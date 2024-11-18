"Unaware Of His Male Privilege": Paul Mescal Reacts To Saoirse Ronan’s Viral Self-Defense Remark

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Mescal has finally responded to the viral self-defense comment Saoirse Ronan made on The Graham Norton Show a couple of weeks back.

The Little Women star was joined by Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne, and Denzel Washington on October 25, when Eddie started discussing his training for his most recent role in The Day of the Jackal.

However, as the men continued to joke around about what they’d do if a stranger tried to attack them, Saoirse gave a stark reminder to her male colleagues that women often don’t have the same luxuries they do.

Paul Mescal has addressed Saoirse Ronan’s comment on The Graham Norton Show after he inadvertently gave her an opening to share an important message

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

As Eddie talked about what it was like playing a professional assassin, he said a combat expert taught him the ins and outs of using a mobile phone as a weapon.

Instead of calling the police as one would normally do, he learned how to cause damage by slamming the object against the assailant’s neck.

At this, Paul quipped, “Who is actually going to think that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Saoirse tried to speak up but was interrupted as Paul continued talking.

“Sorry, Mom, one second — bang,” he said.

“That’s a very good point,” Eddie added, as host Graham Norton pretended to check his own phone in his pocket.

Share icon

Image credits: PopCrave

The audience was scattered with laughter when Saoirse interjected, “That’s what girls have to think about all the time. Am I right, ladies?”

Her comment later made the rounds on social media, as she was praised by many women, thanking her for addressing the safety concerns they face on the streets.

On a talk show interview of his own, Paul agreed with Saoirse’s remark, saying it was an important message to be heard by others

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PopCrave

The Gladiator II actor sat down with The Late Late Show’s host, Patrick Kielty, and weighed in on the situation.

When asked whether he was surprised by what she had said, he responded, “No I don’t think we were surprised because, like you said, you’re on a talk show like this, and you’re kind of just talking.

“But I’m not surprised that the message received as much attention as it got, because it’s massively important.”

Share icon

Image credits: PopCrave

He later added, “I’m sure you’ve had Saoirse on the show, like she’s quite often, if more often than not, the most intelligent person in the room. And I think she was spot on — hit the nail on the head.”

Paul said it would always be a good thing if these kinds of messages gained attention, as it’s the type of conversation that “we should absolutely be having on a daily basis.”

Netizens were somewhat divided by his response, with some saying it was the result of PR training, while others labeled him a “gentleman”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: PopCrave

Commenters expressed their opinions in a clip circulating on X.

“Couldn’t agree more,” said someone. “It’s crucial to have these conversations and raise awareness about women’s safety.”

“What a great endorsement!” another wrote. “Saoirse always knows how to spark important conversations. Love seeing such support among talented actors!”

A third remarked, “Paul Mescal praising Saoirse Ronan is exactly what we love to see; talented people uplifting other talented people. Her words were powerful, and it’s time we listen.”

“PAUL JUST GIVE ME ONE CHANCE,” a user joked.

Share icon

Image credits: The Late Late Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, were convinced it was merely an act.

“He’s only saying this because he sh–t for what he had said on the Graham Norton show,” a netizen criticized.

Another agreed, “he just knows the right thing to say… nothing more…”

“He is cute as a button and a real gem, but maybe he needs to reflect and acknowledge the fact he was so absolutely unaware of his male privilege on the Graham Norton Show,” advised one person.

ADVERTISEMENT

The glaring difference between men’s and women’s safety is evident in numerous studies

Data shown by the Office for National Statistics revealed that one in two women felt unsafe walking home alone after the sun had set, particularly on more quiet streets. On the contrary, only one in seven men felt the same.

Three out of five women, aged 16 to 34, had experienced some form of harassment in the past 12 months, which included—but were not limited to—catcalls, whistles, unwanted sexual comments, or jokes. Another 29% felt as if they were being followed.

Share icon

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

“There are some clear findings,” Nick Stripe, the Head of the Crime Statistics Branch, Office for National Statistics, commented. “Men and women both feel less safe after dark, but the extent to which women feel unsafe is significantly greater.”

While there aren’t any public reports of women using their mobile phones as a source of self-defense, many stores have begun disguising weapons as everyday objects. Stun guns are sometimes shaped like cell phones or lipstick. Pocket knives are often hidden in the form of hair combs or pens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people were skeptical of Paul’s comment, labeling it as PR training rather than a genuine agreement

Share icon

Image credits: iambelcalisb

Share icon

Image credits: Yash_Patel_007

Share icon

Image credits: kparkha7

Share icon

Image credits: Va77ss

Share icon

Image credits: Sajidjutt01

Share icon

Image credits: Alex08_BH

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ThehigherNaj

Share icon

Image credits: mamaexpatriada

Share icon

Image credits: JhonOkurrr

Share icon

Image credits: marrymeshrek