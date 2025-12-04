Ideal Group Size: 4 to 10 players (18+)



King’s Cup is that drinking game that almost gets you blackout drunk without warning. Every member grabs a drink of their choice, a deck of playing cards, and one solo cup placed in the middle.



Each player lifts a card from the deck, with each card standing for a particular rule.



However, if you pull a King, that particular player pours a bit of their drink in the King’s cup, with the player who draws the fourth King having to down the cup with the mixed concoction.

