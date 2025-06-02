ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of comics that are simple on the surface but sneakily smart underneath, then you’ll want to check out the wonderfully weird world of Josh Engel. With clean lines, muted colors, and a deadpan delivery, his work proves that you don’t need flashy visuals to pack a comedic punch.

In just a few panels, Josh serves up thought-provoking humor wrapped in absurd scenarios and dry wit. Whether he's poking fun at existential dread or highlighting the quirks of everyday life, his comics strike that sweet spot between clever and bizarre. If you love laughing and thinking (sometimes both at once), his unique brand of minimalist madness is totally worth a follow.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com