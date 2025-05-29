If you went through a similar experience , feel free to share your insights in the comments!

Now, imagine doing something your entire life growing up. There’s a good chance you carry these traits over for the rest of your existence, even when circumstances have changed. For these people , it’s unique , even quirky practices they’ve adopted, being raised in a less-affluent environment .

Research suggests that it takes an average of 66 days to form a habit . Do something consistently for a little over two months, and it will be part of your system, whether it’s cold showers, 20-minute meditations, or three-minute planks upon waking up.

#1 Honestly? The more generous someone is, the more I think they’ve likely grown up without money. The people I know who grew up rich will remind you that you owe them £2 and chase you up for it. The people who grew up broke (and still are) will give you their right arm if they felt you’d need it more.

#2 Saving condiment packets from restaurants.

#3 Not using products you have in fear of it running out. You don’t know when you can get more. then it eventually expires and becomes unusable anyway.

#4 Never getting rid of things and holding on to literally everything.

#5 Thinking very basic things are "fancy" or expensive. I always wanted to try baby bells as a kid and my mom would tell me they're way too expensive and for only wealthy families. As a teenager I was at a friend's house and his mom offered me one. I got so excited. Then after I ate it I was filled with guilt because I couldn't stop thinking about how much money they just wasted on me. Over a baby bell.

#6 Basic manners!

you can disagree with me but the people in poor family face too many restrictions while the grow up, the become more mannered and behave politely in any kind of settings apart from their friends circle.

#7 Hoarding things to "use later." Like believing i can make use of an egg carton later. Food and clothes- it hurts me physically deep to my core to throw those things out. Even as I've gotten better with it, I have to push through that feeling. It never left.

#8 Reusing things like ziplock bags, paper plates etc that aren't really dirty.

#9 Keeping certain "nice" boxes because "that's a really good box".

#10 Eating food really quickly.

#11 General anxiety around money. Always attempting to fix something instead of just throwing it away and buying a replacement.

#12 Cutting mold off cheese or just throwing out the moldy slices of bread.

#13 Washing hair in the sink. I still do it at 29. Didnt realise it was "odd" until exes pointed it out.

We never had a shower unit until 25 as that was classed as a massive luxury we could never afford.



Alternatively, saving bath water for the next person instinctively.



Saving salt and pepper packets, sauces etc when out so we could use them at home.



Not turning on the heating ever, as again, a luxury that wasn't possible when a child.



Pulling the mould off of bread sides etc every morning to make use with what was left and edible. Still check every slice of bread to this day, expecting to do the same each time.



Buying/living like still poor even when having more money. I.e. tinned tomatoes on toast, cereal for dinner, saving any scraps for use in the next meal etc, not wasting leftovers even when it's probably better to.



Holding on to clothes until literally falling apart.



Some personal experiences growing up poor myself alongside my other friends at the time.

#14 Believing that self care is wasteful expenditure. .

#15 Checking the price for everything.

#16 People from poor families often show resilience and resourcefulness, adapting creatively to challenges with limited resources.

#17 Constantly worrying about saving money, the next check, and putting that over everything else in life!

#18 Cutting open the toothpaste container 🫣

#19 Not accepting help from others because you’re “not a charity case”. I know people with money love free stuff 😭

#20 My girlfriends mom fled from a communist country in the seventies and she still has some behaviors left from then. She has an allotment to grow things, all Swedes there grow strawberries, herbs, fancy stuff that's expensive to buy or that are nicer fresh. She grows regular potatoes and onions mostly. I try to explain that onions and potatoes are very cheap and it would be better to grow maybe rocket, cilantro, oregano or something, but no, potatoes is a "good base food" so she keeps at it. She is also very "economic", never any restaurant food for instance, "we have food at home". My girlfriend told me about when she was a kid and they drove for like two days to eastern Europe, and they would bring sandwiches from home and sleep in the car every summer, and then stay at relatives, pick mushrooms and berries that they brought home, and of course buy all the staple goods that where cheaper there, and really fill up their car with so much c**p. Like powdered soups and sugar and jam.

#21 Buying cheaper versions of everything, even if you end up buying 2 or 3 in the same year.



My gf wasn't as fortunate as I was growing up, and getting her to understand that it's worth spending the extra money on quality household items (pots, pans, utensils, toaster, etc) is much better down the line since they'll last you longer. She had a 30$ toaster that ended up breaking, she replaced it with the same brand twice and it broke again. I went and bought a 120$ toaster and it's been with us for over 3 years, no issues since.

#22 Preferring food like Mac N Cheese, Spaghetti, PB&J or cheap takeout over a 5 star French restaurant.



I don’t care how good the food presentation is, there’s little to no taste and I’d take a PB&J sandwich over Foie gras or Escargot any day.

#23 Hoarding stuff that you think you'll use, but will eventually sit in the garage for years.

#24 Lack of Self control with spending money once you start making some.

#25 Value every little thing they own, not replacing it until it’s no longer functional.

#26 Hard working and generous.

#27 Not buying things you really want, even if you have the money, because they aren't essential needs.

#28 Cutting the paper towels in half out the pack.

#29 Guilt for not finishing food, like a bite of toast. i see friends throw away half their plate, couldn’t be me.

#30 Changing into old clothes the second you get home and hanging up your good clothes.

#31 Being over the moon when finding some change in your pockets.

#32 Using a teabag more than once.

#33 I don’t go to the doctor more than twice a year

#34 Eating food that was dropped on the floor.

#35 I grew up in a very low income household. The power or water was always getting shut off, never any food in the kitchen, but we survived.



Now, I’m doing quite well for myself, and I’m providing my daughter a life I couldn’t have when I was growing up.



But I hate spending money. I never want to buy anything or splurge on something because I always revert back to, “I may need this for the power or water or whatever bill didn’t get paid this month” when in fact it’s not something I have to worry about anymore. I wear clothes that I’ve had for 10 years. If I want something, I convince myself I don’t need it. If there is something I really want I’ll try to find every excuse not to buy it.



It’s probably not something that’s overtly apparent but I think it’s a mindset that more than just myself sits with.

#36 Finding a second use for bread bags.

#37 Going to “the bread store”. I only recently realized this when thinking about how I’ve never seen a bread store as an adult but saw them as a kid.



Spoiler: there used to be stores specifically for bread inventory that was close to expiration you could get for extremely low prices. They may still exist but I haven’t seen any.

#38 Saving all leftovers even if no one was really fond of the meal, to not waste the food or money.

#39 No shame in repeating clothes for multiple days. i kinda envy that.

#40 Garage sales for 90+ percent of clothing. I get 'thrifting' can be good for your wallet, but thrift stores are around the same as new clothes these days. So, garage sales and estate sales are better options.



Also, my mom's "slide past neighbor's trash slower because she wants to see what's in it" when driving. No, it's because she wants to see if there's anything she can trash-pick to use out of it.



I got we got my desk that way but shouldn't be needed for cardboard boxes when you work at Walgreens - dammit!

#41 Only half filling their cup when pouring juice or soda.

#42 Taking home and saving extra napkins and condiment packets from restaurants.

#43 Turning off lights when they leave a room/house.

#44 Holding a fork like a kid with a fat crayon while cutting food with the other hand. Hard to describe, but basically with a fist.

#45 Using a calculator at the grocery store to make sure you can afford things

#46 Drinking the leftover milk in your cereal bowl.

#47 Asking permission to eat the last of something.

#48 Eating your cereal with a fork so you can reuse the milk.

#49 Using soap until it is a transparent sliver.

#50 Prefer to surf the Reddit instead of going to vacation.

#51 Buying clothes, keeping the tag on it while you wear it to your particular event, and then returning it. I had a friend who did this all the time, they were basically taught as children to do this.

#52 Stealing.

#53 Taking home the smallest amount of leftovers that you know you’re not gonna eat but you don’t want to “waste” them…including the bread.

#54 Calculating your money before you get it.

#55 You have an unreasonable amount of cords of all kinds, and are certain they will be of use.

#56 Fixing everything. Auto mechanics, gardening, sewing, carpentry, paint, even electrician work. If you can’t afford to replace it or hire a pro to fix it, you learn to do it yourself.

#57 When on payday they don't pay themselves first.

#58 Putting bleach and water in your car’s gas tank to make it stretch a littler further until you can actually fill it up.

#59 Gross eating habits, not just eating fast, also how someone holds cutlery and sits or behaves during a meal.



Speech and speech patterns in general are a giveaway.

