Employee Overhears Dad Whisper “Hurry Up, Grab What You Want,” And Calls Him Out In Front Of Everyone
We usually assume it’s children who need constant reminders to follow the rules, be honest, and avoid sneaking things they shouldn’t. But sometimes, it’s the adults who end up setting the worst example.
During a shift at an aquarium, a staff member noticed a family acting suspiciously in the gift shop. When she approached them, the parents switched to another language and urged their kids to grab items and run. They thought they were being clever, unaware that she understood every word.
And she wasn’t about to let them get away with it. Read the full story below.
At the gift shop, the parents urged their children to steal in a foreign language, convinced no one would notice
But one employee who understood every word wasn’t about to let it slide
Shoplifting is more common than you might think, and people don’t always steal because they don’t have money
Knowing that this family had already gone to the aquarium, likely spending money on tickets and food, it might seem odd that they would then try to steal from the gift shop.
But as strange as this sounds, shoplifting is more common than many people realize, and it doesn’t always happen just because someone can’t afford to pay.
According to a LendingTree survey reported in USA Today in 2024, nearly one in four American adults have shoplifted at some point in their lives, and roughly 1 in 20 said they had done so in the previous year.
“I’ve learned that a lot of people have given shoplifting a try for lots and lots of reasons,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, told USA Today. He explained that while some people do it out of need, others steal “because they were young and just seeing what they could get away with.”
Of course, financial hardship is still one of the biggest factors. LendingTree found that nearly 90% of recent shoplifters cited inflation and economic struggles as the main reason.
But there are many other forces at play. Shopify points out that “psychological disorders lead some people to shoplift,” including depression, anxiety, and even obsessive-compulsive disorder, which can make it harder for someone to resist the impulse to steal. In some cases, people don’t even need the item—they take it for the short-term dopamine rush that comes with getting away with it.
Emotions also have a big influence. Sarah Watson, a psychologist and coach, explained to Shopify that “the thrill and adrenaline rush associated with stealing can provide temporary relief from distressful emotions.” For some, it becomes addictive, much like gambling.
There’s also the fact that shoplifting often comes with little risk. Studies cited by Shopify show that just one in 48 shoplifters are caught, making it easy for some to rationalize taking the chance. Peer pressure can also drive younger people to do it, especially if they want to fit in with friends.
As USA Today noted, “the stuff people take is really ridiculous. Clothing that doesn’t fit. A magazine they have no intention of reading.” Which makes it all the more sobering to realize that shoplifting isn’t always out of necessity. To anyone watching from the outside, the logic can make little to no sense, but it happens anyway.
In the story above, at least the parents were held accountable in the moment, and their children saw that stealing didn’t go unnoticed. Hopefully, that experience was a wake-up call, and maybe even a chance for the family to reflect and change.
With the right support, people can move past shoplifting, whether it’s driven by money troubles, emotions, or impulse, and hopefully find healthier ways to cope.
Readers were disappointed in the family but cheered on the worker who caught them
Some even chimed in with similar experiences
I'm embarrassed to say that I stole some stuff as a teen from a store just for the thrill of it, but that phase quickly passed. I cannot imagine as a parent encouraging this to children. More than a few kids have been led by their ear by their parent to apologize for stealing. If I had been caught, I know my parents would have, and rightly so!
