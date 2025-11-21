ADVERTISEMENT

We all have quirks that make us unique or even a little odd in others' eyes. Sometimes we pick up these quirks from people we spend a lot of time with or we admire, other times it's something we are already born with.

In today's listicle, let's dive into the stories of parents who took a glance at their kids' personalities and realized that they passed down some of their quirks to them. And let's just say, sometimes people inherit the most unhinged personality traits...

More info: Reddit

#1

Toddler with red hair and striped shirt looking curiously, showcasing kids behaving in ways clearly passed down from their parents. It's my grandson.

It's like I can read his mind because HE IS JUST LIKE ME. I always anticipate the weird little sneaky things he's going to do or say or what food he'll choose - because that's what I would do, and he truly believes I can either read his mind or see through walls or tell the future. He's 6.

He's also the only one of all the kids/grandkids that got my bright green eyes.

Vampira309 , Helena Lopes Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Young kid making a funny face sitting on a wooden bench outdoors showcasing quirky behavior passed down from parents. My big cackle laugh. People used to tell me it was “a witch laugh” and I was embarrassed and tried to suppress it. Then my toddler cackled in front of some of my high school friends and one of them looked at me and said “oh my god, it’s you!”.

    Dietcrabs2day , Randy Lin Report

    Far less endearing, I started making my dad's noises a few years ago, like when getting up from a chair or the floor. It sounds so wrong!

    #3

    Mother and daughter laughing while rolling dough together in the kitchen, showing kids doing something clearly passed down from parents. When my daughter was 12, she said, "Mom, I really like people, but I seriously hate humans." I felt it in my bones.

    GarlicAndSapphire , Vitaly Gariev Report

    I like to think that in caveman times, I'm the one who would have volunteered to go out searching for a new cave. Frankly I could have only taken so much stinky, bone-sucking, smoke-hand outlining (ohh.look at me. I invented art), saber-tooth tiger hunting story retelling, stubby, flatulating, grunty, people.

    Kids are weird, aren’t they? But what else should we expect from them – they’re just small beings trying to figure out life that they were born into not that long ago. In fact, some argue that we should encourage “weirdness” in children. 

    Apparently, not shaming an eccentric kid can lead them to great things. By feeling free to embrace their individuality, a kid also embraces their unique strengths and passions, which can lead to interesting career paths, the ability to think outside the box, and a unique perspective on the world.
    #4

    Toddler peeking out from behind curtains with a curious expression, showing kids doing something weird passed down from parents. My kid walks into a room, forgets why they’re there, leaves… comes back… forgets again.
    I was like—yep, that’s my DNA alright.

    Carsanttc , Tamara Govedarovic Report

    #5

    Mother and daughter sharing a cozy moment reading together, showing kids doing something weird passed down from parents. Not a habit she does or anything, but my daughter looks exactly like her mother. Even in the ultra sounds we said it. It’s almost like I was there just to kick start the reproduction process and she just cloned herself. Except… for one single freckle. We both have a random freckle on the bottom of our left foot. It’s something I noticed day one too lol.

    bralma6 , Vitaly Gariev Report

    #6

    Man in glasses and cap drinking from a mug outdoors, capturing kids doing something weird passed down from their parents. Being pretty much immune to caffeine, when I was little I wonder how my Dad drank coffee throughout the day as well in the evening and then sleep fine and not have that much energy.

    Then I started drinking coffee and realized it just doesn't do anything to us.

    YourKarasu , Shane Ryan Herilalaina Report

    But where does that weirdness come from? Well, we probably won’t surprise anyone by saying that a big chunk of our identity is formed by our early experiences, meaning by people who surround us when we’re little – our family

    As the saying goes, “monkey see, monkey do” – little kids naturally tend to mimic the behavior they observe in their environment, which is a process called observational learning. Of course, the kids are more likely to mimic the behaviors they get positive reinforcement from, even if that’s a negative behavior. 
    #7

    Two boys sitting side by side, showing quirky expressions that suggest weird behavior passed down from their parents. I have been parenting my brother’s clone for 20 years. Even my own mother can’t tell their baby pictures apart except by context clues in the photos. He thinks, walks, and sounds like him. The only things he got from his dad are his height and sense of humor. It’s crazy. .

    MamaCass , Aaron Report

    #8

    Old family photos and film slides scattered on a wooden table, showcasing weird kid behaviors passed down from parents. I have pictures of my sister, my mom and my grandma with the exact same pose, holding a cocktail while listening to someone talk.

    Decades apart.

    Fianna9 , Kirk Cameron Report

    Grandma crracked her knuckles in a very specific pattern. Cousin was born after G'ma died so I was astonished to see familiar hand motions at a dinner table. It was the exact same pattern.

    #9

    Surprised woman with blue eyes and blonde hair wearing denim shirt illustrating kids doing something weird passed down from parents. This is sort of on topic- I met my bio mom for the first time at 53. Despite never having met and her living her whole life (minus a year or so) in a very different part of the country, we have the same hand mannerisms and facial expressions when we talk. It’s wild.

    ParkerGroove , Vitaly Gariev Report

    For instance, if a kid hears swearing, it doesn’t mean they will mimic it, but if they get some kind of encouragement to do so, they might. And so, if they see the negative consequences of such behavior, like getting scolded for swearing, they’re less likely to do it again. 

    At the same time, not every single personality detail is picked up from observational learning. Interestingly, some of it is just genetic. It just depends on person to person how much it is. For example, some studies show that around 30% to 60% of our personality can be inherited. 

    #10

    Young boy and elderly man lying on striped carpet, showing weird behavior clearly passed down from their parents. My father-in-law, my husband, and my son are the same person at different life stages. They look alike, but the personalities, mannerisms, and senses of humor are also all spot on. It’s incredible. A real study in nature and nurture in action.

    JDz84 , Vitaly Gariev Report

    #11

    Person packing a suitcase with folded clothes and a tablet, showing kids doing something weird passed down from parents. Packing a suitcase- my husband maximizes every last millimeter of space, and packs everything with maximum efficency with the precision of a Scandanavian architect. It's like his version of Tetris.

    I'm a chaos goblin with. ADHD and just jam stuff in a bag and hope for the best. Folded, not folded- it just gets tossed in.

    My son- who is also a chaos goblin, was maybe 2-3 years old, and packed for a night at Grandma's. Blanket- folded, tablet tucked inside for protection, toys neatly arranged, pajamas nestled in between for more protection. It was art. No one had taught him- it's just his skill he was born with.

    It translates to no other area of his life, but that suitcase is a masterpiece.

    frillyfun , Surface Report

    #12

    Young boy in green jacket exploring nature, showing quirky behavior clearly passed down from their parents in the forest. Shenanigans. God help me my son is the exact same when it comes to doing stupid things for no reason.

    BasicRabbit4 , Annie Spratt Report

    That’s what today’s list is all about. Well, kind of. To be more specific, it’s about instances when folks witnessed their kids acting rather odd and concluded that it must be “in their genes” to be this way. You know, a silly thought we all sometimes have about other someone's personalities. 

    The thing about the whole discussion about what makes a person’s personality and what does not is kind of a slippery one, and that’s because of how much it is dependent on a variety of factors, including environment and genetics. 

    While some people don’t really care for being defined, others love to put their personality under a label. That’s where various tests like MBTI or the Enneagram system come into play. 

    #13

    Child making a funny, mischievous face wearing a red plaid shirt showing a quirky behavior passed down from parents. That sarcasm gene is a strong one.

    LiceCentersWI , Josh Snader Report

    #14

    Person wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and jeans standing with hands in pockets in a forest showing inherited traits from parents. I hate to wear t shirts. My top has to have long sleeves… my father s the same!

    masstidiasco , Corinne Kutz Report

    #15

    Young child playing with a colorful toy camera, showcasing quirky behavior passed down from their parents. My dad left us when my son was 4 months old, he's 3 now.

    My son talks eerily similar to how my dad talked, not just his choice of words, but the tone, the cadence, the way he looks away when he's done with the conversation. He has a very chill demeanor, just like him.

    salsa_spaghetti , Ben Griffiths Report

    In some places, tests like that are taken even a little too seriously. Like in South Korea, where certain workplaces asked people to provide their MBTIs and other personality categorizations, like a blood type or a zodiac sign. Then folks, who had the types that are “frowned upon,” were rejected from positions. 

    And while there’s no official requirement for workplaces to use this, it’s still pretty daunting that some do. After all, these tests tend to be accurate, but not all of them are scientifically based. Doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy them in a casual way. 

    Do you know your personality type? What is it – please share in the comments!
    #16

    Three kids sitting outdoors, engaging in a candid moment that shows weird behaviors passed down from parents. They (3 of them) laugh at their own jokes. (Daddy’s genes).

    1mang0 , freepik Report

    #17

    Three kids sitting on the floor with arms around each other, showing quirky and playful behavior passed down from parents. I birthed 3 clones of me. Scary smart, sarcastic as hell, fearless adrenaline lovers and nerds. The truly terrifying part is that THEIR children are the same.

    Deep-Promotion-2293 , freepik Report

    #18

    Two large Snoopy stuffed toys displayed among various dolls and items, showcasing quirky kids' inherited behaviors. When my husband was little, his parents called him 'Snoopy.' When our baby was born it took me about 16 seconds to realize nosiness is genetic.

    BotherBoring , Hoyoun Lee Report

    #19

    Young boy laughing while driving a toy car, showcasing kids doing something weird clearly passed down from parents. At the age of 3, my son laughed like we had never seen him laugh before, at the Monty Python Blancmange skit. My husband, a Brit, maintains that this is proof of a genetically conferred sense of humor.

    user256049 , frank mckenna Report

    #20

    Person wearing glasses and a beige shawl covering their mouth, showing a weird behavior clearly passed down from their parents. Sneeze a million times in a row.

    No-Text-7825 , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    #21

    Toddler sticking out tongue and making a funny face, showing weird behavior clearly passed down from their parents. My kid was chewing in his hair today and i remembered for the first time in 40 years i did that as a kid. Drove my mom NUTS.

    But when he sits cross legged, it’s EXACTLY like my husband and his father.

    AlDef , Jelleke Vanooteghem Report

    #22

    Father walking with kids by the river, showing funny moments kids did something weird passed down from their parents. Everything and nothing. My spouse is ADHD and the kids. It's always a spectacle.

    To answer the question, paint cans, tarps, rollers and brushes pulled out. Then... they're all at the park or the movies. They're not being mean or getting out of the chore, they moved on. It is incredible.

    It is herding squirrels.

    Funderpants , Vitolda Klein Report

    #23

    Young woman smiling while showing matching pinky promise gesture, illustrating kids doing something passed down from parents. As a child when I got nervous, stressed or if I was extra focused I would put my pinky in my mouth and clamp down on it with my teeth. I out grew this as a child but my daughter did the same thing when she was little.

    MacsCheezyRaps , freepik Report

    #24

    Child writing with a yellow pencil in a notebook, showing kids doing something weird clearly passed down from parents. My 3-year-old inherited my hyperlexia and wrote his name for the first time yesterday. My husband’s family is totally freaked out but it’s just Tuesday for my side.

    goldandjade , freepik Report

    #25

    Young kid sitting on a gray couch holding a fidget toy, showing a quirky expression that seems passed down from parents. My kid basically won’t wear pants in the house. Just like me and Murray Goldberg.

    International-Swing6 , freepik Report

    #26

    Woman sitting cross-legged reading a book surrounded by open books in a library, showing kids' weird habits passed down from parents. I m interested in mythology, ancient history, philosphy and literature. Exactly like my father. All on my own….

    masstidiasco , freepik Report

    #27

    Father and son wearing matching red plaid shirts playing together with a blue wooden chair inside a room. I was walking behind my husband and my 3.5 year old son at Home Depot. They both walk up to the tape measure display, each pick one up at the same time, extend the tape up to the right and angle their heads to the left in an equally opposite angle. It was like a copy + paste in real life and very glitchy in the matrix moment.

    i_love_glitterr , freepik Report

    #28

    Woman in red pajamas holding an avocado in front of an open fridge, showing kids doing something weird passed down from parents Stare into the refrigerator and ask where the catsup is. (In the door where it always is).

    AdysGrandma321 , freepik Report

    #29

    Restroom sign on brick wall outdoors surrounded by trees, illustrating kids doing weird things passed down from parents. Not my kids, but when my brother was a younger child he would strip to take a number 2 even in a public restroom. His son did the same.

    asselfoley , Sung Jin Cho Report

    #30

    Child wearing pink and blue acting weird on a rocky beach, showing quirky behavior clearly passed down from parents A super weird little dance, that is JUST like my super weird little dances.

    FrankieHotpants , Ali Arjmandi Report

    #31

    Well one of my nephews is autistic and frequently tells people to stop talking. Meanwhile I simply wish it was socially acceptable for me to shush people whose voices annoy me. Another nephew has my flair for the dramatic, and my niece has a dark sense of humour that an 8 year old really shouldn't have. Just like me.

    LittleBitOdd Report

    #32

    My daughter’s in college taking a class that teaches them how to use Microsoft office. They just got to excel. She was so excited about how useful it’s going to be to help organize her RP and book characters…yea, totally gets that from me.

    CayseyBee Report

    #33

    Speaking from the kid's perspective, my brother told a joke, and me and our dad both grabbed onto the edge of the nearest countertop, bent forward with our other hand on our knees, and wheeze laughed, in complete unison, and then we just stared at each other lol

    A different time, my brother was telling me about something that happened at work, and I made a joke. A few minutes later he tells the same story to our dad, and he makes the *exact* same joke, word for word, same cadence and everything.

    wonderlandresident13 Report

    #34

    My parents had 4 children, all boys. My brothers and I have 5 daughters between us.

    Hashashin455 Report

    #35

    Today I asked my son where his winter hat was. My daughter said OOOO I KNOW!! runs into his room, emerges with the hat.

    "It was in the opening between his bed and the wall!!!"

    This girl can't find things that are right in front of her. But she remembers the wall opening hat.

    My husband and I both have ADHD so it definitely tracks.

    hamletz Report

    #36

    Picking them up from school watching them Carrying all of their school items in their arms, while wearing an empty backpack.

    benkenobi5 Report

    #37

    They both have ADHD like me. They hyperfocus and procrastinate like I do. It comes in waves.

    Darth-Buttcheeks Report

    #38

    I got in a car accident Tuesday. Was ambulanced to the ED with a bit of neck pain. Nothing serious, but didn’t want to be a Tuff Guy, just in case it got worse. In the family chat, my 22yo daughter asked if I was gonna die. I said No. She replied “Cool Cool Cool. Can I get the snow blower as inheritance this year anyway?”


    Yep, that’s my girl right there!

    skerinks Report

    #39

    Last night, my son who is almost 2 got very frustrated over something, walked over to the couch and sat down in the exact same way his father does when he's frustrated. hands hanging off the knees, fingers together, knees bobbing around, head up, it was like a tiny exact version of him and i laughed for like 5 hours.

    palmpolly_ Report

    #40

    Sit on the can and read for like a half hour or so. However I did put a magazine rack in the bathroom for them.

    ebm1979 Report

    #41

    Hatred of pickles.

    3daycondor Report

    #42

    Being grim in the morning for no reason.

    masstidiasco Report

    #43

    My 2yo daughter hates Reese’s peanut butter cups. I got them for Halloween because we were giving her candy for the first time and I was sure she would love them. She likes chocolate, she LOVES peanut butter, but does not care for Reese’s.

    She is the only other person I’ve ever known besides myself that didn’t like Reese’s.

    marmosetohmarmoset Report

