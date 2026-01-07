Woman Furious After Seeing BIL And His Wife Treating Her 2YO Daughter Like A Joke, They Just Laugh
Sometimes certain family members can be quite a handful. From annoying uncles and their “interesting” world views to passive-aggressive cousins… You get the gist, probably we all have relatives who act in a way we can’t comprehend.
In today’s story, these relatives were the woman’s husband’s brother and his wife. At first, everything seemed rather OK, but when the woman’s small daughter got sick during Christmas, everything went south. And by everything, we mean the mentioned couple’s behavior.
We all probably have those relatives, who actions are incomprehensible to us
Image credits: boggy / Freepik (not the actual photo)
For this family those members were man’s brother and his wife
Image credits: anuta23 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
At first everything seemed to be going alright this Christmas, until a 2-year-old had a meltdown due to having a flu
Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The man’s brother’s wife decided to take pictures of a girl, posting them on her private Instagram and captioning it along the lines of “Christmas drama”
Image credits: Magda Ehlers / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Later on, the couple also sneakily have the girl Haribo sweets, even though they were told to not introduce the little girl to this treat just yet
Image credits: runner711
All of this combined made the woman lose it – they disregarded all of the boundaries she set and then tried to gaslit her that it was not a big deal
The OP’s brother-in-law and his wife seemed to be great for her 2-year-old daughter, despite a tad rocky relationship with her husband back in the day. But all of that goodness was destabilized this Christmas.
You see, during the Christmas period, the girl was sick with a horrible case of the flu. She had a little meltdown on Christmas day, which caused her to run off to the sofa nearby and cry, while her mom followed to comfort her. The BIL’s wife took photos of this whole incident and posted them on her secret Instagram account, which is known only by her closest friends. She captioned it with “LOL Xmas drama”.
This infuriated the mom, who takes photos of a sick kid and makes fun of them. Well, apparently her BIL and his wife. But that wasn’t even the full extent of their misdemeanors. They also gave the girl Haribo sweets, despite the mom asking them not to do that.
What’s even worse, they did that in secret and when confronted, tried gaslighting the mom that they didn’t give Haribos, just Smarties. So, it’s no surprise that all of this combined majorly upset the OP.
After all, it’s not uncommon for parents to avoid giving their little ones sweets, especially when they’re as young as the original poster’s kid. Basically, the earlier a kid is introduced to added sugars, the more likely they are to prefer them and choose them over other foods throughout the rest of their life.
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
And we probably don’t need to tell you that sugar causes various health problems, from weight gain, tooth decay, to heart disease and type 2 diabetes. So, it’s better to give kids the taste of this sweet devil as late as possible. And even after you do, it’s normal to limit the amounts and types that are being consumed. So, the BIL and his wifey disregarding all of the mom’s rules was a jerk-ish move for sure.
Not to mention their “adventure” with girls’ pics on social media. As you might or might not be aware, many parents nowadays stay away from posting their kids online. That didn’t come out of nowhere. As Bo Burnham alluded to in his song “Welcome to the Internet”, the online space can be a very scary place.
And it’s best to avoid posting more than just the pictures. You see, there’s a whole thriving black market for personally identifiable information. Social security numbers, dates of birth, names, addresses, and all that kind of information can be gathered together for identity theft, which is another scary crime that happens online.
In the OP’s case, she didn’t even post the pictures herself – her family members did, on a secret channel. While “secret” might seem private, in reality, it is still not safe from someone taking that pic from a private account and posting it somewhere else. Basically, you can never know the real intentions of certain people.
That’s why netizens decided that the author wasn’t wrong to get upset about all of this. Do you agree with such a stance?
Netizens agreed with her that it was a big deal indeed and dubbed the couple as the biggest jerks this Christmas season, at least within this certain family
“It's quite common you know, laughing at pictures of kids crying.” NO, it f*****g well is NOT, except amongst cruel and inhuman types, a*****e! NO ONE with a heart or a shred of decency laughs at a crying child. That’s laughing at someone else’s genuine pain, discomfort, sadness, suffering, ffs. Who does that? Oh yeah OP’s brother and SIL, the heartless m***********s. They would never be allowed in my house and around my child again, I would also lodge a complaint with Instagram about the pictures of a child being posted without the child’s or parents’ consent. Maybe even consult a lawyer to get them to pull all pictures and never be allowed around kids if they have access to any devices that can upload pictures or video to social media. This is NOT funny. It’s a cruel violation of privacy.
