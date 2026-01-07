Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Furious After Seeing BIL And His Wife Treating Her 2YO Daughter Like A Joke, They Just Laugh
Woman furious pointing at camera, confronting BIL and his wife over treatment of her 2YO daughter
Family, Relationships

Woman Furious After Seeing BIL And His Wife Treating Her 2YO Daughter Like A Joke, They Just Laugh

1

20

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes certain family members can be quite a handful. From annoying uncles and their “interesting” world views to passive-aggressive cousins… You get the gist, probably we all have relatives who act in a way we can’t comprehend. 

In today’s story, these relatives were the woman’s husband’s brother and his wife. At first, everything seemed rather OK, but when the woman’s small daughter got sick during Christmas, everything went south. And by everything, we mean the mentioned couple’s behavior. 

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    We all probably have those relatives, who actions are incomprehensible to us

    Woman furious watching brother-in-law and his wife laughing with guests around a kitchen island

    Woman furious watching brother-in-law and his wife laughing with guests around a kitchen island

    Image credits: boggy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    For this family those members were man’s brother and his wife

    Forum screenshot about a woman furious at BIL and his wife laughing at her 2-year-old daughter

    Forum screenshot about a woman furious at BIL and his wife laughing at her 2-year-old daughter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious confronting BIL and his wife laughing as her 2yo daughter looks upset at a family gathering

    Woman furious confronting BIL and his wife laughing as her 2yo daughter looks upset at a family gathering

    Woman furious viewing screenshot of a post about her daughter being sick over Christmas and feeling volatile

    Woman furious viewing screenshot of a post about her daughter being sick over Christmas and feeling volatile

    Screenshot of text about a 2YO's Christmas meltdown on the sofa and a Woman Furious reaction

    Screenshot of text about a 2YO's Christmas meltdown on the sofa and a Woman Furious reaction

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious over BIL's wife sharing photo of her 2-year-old's meltdown, captioned LOL Xmas drama

    Woman furious over BIL's wife sharing photo of her 2-year-old's meltdown, captioned LOL Xmas drama

    Woman furious: toddler screaming at table clutching a glass, parents laughing off-frame

    Woman furious: toddler screaming at table clutching a glass, parents laughing off-frame

    Image credits: anuta23 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    At first everything seemed to be going alright this Christmas, until a 2-year-old had a meltdown due to having a flu

    Woman Furious text on white background about finding out a photo after husband saw a screenshot on his brother's phone

    Woman Furious text on white background about finding out a photo after husband saw a screenshot on his brother's phone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious reading a message about BIL and his wife laughing at her 2yo daughter

    Woman furious reading a message about BIL and his wife laughing at her 2yo daughter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious, upset message about relatives mocking her sick 2-year-old daughter captured in screenshot text.

    Woman furious, upset message about relatives mocking her sick 2-year-old daughter captured in screenshot text.

    Woman furious over brother-in-law screenshotting a message, text reads disbelief about what he planned to do

    Woman furious over brother-in-law screenshotting a message, text reads disbelief about what he planned to do

    Woman furious message about BIL posting her 2YO daughter on social media, asking family to refrain from sharing photos.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious message about BIL posting her 2YO daughter on social media, asking family to refrain from sharing photos.

    Woman furious pointing and confronting family in living room about her 2YO daughter being mocked

    Woman furious pointing and confronting family in living room about her 2YO daughter being mocked

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man’s brother’s wife decided to take pictures of a girl, posting them on her private Instagram and captioning it along the lines of “Christmas drama”

    Screenshot of a text excerpt about a 2-year-old and haribo, woman furious after BIL and his wife laugh

    Screenshot of a text excerpt about a 2-year-old and haribo, woman furious after BIL and his wife laugh

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious as BIL and his wife laugh, crouched holding candy beside her 2-year-old daughter

    Woman furious as BIL and his wife laugh, crouched holding candy beside her 2-year-old daughter

    Woman furious as BIL and his wife laugh while her 2YO daughter eats sticky candy

    Woman furious as BIL and his wife laugh while her 2YO daughter eats sticky candy

    Woman furious confronting brother-in-law and his wife laughing while her 2-year-old daughter looks upset

    Woman furious confronting brother-in-law and his wife laughing while her 2-year-old daughter looks upset

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious in text post about BIL and his wife laughing at her 2-year-old daughter, upset and seeking advice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious in text post about BIL and his wife laughing at her 2-year-old daughter, upset and seeking advice

    Colorful gummy bears piled close-up, illustrative image for Woman Furious story

    Colorful gummy bears piled close-up, illustrative image for Woman Furious story

    Image credits: Magda Ehlers / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Later on, the couple also sneakily have the girl Haribo sweets, even though they were told to not introduce the little girl to this treat just yet

    Woman furious edit message in black text on white background, thanking commenters and saying she's overwhelmed

    Woman furious edit message in black text on white background, thanking commenters and saying she's overwhelmed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious text reading My husband has tried to speak to his brother with no luck, on white background

    Woman furious text reading My husband has tried to speak to his brother with no luck, on white background

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious text quoting BIL and his wife laughing at her 2-year-old daughter

    Woman furious text quoting BIL and his wife laughing at her 2-year-old daughter

    Woman furious note saying she will not host or trust relatives again after they laughed at her toddler

    Woman furious note saying she will not host or trust relatives again after they laughed at her toddler

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious watching brother-in-law and his wife laugh at her 2-year-old daughter in a family room

    Woman furious watching brother-in-law and his wife laugh at her 2-year-old daughter in a family room

    Image credits: runner711

    All of this combined made the woman lose it – they disregarded all of the boundaries she set and then tried to gaslit her that it was not a big deal

    The OP’s brother-in-law and his wife seemed to be great for her 2-year-old daughter, despite a tad rocky relationship with her husband back in the day. But all of that goodness was destabilized this Christmas

    You see, during the Christmas period, the girl was sick with a horrible case of the flu. She had a little meltdown on Christmas day, which caused her to run off to the sofa nearby and cry, while her mom followed to comfort her. The BIL’s wife took photos of this whole incident and posted them on her secret Instagram account, which is known only by her closest friends. She captioned it with “LOL Xmas drama”. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This infuriated the mom, who takes photos of a sick kid and makes fun of them. Well, apparently her BIL and his wife. But that wasn’t even the full extent of their misdemeanors. They also gave the girl Haribo sweets, despite the mom asking them not to do that. 

    What’s even worse, they did that in secret and when confronted, tried gaslighting the mom that they didn’t give Haribos, just Smarties. So, it’s no surprise that all of this combined majorly upset the OP. 

    After all, it’s not uncommon for parents to avoid giving their little ones sweets, especially when they’re as young as the original poster’s kid. Basically, the earlier a kid is introduced to added sugars, the more likely they are to prefer them and choose them over other foods throughout the rest of their life. 

    Woman furious and partner looking at phone on couch, upset about family laughing at their toddler

    Woman furious and partner looking at phone on couch, upset about family laughing at their toddler

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And we probably don’t need to tell you that sugar causes various health problems, from weight gain, tooth decay, to heart disease and type 2 diabetes. So, it’s better to give kids the taste of this sweet devil as late as possible. And even after you do, it’s normal to limit the amounts and types that are being consumed. So, the BIL and his wifey disregarding all of the mom’s rules was a jerk-ish move for sure. 

    Not to mention their “adventure” with girls’ pics on social media. As you might or might not be aware, many parents nowadays stay away from posting their kids online. That didn’t come out of nowhere. As Bo Burnham alluded to in his song “Welcome to the Internet”, the online space can be a very scary place. 

    And it’s best to avoid posting more than just the pictures. You see, there’s a whole thriving black market for personally identifiable information. Social security numbers, dates of birth, names, addresses, and all that kind of information can be gathered together for identity theft, which is another scary crime that happens online. 

    In the OP’s case, she didn’t even post the pictures herself – her family members did, on a secret channel. While “secret” might seem private, in reality, it is still not safe from someone taking that pic from a private account and posting it somewhere else. Basically, you can never know the real intentions of certain people. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s why netizens decided that the author wasn’t wrong to get upset about all of this. Do you agree with such a stance? 

    Netizens agreed with her that it was a big deal indeed and dubbed the couple as the biggest jerks this Christmas season, at least within this certain family

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious Reddit comment about brother-in-law and wife treating her 2-year-old daughter like a joke

    Woman furious Reddit comment about brother-in-law and wife treating her 2-year-old daughter like a joke

    Screenshot of forum comment by ButTheBeesMargaret saying woman furious about social media and would consider limiting contact

    Screenshot of forum comment by ButTheBeesMargaret saying woman furious about social media and would consider limiting contact

    Woman furious as BIL and his wife laugh while treating her 2YO daughter like a joke

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious as BIL and his wife laugh while treating her 2YO daughter like a joke

    Comment screenshot by Bushwoolie defending child's no-sweets rule, woman furious at BIL and wife's laughing

    Comment screenshot by Bushwoolie defending child's no-sweets rule, woman furious at BIL and wife's laughing

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of comment by OneKhakiFish advising NC and boundaries, referencing woman furious reaction to family behavior

    Screenshot of comment by OneKhakiFish advising NC and boundaries, referencing woman furious reaction to family behavior

    Woman furious screenshot of forum comment reading That would be the last time I would have spoken to them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman furious screenshot of forum comment reading That would be the last time I would have spoken to them.

    Woman furious in forum screenshot reacting to comment about giving sweets to a 2-year-old daughter

    Woman furious in forum screenshot reacting to comment about giving sweets to a 2-year-old daughter

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    family

    20

    1

    20

    1

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “It's quite common you know, laughing at pictures of kids crying.” NO, it f*****g well is NOT, except amongst cruel and inhuman types, a*****e! NO ONE with a heart or a shred of decency laughs at a crying child. That’s laughing at someone else’s genuine pain, discomfort, sadness, suffering, ffs. Who does that? Oh yeah OP’s brother and SIL, the heartless m***********s. They would never be allowed in my house and around my child again, I would also lodge a complaint with Instagram about the pictures of a child being posted without the child’s or parents’ consent. Maybe even consult a lawyer to get them to pull all pictures and never be allowed around kids if they have access to any devices that can upload pictures or video to social media. This is NOT funny. It’s a cruel violation of privacy.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “It's quite common you know, laughing at pictures of kids crying.” NO, it f*****g well is NOT, except amongst cruel and inhuman types, a*****e! NO ONE with a heart or a shred of decency laughs at a crying child. That’s laughing at someone else’s genuine pain, discomfort, sadness, suffering, ffs. Who does that? Oh yeah OP’s brother and SIL, the heartless m***********s. They would never be allowed in my house and around my child again, I would also lodge a complaint with Instagram about the pictures of a child being posted without the child’s or parents’ consent. Maybe even consult a lawyer to get them to pull all pictures and never be allowed around kids if they have access to any devices that can upload pictures or video to social media. This is NOT funny. It’s a cruel violation of privacy.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT