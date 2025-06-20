Plane Passenger Slammed After She Decided To Make A Salad Mid-Flight: “This Is Vile”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone loves airplane food, to the point that it’s been the subject of hundreds of cliché bits from comedians. So many travelers have probably thought of bringing something to eat with them instead. An influencer shared a video of her making herself a meal while on a ten hour flight, seemingly unaware that other passengers would not appreciate her bringing what appeared to be three boiled eggs with her.

Commenters were quick to call her out and share their thoughts on airplane etiquette. We reached out to Jess Marra, the woman who made the video via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Taking a flight generally means being stuck in one place for a for a few hours

Share icon

Image credits: topcools tee / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So some fliers were shocked when a woman brought her own meal which turned out to be boiled eggs

Share icon

Image credits: kitschenista

Share icon

Image credits: kitschenista

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kitschenista

Share icon

Image credits: kitschenista

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kitschenista

Share icon

Image credits: kitschenista

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch the full video here

Share icon

Image credits: kitschenista

Share icon

Image credits: kitschenista

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some unwritten rules to food one brings while traveling

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Bringing snacks along on a journey can feel like stocking a survival kit for your palate, but a little courtesy helps keep all parties happy. First, consider your fellow travelers. This applies to a lot more than food, but the smells from what someone brings are the focus of today. In other words, that garlic-heavy dip or strong cheese might delight your taste buds, but within the confines of an airplane cabin or bus train car, it’s likely to lead to sideways looks (or, worse, a chorus of nose-pinching). If you must bring potent smells, save them for a private picnic or enjoy them at home before you go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Packaging is almost as vital as the snack itself. Good containers and resealable bags prevent spills from turning seats or backpacks into culinary crime scenes. Store napkins or wet wipes with your treats, nothing says “thoughtful traveler” like offering a crumb-free seat and being ready to tidy up should you suffer an accidental spill. Even if your food has no smell, it’s still nice to feel clean and secure on a longer trip. It’s easy to think that it’s someone else’s problem, but if everyone did this, every single plane, train and bus would be a mess.

Sharing is a friendly way to bond, but invite first before serving your home-cooked treats. Your colleague might look at your home-cooked sushi in wonder, or suspicion, depending on your stomach’s adventurism. A polite “Would you like a bite?” is respectful of personal taste and dietary restrictions. If the response is no, don’t be offended, after all, your adventurous kimchi or ultra-hot jerky might be too exotic for all tastes.

Sometimes people do get too judgmental

Share icon

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Timing is another key to always consider. Chewing loudly on a red-eye flight or crunching chips in a quiet coach can attract unwanted attention. Opt for softer snacks, nuts, dried fruit, granola bars, or plan to snack when ambient noise covers your munching. Jess Marra’s meal wasn’t perhaps “loud,” as it was mostly a salad, but the crunching of celery was surely getting on someone’s nerves.

On the other hand, it’s also worth considering the fact that there are good reasons someone might not be able to eat whatever the airline provides. Diets are a good example of this, particularly if a person has a very specific list of things that they need to eat. Humans need food, asking someone to go without food for, say, ten hours, because you’ll be inconvenienced a bit for 10% of the trip is also unreasonable. In general, travel can often bring out the worst in people, so it’s sometimes worth grounding yourself before you judge.

That being said, perhaps avoid the tuna salad and boiled eggs if possible. Respect while traveling is a two way street. It’s important to remember that different people have different needs. Sure, boiled eggs don’t smell great, but it’s not the end of the world. At the same time, when you know that you’ll be around people for a long time, it’s still good to consider what sort of food you’ll be eating. If you showed up to a date and your counterpart had been wolfing down garlic bread for awhile, you’d probably not be happy either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some readers felt they needed more details from her

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Many thought this was unhinged behavior

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

While some thought the hate was overblown

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon