Functional But Make It Ridiculous: 22 Peleg Designs We’re Obsessed With
Peleg Design saw your boring kitchen tools and raised you a family of products that spark more joy than Marie Kondo could handle. Between superheroes that hold your lids and whales that hold your toothpicks, these 22 creations prove someone out there is having way too much fun in product development meetings – and we're here for it. Each item transforms mundane household objects into characters with personalities, turning everyday tasks into tiny episodes of delight. Because why should sponges look serious when they could look like they're having the time of their lives?
Watch Peleg turn regular household items into a cast of characters that make you smile even when you're just trying to measure pasta or hold open a cookbook. They're the mad scientists of functional whimsy, creating solutions to problems you didn't even know could be solved with personality. Every design proves that practical items can absolutely have a sense of humor – from egg separators that look like they're living their best yolk-catching lives to napkin holders that look like they are from a Disney movie. These aren't just products; they're tiny interventions in the war against boring design.
Is Your Pot Lid Getting Too Hot To Handle? This Superhero Steam Releaser Swoops In To Save The Day, One Perfectly Vented Pot At A Time
Review: "Nice cool product. Easy to use. Recommended." - Morena
Let Your Soy Sauce Take The Plunge With This Sauce Dipping Bowl
Review: "Sent one to my sister and then had to get me one. Cute dipper!" - Monte Kent
Ready To Float Through Dinner Parties? These Balloon Napkin Rings Will Add A Pop Of Whimsy To Any Table Setting, Because Honestly, Adulting Is Hard Enough - Why Not Have Some Fun With Your Linens?
Review: "These napkin rings are the cutest, most clever design I’ve ever come across. The base and “string” are made with silver-colored wire and the balloons are lightweight plastic. These napkin rings can stand on their own but are definitely more sturdy with cloth napkins. Be aware the actual balloon colors are more pastel than the package and listing photos may suggest. These napkin rings would be an excellent touch to elevate any party or gathering and make for a fun conversation piece!" - Viciouslikeme
Tired Of Dull Kitchen Gadgets? This Elephant Cutlery Holder Brings A Touch Of The Savannah To Your Countertop, Minus The Whole "Stampede Through The Spice Rack" Thing
Review: "Great item holds a lot of silverware and cooking utensils. Love the drainage trunk" - Kathy M
This Plant Watering Funnel Is The Easiest Way To Keep Your Plants Happy (And Your Surfaces Dry), You'll Be Ready To Water That Plant Like A Pro
Review: "Makes watering super easy, love them." - Joanne Reno
Crack Open Your Eggs With A Touch Of Whimsy Because This Daisy Egg Separator Is The Floral Kitchen Tool Your Countertop Didn’t Know It Was Missing
Review: "Love this egg separator! So easy, works every time!" - June
You Ain't Never Had A Friend Like This Oil Pourer, So Get Ready To Make All Your Culinary Wishes Come True
Review: "Functional and adorable! It does a great job at preventing oil from leaking down the side of my olive oil bottle and it hasn't popped off while pouring." - Razzlebeedaz
Playful innovation continues as we explore more ways Peleg transforms ordinary objects into extraordinary characters. The following finds showcase how adding personality to practical items creates moments of unexpected joy in otherwise routine tasks. From kitchen companions to desk accessories, each piece ahead proves functionality doesn't have to wear a straight face.
Turn Plain Napkins Into A Blossoming Bouquet Of Fun With These Flower Stem Napkin Holders
Review: "This is a smart way to make your paper napkins look SO CUTE!!!" - Maria Garritt
This Skull Sponge Holder Is Ready To Take Your Sponge From Drab To Fab And Give Your Space A Delightfully Spooky Makeover
Review: "Cute little sponge holder." - ChelseaF
Review: "Very sharp and comfortable to use. My toddler loves it too because it looks like a cat." - Anna
Make Some Waves At Your Next Party With This whale Toothpick Holder, Because Who Needs Boring Cocktail Sticks When You Can Have A Narwhal Of A Good Time Instead?
Review: "Super cute design. Perfect size. Everyone needs one for their kitchens!" - Erica
Are You Ready To Wrestle With A New Way To Serve Eggs, 'Cause These Sumo Egg Cups Are About To Bring Some Serious Breakfast Muscle To Your Morning Routine
Review: "Those are cute and fun. Nice to have if you like soft boiled eggs." - Amanda
Tidy Up With A Touch Of Je Ne Sais Quoi: This Dustpan Set Will Sweep You Off Your Feet (And Keep Your Floors Crumb-Free)
Review: "This is such a perfect crumb sweeper because of its small size. I got this for my mom for christmas but wish I could keep him for myself because I just think he is funny." - Amazon Customer
Dress Your Booze For Success With This Corkscrew And Wine Bottle Tie, Because Even Your Wine Deserves To Look Sharp At Your Next Adult Beverage Event
Review: "So awesome, great gift!! Looks great and so practical." - Pary al Zahawi
The revolution against boring household items marches on with more Peleg creations that refuse to take themselves seriously. Whether solving everyday problems or simply making standard tasks more entertaining, these next designs demonstrate how even the most basic items deserve a chance to show some character.
This Genius Magnetic Flower Vase Lets You Slip A Tablecloth Inbetween The Base Of The Vase And The Tube, Leaving You With A Gravity Defying Centerpiece
Review: "I really love these 5 little vases. I had red, white & blue tulips in them for the 4th of July. You can place a light table cloth between the square base and tube so you don't see the base. The magnetism holds the tube." - Froglady
Water Your Thirst With This Lemon Juicer, Get Ready To Have A Garden Fresh Glass Of Lemonade In Seconds!
Review: "Easy to use and clean. Pretty nice color. This works great." - Niki
It's Not Easy Being This Gleeful Froggy Egg Separator, But Separating Yolks Has Never Been This Silly
Review: "Cutest little thing, and it works like charm!" - Nicki Peek
Review: "These clips are great for chips and other bags that need to stay closed. The magnet was not strong enough for the front of our refrigerator, but on the side (which is where we want it) it’s very strong. The container is thick coated paper. It should hold up nicely for its use." - Joey Maldonado
This Pelican Dishcloth And Sponge Holder Is About To Become The G.O.A.T. Of Your Sink-Side Situation
Review: "Everything is just fine with this guy. He sticks to the counter, swivels for variety of positions, and happily holds a microfiber cloth when wet. Also, I’ve been finding that the cloth doesn’t get smelly like before." - FowlWinds
These Leafriends Are Happy Little Climbers That Will Literally Hang Out With Your Plant Babies While Helping Them Propagate
Review: "These little plant stand helpers are adorable! Bought for a plant lover and they look so cute in plants. Not pricey, good for value." - SZ3
Keep Your Eggs Snug As A Bug In The Antarctic With A Penguin Egg Holder, Because Even Breakfast Deserves A Touch Of Adorable Waddle-Ness
Review: "Bought this for a serotonin boost because it’s ridiculously cute. Little did I know how utterly functional it is. No more cracking eggs while dropping them into the pot, no more fishing them out, no more putting them back into the damp cardboard carton where they inevitably are forgotten right next to the equally neglected bag of spring mix. Just in the pot, out the pot, and into the fridge, they cutely greet me every time I open the door. Gives me 5 seconds of joy every time. Highly recommend." - Kitty M.
Your Sponge Will Now "Om" Its Way To Clean With The Help Of This Meditative Yogi Sponge Holder
Review: "I have been waiting for this, finally it’s here. Super cool and makes me happy." - Qi Liu