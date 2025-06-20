Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Plane Passenger Slammed After She Decided To Make A Salad Mid-Flight: "This Is Vile"
Plane passenger eating homemade salad mid-flight wearing headphones while seated inside an airplane cabin.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Plane Passenger Slammed After She Decided To Make A Salad Mid-Flight: "This Is Vile"

Not everyone loves airplane food, to the point that it’s been the subject of hundreds of cliché bits from comedians. So many travelers have probably thought of bringing something to eat with them instead. An influencer shared a video of her making herself a meal while on a ten hour flight, seemingly unaware that other passengers would not appreciate her bringing what appeared to be three boiled eggs with her.

Commenters were quick to call her out and share their thoughts on airplane etiquette. We reached out to Jess Marra, the woman who made the video via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Taking a flight generally means being stuck in one place for a for a few hours

    Image credits: topcools tee / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So some fliers were shocked when a woman brought her own meal which turned out to be boiled eggs

    Plane passenger holding a container and preparing to make a salad mid-flight during a long airplane journey.

    Image credits: kitschenista

    Plane passenger eating salad mid-flight with headphones around neck, making her own healthy dinner on a long flight.

    Image credits: kitschenista

    Woman wearing headphones making a salad mid-flight on a plane passenger slammed for the action during a long flight.

    Image credits: kitschenista

    Woman wearing headphones eating a homemade salad mid-flight as a plane passenger on a long-haul flight.

    Image credits: kitschenista

    Woman wearing headphones eating salad from container on a plane, a passenger making a salad mid-flight.

    Image credits: kitschenista

    Passenger preparing a salad with celery and boiled eggs mid-flight in a plastic container on an airplane tray table.

    Image credits: kitschenista

    You can watch the full video here

    @kitschenista plane food — as if … #flyinghack#healthyhack#healthyeating#travelvlog♬ Param-Pam-Pam – Carlos Campos

    @kitschenista Replying to @Brittany Wroble ♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

    Woman smiling at outdoor cafe, casually dressed, illustrating plane passenger slammed after making salad mid-flight story.

    Image credits: kitschenista

    Plane passenger and companion posing indoors, with the passenger making a salad mid-flight causing controversy.

    Image credits: kitschenista

    There are some unwritten rules to food one brings while traveling

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Bringing snacks along on a journey can feel like stocking a survival kit for your palate, but a little courtesy helps keep all parties happy. First, consider your fellow travelers. This applies to a lot more than food, but the smells from what someone brings are the focus of today. In other words, that garlic-heavy dip or strong cheese might delight your taste buds, but within the confines of an airplane cabin or bus train car, it’s likely to lead to sideways looks (or, worse, a chorus of nose-pinching). If you must bring potent smells, save them for a private picnic or enjoy them at home before you go.

    Packaging is almost as vital as the snack itself. Good containers and resealable bags prevent spills from turning seats or backpacks into culinary crime scenes. Store napkins or wet wipes with your treats, nothing says “thoughtful traveler” like offering a crumb-free seat and being ready to tidy up should you suffer an accidental spill. Even if your food has no smell, it’s still nice to feel clean and secure on a longer trip. It’s easy to think that it’s someone else’s problem, but if everyone did this, every single plane, train and bus would be a mess.

    Sharing is a friendly way to bond, but invite first before serving your home-cooked treats. Your colleague might look at your home-cooked sushi in wonder, or suspicion, depending on your stomach’s adventurism. A polite “Would you like a bite?” is respectful of personal taste and dietary restrictions. If the response is no, don’t be offended, after all, your adventurous kimchi or ultra-hot jerky might be too exotic for all tastes.

    Sometimes people do get too judgmental

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Timing is another key to always consider. Chewing loudly on a red-eye flight or crunching chips in a quiet coach can attract unwanted attention. Opt for softer snacks, nuts, dried fruit, granola bars, or plan to snack when ambient noise covers your munching. Jess Marra’s meal wasn’t perhaps “loud,” as it was mostly a salad, but the crunching of celery was surely getting on someone’s nerves.

    On the other hand, it’s also worth considering the fact that there are good reasons someone might not be able to eat whatever the airline provides. Diets are a good example of this, particularly if a person has a very specific list of things that they need to eat. Humans need food, asking someone to go without food for, say, ten hours, because you’ll be inconvenienced a bit for 10% of the trip is also unreasonable. In general, travel can often bring out the worst in people, so it’s sometimes worth grounding yourself before you judge.

    That being said, perhaps avoid the tuna salad and boiled eggs if possible. Respect while traveling is a two way street. It’s important to remember that different people have different needs. Sure, boiled eggs don’t smell great, but it’s not the end of the world. At the same time, when you know that you’ll be around people for a long time, it’s still good to consider what sort of food you’ll be eating. If you showed up to a date and your counterpart had been wolfing down garlic bread for awhile, you’d probably not be happy either.

    Some readers felt they needed more details from her

    Many thought this was unhinged behavior

    While some thought the hate was overblown

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    I think I'm pretty tolerant around food smells, but no fish and no eggs in public places (without warning people first and getting their okay).

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Alot of airlines serve a fish option for lunch/dinner and eggs for breakfast though.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Verena
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Haha, "you are allowed to do what you want in your space"? Challenge accepted when sitting next to people like that. I am curious about the "no problem" people when actually having to sit next to OP-type people.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
