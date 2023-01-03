It's perfectly fine to have disagreements and differences of opinion, but it's important to remember that we're all in this together. Treating others with kindness, even when we don't see eye to eye, is essential for building a sense of community and creating a positive environment for everyone.

When we act like jerks, we not only hurt people, but we also diminish our respect; again, it's okay to have strong beliefs and stand up for what we think is right, but there's no need to belittle or demean others in the process. Compassion not only benefits those around us, but it also brings joy and fulfillment to our own lives.

Sadly, these things are often easier said than done. So as a reminder that we should strive to make the world a better place for each other, we at Bored Panda put together a list of those who don't. We hope that karma will catch up to these inconsiderate weasels.

(This is a new rendition of an ongoing series. For older publications, follow the links here, here, and here.)

#1

Stealing From A Grave

Stealing From A Grave

lee_redrobin Report

Say What
Say What
Community Member
I'm so sorry. Whoever did that is a monster.

#2

Gettting Used To The Fact That Some People Are Just Jerks

Gettting Used To The Fact That Some People Are Just Jerks

gwinefcc Report

POST
Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
Idiotic behavior at its finest

#3

Neighbour Built A Community Library. Last Night Someone Dumped Chili And Cat Food Inside

Neighbour Built A Community Library. Last Night Someone Dumped Chili And Cat Food Inside

Extric_Atorium Report

#4

A Caretaker Stole My Grandpa’s Old Rolex Before He Passed Away. I Was Supposed To Have It

A Caretaker Stole My Grandpa's Old Rolex Before He Passed Away. I Was Supposed To Have It

Motherhazelhoff Report

#5

Tourist Scales Ancient Egyptian Antiquities

Tourist Scales Ancient Egyptian Antiquities

AloofNerd Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Needs shooting in the groin with a paintball gun while up there

#6

Teacher Taking A Child’s Hearing Aid As Punishment “Cause She Wasn’t Listening Anyway”

Teacher Taking A Child's Hearing Aid As Punishment "Cause She Wasn't Listening Anyway"

raniawrites Report

BlueBree️‍️‍
BlueBree️‍️‍
Community Member
I'd surgically remove teachers brain and say "She wasn't using it anyway".

#7

Some Rich Kids In Honduras Thought This Was Cute

Some Rich Kids In Honduras Thought This Was Cute

ProgenitorOfDragons Report

#8

Support Worker Leaves Her Shopping Bags On Top Of The Disabled Man In Her Care As She Takes A Fag Break

Support Worker Leaves Her Shopping Bags On Top Of The Disabled Man In Her Care As She Takes A Fag Break

ww-m Report

JJ K
JJ K
Community Member
Why are these people even qualified to care for disabled people? They can’t even maintain their own human decency! This is so stupid

#9

This Jerk’s Parking. Needless To Say There Was No “Disabled” Sticker On The Car

This Jerk's Parking. Needless To Say There Was No "Disabled" Sticker On The Car

Brutal_Expectations Report

#10

Someone Replace This Receptionist

Someone Replace This Receptionist

princess_labia Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
Nowadays phrasing things right is part of the job training

#11

My Cat Almost Got Stolen Today

My Cat Almost Got Stolen Today

Geico2017 Report

Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
Community Member
Did she know this is someone's cat? Maybe ahe thought it's a stray cat.

#12

This Guy On The Train Was Putting His Mask Down Every Two Minutes To Sneeze And Played Music On His Phone For One Hour

This Guy On The Train Was Putting His Mask Down Every Two Minutes To Sneeze And Played Music On His Phone For One Hour
Whenever someone asks him to stop he got aggressive.

Whenever someone asks him to stop he got aggressive.

ThirtyTimesK Report

Paul Macdonell
Paul Macdonell
Community Member
Why cover his eyes... expose him !!!

#13

This Was Posted In A Restaurant's Facebook Group

This Was Posted In A Restaurant's Facebook Group

somnifacientsawyer Report

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
So service staff is expendable or something? This is unbelievably selfish and cruel.

#14

There Is An 11-Day Bin Man Strike In Edinburgh And This Is Only Day Two. Most Of The City Is Like This

There Is An 11-Day Bin Man Strike In Edinburgh And This Is Only Day Two. Most Of The City Is Like This

reddit.com Report

Bart
Bart
Community Member
If this is day 2, I understand why they are on strike...

#15

My Landlord Entered My Apartment Without Notice (Illegal) To Tell Me To Clean My Lint Trap

My Landlord Entered My Apartment Without Notice (Illegal) To Tell Me To Clean My Lint Trap

kiddo-l Report

DumYum
DumYum
Community Member
Recently cleaned an apartment after tenant left. It was like the lint filter had not been cleaned in months! Could have burned the place down.

#16

This Dude Decided To Park In Front Of My Driveway When The Entire Street Was Free

This Dude Decided To Park In Front Of My Driveway When The Entire Street Was Free

iBahnez Report

#17

I Split Up With My Boyfriend Yesterday. I Fell Asleep While He Was Packing And He Stole My Toilet

I Split Up With My Boyfriend Yesterday. I Fell Asleep While He Was Packing And He Stole My Toilet

shelblikadoo Report

#18

Friendly Reminder To Call Out Your Family For Bad Behavior

Friendly Reminder To Call Out Your Family For Bad Behavior

DaughtersLament Report

JJ K
JJ K
Community Member
Maybe I’m wrong but I feel like purple did a good job. Going out for non essentials while having COVID should be shamed, right?

#19

Big Time Karen Energy

Big Time Karen Energy

bour-bon-fire Report

Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
Invite her into the kitchen during this time to eat with the staff. I'm thinking she'll change her mind pretty quickly.

#20

Her Friend Didn’t Answer The Phone

Her Friend Didn't Answer The Phone

rocketranger64x Report

Lisa Westfall
Lisa Westfall
Community Member
Hitlers type????????????????????

#21

The Big Family Behind Us At The Food Court When They Left

The Big Family Behind Us At The Food Court When They Left

reddit.com Report

#22

My Dad's A Nurse And The Hospital Gave All The Nurses This Bag Because All Nurses Are Women Apparently

My Dad's A Nurse And The Hospital Gave All The Nurses This Bag Because All Nurses Are Women Apparently

JamesBuchanan3410 Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
Dad should show up to work wearing that makeup and fake eye lashes.

#23

Someone Send This To Rosie

Someone Send This To Rosie

danstille Report

#24

Mom's Boyfriend Threw Away My 9-Year-Old Collection Of LEGO Because I Didn't Use It For A While. There Are Sets From The 1990s In There And Also Sets In The Harry Potter Series

Mom's Boyfriend Threw Away My 9-Year-Old Collection Of LEGO Because I Didn't Use It For A While. There Are Sets From The 1990s In There And Also Sets In The Harry Potter Series

SecondNo1399 Report

Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
I hope he is now the ex-boyfriend?

#25

A Mom Left Her 2 Kids, A Child And Baby In A Carseat, Alone While She Went Into Dance Class

A Mom Left Her 2 Kids, A Child And Baby In A Carseat, Alone While She Went Into Dance Class

p4755166 Report

Sam
Sam
Community Member
Hope child services was called and not just a picture taken.

#26

We See Stuff Like This On A Daily Basis

We See Stuff Like This On A Daily Basis

empire1018 Report

#27

There’s A Limited Amount Of Parking At My Apartments, And This Douchebag Parks Like This Anytime He Can So Nobody Will Hit His Car

There's A Limited Amount Of Parking At My Apartments, And This Douchebag Parks Like This Anytime He Can So Nobody Will Hit His Car

Aggressive_Action Report

#28

The State My Ex Left My House In After I Went Away For A Week

The State My Ex Left My House In After I Went Away For A Week

Mau5_matt Report

Angela Kelley
Angela Kelley
Community Member
Your “Ex”, best two letter word to describe the bullet you dodged.

#29

A Jerk Blocked My Mom's Driveway, So She Can’t Pick Me Up From A Football Game

A Jerk Blocked My Mom's Driveway, So She Can’t Pick Me Up From A Football Game

Did I mention it’s cold, windy, and rainy... And none of my friends are there so I can’t get a ride from them.

mad_cherry Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
That is pathetic that car needs to be towed and impounded

#30

The Worst Kind Of People That Shouldn’t Exist

The Worst Kind Of People That Shouldn't Exist

JosephiKrakowski78 Report

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
The posts on Quora are often a joke, or someone posing as someone else but making it sound like themselves. It's weird.

#31

Neighbor Parked His Tesla By Blocking The Sidewalk, Someone Threw Red Paint At His Car

Neighbor Parked His Tesla By Blocking The Sidewalk, Someone Threw Red Paint At His Car

Legitimate_Country11 Report

#32

Man I’m Actually Pissed. My Mother Got Rid Of My First Pet Without Warning Me

Man I'm Actually Pissed. My Mother Got Rid Of My First Pet Without Warning Me

Bucket0fMilk Report

GoodWolf
GoodWolf
Community Member
Oh well? OH WELL??!! AAAAARGH 🤬

#33

Guy Posts Racist "Nice Guy" Post And Then Proceeds To Argue With Everyone Who Tells Him He's A Jerk

Guy Posts Racist "Nice Guy" Post And Then Proceeds To Argue With Everyone Who Tells Him He's A Jerk

asiniloop Report

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
TLDR: I harassed a friend and included racist overtones and now they don’t want to be my friend. What did I do wrong?

#34

A Man Disguised As An Old Women In A Wheelchair Threw A Cake At The Mona Lisa Painting In Paris

A Man Disguised As An Old Women In A Wheelchair Threw A Cake At The Mona Lisa Painting In Paris

lukeXC2002 Report

BlueBree️‍️‍
BlueBree️‍️‍
Community Member
Let me guess it was probably for a youtube video or tik tok?

#35

Somebody Vandalized A Gay Pride Sidewalk In The Town Over From Me

Somebody Vandalized A Gay Pride Sidewalk In The Town Over From Me

YouNeedToMoveForward Report

BlueBree️‍️‍
BlueBree️‍️‍
Community Member
Bloody homophobes. I'm queer and this really pisses me off. We aren't hurting you so sod off dude.

#36

FYI Codes For Point Boosters In That Game Are Located Under The Caps. Screw Whoever Did This

FYI Codes For Point Boosters In That Game Are Located Under The Caps. Screw Whoever Did This

PaulyTrout Report

BlueBree️‍️‍
BlueBree️‍️‍
Community Member
This actually happened at my local supermarket. There was a contest where you could win money inside the box of cans of coca cola, so what did people do - almost every bloody box was ripped open so people could steal the codes.

#37

Don't Be This Type Of Person

Don't Be This Type Of Person

SlugsLoveBeer Report

trollingergirl
trollingergirl
Community Member
Disgusting. Was du nicht willst was man dir tu, das füg auch keinem anderen zu. Surely: you would not want this to happen to you, so don't do it to others.

#38

Seen At A Gas Station

Seen At A Gas Station

Poorly_Drawn_Fish Report

BlueBree️‍️‍
BlueBree️‍️‍
Community Member
Personally I would secretly paint over it or graffiti it but it may not be the stores problem, they didn't make the shirts they just sell them.

#39

My Father Set A Password. To The Freakin' Thermostat

My Father Set A Password. To The Freakin' Thermostat

secretiveshash Report

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
AW HELL NAHHHH GIMME THAT HEAT IM FREEZING

#40

Some Douchebags Stole My iPhone And It’s Now Across The World In China

Some Douchebags Stole My iPhone And It's Now Across The World In China

k-r1s Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
imagine if they could fit them with a device so they could burn out remotely

#41

She Wants A Discount In Exchange For A Bottle Of Water (Tap Water, That Is)

She Wants A Discount In Exchange For A Bottle Of Water (Tap Water, That Is)

Love_Summer Report

DumYum
DumYum
Community Member
Wow. And they probably don’t want the person using the toilet and flushing then either.

#42

Burned Down Community Book Donation

Burned Down Community Book Donation

Unsung-torpidity Report

DumYum
DumYum
Community Member
This is sad and makes me mad. Fire could have spread and done more damage and/or hurt someone.

#43

Dude Takes His Massive Mastiff On The Bus And Fails To Control The Dog. Dog Is Barking Every 10 Seconds. Bonus Points For The Dude's Cheeks Hanging Out

Dude Takes His Massive Mastiff On The Bus And Fails To Control The Dog. Dog Is Barking Every 10 Seconds. Bonus Points For The Dude's Cheeks Hanging Out

ends1995 Report

Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
Fido had a fair bit hanging out, too 😳😉

#44

Moving Day. Looks Like Drunk Me Left A Note For Future Self. I've Been Sober For 4.5 Years. Man That Guy Was A Jerk

Moving Day. Looks Like Drunk Me Left A Note For Future Self. I've Been Sober For 4.5 Years. Man That Guy Was A Jerk

dunnkw Report

#45

Found A Camera In My Air B&b. It Was Halfway Behind The Painting With Only The Lens Peeking Out

Found A Camera In My Air B&b. It Was Halfway Behind The Painting With Only The Lens Peeking Out

Discovered it because we heard it clicking after me and my girl got out of the shower.

_Atoms_Apple Report

DumYum
DumYum
Community Member
Call the police. And report to AirBnB

#46

I Posted These Photos On Facebook From A Gala I Went To Last Weekend And This Is The Dm My Dad Received

I Posted These Photos On Facebook From A Gala I Went To Last Weekend And This Is The Dm My Dad Received

ArtByBriannaJoy Report

#47

An Extended Family Member Broke The Toilet Seat While At A Gathering And Left Without Mentioning It To Anyone

An Extended Family Member Broke The Toilet Seat While At A Gathering And Left Without Mentioning It To Anyone

ZeroSleepSamus Report

Sam
Sam
Community Member
Maybe just embarrassed? I would have been.

#48

Letting Your Kid Draw On The Nobel Memorial At The Natural History Museum

Letting Your Kid Draw On The Nobel Memorial At The Natural History Museum

Paddyfarmer Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
That looks like chalk which will wash off. Still crappy, it's only a matter of time before it's spray paint tagging or text a.

#49

Sign On A First-Floor Apartment Of My Building. The Fact That The Owner Had To Write This Out Angers Me

Sign On A First-Floor Apartment Of My Building. The Fact That The Owner Had To Write This Out Angers Me

VitalumVitalus Report

#50

There’s A Package Bandit In My Building And One Of My Neighbors Had Their Medicine Stolen

There's A Package Bandit In My Building And One Of My Neighbors Had Their Medicine Stolen

rottenfigs Report

#51

Landlord Suggests We Move Instead Of Repairing Leaky Ceilings

Landlord Suggests We Move Instead Of Repairing Leaky Ceilings

No_Tension8376 Report

Say What
Say What
Community Member
Todd is pissed off? TODD IS???

#52

This Woman Brought Her Own Bell With Her To Get Her Server’s Attention

This Woman Brought Her Own Bell With Her To Get Her Server's Attention

@Restaurantlife_ Report

DumYum
DumYum
Community Member
That’s the ignore her bell.

#53

The Way Betis Fans (Football Team) Reduced And Left Piazza Del Popolo, Rome, Just Hours Before A Match

The Way Betis Fans (Football Team) Reduced And Left Piazza Del Popolo, Rome, Just Hours Before A Match

pizza_with_anime Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
Is it the Japanese fans (and players) who clean the stadiums after events?...... I admire and respect that greatly.

#54

Publix But Strong Walmart Vibes

Publix But Strong Walmart Vibes

reddit.com Report

Paul Macdonell
Paul Macdonell
Community Member
Couldn't find the hemorrhoid cream he was looking for so......

#55

Security Had To Reprimand These Tourists For Pushing Emergency Stop On The Rosslyn Metro Escalator To Take A Group Photo During Rush Hour

Security Had To Reprimand These Tourists For Pushing Emergency Stop On The Rosslyn Metro Escalator To Take A Group Photo During Rush Hour

Senator_Ruth_Martin Report

#56

I Work At A Pet Store. Some Jerk Used A Brush For Sale To Brush His Dog, And Then Just Put It Back. Dude

I Work At A Pet Store. Some Jerk Used A Brush For Sale To Brush His Dog, And Then Just Put It Back. Dude

_SirWellingtonIII Report

DumYum
DumYum
Community Member
Testing the product.

#57

The People That Went Out Of Their Way To Steal Our Bike Seats While At The Beach

The People That Went Out Of Their Way To Steal Our Bike Seats While At The Beach