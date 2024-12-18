Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Get Emotional After Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Spotted Being Protected By 5 Bodyguards
Celebrities, News

People Get Emotional After Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Spotted Being Protected By 5 Bodyguards

Not even A-list Hollywood celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger can escape the brutal effects of time. 

A video on social media is gaining clicks after showing the Predator actor walking around in a festive Christmas sweater and hat while bodyguards walk alongside him.

Some comments poked gentle fun at the outfit he was wearing, but what caught most people’s attention was how much older he seemed to be.

Highlights
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted in NYC with five bodyguards, sporting a white beard and wearing a festive sweater.
  • The 77-year-old actor seen looking "tired," which caused comments to start a conversation about aging.
  • The short one-minute social media clip garnered approximately 17M views and 4K comments in less than 24 hours.
  • Speculation arose on why Schwarzenegger was dressed as Santa, leading to confirmation of an upcoming Christmas movie.
    The stars we grew up with are getting older — and a new clip of Arnold Schwarzenegger is adding more weight to this statement

    Image credits: James Devaney / Getty

    A short one-minute clip posted on X yesterday saw the 77-year-old walking along the streets of the Big Apple before getting into a car and what appeared to be his trailer.

    The caption read, “Arnold Schwarzenegger was protected by five bodyguards in NYC this morning.” 

    Since its posting less than 24 hours ago, it has gained almost 17M views and upwards of 4K comments.

    Image credits: FearedBuck

    “It’s sad seeing our childhood heroes get old man… 💔” read the top comment, accompanied by a picture of Toy Story’s Woody sitting sadly by a rain-drenched window.

    “What happened to him man?” asked a netizen.

    Another reminisced on the past, writing, “This man was once the strongest man in the world.”

    “Bro has never looked older and more fragile,” a fourth stated, as someone else said, “I’d like to meet him before it’s too late.” 

    While it’s undeniable that Schwarzenegger is aging, his new look may be more Hollywood-inspired

    Image credits: FearedBuck

    A handful of comments reflected on his age but speculation on why he looked almost exactly like Santa also arose.

    “He looks like Santa Claus, legit. Maybe a movie?” one person guessed. 

    According to the Daily Mail, this was exactly the reason for his new appearance.

    The former governor is playing The Old Man in an upcoming film

    The Austrian actor is currently on set of The Man With The Bag and looks just the part, with his full white beard, face prosthetics, and holly jolly Christmas sweaters.

    The news first broke of his upcoming movie release back in March, marking this his first holiday film in nearly three decades.

    As reported by the outlet, Adam Shankman is the movie’s director, while Allan Rice takes the reins on writing.

    A release date for the film has not yet been announced

    Image credits: alonainthecity

    @alonainthecity Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson have started filming “The Man with the Bag” for Amazon 🎅🎄 #arnoldschwarzengegger #arnoldswarzenager #terminator #alanritchson #santaclaus #movieset #setlife #onset #amazonmgmstudios #amazon #christmasmovies #christmasmood #nycblogger #celebrity #nycchristmas #fifthavenue #arnie ♬ original sound – AlonaInTheCity

    The plotline reads, “When Santa’s magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back.

    “Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.” 

    People commented on how “tired” he looked—given his old age

    Image credits: suayrez

    Image credits: Aaji_PezMamad

    Image credits: togrulguliyev

    Image credits: AuthLMMountford

    Image credits: DeepDickDadd

    Image credits: RRKhanapurkar

    Image credits: cjhazard

    Image credits: MrG_W_

    Image credits: ianupx

    Image credits: TheBodegaMan1

    Image credits: vintage_polo22

    Image credits: Olymo

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

