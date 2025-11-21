In today's listicle, let's dive into the stories of parents who took a glance at their kids' personalities and realized that they passed down some of their quirks to them. And let's just say, sometimes people inherit the most unhinged personality traits...

We all have quirks that make us unique or even a little odd in others' eyes. Sometimes we pick up these quirks from people we spend a lot of time with or we admire, other times it's something we are already born with.

#1 It's my grandson.



It's like I can read his mind because HE IS JUST LIKE ME. I always anticipate the weird little sneaky things he's going to do or say or what food he'll choose - because that's what I would do, and he truly believes I can either read his mind or see through walls or tell the future. He's 6.



He's also the only one of all the kids/grandkids that got my bright green eyes.

RELATED:

#2 My big cackle laugh. People used to tell me it was “a witch laugh” and I was embarrassed and tried to suppress it. Then my toddler cackled in front of some of my high school friends and one of them looked at me and said “oh my god, it’s you!”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 When my daughter was 12, she said, "Mom, I really like people, but I seriously hate humans." I felt it in my bones.

Kids are weird, aren’t they? But what else should we expect from them – they’re just small beings trying to figure out life that they were born into not that long ago. In fact, some argue that we should encourage “weirdness” in children. Apparently, not shaming an eccentric kid can lead them to great things. By feeling free to embrace their individuality, a kid also embraces their unique strengths and passions, which can lead to interesting career paths, the ability to think outside the box, and a unique perspective on the world.

#4 My kid walks into a room, forgets why they’re there, leaves… comes back… forgets again.

I was like—yep, that’s my DNA alright.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Not a habit she does or anything, but my daughter looks exactly like her mother. Even in the ultra sounds we said it. It’s almost like I was there just to kick start the reproduction process and she just cloned herself. Except… for one single freckle. We both have a random freckle on the bottom of our left foot. It’s something I noticed day one too lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Being pretty much immune to caffeine, when I was little I wonder how my Dad drank coffee throughout the day as well in the evening and then sleep fine and not have that much energy.



Then I started drinking coffee and realized it just doesn't do anything to us.

ADVERTISEMENT

But where does that weirdness come from? Well, we probably won’t surprise anyone by saying that a big chunk of our identity is formed by our early experiences, meaning by people who surround us when we’re little – our family. As the saying goes, “monkey see, monkey do” – little kids naturally tend to mimic the behavior they observe in their environment, which is a process called observational learning. Of course, the kids are more likely to mimic the behaviors they get positive reinforcement from, even if that’s a negative behavior.

#7 I have been parenting my brother’s clone for 20 years. Even my own mother can’t tell their baby pictures apart except by context clues in the photos. He thinks, walks, and sounds like him. The only things he got from his dad are his height and sense of humor. It’s crazy. .

#8 I have pictures of my sister, my mom and my grandma with the exact same pose, holding a cocktail while listening to someone talk.



Decades apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 This is sort of on topic- I met my bio mom for the first time at 53. Despite never having met and her living her whole life (minus a year or so) in a very different part of the country, we have the same hand mannerisms and facial expressions when we talk. It’s wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, if a kid hears swearing, it doesn’t mean they will mimic it, but if they get some kind of encouragement to do so, they might. And so, if they see the negative consequences of such behavior, like getting scolded for swearing, they’re less likely to do it again. At the same time, not every single personality detail is picked up from observational learning. Interestingly, some of it is just genetic. It just depends on person to person how much it is. For example, some studies show that around 30% to 60% of our personality can be inherited. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My father-in-law, my husband, and my son are the same person at different life stages. They look alike, but the personalities, mannerisms, and senses of humor are also all spot on. It’s incredible. A real study in nature and nurture in action.

#11 Packing a suitcase- my husband maximizes every last millimeter of space, and packs everything with maximum efficency with the precision of a Scandanavian architect. It's like his version of Tetris.



I'm a chaos goblin with. ADHD and just jam stuff in a bag and hope for the best. Folded, not folded- it just gets tossed in.



My son- who is also a chaos goblin, was maybe 2-3 years old, and packed for a night at Grandma's. Blanket- folded, tablet tucked inside for protection, toys neatly arranged, pajamas nestled in between for more protection. It was art. No one had taught him- it's just his skill he was born with.



It translates to no other area of his life, but that suitcase is a masterpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Shenanigans. God help me my son is the exact same when it comes to doing stupid things for no reason.

That’s what today’s list is all about. Well, kind of. To be more specific, it’s about instances when folks witnessed their kids acting rather odd and concluded that it must be “in their genes” to be this way. You know, a silly thought we all sometimes have about other someone's personalities. ADVERTISEMENT The thing about the whole discussion about what makes a person’s personality and what does not is kind of a slippery one, and that’s because of how much it is dependent on a variety of factors, including environment and genetics. While some people don’t really care for being defined, others love to put their personality under a label. That’s where various tests like MBTI or the Enneagram system come into play. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 That sarcasm gene is a strong one.

#14 I hate to wear t shirts. My top has to have long sleeves… my father s the same!

#15 My dad left us when my son was 4 months old, he's 3 now.



My son talks eerily similar to how my dad talked, not just his choice of words, but the tone, the cadence, the way he looks away when he's done with the conversation. He has a very chill demeanor, just like him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some places, tests like that are taken even a little too seriously. Like in South Korea, where certain workplaces asked people to provide their MBTIs and other personality categorizations, like a blood type or a zodiac sign. Then folks, who had the types that are “frowned upon,” were rejected from positions. ADVERTISEMENT And while there’s no official requirement for workplaces to use this, it’s still pretty daunting that some do. After all, these tests tend to be accurate, but not all of them are scientifically based. Doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy them in a casual way. Do you know your personality type? What is it – please share in the comments!

#16 They (3 of them) laugh at their own jokes. (Daddy’s genes).

#17 I birthed 3 clones of me. Scary smart, sarcastic as hell, fearless adrenaline lovers and nerds. The truly terrifying part is that THEIR children are the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 When my husband was little, his parents called him 'Snoopy.' When our baby was born it took me about 16 seconds to realize nosiness is genetic.

#19 At the age of 3, my son laughed like we had never seen him laugh before, at the Monty Python Blancmange skit. My husband, a Brit, maintains that this is proof of a genetically conferred sense of humor.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Sneeze a million times in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My kid was chewing in his hair today and i remembered for the first time in 40 years i did that as a kid. Drove my mom NUTS.



But when he sits cross legged, it’s EXACTLY like my husband and his father.

#22 Everything and nothing. My spouse is ADHD and the kids. It's always a spectacle.



To answer the question, paint cans, tarps, rollers and brushes pulled out. Then... they're all at the park or the movies. They're not being mean or getting out of the chore, they moved on. It is incredible.



It is herding squirrels.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 As a child when I got nervous, stressed or if I was extra focused I would put my pinky in my mouth and clamp down on it with my teeth. I out grew this as a child but my daughter did the same thing when she was little.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My 3-year-old inherited my hyperlexia and wrote his name for the first time yesterday. My husband’s family is totally freaked out but it’s just Tuesday for my side.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My kid basically won’t wear pants in the house. Just like me and Murray Goldberg.

#26 I m interested in mythology, ancient history, philosphy and literature. Exactly like my father. All on my own….

#27 I was walking behind my husband and my 3.5 year old son at Home Depot. They both walk up to the tape measure display, each pick one up at the same time, extend the tape up to the right and angle their heads to the left in an equally opposite angle. It was like a copy + paste in real life and very glitchy in the matrix moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Stare into the refrigerator and ask where the catsup is. (In the door where it always is).

#29 Not my kids, but when my brother was a younger child he would strip to take a number 2 even in a public restroom. His son did the same.

#30 A super weird little dance, that is JUST like my super weird little dances.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Well one of my nephews is autistic and frequently tells people to stop talking. Meanwhile I simply wish it was socially acceptable for me to shush people whose voices annoy me. Another nephew has my flair for the dramatic, and my niece has a dark sense of humour that an 8 year old really shouldn't have. Just like me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My daughter’s in college taking a class that teaches them how to use Microsoft office. They just got to excel. She was so excited about how useful it’s going to be to help organize her RP and book characters…yea, totally gets that from me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Speaking from the kid's perspective, my brother told a joke, and me and our dad both grabbed onto the edge of the nearest countertop, bent forward with our other hand on our knees, and wheeze laughed, in complete unison, and then we just stared at each other lol



A different time, my brother was telling me about something that happened at work, and I made a joke. A few minutes later he tells the same story to our dad, and he makes the *exact* same joke, word for word, same cadence and everything.

#34 My parents had 4 children, all boys. My brothers and I have 5 daughters between us.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Today I asked my son where his winter hat was. My daughter said OOOO I KNOW!! runs into his room, emerges with the hat.



"It was in the opening between his bed and the wall!!!"



This girl can't find things that are right in front of her. But she remembers the wall opening hat.



My husband and I both have ADHD so it definitely tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Picking them up from school watching them Carrying all of their school items in their arms, while wearing an empty backpack.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 They both have ADHD like me. They hyperfocus and procrastinate like I do. It comes in waves.

#38 I got in a car accident Tuesday. Was ambulanced to the ED with a bit of neck pain. Nothing serious, but didn’t want to be a Tuff Guy, just in case it got worse. In the family chat, my 22yo daughter asked if I was gonna die. I said No. She replied “Cool Cool Cool. Can I get the snow blower as inheritance this year anyway?”





Yep, that’s my girl right there!

#39 Last night, my son who is almost 2 got very frustrated over something, walked over to the couch and sat down in the exact same way his father does when he's frustrated. hands hanging off the knees, fingers together, knees bobbing around, head up, it was like a tiny exact version of him and i laughed for like 5 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Sit on the can and read for like a half hour or so. However I did put a magazine rack in the bathroom for them.

#41 Hatred of pickles.

#42 Being grim in the morning for no reason.

#43 My 2yo daughter hates Reese’s peanut butter cups. I got them for Halloween because we were giving her candy for the first time and I was sure she would love them. She likes chocolate, she LOVES peanut butter, but does not care for Reese’s.



She is the only other person I’ve ever known besides myself that didn’t like Reese’s.

ADVERTISEMENT