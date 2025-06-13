Police Break Down Doors After Worried GF’s Call, Find Mentally Unstable BF With His Ex

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine Kevin McAllister from Home Alone not hiding under the bed when the policeman called from Paris by his parents conducts a welfare check, but going out and opening the door. Everything is well – the parents are calm, the child is saved, the movie is over… and we’re all deprived of perhaps the best Christmas story of all time… Side effect in action.

Now seriously, the story we are going to tell you today, from the user u/arwyn89, clearly shows how being overly vigilant in one area can sometimes lead to completely unexpected results in another. Already intrigued? Then let’s read on.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The author of the post has an ex-boyfriend who has a whole history of mental issues, including attempts to quit his days on earth

Share icon

Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman usually did her best to support him mentally, so when he once left and never answered her calls, she obviously panicked

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: arwyn89

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sodawhiskey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman then requested a welfare check on him and led the cops to his place

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: arwyn89

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Alrightstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The police broke the door down, but the guy’s apartment was absolutely empty

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: arwyn89

After they finally reached him, it turned out he was just chilling with his ex in the next town

So, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that her boyfriend – okay, now ex-boyfriend – had some mental issues in the past. For example, a whole history of attempting to end his own life, as well as numerous threats to do so. So it’s no wonder the woman started to worry when he recently left and stopped answering her calls.

The guy was also afraid of his recently cured cancer coming back, so the author did her best to support him mentally. That evening, he texted her that he wanted to marry her so she could “manage his estate.” Our heroine panicked and decided to phone for a welfare check. She went to his house with the police, but no one answered the door.

Then the man answered her call and said that he was fine, but he just wanted everyone to leave him alone. The author told him that the police were with her and that if he didn’t come out to them, they would break down the door. The guy just hung up – and the cops broke into the apartment, but it was empty, completely empty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then they managed to get through to him again – and it turned out that the guy was just in the next town, with his ex. He rudely told the OP that what was happening was none of her business and to stop calling him. The lady was completely devastated by everything that was happening, and literally at that very moment, she realized that it was all over between them. So she decided to pour out her soul online, seeking support.

Share icon

Image credits: Nathan Stein/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that some people are rather skeptical about welfare checks, this procedure really does help prevent serious problems for people in many cases when relatives or neighbors are concerned for their well-being. Yes, quite often a visit from the police ends in a “false alarm” – but sometimes the vigilance of others really does save someone’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welfare checks play a vital role in safeguarding individuals who may be vulnerable or at risk,” this dedicated article at the Mens Toolbox website reasonably claims. “By understanding the importance of welfare checks and knowing how to support those in need, we can contribute to creating a safer and more caring community for all.” In the end, it’s way better to be overly vigilant than not vigilant enough, isn’t it?

For example, a few years ago, when the famous comedian Pete Davidson wrote a candid (later deleted) post on Instagram, claiming that he no longer wanted to stay on this earth, his fans, as well as his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, initiated a welfare check by the NY Police Department. Now he recalls this with a smile – but who knows, maybe it really saved him then?

As for this particular situation, then, commenting on everything that happened, many responders simply noted that the author seemed to have dodged a bullet here. And when the guy, quite likely, returns to her with pleas to renew their relationship, commenters sincerely urge the woman to answer him with a flat-out ‘No.’ By the way, what would you, our dear readers, do in a similar case?

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman cut all ties with him then, and the commenters actually praised her for doing so

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT