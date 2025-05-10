Resident Leaves A Nasty Note On Guest’s Scooter, Gets Reported For Their Own Violations

ADVERTISEMENT

There are millions of motorcycles in the world. Around 600 million, to be more exact, according to some research. And it would seem there might be an equal number of Karens roaming the streets; that’s if the endless stories about rude, entitled people are anything to go by. You may have encountered one or two of them during your own journey. Maybe it was Cafe Karen, Parent Karen, or even the raging Parking Karen.

One scooter owner has told of his encounter with a stranger who he now refers to as Karen/Kevin. He’s not quite sure whether the person was male or female because he never actually met them. Instead, this individual left a very nasty note on the seat of the bike, lashing out about the driver’s chosen parking spot. The guy’s petty revenge was so sweet that he still relives it years later.

He saw nothing wrong with how he parked outside his girlfriend’s apartment one night

Image credits: fxquadro/Envato (not the actual photo)

Yet he arrived to find a nasty note on his scooter seat, accusing him of being illiterate with no sense of spatial recognition

Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Responsible_Demand28

Scooters have been giving U.S. authorities headaches for the past few years

One of the benefits of riding a bike or scooter is that you often get to avoid traffic. ​​A study conducted by the U.K.-based Royal Automobile Club (RAC) found that the average commuter can save roughly three hours per week travelling by motorbike instead of by car.

Of course, this figure would differ depending on what country or city you’re in. But the point is, a bike has the ability to nip through traffic, and get you to your final destination faster than your friend in an SUV.

Scooter and bike owners often also have the advantage of finding parking spots easier than those who own cars. The two-wheelers take up a lot less space, can move through parking lots quickly, and sometimes have designated areas at malls, shopping centers or entertainment venues.

But since the introduction of electric scooters, parking issues have become a thorn in the side of many authorities. While the micro-mobility vehicles are lauded for helping reduce carbon emissions and traffic, they receive a bad rep from some quarters for causing “clutter” in public spaces, especially when it comes to parking.

According to the International Transport Forum (ITF), travelers took 86 million scooter trips in 2019, in the United States alone. But some of those travelers really got on the nerves of other members of the public. The ITF reports that there were a number of publicly-logged complaints about scooters and those who rode them. Up to 75% of the grievances related to improperly parked vehicles.

“The majority of scooter violations cite improper parking, including scooters that are tipped over, block pedestrian access, and are locked to impermissible objects,” reads an ITF paper.

Not all cities have the exact same rules and regulations when it comes to how and where you can park a scooter. But there are widespread agreements, like keeping sidewalks accessible and clear for all travellers. Because the rules differ depending on where you find yourself, it can be confusing for scooter riders to know if they’re doing the right thing. “In many cases, scooters legally parked in one city would violate another’s parking regulations,” notes the ITF.

There’s also been the issue of pedestrian and scooter-rider safety. According to one law firm, the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found injuries from using e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards jumped 70% from 2017 to 2020.

Netizens had lots to say about Karen or Kevin’s “Shakespearean tantrum”

