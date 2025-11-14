Someone asked “What's the most ungrateful thing you’ve seen someone do?” and people listed their most infuriating stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to raise an eyebrow (or two), upvote the most egregious examples and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

“Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth” is sage advice, even when horse value has become so inflated that it’s hard to see it as anything but generous. However, some folks either through extreme entitlement or just terrible manners manage to showcase why this saying remains true even now.

#1 A girl at my high school broke into a hysterical, foul mouthed, tear filled rant because her father surprised her after school with a brand new, fully loaded, BMW for her birthday... apparently she wanted the Mercedes.

EDIT: Just to further clarify I went to school with this girl for two years at an incredibly rich private school in South Florida that I was lucky enough to attend almost entirely free thanks to the fact that my mother taught there. While it wasn't rare to see acts of extreme snobbery like that the vast majority of the people who went to that school were incredibly kind, caring individuals. That said, this particular female was a grade a [jerk].

#2 After getting close to $500 in gifts for Christmas, my sister tore down the tree, kicked other people's gifts, started yelling and crying, because she didn't see a Wii among her presents (this was when they were realy hard to find). We actually did get her a Wii, she just didn't get to it yet. I even had to take on a second holiday job at an online gaming store to get it.



She was a 24 year old med student at the time.

#3 A girl in my highschool received a used car on her 16th birthday. She was unhappy with the fact that it was used (3 yrs old) So she intentionally totaled it. Her thinking was that if she totaled this one her parents would have to buy her a new one. She didn't get a new car, and had to ride the bus.

#4 I was visiting friends at their farm years ago. My friend from highschool and his wife and their daughter who was about 16. The daughter was out saddling her horse when the horse kicked her in the chest. Collapsed her throat and she couldnt breathe. I performed an emergency tracheotomy saving her life. About two months later i get a letter from a law firm. They changed their mind about how grateful they were and decided to sue me for leaving a scar from the tracheotomy.

#5 When we were very young we were very poor. My sister's birthday was coming up, I think she was about 7. There was no money to buy gifts but my mother had a small piece of white satin cloth and a box of tiny little pearl beads. She hand sewed this beautiful little wedding gown for my sisters doll and sat up night after night hand sewing these tiny little beads on the dress. When my sister was given it for her birthday she threw it across the room in disgust, saying I don't want that it's my old dolly. I'll never forget the heartbreak on my mother's face.

#6 I have two nephews aged 14 and 12 and they have every game console out there. So thinking I was going to be the coolest aunt ever, I bought them 4 of the latest games, and they were over $50 each. I don't see them often, I wanted to do something special, $250 is a lot of money in my budget. They took one look at the games, said "they [blow]", threw them against the wall and broke the cases. I picked them up, took them back to the store but they refused to take 3 of them back due to the damage.



I ended up selling them at the mall to one of those game stores, got almost nothing for them. Never again.

#7 I helped my work mate move house, hungover after far too much tequila. I moved all his [stuff], his boyfriends and his roommates basically by myself as he was useless. Took almost 12 hours. [He] didn't even buy me a beer, food or anything all day. Then fobbed me off when I asked for help to move. Then had the nerve to ask for help when he moved out.

#8 My older sister Amanda is EXTREMELY spoiled. My dad practically worships the ground she spits on. Well she's 9ish years older than me so of course she was able to do more things. I used to help my mom at a resturant every day from when I was 5-8 years old. Because I was so young, people would give me tips throughout the day. When my moms shift ended, she would walk me nexted door to the bank and I would deposit my earnings. By the time I was 8 I had a little over 800$ saved up.



May came around and my sister was going to turn 17. For her birthday she wanted tons of hair styling stuff and makeup. Well my father had other plans... He convinced me into letting him "borrow" my $800+ and combined it with his $500. He then went out and bought a cheap car for $1000 and used the other $300ish for seat covers, new tires, a new stereo, etc. May 5th... We gave my sister the car and she threw the biggest fit ever! She wanted nothing to do with the car. So she sold it for $700. Dad got his 500 back, Amanda got 200 to spend on hair and I got nothing back... An ungrateful jerk.

#9 Around 2:30am on a Friday night (Saturday morning) a friend and I witnessed a pickup truck run a red light and barrel through a white taxi van doing about 50 MPH (+/- 5MPH) no breaks, just *CRASH*. The white van instantly was spun around a couple of times until it hit against a light pole. My friend and I were in complete shock but were the only ones around so we got out of my truck to go help. On the way to the van my friend called 911, and a fire started flaring up from inside the crumpled hood. The man inside was bleeding everywhere and obviously very hurt however the drivers door was smashed so much I couldn't open the door and the passenger door was blocked and resting against the light pole. By this time the fire under the hood is starting to engulf the front part of the van and getting very hot. I took my shirt off, wrapped it around my hand and the broke out what was left of the glass on the drivers side door and proceeded to pull the man head first out of the van with the help of my friend and drag him about 30 feet away to a grassy area by an office building. About 2 minutes later the entire front portion of the van is in flames. Another minute later the fire department showed and put it out. I gave my information and such to the police officers.



The man I pulled from the van thanked me over and over again. I thought I had done my good deed for the day... 1 week later I am served papers stating I caused physical and emotional damage/distress to the man and he was suing me for $100,000. 1 awesome Public defender, 3 witnesses, and 4 days in court later he lost.



**TL;DR** I saved a mans life and he tried to sue me.

#10 Gave my ex girlfriends family my old car( 2003 Nissan Maxima se) in great condition because they were on hard times and I had just gotten a New car. They proceeded to get down on their knees and thank Jesus for answering their prayers. I still haven't gotten a thank you.

#11 My so-called friend in Year 2 "accidently" threw away the present I gave her. It was a mini kiddie make-up set I spent months saving up for because my allowance was a mere $5 per month (parents were poor). I didn't know someone else gave the same thing to her earlier and when I asked her about it, she said she only wanted one, not two and "accidently" threw it away. Needless to say I'm no longer friends with her anymore.

#12 When I was fifteen, a girl in my driver's ed class turned red and stood up. She put her hands to her throat, couldn't make a sound. Her eyes looked crazy. She was choking on a piece of candy. Everyone looks for one beat, two beats. I'm like, "what the hell" and I stand up and walk over two tables and give her the Heimlich. On the second attempt, the candy flies out like ten feet, like in a movie or something. She starts gasping and bawling. It's a big scene. She thanks me.



The next day at class when our parents are picking us up, she is walking down the hall with her white-trash mom. They walk up to me. I'm expecting a thanks from the mom or something. I've never seen this woman before and as she gets close she starts yelling, "What did you think you were doing? You aren't a doctor or a nurse! You could have broke her ribs! You're lucky I don't get a lawyer and sue your family! I still might!" Et cetera, et cetera...

#13 My niece, no dad raised by my parents. My dad doesn't make much money, saved and saved bought my niece her first junker (car) he is a mechanic and made sure it was sound, just didn't look pleasing to the eye. (Hell my first car cost 10 bucks and that was for the tow) So looks at it and says "No way am I driving that, I wanted a nicer one" Dad left sold the car, said he will never buy her anything again.

#14 My spouse used to have an old Mercedes E-class; it was like a 1995 or something. He wanted to give it away to my little cousin as a first car, because it was safe, reliable, and my little cousins parents couldn't afford to buy their kids anything big, like cars. So we gave her this car and she freaks out, and started going on about how we were going to go out and buy a new one and she wanted a new one too.



So my spouse took the keys away from her and gave them to her older brother, right in front of her. (The reason we didn't give it to him in the first place was because he had an old Honda that he had paid for himself; however, it was falling apart and needed a lot of work to keep it safe.) We even volunteered to pay for his insurance and his first year of college just to spite his little sister. That felt real good. We haven't bought my female cousin anything in over 3 years. We don't even send her a birthday card. If you act like that when someone gives you something you clearly aren't worthy of anything. I think your actions of taking the laptop away and selling it were completely justified. Good on you, Sir.

#15 Father and 17 year old daughter came into the dealership to buy her a new car for her birthday. Now, this aint no honda dealership, we sell Porsches. 17 year olds should not be gettting porsches for their birthday i dont care if they made honor roll every year for their whole life. So the girl has her mind set on a 2012 Porsche Panamera 4S which is a $100,000 400hp AWD V8 sports saloon.



The father seeing the price tag looks disappointed and says, "Well sweetie i can't afford a brand new one so why don't we get you a used one?" the used ones go for about 85-90k, have barely any miles on them, are porsche approved certified and come with a warranty worthy of a brand new car. She replies "Well it's not my fault you don't make enough money for our family. You're going to buy me a new one or I'm never speaking to you again.



What really bothered me was that I could see the pain in the father's eyes when she said this. He looked genuinely hurt that he didn't make enough money. I wish i were a customer, because i would have told her to [get lost]. So the father said "Alright well, get the new one" (the funny thing was he leased it and she had no idea).



When they got back from the test drive, the salesman told me that the girl disrespected him and her father the entire time. When the salesman was trying to show her all the different features she flipped out and told him "I think I can figure it out okay im not stupid". Then on the actual test drive she did over 100mph on the highway and told the salesman to "shut up" when he asked her to slow down, out of fear for his life. He said the father just sat there and said nothing.

#16 When I was dating my last girlfriend, she had just lost her job and had no money. So I went to the store and got a few things she needed. She flipped out on me for getting the wrong brand of shampoo, conditioner, and for getting 2% milk.

#17 My sister once started crying and locked herself in her room after my parents spent the last of their money buying her a Gameboy - because the Gameboy was grey and not pink.

#18 My sister was so unhappy with the car my parents got her that she tried to sell it every time it was parked. This was back before cell phones so the only number she had to give was the home phone which my parents always answered if they were there. They got her back by moving the car one day and telling her that someone had bought it but since it was their car they got the money for it.

#19 My younger sister got diamond earrings for her 16th birthday from my parents. She then says in a [snarky] tone "This isn't what I asked for". Parents then take back earrings, scold her and she gets nothing for her birthday. She then spends the rest of her birthday demanding that they give it back to her.

#20 I delivered a pizza in a low-income type apartment complex...total was $18.something and she handed me a $20 rolled up and told me to keep the change. I turned around and started walking down the stairs back to the parking lot while unrolling the $20 to put in my wad of cash when I find a $100 wrapped up inside of the $20. Immediately I turned around and went back, knocked and said "I don't think you meant to include this inside the twenty." as I extended my hand towards her with the $100 bill in it.



She instantly started screaming at me about how she didn't give me no hundred dolla tip and that I'm lucky she doesn't call the police. Slammed the door, then called to my pizza shop to complain.



I told the manager the whole story, she was put on the do-not-answer list.



Crazy lady.

#21 A co-worker whined that her grandmother gave her a silver necklace for her birthday when "she knows I only ever wear white gold!". I laughed and told her that when my grandparents were alive I only ever got a birthday card and that stopped when I started high school, but the co-worker only got more defensive trying to get me to sympathise with her situation.



This co-worker is actually a lovely person but has lived a very sheltered life.

#22 A couple years ago a friend and I were driving across the country in a big moving truck full of my moms furniture. We had been on the road for about 18 hours on the 2nd to last day of the trip and stopped at a rest stop to stretch our legs and use the bathroom. Sitting at the rest stop late at night was an entire family, mom, dad & 2 young kids and their car which was obviously broken or otherwise not working.



Feeling like I should try and help I asked the father what was wrong and he told me they had run out of gas and just needed to get to the next town which was about 40 miles away. I couldn't leave the rest stop with that family stranded so my friend and I got back in the truck and drove the 40ish miles to the next town, bought gas & a can and drove all the way back in our huge moving truck. The whole trip back and forth took us about an hour and a half and by the time we got back to the rest stop we were both about to pass out.



Well, the family was still there waiting and I hopped out to give them the gas they needed so badly. I handed the can to the father and he looked at me and said "I would rather have the money". This caught me off guard as money wouldn't help them get anywhere but it was then that it dawned on me that he never wanted gas to begin with and probably had some in the car.



He was just fishing for cash and using his kids as the bait. I felt really bad for the mom as she was just looking at me the whole time with this expression of "I'm so so sorry". I was at a loss for words since the dad didn't even want the gas we had just drivin for over an hour to get for them. I just set the gas can on the ground, got bak in the truck and left feeling like a giant idiot.

#23 The sister of my coworker was at the office. I ended up chatting with her around 7pm while she waited for her bro to finish up work. I hung around only because she was kinda pretty and single.



After mentioning her father paid 100% of her $100,000 tuition, a car, and all her living expenses, she starts laying into her dad for promising only $500,000 as her future graduation gift. She was expecting something more along the lines of $750k to $1 million so she was super pissed and kept talking about what a [jerk] he was being. Apparently, she changed her major one too many times for her father's taste and was living the lifestyle of a "forever student".



This was when I was struggling to pay off my college loans, not earning very much, and barely staying afloat with paying my rent and covering my beer money.

#24 My wife was rampaging on a sunday morning, for no real reason.



She starting screaming that she was tired and hungry etc etc, and I offered her something to eat to soothe her.



She said she wanted fried eggs, I asked her how many and she said 3.



So I cooked 3 fried eggs, and if you've ever fried eggs together, you know that they meld into one giant egg white with 3 yolks.



I come back with the eggs and she loses her mind and I laugh and ask what her problem was, she screams **"I DONT LIKE MY EGGS TO TOUCH"**.



I said %^*$ it and ate the eggs in front of her. Later that day when her friend came over to do something I came out of the kitchen holding two raw eggs and stood in the doorway of the living room.



Her friend and her looked at me, as I slowly moved the eggs toward one another. As soon as they touched I started yelling/bellowing. It was very funny to me, and the friend was completely confused.

#25 Bought my cats some gourmet food and they looked at me like I was trying to poison them. Cretins.

#26 My niece who is part hispanic had her quinceanera(SP?) i don't know much about it since it's not my culture but apparently it's a HUGE deal for them and i am not the richest person in the world and her dads side (the hispanic side) spoiled her with a macbook, tv, iphone, diamond necklace etc. and i agreed to get her an ipad even though i don't have a ton of money so i got her an ipad 2 32gb since the ipad 3 was out and the ipad 2 was super cheap on craiglist.



So she gets my present and notices it isn't the ipad 3 and throws it back on the table in yelling at me about how stupid i am and how he wanted the new ipad and it really hurt my feelings. I almost cried because the spoiled brat doesn't understand how much money that was to me.



I will never in my life buy her another gift until she apologizes for it because that hurt.

#27 I made Christmas stockings for my then GF's (now wife's) two teen age children. I spent hours finding little specialty candies, little toys they'd like, make up, etc. I tried to make them outrageously nice stockings and happily spent about 200 bucks* on the two of them. On christmas morning they spent about two seconds looking at them, judged them unworthy and then just cast them aside. The boy actually stepped on his at one point, breaking one of the toys and did not care. To this day I think he did it on purpose. It sort of ruined the whole making christmas nice for the kids mood for me. They are adults now and I guess the fact that I still remember that scene points out how petty I am. But still. You asked.



*that I definitely could not afford at the time.

#28 Was at a mate's 18th birthday and his parents bought him a brand new SR Hilux. He threw a fit because it wasn't an SR5 (the next model up with only minor upgrades). His parents decided to keep it for themselves and made him buy his own vehicle.

#29 I have a friend that knew she had to be out of her place in a few months. No exact date, but whatever. She calls me at about 6 at night saying she has to be out of her place the next day by 1pm or the police would be escorting her out. I should also mention she has 3 kids.



Now the moving wouldn't have been such a big deal. Her problem was she hadn't found anywhere to go. I wish I could say it was due to lack of places, but it was just because she hadn't looked. So within 12 hours, I asked a different friend that she had NEVER met if she could stay with them still she got an apartment and moved her.



Go a month later, she's totally screwed over my generious friends. Financially, with her attitude, and her lies. I'm embarrassed and apologizing. So she FINALLY has her own place but because again she's not great at life, has no way to move. My friends are sick of her and drop everything, as do I cause I feel like a [jerk], and move her.



Where it gets bad, I noticed she didn't have a crib mattress for one of her daughters. I offer to let her use mine because my son just got a big boy bed. She starts screaming at me saying it's hers and how she has no friends that ever help her. I stood there in shock for about two seconds, told her to [get lost] and walked out of the apartment.

#30 It's not just kids/teens that are ungrateful, working in IT retail in the UK I see all sorts... Last Christmas a husband wanted to get his wife a brand new laptop so she could start using internet for shopping etc... He purchased from us after much deliberation a brand new samsung 13" chrome book etc and a few days later the wife marches him back into the store demanding that I Refund the order and supply her with a MacBook and then had the nerve to tell her husband he was useless and that he didn't listen or understand her, the phrase "open your ears" was used repeatedly... Really boiled my blood.

#31 I went to my rich family-friends birthday. He was turning 16 and his parents bought him a new, beautiful expensive BMW and he yelled out "This isnt the model I wanted, Why do you [mess] things up?!" among other things meanwhile I only got a cake for my 16th birthday and I was happy with that.

#32 When I was very young, maybe 6, my mother took us kids to her friends' house for New Years' Eve. We were pretty poor, and her friends were a lot better off - beautiful house with marble counters, a piano, all kinds of stuff.



Her friend's mother was gracious enough to give us kids small presents - mine was a gorgeous (looking back) domino doll with porcelain hands and face, and a silk outfit.



I told her I was too old for dolls. I still cringe looking back on it, my poor mother must have been humiliated.



I was banished to the play room with the other kids, where I started feeling...not so well. By the time we went home, I felt awful and itchy.



I got the chicken pox because I was rude. :P.

#33 My wife and I had just moved in our first place on our own. After being on our own for about 3-4 months, my wife's sister calls her crying. Her sister, husband and daughter had lost their home in a fire about a year prier, and had been staying with some friends who where kind enough to let them stay with them. Apparently relationships had deteriorated with the friends and had to leave immediately. So we had an extra bedroom so we decided to let them come stay with us until they got on their feet. It was supposed to only be a few weeks but it turned into 8 months. 8 months we let them stay with us rent free, the only thing we asked them to pay was the difference in the electric bill each month, which amounted to only like $30-$50 a month. I should mention that we were violating our lease by letting them stay with us, we hid them from our landlord for a while but eventually she figured out we had them staying with us. Fortunately she felt sorry for them and said it was ok for them to stay a little longer. But after the 8th month she sent us a letter saying that if they weren't out in a week then we'd be in violation of our lease. So we had to ask them to go. Almost immediately after they left they deleted us off facebook, and never talked to us again. When we tried to get into contact with them to see why they were mad at us, my wife's sister claimed she was angry that we asked them to help out with the electric bill. And because of that they weren't able to buy tickets to go see A Perfect Circle. But my wife and I had bought ourselves tickets and I even bought my little sister a ticket too since she's never seen them live before. And apparently they were pissed at us for this.



TLDR; let my wife's sister, her husband and their child live with us, rent free for 8 months. After they left they deleted us from facebook and never talked to us again.

#34 The previous owner of my house occasionally still gets mail delivered to this address.



He and I both work at the same university, different departments.



I generally take his mail to his department's main office/secretary, rather than writing "not at this address" on the envelope and putting the mail back into the box.



One day I "bundled" two mail items, which apparently caused him to think I waited for the second piece of mail to arrive and thus delaying his mail--I happened to be on my way out of his department's mail room when I overheard him exploding to his department's secretary, complaining loudly that this was very important mail and for me not to give it to him right away was "just unconscionable."



So I coughed a bit louder than necessary, drew his attention to me, and left, not saying a word.



From then on, all his mail got the "not at this address" treatment.

#35 A few years ago i bought my younger sister a sharpy doll for Christmas, she opened it and screamed I wanted gabrelli (sorry don't know how to spell her name). So the next year I got her back by getting her a potato, her reaction was priceless.

#36 Today is my niece's birthday and she just went to college so I thought I'd get her a laptop for her birthday. Now, I am a student myself but I still want to give her something special. So I searched for a great used laptop , and I found a decent Toshiba Satellite. I sold my PSP and some other things so I can afford it.



So there we were at the dinner table opening presents. She opened mine and has this grim look at her face. "This is it? I thought you'd buy me a brand new one"



"You know I can't afford it. It's the best I can do."



"I want a brand new one, not this. This [blows]! Worst present ever!"



She then shoved the laptop and box across the table and fell down the floor.



I picked it up, and walked out. My cousin tried to stop me, I just said "I would never give her anything again."



She even had the nerve to call back and asked for the laptop. Apparently her parents punished her for her behavior and she will now have to buy her own things. No hand-outs or gifts.



My friend bought it as a favor. He helped me pick it out, and knows how much I bought for it. The profit was only $10(roughly).



UPDATE: Niece called this morning, asking for the laptop, because she will need it for college and her parents told her she will never be handed-out stuff while she is in college. No apology yet, only demands. Her brother said I would cave and give it to her. [Hell] no.

#37 I saw this woman on the side of the road who had a flat tire and was clearly having issues changing it.



So polite ol' me decided to halt my run and go see if I could help out. I stroll over and offer my services to her and she accepts, but she backs away to a pretty far distance.



I proceed to change her tire and help get her on her way and as soon as I finish and proceed to extend my arm for a handshake, she says "Back away, I have 911 on my phone right now and all I have to do is press Call." I don't know if she thought I was going to attack her or something but you don't just do that to someone who just helped you change your d**n tire.



Flabbergasted, I run away and I haven't seen that [her] since.



Edit: I do understand that I don't understand what she may have been through in the past, but if it was that uncomfortable for her to accept help from a stranger than she should have just thanked me for offering but graciously declined. Not accepted my help then threaten to call 911 on me.

#38 My sister did that kinda with an HP netbook I got her for Christmas. She had asked for a pink netbook, preferably HP, so I got it. The day she opened it, she was upset because it wasn't solid pink, even though I knew she liked plaid style. She tossed it aside, saying she won't use it unless I return it and get it in solid pink. Almost slapped the hispanic out of her.

#39 I have quite a few I could tell about my little sister. I'll stick to two.



My Mom bought her numerous laptops, iPhones, and cameras on the condition that she take care of them. Every one was broken in a month or two. Bought her a $900 digital SLR she knows I've been coveting for years, because my sister claimed she was going to take a photography course at school. Got the camera, bitched that she didn't get any other presents, used it for a day then let it sit around for 6 months. She uses it now for pictures on her tumblr, but she told my mom she never intended to take a photography course and she can only use [it] on auto.



For Easter I spent a couple hundred dollars buying her tons of Hunger Games stuff and random stuff for an Easter basket because I stupidly wanted to do something nice (I'd just pick up random stuff over the course of a few months that I thought she'd like). She was upset that my mom wouldn't be doing baskets anymore because she's 15. She threw a tantrum after she opened everything because Easter sucked because we wouldn't hide Easter eggs for her or hide plastic ones filled with money like her friend's parent's did. SHE'S 15.



I haven't gotten her a [single] thing since. I bought my mom a MacBook Air to pay her back for years of caring for me, and my sister threw the biggest tantrum ever. She clawed at my mom's face and tried to steal her car because it wasn't fair that my mom got something nice for the first time EVER. Literally, ever. My sister has since "accidentally" broken her laptop hoping I'd buy her one too. Not going to ever happen.



God, that turned into an epic rant.

#40 I used to work for a local car dealership. I was selling the cheapest car on the lot to a dad and his daughter. It was a 2000 Daewoo for $3,000. She was SO excited to have her own car and it was what her dad could afford to buy her.



At this same time another salesperson was selling a brand new Eddie Bauer Explorer to a dad for a present to his daughter.



As I was presenting the Daewoo to the new owners the daughter of the other dad comes in to see her new Explorer. She starts throwing a fit and yells "I didn't want an explorer, I wanted an Expedition!!!"



I was really proud of the dad of the Explorer as he walked back into the finance office. He changed the deal. He corraborated with the guy buying the daewoo and switched the names... So the girl crying over her "Explorer" now had a crappy Daewoo and the girl who was really grateful to have a car ended up with a fully loaded paid of Explorer... I would never have believed it if I had not been the salesperson.

#41 My mom always spends the same amount on me and my siblings for our birthdays. Last year, I was the only person to ask for something specific, so my mom got that for me plus 25 bucks. My brother's birthday is two weeks later, and she gave him fifty bucks, equivalent to what she spent on me. He actually complained that she didn't give him more. This being after he hasn't gotten our parents anything in years for birthdays or holidays. so this year, he didn't get anything from her and wondered why.

#42 Valentine's day, 2004. Now, I've never [cared]about Valentine's day, but my girlfriend at the time had never been in a serious relationship and wanted a special Valentine's day. I was more than happy to oblige.



That day, I went to the local nursery (flowers, not babies) where I used to work and bought two dozen red roses and grabbed an unused delivery invoice. I still had the uniform - just a t-shirt and hat, but enough to make me look like a legit delivery person.



I then spent my entire paycheck on gifts for her, and food for dinner. Everything: balloons, decorations, red and pink cutsey [stuff], and several expensive gifts including an iPod and a new camera. I went back to her house and decorated everything, transforming her kitchen and living room into what looked like a display at the mall. I even did the rose petals on the bed thing, because I was sure my efforts would lead to a romantic evening.



I looked up her class schedule to figure out where her class was (we had different majors) and proceeded to burst in, pretending to be a delivery person. I gave her the roses and a teddy bear in front of her entire class, even going as far as making her sign the fake delivery invoice. It was her last class of the day so I knew she'd be heading home. I raced out of there so I could get there first, change, and start cooking dinner. I got there maybe twenty minutes before she did, and everything was going to plan.



She was upset when she walked in the door. "Why didn't you wait for me after class?" She asked. I told her I wanted to start dinner before she got home and finish decorating the house. "Oh, I really wanted to go out to dinner tonight. Can we go out to dinner?" I explained that I was going to make something special at home, and had, in fact, already started cooking. She looked at the table full of presents and the house full of decorations and just sighed, disappointed.



"I really wanted this to be a special Valentine's day. Just this once. I was really hoping we could have a special day together but I guess not."



**tl;dr:** spent $800 on Valentine's day, put on a great show, and it wasn't good enough. Never again.

#43 Well, this is embarrassing..



When I was a kid I was hope sick from school one day. My mom told me she'd go rent a movie for me to watch. Expecting a cartoon, I got really excited since I loved cartoons, and back then they were seldom on TV. She came home and had brought a live action film. I was so disappointed I cried and yelled for a while, and said I didn't want to watch it. She was like "Fine, I'LL watch it on my own!" When she started watching it I pretended not to watch, but I couldn't help not watching it. Turned out it was the best movie I had ever seen. It made me both appreciate live action films and convinced me my mom always knew what was best for me.



The movie was Back to the future.

#44 I work for a NFP and we will have cookouts for people in poverty. They complain so hard that we buy generic soda or don't have "good cheese" for their burgers. One time we gave away thousands of pairs of shoes in the city. The "what is thist!?"'s outnumbered the thank you's about 20 to 1. This from people who came without shoes.

#45 Times were very tough the last few years when i was living at home. My dad worked 2 jobs, my mother worked, I worked, and my brother worked.



We all helped to pay the mortgage on the house and the bills. We all worked to save money and cut costs here and there, but still lived a pretty nice lifestyle.



One day my father was talking about defaulting on the mortgage. I pushed even harder to save money at that point, and pretty much gave my entire paycheck each week to assist.



I explained to him we need to get rid of things we do not need. (He likes to provide us kids with all we want, so it does not come naturally to him to cancel a $300 cable/internet bill, he does not want to affect us kids.)



I told him it had to be done. We would drop cable, and get a super slow internet for $20 a month. My sister walked in the room. (20 years old, never had a job. Sits around the house all day. Has done less chores in her life time then my brother has done in a day.) And [complains] and screams about not canceling cable, it is the only thing she has left to do all day.



I calmly explain to her, that we cannot afford it, and we do not have a choice. She stands her ground.. Not that her opinion mattered in the discussion. I grabbed the cable boxes and returned them that day, and had the Inet dropped to the cheapest they offered.



10 years later to this day my sister is still this same exact way. A firm but fair father, a Loving but Firm mother, 2 hard working sons who have payed for everything on their own, no debt what so ever.. and then her. Swapping between welfare and living with my parents. Complaining every step of the way. No appreciation on her part that I have ever seen.

#46 This past Christmas I went home to visit my family for our first Christmas together in 10 years. Because it was our first in so long, everyone was there (about 20 of us). Being Sicilians, we celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with lots of food. We were all at my mother's house, and she was stressing about everyone being there, so I ended up cooking all of Christmas eve and Christmas day dinner. I made the traditional feast of fish for Christmas Eve, as well as cookies and cannoli. I roasted prime rib and broiled lobster tails for Christmas day dinner. I did all this for 20 people. My whole family thanked me profusely, except my mother who yelled at me for leaving the kitchen messy, which my brothers cleaned up anyway.

#47 It's mostly my sister who does these things. My stepdad takes us out to his house in Pennsylvania for weekends, it's awesome. He cooks for us, he lets us swim in his pool, he lets us watch TV on his massive TV w/ a TB HDD full of HD movies, he pays for the tickets to and back from the house (upwards of $150 every other weekend). And meanwhile afterwards, my sister complains and makes a big scene that we can't take a $50 cab ride home instead of just taking the train from Port Authority (NYC). She does this every weekend.



One weekend we got home and she sees her new bed that my mother bought her, the one she asked for. As soon as she saw this new $300 bed, she began complaining that she didn't like it and threw a hissy fit. My mom had enough and ended up beating her verbally.



I love my family.

#48 Actually, my dad is like this.



For his birthday I went out of my way to get him some thoughtful gifts (nothing huge, but not bad for a 17 year old) things I knew he would like. Later, while giving me a lecture on not being appreciative- he critizes me for not getting him any gifts, when I reminded him that I did get him a gift, he stated it was not on his list.



This is the man who got me an iPad when I explicitly said I didn't need one, because they're such a luxury.

#49 When I moved out to go study my parents bought me a computer (they don't really have much money, and it was partly on loan that they only recently paid off). It was my going away/birthday present etc. and I really needed it for my study.



My sister, who was a couple of years younger than me (I suppose because of this age similarity, she's always felt the need to "out-do" me in terms of possessions) threw a massive tantrum when I was leaving because our parents had said no to paying for her to go an overseas trip. When I said something she screamed about how I got to have a computer, why can't she have this? Parents then got her a new ps3 she never uses to even it out, then a fancy laptop the following year so she can browse facebook and not do anything.



In saying that, she does thank me for gifts I get her now. She used to always complain if it wasn't something she liked, then of course, not get me anything for my birthdays etc. because she "doesn't like shopping for presents". Some people are slower at growing up I guess.

#50 My cousins daughter is the same way. She is 10 and spoiled rotten. For Christmas we got her a jewelry stand and some makeup. She opened the gift looked around and asked "who gave me this?" I told her that we did. She scrunched up her face and said "Ugh you can take it back and get me something better." I was dumbfounded.

#51 Back in high school, I was in all the smart classes with the rich preppy folks. If you can imagine "Pretty in Pink", especially how Molly Ringwold was treated in school, that was me, except my parents were druggies. I had hand me downs and rarely any new stuff. So one day there were two girls in my class complaining because one of their mothers' wouldn't put $500 in their checking account for some random teenage event. Upon hearing this, I went off. I called them ungrateful snobs. I wish some of those kids could live a little in someone else less fortunates' shoes. Maybe they'll appreciate more.

#52 My parents paid for my college (private women's college in the southeast) completely. They sent me away to school without the car they had given me in HS (a Maxima, a nice car) and gave it to my brother to drive back and forth to school. I had a formal coming up and called them to ask if I could have "my" car that weekend. They politely reminded me that it wasn't "my" car, it was the family's car and my brother needed it. I promptly threw a rich girl hissy fit over the phone, telling them that they were terrible, that they obviously didn't love me, that they were being selfish and uncaring, blah blah blah. They had planned to come visit me 2 hours away at school that coming Sunday but told me they weren't sure if they were going to come now... I said fine, whatever, stay home, don't care, all of that stuff. They showed up. With a brand new Mitsubishi Galant (this was in 1992). They wanted me to have a brand new car that I could put all of my friends in and go to the beach, etc. They had purchased this car home approx. 20 minutes before I called them and went off about borrowing a car. I cried and cried with regret for my terrible, spoiled behavior and drove that Galant until it fell apart. They've since forgiven me, of course, 20 years later, but I'll never forget that shame.

#53 My old best friend was just like this. For her sixteenth birthday, her mom took her AND me out to lunch at an expensive vegan restaurant, took us shopping, got her a belly button piercing, and then took us out to dinner at another expensive restaurant. Her mom's boyfriend bought her a GPS because she was new in town and didn't know her way around.



Later that night, she calls me crying. Why? Because her mom didn't get her any big gifts. I reminded her that she had spent the whole day shopping and her mom paid for her to get her belly button pierced. She wanted to be surprised though. And in her fit of rage with her mom, she threw her GPS across the room and broke it.



I'm so glad we haven't spoken in years.

#54 When I was young, maybe 8 or so, my parents got me a baseball glove for my birthday. I don't know what I wanted instead.. probably Legos. Anyways I started crying and said it was my worst birthday ever.



Still shameful about it. I will apologize to my pop next time I see him. Thanks for the reminder.

#55 I gave my niece a 32gig iPad 2 for her 16th birthday last year. I really thought she would be so excited, she has an iPod, and a Nano and really thought giving her a new iPad 2 would be so exciting for her. The night before her birthday I thought I would surprise her and give her the iPad. When I handed her the gift wrapped box she opened it, looked at the iPad, shrugged her shoulders and said, "Thanks" then walked away. I really felt like I had let her down. Then within hours of that my other niece, her sister who is 13, starts complaining to me that the Kindle I gave her for her birthday earlier that year only shows print in black and white and why couldn't she have an iPad. I told them both that maybe I've been a little to generous to them both and that they should figure out what they like at Old Navy since their presents for the next year for Xmas and birthdays would consist of $25 GC's.

#56 Back in college, I use to ride the city bus to and from my apartment to campus. Pretty much everyone did. My bus would sometimes get crowded so all of the seats would fill up & people would stand. Anyway, this tiny girl gets on the bus carrying a large box. I was seated but gave up my seat to her because I tend to give up my seat to the elderly/girls. Anyway, she took my seat without giving a thank you and said "You only gave me your seat because you didn't want me to fall on you." God, I hate people some times.

#57 Not me, but a guy working at Big W (chain retailer similar to Target for people in the US) was checking people's bags outside the door when a little kid knocked down a promotion sign. The guy stopped what he was doing to rush over and fix the sign. When he smiled at the mother she just stared coldly at him and kept walking with her pram. Poor guy was just being friendly.

#58 My friends youngest daughter had a Dora the Explorer birthday party for her 4th birthday which was in August, so naturally I assumed she liked Dora the Explorer. Come Christmas time I bought her a set of Dora's baby sister and brother, it cost about $30 which is a lot to spend on a child I didn't birth. She opened it up, started screaming that it was for babies and she is too old for Dora now. Her mum took her home without her present so I gave the dolls to my youngest who fell in love with them. A few weeks later when she came over to our house she threw a tantrum and took the dolls home because "they were hers first!".

I know that kids don't have a filter when it comes to manners but I know my kids would never do anything like that, they have received some pretty strange gifts from relatives in the past and they just say thank you and pretend to be excited about it until they get it home and throw it to the bottom of the toy box.



**EDIT because a lot of people are asking why I let the four year old take the dolls back. In the end it wasn't up to me. I tried to convince her that she hadn't wanted the dolls and now my daughter loved them. Her mother, her older sister and I all told her she was being silly and she didn't deserve to have the dolls back. She didn't listen and started throwing a tantrum of ginormous proportions. My daughter who was only 18 months at the time saw all his happening and gave the dolls to the four year old and said in toddler speak "oo can ave dem now" She wasn't upset about handing them over, I think she was actually quite proud of herself because she managed to stop the screaming tantrum. I bought her a set of dolls of her own later that week.**.

#59 We had a gift exchange at my church when I was little & my youngest cousin (who went to the same church) got my gift. He didn't like it so he started crying. I took it away from him, which caused this random lady I'd never seen before (& never saw again) to tell me to give it back to him. I responded by telling her that he was my cousin & was acting like a brat, so he couldn't have his gift. Then I walked away.

#60 When I was around 5 years old, my aunt and uncle gave me a remote controlled train. I remember it looked very babyish so, I tell them "Why did you get me this? This is for babies." I still feel awful about that even though I was apologized afterwards because my parents told me so. Now, 16 years later, whenever they give me a gift for my birthday or Christmas, their thank you card is always a little bit better than the others I send out.

#61 I have an aunt like this. No matter what you get here, she will complain. And no matter what you get the rest of her family, she'll complain too. So while everyone else ever gets a $50 limit on their presents, she has a $150 MINIMUM. We have gotten her D&G sunglasses, over 10 expensive purses and a bunch of other [stuff]she outright stated she hated. What did me in was on Mothers Day when she told me she hated the hand drawn card I made her.



"You messed up on the present and I don't even get a pretty card to make up for it. Am I not important to you?"



My parents tell me to put up with her as respect and that she doesn't know any better because she's old but I'm so done.

#62 When I was in Jamaica on vacation my family and I decided to go to Dunns River Falls. This is basically a small waterfall you can climb up with the help of the locals who work there. When we got to the top of the falls, one of the locals was collecting tips for all the workers. My sister handed him $5 (US Currency). The guy took the bill from her looked at it with disgust said "that's it" and "no thank you" and then proceeded to hand it back to her.

We were all in shock because everywhere else we went in Jamaica all the locals would be so happy when we gave them more then $1 tip.

#63 My ex-sugar mama screamed at her parents because she didn't think her $15,000 a month allowance was enough to live on (she was 50).

#64 One time at work they provided free lunch for everyone. It was all laid out, all you had to do was come fix a plate. Several of my coworkers got PISSED OFF because they had to walk into the other room and get it. They felt like it should have been brought to their desks.

#65 So I knew this guy at university whilst doing my post graduate degree. He was Turkish and his English really wasn't that great. I have no idea how he got by on the course, but hey, somehow he did. Anyway, I'm half Turkish, half English myself and therefore we had something to talk about from a cultural background. When it came to writing the dissertation he asked whether I could check his written English and make changes where needed. I agreed thinking that whilst his spoken English was poor, maybe his written English was good and that he would only give me part to check.



It turned out to be awful. I spent two evenings running through the whole 15,000 words changing grammar and vocabulary. It almost drove me insane. After all of that I emailed it back to him just saying that it was the best I could do etc. I heard nothing back. Not even a thank you.



I saw him around the university 6 months later. Turns out he's doing his PhD now. I heard all about it, but still no word of thanks.



No good deed goes unpunished.

#66 Long story short, I gave a kid a CD full of classic game ROMs, some of the best games from the NES all the way up to the N64, and he complained that it didn't include Call of Duty or Halo or any of that [stuff] so he didn't want it.

#67 I had recently bought a new car to celebrate turning 21 and decided that since my old car was still going great and used little fuel I would give this to my brother, nothing wrong with it just an older car.



I was told he didn't want it as he wasn't going to bother learning to drive a manual (Stick Shift).



I don't know about anyone else but if I was given something that costs a lot of money for free I would be willing to at least try and learn how to use it.