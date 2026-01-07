Woman Furious After Seeing BIL And His Wife Treating Her 2YO Daughter Like A Joke, They Just Laugh

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes certain family members can be quite a handful. From annoying uncles and their “interesting” world views to passive-aggressive cousins… You get the gist, probably we all have relatives who act in a way we can’t comprehend.

In today’s story, these relatives were the woman’s husband’s brother and his wife. At first, everything seemed rather OK, but when the woman’s small daughter got sick during Christmas, everything went south. And by everything, we mean the mentioned couple’s behavior.

More info: Mumsnet

We all probably have those relatives, who actions are incomprehensible to us

Woman furious watching brother-in-law and his wife laughing with guests around a kitchen island

Image credits: boggy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

For this family those members were man’s brother and his wife

Forum screenshot about a woman furious at BIL and his wife laughing at her 2-year-old daughter

Woman furious confronting BIL and his wife laughing as her 2yo daughter looks upset at a family gathering

Woman furious viewing screenshot of a post about her daughter being sick over Christmas and feeling volatile

Screenshot of text about a 2YO's Christmas meltdown on the sofa and a Woman Furious reaction

Woman furious over BIL's wife sharing photo of her 2-year-old's meltdown, captioned LOL Xmas drama

Woman furious: toddler screaming at table clutching a glass, parents laughing off-frame

Image credits: anuta23 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At first everything seemed to be going alright this Christmas, until a 2-year-old had a meltdown due to having a flu

Woman Furious text on white background about finding out a photo after husband saw a screenshot on his brother's phone

Woman furious reading a message about BIL and his wife laughing at her 2yo daughter

Woman furious, upset message about relatives mocking her sick 2-year-old daughter captured in screenshot text.

Woman furious over brother-in-law screenshotting a message, text reads disbelief about what he planned to do

Woman furious message about BIL posting her 2YO daughter on social media, asking family to refrain from sharing photos.

Woman furious pointing and confronting family in living room about her 2YO daughter being mocked

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man’s brother’s wife decided to take pictures of a girl, posting them on her private Instagram and captioning it along the lines of “Christmas drama”

Screenshot of a text excerpt about a 2-year-old and haribo, woman furious after BIL and his wife laugh

Woman furious as BIL and his wife laugh, crouched holding candy beside her 2-year-old daughter

Woman furious as BIL and his wife laugh while her 2YO daughter eats sticky candy

Woman furious confronting brother-in-law and his wife laughing while her 2-year-old daughter looks upset

Woman furious in text post about BIL and his wife laughing at her 2-year-old daughter, upset and seeking advice

Colorful gummy bears piled close-up, illustrative image for Woman Furious story

Image credits: Magda Ehlers / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Later on, the couple also sneakily have the girl Haribo sweets, even though they were told to not introduce the little girl to this treat just yet

Woman furious edit message in black text on white background, thanking commenters and saying she's overwhelmed

Woman furious text reading My husband has tried to speak to his brother with no luck, on white background

Woman furious text quoting BIL and his wife laughing at her 2-year-old daughter

Woman furious note saying she will not host or trust relatives again after they laughed at her toddler

Woman furious watching brother-in-law and his wife laugh at her 2-year-old daughter in a family room

Image credits: runner711

All of this combined made the woman lose it – they disregarded all of the boundaries she set and then tried to gaslit her that it was not a big deal

The OP’s brother-in-law and his wife seemed to be great for her 2-year-old daughter, despite a tad rocky relationship with her husband back in the day. But all of that goodness was destabilized this Christmas.

You see, during the Christmas period, the girl was sick with a horrible case of the flu. She had a little meltdown on Christmas day, which caused her to run off to the sofa nearby and cry, while her mom followed to comfort her. The BIL’s wife took photos of this whole incident and posted them on her secret Instagram account, which is known only by her closest friends. She captioned it with “LOL Xmas drama”.

This infuriated the mom, who takes photos of a sick kid and makes fun of them. Well, apparently her BIL and his wife. But that wasn’t even the full extent of their misdemeanors. They also gave the girl Haribo sweets, despite the mom asking them not to do that.

What’s even worse, they did that in secret and when confronted, tried gaslighting the mom that they didn’t give Haribos, just Smarties. So, it’s no surprise that all of this combined majorly upset the OP.

After all, it’s not uncommon for parents to avoid giving their little ones sweets, especially when they’re as young as the original poster’s kid. Basically, the earlier a kid is introduced to added sugars, the more likely they are to prefer them and choose them over other foods throughout the rest of their life.

Woman furious and partner looking at phone on couch, upset about family laughing at their toddler

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

And we probably don’t need to tell you that sugar causes various health problems, from weight gain, tooth decay, to heart disease and type 2 diabetes. So, it’s better to give kids the taste of this sweet devil as late as possible. And even after you do, it’s normal to limit the amounts and types that are being consumed. So, the BIL and his wifey disregarding all of the mom’s rules was a jerk-ish move for sure.

Not to mention their “adventure” with girls’ pics on social media. As you might or might not be aware, many parents nowadays stay away from posting their kids online. That didn’t come out of nowhere. As Bo Burnham alluded to in his song “Welcome to the Internet”, the online space can be a very scary place.

And it’s best to avoid posting more than just the pictures. You see, there’s a whole thriving black market for personally identifiable information. Social security numbers, dates of birth, names, addresses, and all that kind of information can be gathered together for identity theft, which is another scary crime that happens online.

In the OP’s case, she didn’t even post the pictures herself – her family members did, on a secret channel. While “secret” might seem private, in reality, it is still not safe from someone taking that pic from a private account and posting it somewhere else. Basically, you can never know the real intentions of certain people.

That’s why netizens decided that the author wasn’t wrong to get upset about all of this. Do you agree with such a stance?

Netizens agreed with her that it was a big deal indeed and dubbed the couple as the biggest jerks this Christmas season, at least within this certain family

Woman furious Reddit comment about brother-in-law and wife treating her 2-year-old daughter like a joke

Screenshot of forum comment by ButTheBeesMargaret saying woman furious about social media and would consider limiting contact

Woman furious as BIL and his wife laugh while treating her 2YO daughter like a joke

Comment screenshot by Bushwoolie defending child's no-sweets rule, woman furious at BIL and wife's laughing

Screenshot of comment by OneKhakiFish advising NC and boundaries, referencing woman furious reaction to family behavior

Woman furious screenshot of forum comment reading That would be the last time I would have spoken to them.

Woman furious in forum screenshot reacting to comment about giving sweets to a 2-year-old daughter