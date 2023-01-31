Those who have watched at least one episode of Hell's Kitchen probably know that no matter your skill level, if Gordon Ramsay walks in on you operating a stove or maybe even chopping up some veggies, he will find a habit of yours that would actually be considered a disgrace in a Michelin-star restaurant.

But that's the thing. Most of us aren't making dishes so the front of the house can sell them for tens or even hundreds of dollars. We're just trying to get some calories in on a Tuesday evening. Which is why we are not only ignorant of the rules but also sometimes straight up choose to reject them altogether.

So when Reddit user Timecoyote asked the platform's community r/Cooking, "What's a cooking sin you won't even try to defend, yet you do it anyway?" many people replied. In less than a few weeks, their post has already received over 4.8K upvotes and 3.9K comments, full of honest confessions. Continue scrolling to check them out.

#1

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I haven’t replaced several of the spices in my spice rack for years (seriously, who uses that much dill?). I’m sure they’re less pungent now, but it’s far too expensive to replace them regularly.

LaitdePoule999 Report

Debbie
Debbie
Why would you need to replace them? Indeed flavor might be less but it can still be used.

#2

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them Unless I'm really trying to impress someone, I just use that minced garlic from the jar.

timecoyote Report

Fester Sixonesixonethree
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't try to impress any longer. Why bother? Eat it and like it or don't eat it and STFU.

#3

If the recipe calls for a certain type of onion, I will always use whatever onion I already have.

Hilomh Report

Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That means creative cooking with stuff you have on hand.

#4

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them Thawing chicken breast on the counter.
Haven't gotten sick yet, neither has anyone in my house.

pacifistpotatoes Report

Jen M
Jen M
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... Yet. My friends husband would roast a whole frozen chicken when it was his turn too cook chook.. None of that family got sick. Tasted like leather however.

#5

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I overcook pasta. Yes, al dente lovers, I know this is an Italian sin. But I prefer my pasta when it's super soft.

caseycatlady Report

thurayyat
thurayyat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never cook pasta for Italian friends. To me al dente tastes raw.

#6

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I never make my own stock or broth. I just buy Better than Boullion, dashi or kombu packets, etc.

IStillLikeBeers Report

Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this considered a sin?

#7

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them My sin: i cook my rice like pasta. i dont want a rice cooker and cant learn the science of ratios and time so i just cook and drain.

todaystartsnow Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing wrong with that. Nothing at all.

#8

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I don't use separate cutting boards for meat and veggies. I just do not see the point - I just cut the meat at the end of the cutting process, and it gets washed after that.

I don't use fresh tomatoes even if a recipe calls for it, just canned. I just cannot be bothered to deal with the mess that chopping up fresh tomatoes makes.

zekromNLR Report

RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the separate cutting board rule is for raw or slightly cooked vegetables

#9

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I only stir the risotto occasionally. Not even frequently, and definitely not constantly.

Missus_Aitch_99 Report

#10

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I once used mayonnaise to make pasta dough because I ran out of eggs. Actually came out really well.

elmartin93 Report

#11

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I break spaghetti in half before putting it in the pot of boiling water. Then I cut it up even more on my plate before eating it.

As for the why? It’s the way my mom did it. So now it’s the way I do it. My sisters break and then cut their spaghetti too. We’re all monsters.

LynnOnTheWeb Report

#12

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I rarely taste as I go. And if I'm feeling impatient, I will grossly overcrowd the pan, preventing any respectable browning from happening.

KieselguhrKid13 Report

InvincibleRodent
Community Member
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I admit, I never know when I'm supposed to taste after adding something that isn't a spice.

#13

When I cook for just myself my standards are so disgustingly low that the same people impressed by my cooking would be equally horrified.

jwalner Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same! I could eat a toast with cheetos and I'll be fine, but when I cook for other people I will try my best

#14

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I melt chocolate in the microwave. It's just so much easier and faster than pulling out a double boiler.

Jerkrollatex Report

whaaaaaaaaaa
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just do it for 10-20 seconds multiple times. I remember when I was 10, I set the timer for 1 minute and the plate broke because the chocolate's temperature was too high. It was also completely burned.

2
2points
reply
#15

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I’ve never in my life sifted flour.

Pump_N_Dump Report

Judes
Judes
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As far as I'm concerned, sifting flour was for when you got lumpy flour from a windmill.

#16

5 second rule.

Hemingwavy Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I'm home, yes. Everywhere else, no

#17

I like pineapple on pizza. Not gonna change my mind!

mofapilot Report

Paulo Freitas
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ditto, i like the mix of sweet and savory, especially in a cheese and ham pizza.

#18

I never check the date on any dried good/powder/etc. Hello lentils that have been sitting at the back of my shelf for ten years until I uncovered you this morning. In you go. Oh, good to see you garlic pepper that has been open for at least three house moves and probably doesn’t taste of anything. Let’s sprinkle you in.

foodie-verse73 Report

Vera Diblikova
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are some dry goods in pyramids.

#19

I buy pre-made pie crusts. I love cooking almost everything with well-sourced ingredients from scratch, but I cannot be forced to make a crust for a quiches or pies.

anon Report

#20

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I use the hell out of the tubes of garlic, basil, or ginger paste in the veggie cooler at my local grocery store when I'm in a hurry. (Gourmet Garden brand) When I'm taking my time I use the the real deal.

Maldibus Report

#21

I soak and wash mushrooms in lots of water. I never understood the "they'll soak up the water" crowd. So you have to saute them a little longer to dry them out. Better than eating manure fertilizer.

chefjfuzz Report

#22

I never measure seasonings. 1/2 tsp? How about two or three shakes? Maybe more if I feel like it. If your recipe calls for a 1/4 tsp of something, go f**k yourself.

SeriouslyImKidding Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Some" is my measurement of choice. Except with baking ingredients, of course.

#23

I don't rinse rice. Ever.

UllsStratocaster Report

David Alexander
Community Member
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't rinse rice necessarily out of a concern for hygiene, it actually just produces a better end product

#24

I don't let my steak rest after cooking it. I like eating it right away while it's still hot.

aroberto88 Report

#25

Tonight, I made gnocchi, but I used instant mashed potatoes because while I love rolling out individual gnocchi, I hate prepping the potatoes. Took half the time, and tastes great for a weeknight meal!

tangledThespian Report

InvincibleRodent
Community Member
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

..... no but this? this is a fantastic idea actually. I've got to try it sometime.

#26

I just use the marinara from Costco and add some spices and bay leaves to it. I just can’t compete with it.

grenamier Report

Lakota Wolf
Community Member
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Costco's pre-prepped stuff is actually pretty legit, tasty, and high-quality. As an aside, with ingredient/grocery prices being what they are right now, we've started buying pre-prepped Costco meals (such as their beef-stuffed bell peppers or the ravioli lasagna) a few times a week. They're all REALLY good and are quite cheap!

#27

I use extra virgin olive oil all the time when cooking and I don't care who knows it.

mulvythrill Report

Paulo Freitas
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Só? ( Portuguese here, i don't understand this person Logic, we practicly drink the stuff )

#28

I cook eggs on medium and higher heat. Just rip em real quick. None of that slow cooked gooey slimy sloppy eggs like Gordon Ramsey does

Hermanvicious Report

#29

I wash chicken. I have to, there’s so much slime and stink

curryp4n Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! And pork and beef! They have those tiny bits of bone stuck on them that I don't want to find in my mouth!

#30

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them I don’t mix together all the dry ingredients and wet ingredients in separate bowls when baking. I just throw everything together and mix it with an electric hand mixer.

YRMOAGTIOK Report

Carrie de Luka
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think Delia Smith calls it the 'all in one' method and it can work for some cake types.

#31

I buy preshredded cheese unless I need the cheese to melt smoothly for a cheese sauce or something. But for everyday burritos, eggs, tacos, etc.? Pass the bag of shreds. Cleaning the box grater isn't difficult but I'm lazy.

[deleted] Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just slice and break it by hand, I hate grating cheese. But pe-bought "shredded cheese"? Eew, no thanks.

#32

Tasting with the same spoon I use to stir.

I’m cooking for my family. I kiss em all and we all share the same germs so... whatevs...

y2knole Report

#33

Mine may be worse…. I opt for powdered garlic pretty frequently!

chefpain Report

InvincibleRodent
Community Member
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Powdered is ideal for vinaigrettes, dipping sauces, other assorted sauces that aren't chunky enough or cooked long enough for the garlic to dissolve.

#34

I always buy canned Hunt’s (sometimes DelMonte) spaghetti sauce and doctor it up with meat and veggies.. whatever I have. Never make sauce from scratch.

NotTeri Report

deejak
deejak
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, that's not scratch?

#35

I cut my onions unevenly.

I like the taste of darkly-browned ones, golden-sauteed, and barely-sweated all together.

japaneseknotweed Report

#36

I use a cornstarch slurry instead of making a roux to thicken my food. It turns out smooth every time and takes minimal effort.

Cookie_Brookie Report

#37

Did commit: While in college, I was responsible for cooking the turkey one Thanksgiving while my mom was working and other family were hunting. My mom left very clear instructions, number one being “wash the bird.” I did, with soap. More specifically, with Lysol because, as I head learned in a food science class, turkeys were germy. Fifteen years later I am still not allowed to participate in prepping the turkey.

Marta_Meow Report

#38

I don't use parsley, I'll tell you that right now. It's a bunch of b******t is what it is.

YOLO4JESUS420SWAG Report

Lakota Wolf
Community Member
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like parsley (and cilantro) raw, but not really so much as a dried seasoning. I'm very weird, however XD

#39

I use pre-ground black pepper. Yes, I know fresh ground is better. I just don’t want to stand there and grind out pepper while I’m trying to cook dinner. If you want fresh ground, you can do it at the table!

Onlyplaying Report

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, it doesn't take long to grind pepper at all- freshly ground is so much more pungent, so you don't need nearly as much of it, AND sitting on the shelf doesn't impact its quality, so there are no surprises there and gives much more consistent results. I HAVE had meals where the pepper was the most overpowering flavor because grandma had just opened a new pack, and put in as much fresh pepper as she did from the end of the old bag- I'll not make that mistake myself :)

#40

I always chop bacon before pan frying.

Fartin_Scorsese Report

#41

I cook acidic food in my cast iron.

TapSea2469 Report

#42

Not really cooking but I sometimes grind enough coffee beans for several days. Never noticed a big difference.

1cockeyedoptimist Report

#43

83 People Share The Biggest Cooking Sins They Commit Even Though They're Fully Aware Of Them Most of the time I don't preheat the oven. I just stick stuff in there cold and add ten minutes or so to the time.

EvilDonald44 , Felicity Tai Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No because most of the time the stuff that goes in the oven must be "shocked" from the heat. If the meat starts cooking in cold oven it has more time to let all the liquids out and so it boils instead of roasting. Or so I've heard.

#44

I use frozen diced onions, because chopping them absolutely kills my eyes.

1955photo Report

#45

I absolutely refuse to make those horizontal cuts when dicing an onion.

gkal1964 Report

#46

I put mayonnaise in my udon :/ It immediately gets all weird and clumpy but I did it back when I had no money to add other flavors in there, and honestly I still like the taste...

alexds1 Report

#47

I don't use a knife to slice mushrooms, I just tear them into chunks with my hands. I don't peel them either.

geekgirlnz Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mushrooms don't have any 'peel'. If you're removing the top surface then you're simply throwing away half of the mushroom. Slicing is better if you want to pan fry them, preferably without any fat at least until they've released their moisture.

#48

I purposely over cook my eggs because I like them crispy and hard yolk is delicious to me.

YRMOAGTIOK Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, same for me, if i wanted something " melting " i would get cheese.

#49

I don’t sharpen my knives half as often as I should.

Mange-Tout Report

#50

I season my eggs while they’re still cooking.

Hesbell Report

#51

I eat raw cookie dough, brownie batter and cake batter. EVERY SINGLE DAMN TIME.

And yes, I got Salmonella once and still do it. Ain’t no shame in my raw egg eatin’ game.

ConnieRob Report

Vera Diblikova
Vera Diblikova
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not sure - (non-American here) - the cookie dough on sale, the cookie dough taste icecream - is it raw or baked?

#52

I always use salted butter when something calls for butter.

KindheartednessGold2 Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fine if you like extra salt. Using unsalted, then adding the amount of salt you actually need, if any, can cut your overall salt intake and lead to better tasting results.

#53

I put my knives in the dishwasher. Yes, I'm pure evil in human form.

HotBananaSlurpee Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am my own dishwasher so... 😂

#54

The only Mac & cheese I like comes in a blue box.

Carol5280 Report

#55

I put frozen meat right into the crock pot. I have been doing it for over 25 years and not one person sick.

lisasimpsonfan Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you even think it might make anyone sick?

#56

I never follow a recipe fully. I use recipes for ideas of ingredients. I never measure anything.

brian4155 Report

#57

I never brown my meat before making beef stew. I do use an instant pot and it does not seem to make any difference in taste (after initially trying both ways).

ffwshi Report

#58

Cream in my risotto. It doesn't *need* it. But sometimes you want double-creamy.

riverrocks452 Report

#59

I leave the thyme sprigs and rosemary sprigs and bay leaves in the food.

I like the way they look.

If you're dumb enough to eat it, that's your problem.

mcburgs Report

#60

I measure liquids in the dry cups.

Southern-Shoe4382 Report

#61

I’m not sure if it’s a sin but people look at me like I killed their mom. I rinse my cooked burger under hot water before I put it back in the pot/pan and finish cooking whatever it is. And then people get even more mad when I tell them I still have to do it with my lean burger; I just don’t like grease floating around unless it’s an actual hamburger patty lmao.

WestSideGory Report

#62

I use powdered gravy mixes. McCormick makes it so damn easy, and tasty!

this-is-not-relevant Report

#63

The one about adding milk or crème fraîche to scrambled eggs. It works great for me.

FamousOhioAppleHorn Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A little bit of water works just as well!

#64

If the recipe has me mix in like 5 ingredients, but has me adding them each individually and fully incorporating them before adding the next… I’m just dumping all 5 in at once.

ThrowingChicken Report

#65

I use Parmesan on all pasta dishes, including those containing fish. Where there is pasta, there belongs Parmesan cheese.

Competitive_Lock_313 Report

#66

I use garlic in my carbonara. I don't care what traditional Italian chefs say — because it makes the dish taste so much better.

Babayaga20000 Report

Vera Diblikova
Vera Diblikova
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think in Italy they put garlic in every meal (maybe in some sweet meals too).

#67

Is not peeling carrots a sin? I don’t peel carrots.

KeepCalmAndBaseball Report

#68

Sometimes I take the plastic entirely off the lasagna even though the box says just to make a slit.

Slachronald Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF? Plastic=coated lasagna? Is this some sort of pre-cooked version or what?

#69

I know about cutting on the bias, the optimal way to cut meats to be tender, seam butchering the different muscles down to be cut to *chef's kiss*

If I'm cooking a steak for myself these days I'll usually just get it to rare/medium rare and go at it with my hands and teeth like an animal.

themadnun Report

#70

I use my knife as a bench scraper constantly. I know I know, but I'm not gonna stop doing it either.

potatolicious Report

#71

I use those little containers of garlic butter you get from the pizza place sometimes to make garlic bread in a pinch.

CaterpillarHookah Report

#72

I use such a c**p knife sharpener I'm mad at myself about it but I still haven't taken the plunge and gone over to a proper whetstone. My knives just don't hold up the way they should though and I've definitely ruined a pretty good Japanese chef's knife on this thing and yet I still keep using it.

metaphorm Report

#73

Almost afraid to type this...

We used more grated Parmesan in our house than shredded. Yes, I know shredded tastes good, but I grew up on grated, and it tastes good, too.

Sorry, not sorry.

mhiaa173 Report

Vera Diblikova
Vera Diblikova
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Italy, they ask : gratugiato? Only one style.

#74

I prefer Miracle Whip over Mayo on sandwiches. (most of the time) I grew up with it. Blame my upbringing.

Simplekin77 Report

Vera Diblikova
Vera Diblikova
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is the difference? I am non-American, i don´t know these marks.

#75

Speghaccos. You heard me. Spaghetti with meatballs in a taco shell.

IGotSkills Report

#76

I eat off my cutting board far more often than I should.

kooroo Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yea, a lot of high end restaurants até going with that presentation as well, not the cutting board per say, but a wooden board as a plate.

#77

I don't usually bother blanching meat prior to stewing or skimming stock.

In Chinese cooking, this is basically "how cook 101"

HardLithobrake Report

#78

My fettuccine Alfredo is nothing similar to an authentic recipe but mine is better. Wine, mushroom, shallot, onion powder, garlic powder, butter, garlic butter, parmigiana, mozzarella, heavy cream, flour roux, parsley. It’s absolutely the most delicious sauce ever, lick your plate good.

The secret to an amazing sauce with incredible flavour is using a rose wine, not white. It’s the kind of flavour that you’d spend years trying to identify and never getting it right. Pink wine does the trick!

janesfilms Report

#79

Okay, I love making pancakes some weekends & had pulled most everything out when I realized I didn't have vinegar. I make buttermilk when I make pancakes, so I dug around & found balsamic vinegar. Well, I figured, 'why not?'

Now I only make buttermilk using balsamic vinegar & it goes over very well.

Doctorsol0 Report

#80

I started washing my cast iron pans. I understand it takes the seasoning off, but I’d rather have a clean and sanitary pan. Also I usually reseason on the pan with some oil after it drys.

motorhomosapien Report

#81

Kraft singles are the only type of cheese one should use for grilled cheese sandwiches (and of course, it should all be dunked in the required tomato soup on the side).

Anon Report

#82

When a recipe calls for diced carrots and it's just me, instead of getting the cutting board & knife out....I just 'dice' them by biting them with my teeth and letting them drop into a bowl.

Savagecvnt Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it takes so much more time this way!

#83

I leave my leftover food out on the counter overnight all the time, never gotten sick.

DrDoozie Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you live in a very cold área, yea, if you live in a tropical country lol, you may be answer that age long question of " where will you be when diarrhea strikes "

