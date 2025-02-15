Yard Sale Ends With Police Intervention After Man Refuses To Remove Car From Neighbor’s Driveway

ADVERTISEMENT

Parking is a daily task in many people’s lives. However, it’s far from an efficient one, as growing cities and the number of cars on the roads are making drivers waste more and more time each day looking for already scarce parking spots. This can make people lose patience, prompting them to leave their vehicles in the most peculiar places, inconveniencing others and contributing to the problem.

Like this parent, who, after not being able to find a parking spot near a yard sale, left his car in a stranger’s driveway. The owners of the said driveway politely asked him to remove his vehicle from their property, but he refused, which caused a whole ordeal and even needed police intervention.

An average driver spends around 17 hours per year searching for a parking spot

Parking, especially in overcrowded urban areas, is becoming a big hassle for people. So much so that an average driver spends around 17 hours per year searching for spots on streets, in parking lots, and garages. This adds up to an estimated $345 per person in wasted time, fuel, and emissions.



Even the thought of having to park or the possibility of not finding any available parking spots makes people stressed out. Nearly half of Americans see parking as a tension-inducing event, while 43% admit that this stress turns into road rage and sometimes into verbal arguments.

The stress can increase even more if going around in circles is making drivers late. 63% of people said that they were running behind schedule because they had trouble finding a spot to leave their car in.

To avoid parking challenges and issues, 75% of drivers have skipped a social event because they knew parking was going to be a hassle. Meanwhile, 63% even refrained from going to shopping malls and sports centers just so as not to face parking frustrations.



Parking apps can help find available parking spots

However, there are other ways to avoid parking challenges besides staying at home, which isn’t always possible. A great one is having a parking app that helps to look for available parking spots. Which one to download can vary by location, but all of them offer similar features like searching for the nearest parking spot, comparing prices, paying for parking, and even reserving a space in advance.



Quite a lot of people are already using this strategy, with 34% of drivers preferring to search for parking via app and 29% prepaying for a parking spot with their phones.

Another great solution to reduce parking stress is to use public transportation or ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. This is a great option if you’re planning to visit a busy city center where parking is almost impossible, especially during busy hours. Interestingly enough, Gen Z is the most likely to use such a strategy out of all generations to avoid parking.

If you decide to go by car, don’t feel hesitant to leave your car somewhere further away and then walk up to the destination. This makes your chances of finding a spot better and gets you moving, which is good for your health.

Lastly, it’s important not to forget parking etiquette either. Follow rules and signs by making sure you leave your car in a designated area. Don’t park too close to other cars, avoid taking up more than one spot, and don’t block other cars, entrances, or driveways. Remember, be patient and polite so parking doesn’t become a source of frustration for you or other drivers.

Readers were on the couple’s side in this situation

