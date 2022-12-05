I Love Making Portraits In Pastry And Baking Them Into Pies

During the pandemic, I became obsessed with pie making. From there, each pie I’ve made has become more challenging, decretive, and time-consuming than the last.

Now I’m in a pastry portrait deep dive. I find it endlessly fascinating and have designed a recipe and technique that allows me to use pastry-like clay.

Dinner with the Queen

I felt really sad when she died and wanted to honor her dignity and strength the best way I could. So I made a strawberry pie which I served with fresh whipped cream. Her jewelry is made from royal icing (of course).

My most commonly asked question is what do you do with them after? To which I reply, we eat them!

Blessed be the Fruit (pie)

Elisabeth Moss from Handmaid’s Tale is a total badass, it’s one of the only shows my husband and I watch together. This one’s a classic apple pie which I thought suited the theme.

Vincent Van Dough

I love his work, his story is so sad but he never gave up, and I find that inspirational. This pie was a baked blueberry cheesecake-pie situation, I used a blueberry sauce swirl to reference the background of his actual portrait.

And no, it’s not too hard to cut it up, it’s totally the best part!

The Notorious P.I.E

Biggie’s laid-back East Coast beats were the soundtrack to meeting my husband all those years ago, so of course, I had to pie him. This pie had a chocolate crust, cinnamon, and sage-scented creme patisserie, and was topped with a cherry compote.

No point going to all that effort if they don’t taste delicious

An Ode to Santa

Last on this year’s list is the big man himself, Santa. This is a lemon meringue tart with creme d’amande. His beard is Swiss meringue.

His glasses are made from pastry and a type of melted sugar called isomalt

Honestly, though, my family is a bit sick of eating pies all the time, but I do hope you enjoyed seeing them!