Woman’s Passing Exposed Pastor’s Son Allegedly Holding Four Adults in His Basement

A South Carolina community was left reeling after it was revealed that the son of a respected local pastor allegedly imprisoned four adults in his basement for years, a horrifying ordeal that only came to light after one of the victims passed away inside the house.

35-year-old Donnie Ray Birchfield Jr., is facing 16 charges, including false imprisonment, ab*se of a vulnerable adult, domestic violence, and financial fraud, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Highlights A pastor’s son allegedly kept four adults imprisoned in his basement for years.

The captivity was uncovered only after one woman passed away inside the home.

He is now behind bars without bail, facing 16 criminal charges.

“This is a sick individual,” neighbor Darryl Evans told local media. “He’s a sick person to do something like that.”

Young man wearing glasses and a maroon shirt in a casual indoor setting related to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts.

Image credits: Facebook

Authorities say suspicions around the accused began on July 25 when police responded to an “unattended passing” at his home on Churchill Drive in Lancaster, about 50 miles from the Charlotte metropolitan area.

The quiet, suburban home looked unremarkable from the outside: a 3,751-square-foot house built in 1996, purchased most recently for $200,000 in 2022. But when officers stepped through the front door on July 25, they quickly realized this was no ordinary welfare check.

Suburban house with green trash bins and a pickup truck, location linked to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts captive case.

Image credits: WSOC TV

As investigators moved through the rooms, their search led them down to the basement. There, in the dim light, they discovered the body of a woman.

Court documents later revealed she bore unmistakable signs of physical ab*se, malnourishment, and prolonged neglect of medical care. Authorities determined she had likely passed away the day before.

Mugshot of pastor's son wearing glasses and orange prison uniform, accused of disturbing acts against four captive adults.

Image credits: Lancaster County Detention Center

But the nightmare did not end with her. In that same basement, officers uncovered three more people alive: her husband, described as a vulnerable adult, and two women who were “romantically” tied to the captor.

Donnie Ray had taken complete control of his captives’ lives, using half of them to satisfy his urges, and other for resources

Front view of a suburban house with a red door surrounded by bushes related to pastor's son captive basement case.

Image credits: X/CoffindafferFBI

The surviving captives told investigators they had been living under the complete control of Donnie Ray, the son of a local pastor at Friendship Baptist Church.

Birchfield, they said, dictated every part of their existence: when they could eat, when they could use the bathroom, even how and when they could communicate with the outside world.

Police allege Birchfield’s ab*se went beyond control and into intimidation.

Young man holding a black Friends shirt, connected to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts with captive adults.

Image credits: Facebook

According to warrants, he told one of the women that he knew how to dispose of a body from previous experience. She reported that he would strangle her during assaults, which often led to intimate encounters, and left her terrified for her life.

Investigators believe one of the women had allegedly been trapped in the residence since 2015. The other had presumably been there since September 2024.

The deceased woman and her husband were drained of more than $13,000 by Donnie Ray

Man with glasses and a beard, headshot photo related to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts against adults held captive.

Image credits: Facebook

The woman who passed away and her surviving husband were considered vulnerable adults, according to law enforcement. Both were legally unable to fully care for themselves, and Birchfield had used this fact to position himself as their sole caregiver.

How he came into their lives remains unclear. What is clear, according to investigators, is that Birchfield not only confined the couple to his basement but also systematically exploited them.

Law enforcement detention center building under a partly cloudy sky, related to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts.

Image credits: WBTV

According to authorities, Birchfield drained the couple of their finances. He siphoned more than $11,800 from their bank account to pay off his own credit card debt, and charged at least $2,000 in Walmart purchases to their accounts.

This financial exploitation, layered onto years of captivity, painted what investigators described as a calculated pattern of ab*se designed to keep the victims dependent and powerless.

Donnie Ray remains behind bars without bail, already facing 16 charges, and investigators warn more could follow

Prison hallway with closed cell doors, representing detention related to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts.

Image credits: WCNC

Birchfield was finally arrested on August 1, 2025. He was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Donnie Ray could face further charges depending on the results of the autopsy on the deceased woman.

Man with glasses and light brown hair outdoors, linked to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts involving captive adults.

Image credits: Facebook

The case has rattled Lancaster due to the captor’s ties to the church. His father, Donnie Birchfield Sr., is pastor of Friendship Baptist Church, a respected figure in the community now thrust into a scandal.

“Find it impossible to believe that four adults are living in the basement of your house and you have no idea,” a reader wrote. “Life without parole for this sicko. In chains or whatever he used with his victims.”

“I can’t imagine the fear they felt,” a netizen wrote

Comment by Monica Benton questioning who reported the unreported death related to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a normal looking house questioning neighbors, related to pastor's son accused acts.

Comment text from user Yevette expressing disbelief about someone looking creepy related to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts.

ALT text: Comment discussing missing family members and disturbing acts by pastor's son holding four adults captive in basement.

Comment text discussing captives being mentally impaired, related to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts in basement.

Comment screenshot showing text expressing shock about a pastor's son accused of disturbing acts against captive adults.

Text message conversation showing a message from Violet questioning romantic relationships with a shocking subject.

Comment text on a white background stating the disturbing nature of acts by a pastor's son involving captives.

Comment by Missy Lucky expressing sympathy about fear felt, related to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts and captivity.

Comment on social media reading Nice neighborhood with crazy neighbors, discussing a disturbing situation related to pastor's son accused of disturbing acts against adults held captive.

Comment criticizing how a family did not know about adults being held captive in the basement by pastor's son.

Alt text: Comment expressing disgust over pastor's son accused of disturbing acts against adults held captive in basement.

