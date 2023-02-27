Our life consists of deeds and actions, both smart and not, and often it is extremely difficult to draw a line between the first and second. And it's true that something which could be perceived as a flagrant manifestation of stupidity with time, at the moment of the action itself, could look quite reasonable and logical.

And yet, there are situations when people did something, and then literally on the spot understood that it was incredibly stupid. So here's our selection of similar stories based on the viral thread from the Askreddit community, which is simply bound to put you in a good mood.

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I was talking on the phone with my mom. After a while I got frustrated because I couldn't find my phone any where. I told my mom about it and she replied: "wait a second, I'll hang up and then call it so you can find it". I figured out how dumb I was as I was staring the ringing phone in my hand. We had a good laugh about it. But apple really doesn't fall far from the tree.

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a witty response to write, but I can't find my phone either. How about you like the comment to see if I can hear the notification ring ?

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group When someone told me they had the same name as me; I said "Really? What's your name?"
Needless to say, I felt like dying

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It took me a minute to figure out what was wrong lol

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group Found a lost smartphone when walking somewhere. It was the exact same model as my own phone. Dropped it off at the nearest police station so they could contact the owner. Found out later that i had dropped off my own phone in stead of the one i found.

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulations, you played yourself.

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group Went to the store to buy coffee.

Got home with pasta, lettuce and milk.

I forgot the coffee.

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group My bf was weighing our suitcases the night before a flight. He did the classic, step on the scale and then step on the scale with the suitcase and do the math technique. One of the bags was a couple of kg over the limit so I reassured him that by morning he will have lost a bit of weight which might help get back under the limit. Didn't think that one through.

Edit: Thank you kind strangers for my very first awards!

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL I dont think you can lose that much weight though anyway-

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I spent a good 45 seconds trying to open a can of beans with a can opener and couldnt for the life of me figure out what I was doing wrong. I remember thinking it had been awhile since I'd opened a can but really?

Then I took a good, hard look at what I was doing and realized I was trying to open an can with a potato peeler.

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL dont worry just peal the can open :p

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I was in my late 30's before I realized you can raise the lever on the toaster to lift up the toast and easily grip it... instead of playing Operation with your fingers and the toaster slots.

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have just used both hands and picked it up like a box?

One time I went to the pet shop to buy a hamster, I bought huge cage for him, some food, but when I went home, I realized, that I forgot to buy hamster.

Craftsman 64
Craftsman 64
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better than buying the hamster and forgetting everything else. Then you're that weird person who carries a hamster every place they go.

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group This one time I was asked to ref a football match, was gonna flip a coin to decide which team would start. I asked for a rep from each team, asked the first guy whether he was picking heads or tails. He picked heads. I asked the other guy what he was going to pick.

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol what did the other kid pick

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I put my phone in the freezer to charge. I remember having the thought that it would actually work. Several hours later, I couldn't find my phone. When someone called me, my brain refused to put together that the reason why my fridge was playing music was that my phone was in it. I just thought it was a feature I had missed.

Noodle Panda
Noodle Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ive absentmindedly left my phone in my fridge, once

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group My divorce finalized in early 2017.

In late 2017, I got back together with my ex-wife.

Sitting across from my ex-wife in a Mexican restaurant in late 2019 after our thousandth argument, I very calmly, but firmly, said "we're the stupidest people on the f*****g planet." She agreed.

A couple days later she moved out.

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it worked out in the end?

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I once talked to my gf about the impressive records of Cristiano Ronaldo in football; in her next sentence she asked: how old is Ronaldo?

To which I stupidly replied: who's Ron Aldo?

Edit: Thx for the award, I'm not American, but if I were I'd vote for Bi Den.

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group This conversation with my boss.

"I will be in late tomorrow. I have a doctor's appointment."

"Is everything ok?"

"Yes, why do you ask?"

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I threw up in the middle of a school day last week and had to be sent home. I came to school the next day and people asked me if I was doing well. I calmy answered, “yes, why?”

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group In my kitchen I have one cabinet for bowls and plates and another one for cups. This hasn't changed since moving into the house four years ago.

About 75% of the time, I open the wrong cabinet to get what I need. Even when I try really hard to focus on opening the right cabinet, I still regularly get it wrong.

That was the final straw that validated my stupidity.

Little L
Little L
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I put post its on my drawers

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I said out loud. “Wouldn’t it be crazy it Halloween fell on a Friday the 13th” it would be crazy because that’s not how dates work

Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes in fact, it would be crazy!

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group Since being concussed.

I won’t say I wasn’t stupid before the concussion but I know for sure I’m stupider now and it’s a strange sense of loss.

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need more context PLEASE

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group Opened drawer to look for something, don't see what I need. Start to close drawer, spot thing I wanted in the first place, reach hand back in while still closing drawer with other hand. Shut hand in drawer.

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I used to work at a lovely deli around two, three (?) Years ago. Some of the beverages we offered was fresh, hot coffee. A gentleman walked in and asked for a coffee with lots of cream. Not a problem, says I. I pull out the cream, take the lid off, and my boss reminds me to shake it first. Not a problem, I think again, and shake the (open, lidless carton of light cream) sending cream all over the floor, counter, fridge, etc. Everyone in the deli just stopped and stared at me for a few of the longest seconds of my life. Made me rethink so much of my life.

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ive done that with ketchup! Ketchup juice went everywhere 😭

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group Forgot to check the oven before preheating. Set a forgotten pizza box on fire.

Husband will never let me live it down. It was several years ago.

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why was there a pizza box in the oven..?

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group Not me but my sister had this realisation when I challenged her confident proclamation that she wanted to sit at the back of the roller coaster to get a longer ride!

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have to trick my siblings with this one

Not me, but my sister. One time, she went to go put a glass of water in the microwave to help keep her food moist, but the glass was too tall. Instead of getting a smaller glass out of the cabinet, she poured half the water out into the sink. The glass still wouldn't fit in the microwave, and she realized after what she had done.

I'm from the south and dated a girl when I was younger. First time meeting her mom, in a heavy New York accent, she asked me, "you like dogs?" I said, "no thanks, I'm not hungry."

It took me way too long to realize she was talking about the two giant pets they had, which were literally in between us, and not f*****g hot dogs.

Me: "You know I've had better Mondays, but I've also had worse". My co-worker: "Good thing it's Tuesday so"

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol the coworker isnt wrong

I was out clothes shopping when I spotted someone I recognised. We made eye contact and smiled at each other. It was just then I realised I was walking towards a full length mirror.

Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw an elderly lady coming out a store door as I was going in. Being polite to my elders, I stepped to the side & opened the door for her...Yeah, my reflection!

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group My friends Mom: so, does you car run on diesel or petrol?

Me, drunk as s**t and an idiot: oh no it’s a mercedes

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group Me: "Hey, have you seen my glasses?"
Her: "Did you check the fridge?"

And there they are just like the 100 other times I can't find my glasses. Why do I put them in the fridge?

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe she was charging her phone idk

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group Yesterday I bought ingredients to make nachos and forgot, you know, the actual nacho chips.

Kennethbush
Kennethbush
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s a sad looking pic of nachos

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I was shocked to learn that hearts and diamonds are always red cards and spade and clubs are always black in a deck of cards. I was told last night and felt so dumb. I'VE PLAYED POKER!

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would like to invite you to my poker night

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I said, "I'm consistent just not all the time." And it really had to be pointed out to me

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My inconsistency is consistent

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group The day I realised ‘many hands make light work’ isn’t referring to a group of people screwing in a lightbulb.

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait what I’ve never heard of that, what does it mean?

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group It would’ve been the mid to late 90’s. Hanging out at a friends, listening to records and smoking pot. Friend puts on his new Green Day Dookie album. I definitely know the the lyrics to the song Basket Case and have no issue with singing them with gusto.

Me: “Sometimes I give myself the crrreeeps!
Sometimes my mom plays tricks oooon me!”

My friend: “did you just say ‘mom’?”

Me: ...yeah

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It all keeps adding up, I think I'm cracking up. Am I just paranoid, or am I just stoned? ......yeah just stoned

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I was working with my deaf coworker and the store we worked at was having a sale on airpod pros. I FORGOT he wouldn't be able to use them and was miming to him that he should buy some. He just pointed to his ears and shook his head. Then to make it worse, I kept trying to sign to him that I was sorry and kept signing thank you instead. He at least got a good laugh out of it.

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Quick question: does miming fit the context here? Isnt it supposed to be signing? Or does it not matter lol

Reading my shampoo bottle and it said "30 uses." I thought of 1. Shampoo and 2. Emergency body wash before I thought of 3. I am an idiot.

I was at a young age (8ish) when I thought the Star Spangled Banner said “Jose, do you see”.

That’s was a moment. Reading is fundamental kids.

Asked a friend what year he graduated from high school.... at our reunion.

Craftsman 64
Craftsman 64
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

10th or 40th? It could make a difference

Deployed, heard word of an unidentified drone flying relatively close to our area, so I’m just sitting there staring up at the night sky. I really have never seen a drone during the night time, so I didn’t really know what altitude to expect them to be flying at, or if they had lights on, so I was pretty clueless. This dim light catches my eyes as I’m scanning the sky and I focus in on it. The light seems to be getting bigger and bigger, and I couldn’t figure out what it was. So i ended up calling it up over the radio for the guys I was working with to come outside and take a look. They came outside, looked at the light in the sky I was pointing at, looked back at me, and then called me a dumbass. It was clouds slowly drifting in front of the moon. So I think that one was a mix of my own stupidity and tiredness

I guess it's ironic in some ways, but when I allow myself to be baited into replying to an idiotic stupid person/comment. That's pretty dumb in itself although it's tempting as f**k (check my history, I just did it, lol). I'm either feeding a troll or allowing my emotions to be somewhat aggravated, and over what? Over text on a screen from someone I'll never meet and who has NO influence on my life (other than what I give them) whatsoever. I may as well be arguing with a bot and it's not like you ever change someone's opinion or bring them to a realization *they're* the idiot. Not gonna happen. What's the saying, oh yeah. Don't argue with a stupid person, they'll drag you down to their level and beat you with experience. I've been downvoted before because of being misread and I felt like "noooooo, you don't understand, I'm not the idiot you thought I was I'm actually smart, nooooo" - like holy Christ, what was I thinking, it's *meaningless*.

Ive had way dumber incidents but this morning i was playing among us. Accused myself of being imposter, voted myself, then sat there feeling dumb after i got voted off.

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group During a dental appointment, my dentist asked me to bite down on this little strip of like sand paper? Not sure what it’s called exactly, but she says okay now “tap, tap, tap” but while she said it, she motioned with her hands like this:👌🏽 .. what she meant was tap my teeth down on the sand paper a few times... I took it as okay I’ll tap my fingers together - and just mimicked her gesture. She was trying so hard not to laugh at me when I realized what I had done

Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol I wouldn’t have understood her directions either

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group Was a bit distracted while unloading my shopping. Accidentally put my novel in the freezer and ice cream on the shelf. Didn't notice until the next day. By that time the ice cream was spoiled and the book was mildly iced over

46 People Who Caught Themselves Acting So Stupid, They Just Had To Share It In This Online Group I was preparing to run a 10K race. It was cool so I was wearing my running suit. Right before I go to the starting line, I’m about to take off the pants and I realize I’m not wearing any shorts underneath. Just Under Armour. I forgot to put them on. Somehow I managed to set a PR.

It’s become a running joke (no pun intended) that I make sure I’m wearing shorts.

When after summer vacation i didn’t remember how to write a k
Edit: wow, thanks for the award!!!

After a year or so of living in this condo and thinking that it sucked I didn't have a fan or light over my oven - I pressed the wrong button on the microwave and voila. Light went on. I'm ashamed to admit how long it took me to realize I had a microwave-oven range unit.

Edit: the actual term is over the range microwave

Kennethbush
Kennethbush
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did this with my oven. No idea there was a switch for the light, so that I could see inside without opening the door

Absolutely freaking out to a friend that I couldn’t find my phone anywhere...while talking to them on my phone (yes, I was completely sober)

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once had a moment of "oh s**t, where are my car keys??" while driving said car

Whaddya want from me, my entire autobiography?

Little L
Little L
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well yes? Since that is what this post is about

Everytime i hear myself talk lmao. I just cannot socialize properly.

