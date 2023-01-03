It's perfectly fine to have disagreements and differences of opinion, but it's important to remember that we're all in this together. Treating others with kindness, even when we don't see eye to eye, is essential for building a sense of community and creating a positive environment for everyone.

When we act like jerks, we not only hurt people, but we also diminish our respect; again, it's okay to have strong beliefs and stand up for what we think is right, but there's no need to belittle or demean others in the process. Compassion not only benefits those around us, but it also brings joy and fulfillment to our own lives.

Sadly, these things are often easier said than done. So as a reminder that we should strive to make the world a better place for each other, we at Bored Panda put together a list of those who don't. We hope that karma will catch up to these inconsiderate weasels.

(This is a new rendition of an ongoing series. For older publications, follow the links here, here, and here.)