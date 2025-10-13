ADVERTISEMENT

Not many of us stop to think about what our parents’ lives were like before we came along. We only know them as the responsible adults who went to work every day and forced us to do our homework and eat vegetables. But before us, they led completely different lives and looked way different, which only photos can now prove. A TikTok trend that has been floating around for some time encouraged kids to share this proof with others, and boy, did they deliver. Below you’ll find many photos of parents from their cool past, where they look like they might as well have been models.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two photos showing a teenage girl with her mother and a glamorous vintage portrait highlighting kids realizing their cooler parents.

sophiat24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Smiling woman with headscarf sharing a story and a young woman wearing a colorful hat by the water, showcasing cooler and hotter parents.

    syrihan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Side-by-side photos of a dad and his younger, muscular self showing cooler and hotter parents.

    laynlifts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Side-by-side images showing a dad looking down and a young man gazing thoughtfully, highlighting kids realizing their parents are cooler.

    yzelle.lim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two photos of a stylish woman showcasing cool and attractive vibes, highlighting parents being cooler and hotter than kids.

    ninasimoneyt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Side-by-side images showing a cooler and hotter dad in two different eras, highlighting parent coolness and style.

    rfln6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Woman in glasses working on a craft and a confident young woman posing, showing cooler and hotter parents.

    estellayruma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Side-by-side images of a woman reflecting on her past confidence and beauty, highlighting kids realizing parents are cooler and hotter.

    spa.kle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Dad sharing stories while son listens to music in retro outfit, highlighting kids realizing their parents were cooler and hotter.

    melliescl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Side-by-side photos of a father and son showcasing the cooler and hotter side of parents in kids' eyes.

    manuuroman8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Older and younger photos of a woman showing kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter than they'll ever be.

    lplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Side-by-side images showing a mom making a funny face and a younger photo highlighting kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter.

    kaylakosuga Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Side-by-side images of a man now and in his youth showing kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter than them

    sofiakauderer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Side-by-side photos showing a mom looking cool and a younger stylish woman, highlighting kids realizing their parents are cooler.

    dontevaplayy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Smiling woman today and glamorous younger photo showing kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter.

    myaelder112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her current look and a vintage portrait, highlighting parents looking cooler and hotter.

    heylouie24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Side-by-side photos of a woman smiling at a party and her younger self, showing kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter.

    shannoncaturano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Side-by-side photos of a man now and in the 90s showing a cool and hotter look, highlighting kids realizing parents' style.

    johnnyleglocks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that’s the son on the left, it must have been the 1890’s.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Side-by-side photos showing a dad with a playful expression and a younger version of him looking cool and confident, highlighting parents cooler and hotter than kids.

    maliatohitau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man in gray Nike tracksuit standing indoors next to vintage photo of his cooler and hotter parent from the 80s or 90s.

    rebeccaraccagnii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Smiling woman celebrating birthday with cake next to vintage portrait highlighting cooler, hotter parents realization.

    lila.lebel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Side-by-side images showing a woman holding a box and a younger woman with dogs, highlighting cooler and hotter parents.

    yamilaagrc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Side-by-side portraits of a mother and daughter highlighting kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter than them.

    audr3iaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man in a baseball cap recalling rejecting girls when young, alongside a young man smiling, showing cooler and hotter parents realization.

    fionaaandres Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Side-by-side images showing a stylish mom at the mall and a vintage photo of her younger, cooler self with friends.

    aidabeatrice28 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Man reflecting on his dad's cooler and hotter past as a heartbreaker, with vintage photo and birthday cake.

    dumplingn00dle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman smiling today and a vintage portrait of her looking cool and confident, highlighting cooler parents.

    seint_ts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman in glasses today and a younger, cooler version of her in the past, highlighting parents being cooler.

    beanbag040 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Older woman in casual colorful shirt speaking, and a younger woman in vintage outfit sitting outdoors showing cooler and hotter parents.

    underbambo0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Older man sharing stories alongside a black-and-white photo showing cooler and hotter parents from their youth.

    soysamariaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Side-by-side images of a woman now and in her younger days showing kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter.

    iormaiwonderwal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Mom cooking in kitchen smiling next to a vintage photo showing kids realizing their parents were cooler and hotter.

    brialyssaaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Smiling woman today and younger photo wearing dress, showing kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter.

    ivanaalawi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Woman showing confidence and style in a black dress, highlighting cooler and hotter parents kids admire.

    whosandrescortez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A man sharing a story alongside a vintage photo of a young man, showing kids realizing parents are cooler and hotter.

    flaviayactayodiaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Middle-aged man sharing a story on a couch next to a vintage photo of a younger, shirtless cool and attractive dad.

    mmmjoemele Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Woman celebrating with cake and text about kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter than them.

    danzelrafter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Young adults realizing their parents are cooler and hotter, featuring a mom who rejected many guys when younger.

    oxfordyee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Father and son at a restaurant with text about kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter than them.

    kewin.engvall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Side-by-side images of a dad in the present and younger years, showing kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter.

    t.j.kramer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Side-by-side photos of a confident parent and a younger person, highlighting kids realizing their parents are cooler.

    dudex.x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Side-by-side images of a woman looking surprised and a younger woman in a yellow jacket signing a document, showing cool parents.

    adriannnoi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Woman in a blue dress smiling confidently, illustrating kids realizing their parents are cooler and hotter than them.

    arielsky5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Side-by-side photos showing a dad sharing cool stories and a vintage image capturing his younger, stylish self.

    sarahjacksonjensen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!