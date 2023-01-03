115 Times People Infuriated Others With Their Trashy Behavior (New Pics)
It's perfectly fine to have disagreements and differences of opinion, but it's important to remember that we're all in this together. Treating others with kindness, even when we don't see eye to eye, is essential for building a sense of community and creating a positive environment for everyone.
When we act like jerks, we not only hurt people, but we also diminish our respect; again, it's okay to have strong beliefs and stand up for what we think is right, but there's no need to belittle or demean others in the process. Compassion not only benefits those around us, but it also brings joy and fulfillment to our own lives.
Sadly, these things are often easier said than done. So as a reminder that we should strive to make the world a better place for each other, we at Bored Panda put together a list of those who don't. We hope that karma will catch up to these inconsiderate weasels.
(This is a new rendition of an ongoing series. For older publications, follow the links here, here, and here.)
Stealing From A Grave
Gettting Used To The Fact That Some People Are Just Jerks
Neighbour Built A Community Library. Last Night Someone Dumped Chili And Cat Food Inside
A Caretaker Stole My Grandpa’s Old Rolex Before He Passed Away. I Was Supposed To Have It
Tourist Scales Ancient Egyptian Antiquities
Needs shooting in the groin with a paintball gun while up there
Teacher Taking A Child’s Hearing Aid As Punishment “Cause She Wasn’t Listening Anyway”
I'd surgically remove teachers brain and say "She wasn't using it anyway".
Some Rich Kids In Honduras Thought This Was Cute
Support Worker Leaves Her Shopping Bags On Top Of The Disabled Man In Her Care As She Takes A Fag Break
This Jerk’s Parking. Needless To Say There Was No “Disabled” Sticker On The Car
Someone Replace This Receptionist
Nowadays phrasing things right is part of the job training
My Cat Almost Got Stolen Today
Did she know this is someone's cat? Maybe ahe thought it's a stray cat.
This Guy On The Train Was Putting His Mask Down Every Two Minutes To Sneeze And Played Music On His Phone For One Hour
Whenever someone asks him to stop he got aggressive.
This Was Posted In A Restaurant's Facebook Group
So service staff is expendable or something? This is unbelievably selfish and cruel.
There Is An 11-Day Bin Man Strike In Edinburgh And This Is Only Day Two. Most Of The City Is Like This
My Landlord Entered My Apartment Without Notice (Illegal) To Tell Me To Clean My Lint Trap
This Dude Decided To Park In Front Of My Driveway When The Entire Street Was Free
I Split Up With My Boyfriend Yesterday. I Fell Asleep While He Was Packing And He Stole My Toilet
Friendly Reminder To Call Out Your Family For Bad Behavior
Big Time Karen Energy
Invite her into the kitchen during this time to eat with the staff. I'm thinking she'll change her mind pretty quickly.
Her Friend Didn’t Answer The Phone
The Big Family Behind Us At The Food Court When They Left
My Dad's A Nurse And The Hospital Gave All The Nurses This Bag Because All Nurses Are Women Apparently
Someone Send This To Rosie
Mom's Boyfriend Threw Away My 9-Year-Old Collection Of LEGO Because I Didn't Use It For A While. There Are Sets From The 1990s In There And Also Sets In The Harry Potter Series
A Mom Left Her 2 Kids, A Child And Baby In A Carseat, Alone While She Went Into Dance Class
We See Stuff Like This On A Daily Basis
There’s A Limited Amount Of Parking At My Apartments, And This Douchebag Parks Like This Anytime He Can So Nobody Will Hit His Car
The State My Ex Left My House In After I Went Away For A Week
Your “Ex”, best two letter word to describe the bullet you dodged.
A Jerk Blocked My Mom's Driveway, So She Can’t Pick Me Up From A Football Game
Did I mention it’s cold, windy, and rainy... And none of my friends are there so I can’t get a ride from them.
The Worst Kind Of People That Shouldn’t Exist
The posts on Quora are often a joke, or someone posing as someone else but making it sound like themselves. It's weird.
Neighbor Parked His Tesla By Blocking The Sidewalk, Someone Threw Red Paint At His Car
Man I’m Actually Pissed. My Mother Got Rid Of My First Pet Without Warning Me
Guy Posts Racist "Nice Guy" Post And Then Proceeds To Argue With Everyone Who Tells Him He's A Jerk
TLDR: I harassed a friend and included racist overtones and now they don’t want to be my friend. What did I do wrong?
A Man Disguised As An Old Women In A Wheelchair Threw A Cake At The Mona Lisa Painting In Paris
Let me guess it was probably for a youtube video or tik tok?
Somebody Vandalized A Gay Pride Sidewalk In The Town Over From Me
Bloody homophobes. I'm queer and this really pisses me off. We aren't hurting you so sod off dude.
FYI Codes For Point Boosters In That Game Are Located Under The Caps. Screw Whoever Did This
This actually happened at my local supermarket. There was a contest where you could win money inside the box of cans of coca cola, so what did people do - almost every bloody box was ripped open so people could steal the codes.
Don't Be This Type Of Person
Disgusting. Was du nicht willst was man dir tu, das füg auch keinem anderen zu. Surely: you would not want this to happen to you, so don't do it to others.
Seen At A Gas Station
Personally I would secretly paint over it or graffiti it but it may not be the stores problem, they didn't make the shirts they just sell them.
My Father Set A Password. To The Freakin' Thermostat
Some Douchebags Stole My iPhone And It’s Now Across The World In China
imagine if they could fit them with a device so they could burn out remotely
She Wants A Discount In Exchange For A Bottle Of Water (Tap Water, That Is)
Burned Down Community Book Donation
Dude Takes His Massive Mastiff On The Bus And Fails To Control The Dog. Dog Is Barking Every 10 Seconds. Bonus Points For The Dude's Cheeks Hanging Out
Moving Day. Looks Like Drunk Me Left A Note For Future Self. I've Been Sober For 4.5 Years. Man That Guy Was A Jerk
Found A Camera In My Air B&b. It Was Halfway Behind The Painting With Only The Lens Peeking Out
Discovered it because we heard it clicking after me and my girl got out of the shower.
I Posted These Photos On Facebook From A Gala I Went To Last Weekend And This Is The Dm My Dad Received
An Extended Family Member Broke The Toilet Seat While At A Gathering And Left Without Mentioning It To Anyone
Letting Your Kid Draw On The Nobel Memorial At The Natural History Museum
Sign On A First-Floor Apartment Of My Building. The Fact That The Owner Had To Write This Out Angers Me
There’s A Package Bandit In My Building And One Of My Neighbors Had Their Medicine Stolen
Landlord Suggests We Move Instead Of Repairing Leaky Ceilings
This Woman Brought Her Own Bell With Her To Get Her Server’s Attention
The Way Betis Fans (Football Team) Reduced And Left Piazza Del Popolo, Rome, Just Hours Before A Match
Is it the Japanese fans (and players) who clean the stadiums after events?...... I admire and respect that greatly.
Publix But Strong Walmart Vibes
Couldn't find the hemorrhoid cream he was looking for so......