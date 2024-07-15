Woman Shares Horrific Flight Experience Stuck Between Couple Using “Travel Hack”

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman found herself having her flight ruined after being subjected to a couple’s ingenious “travel hack.” After buying an economy seat, she found herself stuck right in the middle of the two people who had booked the aisle and window seats.

Her discomfort was just beginning to get worse, as the couple started passing food over her and the passenger in the seat in front of her reclined their seat, prompting the woman to share her experience in a clip on TikTok, with the resulting video amassing close to 4,000 likes and 900 comments.

A viral clip shows a woman stuck between two passengers as they pass food and drinks over her due to a “traveling hack”

Share icon

Image credits: Malia Makaila

“I’m on a flight sitting in an economy plus middle seat in between [a] husband and wife who purchased the aisle and window seat,” she says at the start of the clip.

“They’re just passing chips and drinks over me, having a full conversation; meanwhile, the guy in front of me pushed his seat so far back I can’t open my laptop, and the WiFi doesn’t work,” she continues as the clip shows the couple, who seem to be of senior age, passing chips and soda cans to each other over her laptop.

Share icon

Image credits: Malia Makaila

The behavior seems to be connected to a well-known “travel hack” consisting of buying window and aisle seats, leaving the middle open, in hopes that the uncomfortable prospect of being squeezed between two strangers discourages potential travelers from taking that seat, effectively increasing the available space for the “hacker” couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Malia Makaila

“I’m a wife that buys a window seat for me and an aisle for my husband,” said one viewer of the clip. “If the middle seat is bought I never make the person sit between us. I always offer the window seat to them.” A courtesy the couple in the video did not grant the TikToker.

With airplane ticket prices increasing and seat space getting smaller, passengers turn to tricks and hacks to get comfortable

Share icon

Image credits: Malia Makaila

In case the “gamble” doesn’t work and someone does indeed buy the middle seat, the resulting experience is uncomfortable for everyone involved. The reason some people have turned to “tricks” and “hacks” appears to be connected to two circumstances that have made the flying experience worse: rising prices and a reduction in seat space.

According to Forbes, airplane seats have been shrinking over the last few decades as airlines have attempted to pack more and more passengers onto planes.

Share icon

Image credits: Pexels/Natã Romualdo

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 1980s, the space between seats ranged from 31 to 35 inches (89 centimeters); today, some planes have reduced this distance to just 28 inches (71 centimeters).

According to the June 2024 edition of the Consumer Price Index report, Airline ticket prices have seen an increase of 25%, outpacing inflation, pushing many travelers to opt for economy tickets instead.

Some viewers think the clip is staged and that the senior couple beside the woman are actually her parents

Share icon

Image credits: Malia Makaila

The clip shared by TikToker @maliamakaila elicited a variety of reactions in its 900+ comments.

While most users sympathized with her woes and even shared their own experiences with the aforementioned “travel hack,” others doubted the authenticity of the tale.

“Rude people in the world! Absolutely clueless,” shared one user condemning the couple’s behavior.

“Total lack of respect. Saw this on a flight recently and the person put a stop to it,” added another.

Share icon

Image credits: Malia Makaila

“I have to ask. Are those your parents?” asked one user, with others joining in to suggest the clip was staged for content creation purposes.

“They are your parents and paid for your ticket. Stop,” affirmed a viewer.

The main point of suspicion seems to be the fact that the user did not tell them to switch seats, which is why some assume the unruly passengers are related to her. “Girl why didn’t you ask if they wanted to sit together though,” commented a follower.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please tell me this is your mom and dad,” said another, to which the TikToker herself responded, “No lmao.”

From anger to disbelief, users shared their own experiences with cramped spaces on economy flights. Some even confessed to having employed the “hack” themselves

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon