The more generous someone is, the more I think they’ve likely grown up without money. The people I know who grew up rich will remind you that you owe them £2 and chase you up for it. The people who grew up broke (and still are) will give you their right arm if they felt you’d need it more.

Idk. We were far from broke, but I raised raised with an understanding that some ppl are less fortunate than us and need help. Charity was huge my family.

    #2

    Ketchup packet squeezed open with ketchup spilled, illustrating a weird habit linked to being raised poor. Saving condiment packets from restaurants.

    #3

    Makeup palette and brushes on a cluttered wooden surface illustrating habits related to being raised poor. Not using products you have in fear of it running out. You don’t know when you can get more. then it eventually expires and becomes unusable anyway.

    Saving the "good stuff" for special occasions, which never happen.

    #4

    A cluttered collection of assorted hand tools and knives piled together, illustrating a habit of saving and reusing items. Never getting rid of things and holding on to literally everything.

    Or just grow up in normal family and just be a hoarder. Dated one girl like that, grew up in upper middle class family, still had to keep every magazine, every paper bag aso...

    #5

    Babybel cheese with red wax coating partially removed, illustrating a weird habit related to being raised poor. Thinking very basic things are "fancy" or expensive. I always wanted to try baby bells as a kid and my mom would tell me they're way too expensive and for only wealthy families. As a teenager I was at a friend's house and his mom offered me one. I got so excited. Then after I ate it I was filled with guilt because I couldn't stop thinking about how much money they just wasted on me. Over a baby bell.

    #6

    Person holding an envelope with a thank you note, illustrating a weird habit linked to being raised poor. Basic manners!
    you can disagree with me but the people in poor family face too many restrictions while the grow up, the become more mannered and behave politely in any kind of settings apart from their friends circle.

    #7

    Elderly person organizing cluttered antique shop, illustrating weird habit that means I was raised poor concept. Hoarding things to "use later." Like believing i can make use of an egg carton later. Food and clothes- it hurts me physically deep to my core to throw those things out. Even as I've gotten better with it, I have to push through that feeling. It never left.

    I keep a couple pairs of blown out old pants around because I can use the material to patch the pants I wear every day when they are also falling apart.

    #8

    Hand holding a plastic zipper bag with leftover food, illustrating a weird habit related to being raised poor. Reusing things like ziplock bags, paper plates etc that aren't really dirty.

    I hardly use zip locks because I have a collection of recycled "tupperware". A lot of those to-go containers can be cleaned and reused.

    #9

    Keeping certain "nice" boxes because "that's a really good box".

    #10

    Woman enjoying a meal outdoors, illustrating a weird habit linked to being raised poor in a natural setting. Eating food really quickly.

    #11

    Close-up of hands soldering small electronic components, illustrating a weird habit that means I was raised poor concept. General anxiety around money. Always attempting to fix something instead of just throwing it away and buying a replacement.

    I always attempt to fix things because I don't want to over consume. Using things until their last breath makes me happy, I don't know if it's past trauma but I feel it's more responsible.

    #12

    Moldy block of cheddar cheese representing a weird habit that means I was raised poor and food waste awareness. Cutting mold off cheese or just throwing out the moldy slices of bread.

    I cut it off. I also will buy the biggest brick of cheese and slice it into smaller chunks and freeze what I'm not going to use before the mold catches. You can freeze most cheeses. Sharp Cheddar handles it quite well.

    #13

    Hands cupped under a running faucet showing a habit related to being raised poor and water conservation. Washing hair in the sink. I still do it at 29. Didnt realise it was "odd" until exes pointed it out.
    We never had a shower unit until 25 as that was classed as a massive luxury we could never afford.

    Alternatively, saving bath water for the next person instinctively.

    Saving salt and pepper packets, sauces etc when out so we could use them at home.

    Not turning on the heating ever, as again, a luxury that wasn't possible when a child.

    Pulling the mould off of bread sides etc every morning to make use with what was left and edible. Still check every slice of bread to this day, expecting to do the same each time.

    Buying/living like still poor even when having more money. I.e. tinned tomatoes on toast, cereal for dinner, saving any scraps for use in the next meal etc, not wasting leftovers even when it's probably better to.

    Holding on to clothes until literally falling apart.

    Some personal experiences growing up poor myself alongside my other friends at the time.

    #14

    Woman with a face mask and cucumber slices on eyes relaxing on a couch illustrating weird habit raised poor concept. Believing that self care is wasteful expenditure. .

    I don't think it's wasteful, just a luxury that should only be indulged in occasionally (and on the cheap if possible).

    #15

    Grocery store shelf with discounted snack boxes, illustrating a weird habit related to being raised poor. Checking the price for everything.

    That's just common sense. Also, comparing price per kg instead of price per unit

    #16

    People from poor families often show resilience and resourcefulness, adapting creatively to challenges with limited resources.

    #17

    Constantly worrying about saving money, the next check, and putting that over everything else in life!

    #18

    Cutting open the toothpaste container 🫣

    I do it, no shame. I get a couple more brushes from it. I also have three tiny spatulas to get the last of every tube of body cream/ hand cream/ you name it. I paid for it and l'm going to use it. Pump bottles are designed to leave almost a third of the product at the bottom, so...🤷🏻‍♀️

    #19

    Not accepting help from others because you’re “not a charity case”. I know people with money love free stuff 😭

    #20

    Green leafy plants growing in soil, illustrating a weird habit related to being raised poor. My girlfriends mom fled from a communist country in the seventies and she still has some behaviors left from then. She has an allotment to grow things, all Swedes there grow strawberries, herbs, fancy stuff that's expensive to buy or that are nicer fresh. She grows regular potatoes and onions mostly. I try to explain that onions and potatoes are very cheap and it would be better to grow maybe rocket, cilantro, oregano or something, but no, potatoes is a "good base food" so she keeps at it. She is also very "economic", never any restaurant food for instance, "we have food at home". My girlfriend told me about when she was a kid and they drove for like two days to eastern Europe, and they would bring sandwiches from home and sleep in the car every summer, and then stay at relatives, pick mushrooms and berries that they brought home, and of course buy all the staple goods that where cheaper there, and really fill up their car with so much c**p. Like powdered soups and sugar and jam.

    That last bit reminds me of loading up in the family wagon and driving for two days when I was a kid to go to Costco. My home town was so remote it was 4hrs from the nearest McDonalds. So once or twice a summer we'd head for Costco and Bimart. The was a Toys R Us in that city too. I never got to go to it.

    #21

    Set of stainless steel pans hanging on hooks in a kitchen, illustrating a weird habit linked to being raised poor. Buying cheaper versions of everything, even if you end up buying 2 or 3 in the same year.

    My gf wasn't as fortunate as I was growing up, and getting her to understand that it's worth spending the extra money on quality household items (pots, pans, utensils, toaster, etc) is much better down the line since they'll last you longer. She had a 30$ toaster that ended up breaking, she replaced it with the same brand twice and it broke again. I went and bought a 120$ toaster and it's been with us for over 3 years, no issues since.

    My $70 toaster oven (which I use for all ovenly things-baking, etc.) is 15 years old. It toasts, too. ETA the full size oven is used for storage.

    #22

    Plate of macaroni on black dish with spoon and fork, illustrating weird habits that mean I was raised poor. Preferring food like Mac N Cheese, Spaghetti, PB&J or cheap takeout over a 5 star French restaurant.

    I don’t care how good the food presentation is, there’s little to no taste and I’d take a PB&J sandwich over Foie gras or Escargot any day.

    I am not a discriminating eater. I could literally eat the same meals for days. I don't have a "sophisticated palate". I have been moving away from processed foods, so I've been doing a lot of rice and beans and chicken and pasta meals, all home made.

    #23

    Man sorting items in a cluttered room filled with vintage objects showing habits linked to being raised poor. Hoarding stuff that you think you'll use, but will eventually sit in the garage for years.

    #24

    Lack of Self control with spending money once you start making some.

    #25

    Value every little thing they own, not replacing it until it’s no longer functional.

    #26

    Hard working and generous.

    #27

    Not buying things you really want, even if you have the money, because they aren't essential needs.

    #28

    Cutting the paper towels in half out the pack.

    #29

    Guilt for not finishing food, like a bite of toast. i see friends throw away half their plate, couldn’t be me.

    #30

    Changing into old clothes the second you get home and hanging up your good clothes.

    I always wear the clothes I don't much like so I can "save" the nice ones. Which virtually never get worn as I worry I won't be able to replace them and don't want any wear and tear on them. I remember being like that as a child. I would save my coloring books and not color in them so as not to spoil them. I'd be frustrated if a friend came over and colored in my special saved books, even though that's what they were meant for.

    #31

    Being over the moon when finding some change in your pockets.

    #32

    Hand dipping tea bag into glass of tea surrounded by tea packets illustrating weird habits from being raised poor Using a teabag more than once.

    Once oŕ twice I tried using a team bag more than once. The second tim the tea was very weak. Never again.

    #33

    A doctor in a white coat consulting a patient wearing a black mask, discussing health in a clinical setting. I don’t go to the doctor more than twice a year

    #34

    Eating food that was dropped on the floor.

    I cook the food. I clean the floor. I don't see a problem with this. I would NEVER feed it to someone else, though.

    #35

    Person holding a black wallet with cash and credit cards illustrating a weird habit linked to being raised poor I grew up in a very low income household. The power or water was always getting shut off, never any food in the kitchen, but we survived.

    Now, I’m doing quite well for myself, and I’m providing my daughter a life I couldn’t have when I was growing up.

    But I hate spending money. I never want to buy anything or splurge on something because I always revert back to, “I may need this for the power or water or whatever bill didn’t get paid this month” when in fact it’s not something I have to worry about anymore. I wear clothes that I’ve had for 10 years. If I want something, I convince myself I don’t need it. If there is something I really want I’ll try to find every excuse not to buy it.

    It’s probably not something that’s overtly apparent but I think it’s a mindset that more than just myself sits with.

    #36

    Loaf of white bread partially wrapped in a flour bag with a single slice on a wooden surface representing weird habits raised poor. Finding a second use for bread bags.

    #37

    Going to “the bread store”. I only recently realized this when thinking about how I’ve never seen a bread store as an adult but saw them as a kid.

    Spoiler: there used to be stores specifically for bread inventory that was close to expiration you could get for extremely low prices. They may still exist but I haven’t seen any.

    There used to be a queue outside the bread factory to get the stale returns from shops free. The richest people were always first in the queue.

    #38

    Plate with leftover chicken bones, rice, fries, and ketchup, illustrating weird habits from being raised poor. Saving all leftovers even if no one was really fond of the meal, to not waste the food or money.

    What is this 'fond of the meal'? If it was good enough to eat once, heck yeah it's gonna be eaten.

    #39

    Folded white shirt, striped top, Levi's jeans, and red sandals laid out on a white fabric background, showing everyday clothing habits. No shame in repeating clothes for multiple days. i kinda envy that.

    #40

    Clothing on wooden hangers displayed outside a store, illustrating habits linked to being raised poor. Garage sales for 90+ percent of clothing. I get 'thrifting' can be good for your wallet, but thrift stores are around the same as new clothes these days. So, garage sales and estate sales are better options.

    Also, my mom's "slide past neighbor's trash slower because she wants to see what's in it" when driving. No, it's because she wants to see if there's anything she can trash-pick to use out of it.

    I got we got my desk that way but shouldn't be needed for cardboard boxes when you work at Walgreens - dammit!

    #41

    Only half filling their cup when pouring juice or soda.

    #42

    Taking home and saving extra napkins and condiment packets from restaurants.

    #43

    Turning off lights when they leave a room/house.

    With low power led bulbs I don't think this works to save money anymore.

    #44

    Holding a fork like a kid with a fat crayon while cutting food with the other hand. Hard to describe, but basically with a fist.

    What is the purpose of this poor person habit? Or is it just a stereotype of how to spot a poor person?

    #45

    Using a calculator at the grocery store to make sure you can afford things

    #46

    Drinking the leftover milk in your cereal bowl.

    #47

    Asking permission to eat the last of something.

    #48

    Fork resting on the edge of an empty white bowl casting a shadow, illustrating a weird habit related to being raised poor. Eating your cereal with a fork so you can reuse the milk.

    #49

    Using soap until it is a transparent sliver.

    #50

    Person wearing casual clothes holding a smartphone, illustrating weird habits that mean I was raised poor. Prefer to surf the Reddit instead of going to vacation.

    #51

    Person holding slim fit stretch jeans with tags, illustrating a weird habit that means I was raised poor. Buying clothes, keeping the tag on it while you wear it to your particular event, and then returning it. I had a friend who did this all the time, they were basically taught as children to do this.

    #52

    Person in dark hoodie and mask holding laptop indoors, illustrating weird habit related to being raised poor. Stealing.

    #53

    Taking home the smallest amount of leftovers that you know you’re not gonna eat but you don’t want to “waste” them…including the bread.

    #54

    Calculating your money before you get it.

    #55

    You have an unreasonable amount of cords of all kinds, and are certain they will be of use.

    #56

    Fixing everything. Auto mechanics, gardening, sewing, carpentry, paint, even electrician work. If you can’t afford to replace it or hire a pro to fix it, you learn to do it yourself.

    #57

    When on payday they don't pay themselves first.

    #58

    Top view of a Clorox bottle on a wooden surface, illustrating a weird habit linked to being raised poor. Putting bleach and water in your car’s gas tank to make it stretch a littler further until you can actually fill it up.

    #59

    Gross eating habits, not just eating fast, also how someone holds cutlery and sits or behaves during a meal.

    Speech and speech patterns in general are a giveaway.

    I think that's classist and inaccurate. I teach kids from all social extractions and the ones from well off families can be just as gross. And people without money can still have manners at the table and pass them down on their kids

    #60

    Have no decency, don’t bring gifts to baby showers or kids birthdays parties.

    And that's why you don't attend if you can't afford a gift - so people don't judge you (go to hell, OP)

