Add post form top
Police Break Down Doors After Worried GF’s Call, Find Mentally Unstable BF With His Ex
Police officers in yellow vests preparing to break down wooden doors after a worried call about a mentally unstable situation.
Couples, Relationships

Police Break Down Doors After Worried GF’s Call, Find Mentally Unstable BF With His Ex

Imagine Kevin McAllister from Home Alone not hiding under the bed when the policeman called from Paris by his parents conducts a welfare check, but going out and opening the door. Everything is well – the parents are calm, the child is saved, the movie is over… and we’re all deprived of perhaps the best Christmas story of all time… Side effect in action.

Now seriously, the story we are going to tell you today, from the user u/arwyn89, clearly shows how being overly vigilant in one area can sometimes lead to completely unexpected results in another. Already intrigued? Then let’s read on.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post has an ex-boyfriend who has a whole history of mental issues, including attempts to quit his days on earth

    Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman usually did her best to support him mentally, so when he once left and never answered her calls, she obviously panicked

    Image credits: arwyn89

    Image credits: sodawhiskey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman then requested a welfare check on him and led the cops to his place

    Image credits: arwyn89

    Image credits: Alrightstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The police broke the door down, but the guy’s apartment was absolutely empty

    Image credits: arwyn89

    After they finally reached him, it turned out he was just chilling with his ex in the next town

    So, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that her boyfriend – okay, now ex-boyfriend – had some mental issues in the past. For example, a whole history of attempting to end his own life, as well as numerous threats to do so. So it’s no wonder the woman started to worry when he recently left and stopped answering her calls.

    The guy was also afraid of his recently cured cancer coming back, so the author did her best to support him mentally. That evening, he texted her that he wanted to marry her so she could “manage his estate.” Our heroine panicked and decided to phone for a welfare check. She went to his house with the police, but no one answered the door.

    Then the man answered her call and said that he was fine, but he just wanted everyone to leave him alone. The author told him that the police were with her and that if he didn’t come out to them, they would break down the door. The guy just hung up – and the cops broke into the apartment, but it was empty, completely empty.

    Then they managed to get through to him again – and it turned out that the guy was just in the next town, with his ex. He rudely told the OP that what was happening was none of her business and to stop calling him. The lady was completely devastated by everything that was happening, and literally at that very moment, she realized that it was all over between them. So she decided to pour out her soul online, seeking support.

    Image credits: Nathan Stein/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Despite the fact that some people are rather skeptical about welfare checks, this procedure really does help prevent serious problems for people in many cases when relatives or neighbors are concerned for their well-being. Yes, quite often a visit from the police ends in a “false alarm” – but sometimes the vigilance of others really does save someone’s life.

    “Welfare checks play a vital role in safeguarding individuals who may be vulnerable or at risk,” this dedicated article at the Mens Toolbox website reasonably claims. “By understanding the importance of welfare checks and knowing how to support those in need, we can contribute to creating a safer and more caring community for all.” In the end, it’s way better to be overly vigilant than not vigilant enough, isn’t it?

    For example, a few years ago, when the famous comedian Pete Davidson wrote a candid (later deleted) post on Instagram, claiming that he no longer wanted to stay on this earth, his fans, as well as his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, initiated a welfare check by the NY Police Department. Now he recalls this with a smile – but who knows, maybe it really saved him then?

    As for this particular situation, then, commenting on everything that happened, many responders simply noted that the author seemed to have dodged a bullet here. And when the guy, quite likely, returns to her with pleas to renew their relationship, commenters sincerely urge the woman to answer him with a flat-out ‘No.’ By the way, what would you, our dear readers, do in a similar case?

    The woman cut all ties with him then, and the commenters actually praised her for doing so

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Read more »

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Read more »

    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She'll probably get back with him once he explains it was a mental health episode and if she doesn't stay he'll defo k**l himself.

    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She'll probably get back with him once he explains it was a mental health episode and if she doesn't stay he'll defo k**l himself.

