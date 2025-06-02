ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of comics that are simple on the surface but sneakily smart underneath, then you’ll want to check out the wonderfully weird world of Josh Engel. With clean lines, muted colors, and a deadpan delivery, his work proves that you don’t need flashy visuals to pack a comedic punch.

In just a few panels, Josh serves up thought-provoking humor wrapped in absurd scenarios and dry wit. Whether he's poking fun at existential dread or highlighting the quirks of everyday life, his comics strike that sweet spot between clever and bizarre. If you love laughing and thinking (sometimes both at once), his unique brand of minimalist madness is totally worth a follow.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Minimalist comic panels showing a character interacting with a coin and a talking whale, illustrating absurd everyday thoughts.

obtuse_engel Report

    #2

    Black and white comic by Josh Engel showing two characters discussing soul mates in an absurd, everyday situation.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing a genie and person, turning everyday thoughts about confidence into an absurd situation.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #4

    Comic strip featuring whimsical characters in an absurd situation, illustrating everyday thoughts in a humorous way.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #5

    Comic panels by Josh Engel showing a bear and bird discussing feeling broken but still being good in an absurd everyday situation.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #6

    Black and white comic by Josh Engel illustrating everyday thoughts turning into absurd situations about making choices.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #7

    Comic by Josh Engel showing absurd everyday thoughts with a person celebrating small personal achievements on phone.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #8

    Comic panels by Josh Engel humorously depicting everyday thoughts as absurd situations with whimsical characters in colorful settings.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #9

    Comic strip illustrating everyday thoughts and absurd situations showing chains labeled envy, gossip, and the past.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #10

    Black and white comic panels by Josh Engel showing playful characters in absurd everyday situations with expressive interactions.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #11

    Comic by Josh Engel showing a character reflecting on palm trees as a metaphor for standing strong and bending in the wind.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #12

    Comic panels illustrating everyday thoughts turning into absurd situations with characters chatting and reacting humorously.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #13

    Comic strip illustrating a character humorously seeking space, representing absurd everyday thoughts in comics by Josh Engel.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #14

    Minimalist comic by Josh Engel showing two characters discussing what sucks, ending with an unexpected hug in an absurd situation.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #15

    Comic panels showing a character finding a lost mind, illustrating absurd everyday thoughts in a comic style by Josh Engel.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #16

    Minimalist comic panels by Josh Engel showing a character reflecting on contradictory needs in absurd everyday thoughts.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #17

    Black and white comic panels showing two characters sharing a secret in bed, highlighting absurd everyday thoughts comics.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #18

    Comic panels by Josh Engel depicting everyday thoughts turned into absurd situations with characters eating and playing games.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #19

    Black and white comic panels illustrating everyday thoughts and absurd situations about reluctance and satisfaction by Josh Engel.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #20

    Comic panels by Josh Engel showing a character looking out an airplane window with clouds and sunset skies.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #21

    Absurd situation comic by Josh Engel featuring a character and a baby dog expressing confused emotions under a night sky.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #22

    Comic strip showing two characters on swings discussing feelings and finding comfort in a comic by Josh Engel.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #23

    Comic panels by Josh Engel showing absurd situations where characters react to a falling rock with humor and care.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #24

    Comic with cartoon animals sharing feelings and support, part of comics turning everyday thoughts into absurd situations.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing cute characters lying on grass, exchanging simple dialogue, turning everyday thoughts into absurd situations.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #26

    Comic panels with two animals under the moon discussing how everyday thoughts get more complicated in absurd situations.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #27

    Comic strip showing a round character and baby frog in an absurd conversation, illustrating everyday thoughts humorously.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #28

    Comic strip by Josh Engel showing a phone call and a hike symbolizing self worth and everyday thoughts in absurd situations.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #29

    Comic strip by Josh Engel showing characters having an emotional conversation, illustrating absurd everyday thoughts.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #30

    Comic panels show a character thinking, being nudged, gasping, and watching a sunset in absurd comic situations.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #31

    Comic panels showing characters in a go-kart race turning everyday thoughts into absurd situations by Josh Engel.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #32

    Comic panels by Josh Engel showing a character expressing desires to be heard, loved, alone, and hugged in absurd situations.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #33

    Comic strip by Josh Engel showing a character stressed at work, then finding peace, illustrating everyday thoughts in absurd situations.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #34

    Comic panel showing characters representing intrusive recurring thoughts and emotional support, illustrating absurd everyday thoughts.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #35

    Absurd comics by Josh Engel showing a character questioning if actions and media are good or make them feel better.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #36

    Black and white comic panels depicting absurd everyday thoughts with simple characters in a minimalist style.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #37

    Four-panel comic showing a girl and a dog sitting together, illustrating absurd everyday thoughts in comics style.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #38

    Garfield comic from absurd situations comics by Josh Engel showing confusion and dislike for lasagna-shaped food.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #39

    Absurd comic strip by Josh Engel showing humorous dialogue turning everyday thoughts into awkward situations.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #40

    Comic panels showing a woman repeatedly asking a man to go with her, illustrating absurd everyday thoughts in a comic style.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #41

    Black and white comic panels by Josh Engel depicting a character exploring absurd everyday thoughts in a humorous style.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #42

    Comic from 62 comics showing a character reflecting on feelings and growth in an absurd everyday situation.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #43

    Comic panels featuring cute characters in an absurd situation, illustrating everyday thoughts in comics by Josh Engel.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #44

    Comic panels by Josh Engel showing a character expressing desires to be heard, loved, alone, and hugged in everyday life.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #45

    Comic panel with a dog and bear exchanging playful greetings and compliments in a humorous everyday absurd situation.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #46

    Comic panels showing a character climbing a mountain, expressing emotions in an absurd everyday situation comic by Josh Engel.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #47

    Comic panels showing a character and a brain in absurd everyday situations illustrating thoughts and feelings humorously.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #48

    Comic panels by Josh Engel showing a character and a brain reading a story about feeling worthless and self-reminder.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #49

    Comic strip by Josh Engel showing everyday thoughts turning into absurd situations with a character managing overwhelming feelings.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #50

    Comic panels by Josh Engel depicting a person and brain organizing random things and learning to let things be with humor.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #51

    Comic strip from 62 Comics showing a character reflecting on appreciating temporary moments with a pet at sunset.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #52

    Comic strip illustrating absurd situations about focus and distraction with brain and person characters, from comics by Josh Engel.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #53

    Absurd comics by Josh Engel showing a character struggling with focus while doing the dishes and listening to music.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #54

    Comic panels by Josh Engel showing an absurd situation with everyday thoughts about ice cream and storage.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #55

    Comic panels by Josh Engel showing a character reflecting on adapting to new challenges in everyday absurd situations.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #56

    Absurd comics by Josh Engel depicting everyday thoughts through humorous cartoon characters in a colorful outdoor setting.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #57

    Comic by Josh Engel featuring simple characters humorously exploring emotional and external responses in everyday situations.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #58

    Cute comic by Josh Engel featuring animals in absurd conversations about talking with the mind and self-affirmation scenes.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #59

    Comic strip by Josh Engel showing characters in absurd situations reflecting everyday thoughts under a pink sky background.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #60

    Comic panels depicting characters reflecting on revisiting past mistakes, illustrating absurd everyday thoughts in Josh Engel’s style.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #61

    Black and white comic panels depicting absurd conversations, illustrating everyday thoughts in comics by Josh Engel.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #62

    Comic panels showing a humorous absurd situation with familiar cartoon characters, capturing everyday thoughts in an unusual way.

    obtuse_engel Report

    #63

    Comic panels of a bear and round character discussing how to always know what to say, depicting absurd everyday thoughts.

    obtuse_engel Report

