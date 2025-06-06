The people in the latter thread brought up some very interesting genetic features . Turns out, some people really are God's favorites, and for others, he really said: "You have to respect the balance."

People on Reddit shared some pretty unique genetic traits in these two threads: one about the ways they won the genetic lottery , and the other about the ways in which they both won and lost .

Winning an actual lottery is almost impossible. The odds are around one in 14 million. It's hard to say whether the odds for winning the genetic lottery are similar, but some people do end up with pretty cool genetic features thanks to their parents.

#1 Third n****e, different sized pupils, immunity to poison ivy and mosquitoes, godly liver.



Really it's more like a genetic rummage bin.

#2 I never get sick. *Ever*.



My natural cholesterol is so high, you could spread my blood on toast.

#3 I HAVE LONG EYE LASHES I'm a guy.

#4 No acne problem. Even as a teen, I might have had a noticeable pimple once or twice. Other than that, smooth as a baby's bottom.

#5 All four wisdom teeth are there without need of extraction.

#6 I have struck the perfect race balance where I'm not dark enough to be actively discriminated against, but that I do constantly look like I have a tan, despite never going outside by choice.

#7 Good spit, apparently.



Went to the dentist earlier this year and she asked me how often I flossed. I never lie to medical professionals - they're only trying to help you - so I said 'honestly, probably a couple times a year.' She replied with 'I guess you must have good spit!'



Cue me being confused as all hell. 'WTF?'



'Some people just have high-quality spit, and it keeps their mouth really clean.'



I've got a bunch of random things wrong with me, so being told I have Grade A spit was...IDK, I felt like 'about d**n time'.

#8 I've been lean my whole life- I can eat anything I want and not gain weight. Most of my family on both sides are overweight.



I used to have a very active job but now I just work in an office. I was worried that I would put on weight especially since I'm getting older but I've only gone up 1 pound after being at a desk for a year.

#9 I never went through the "squeaking" phase as a teenager. One day when I was 12 or 13, I talked like a little kid, the next day, James Earl Jones Jr. Scared the hell out of my dad when it happened.

#10 My musical talent landed me my dream life. But I went deaf by my twentys. Thanks Grandpa.

#11 I am considered to have gorgeous eyes, they are my best feature. However, I have absolutely terrible vision; near/far sighted with astigmatism. I cannot recognize my own mother from five feet away.

#12 I am a long redheaded(auburn/wavy), tall(6'3"), green eye'd man. I did some modeling and I've always been on the attractive side. I also have Multiple Sclerosis and very bad kidney function. Like borderline failing bad and I am 22. Win some lose some feeling in my foot I guess.

#13 No history of cancer in my immediate family.



I'm 6'4" and not lanky.



I have 20-20 vision.

#14 Blonde hair, red beard. Thanks vikings.



^^^Edit:I'm27andreadyforfun.

#15 I have a natural hour glass figure and can lose weight really easily, from all the right areas, when I actually try.

I got my mom's side of the family big b***s, but small everything else (My sister, my mom and all her sisters, all wear men size shoes...). I got my dad's thick hair, rather than my mom's balding. I did not inherit my father's jowls, but I did get my mom's facial hair. >:(.

#16 Having no allergies.

#17 I'm a fat, balding, unattractive, ginger, and this thread has depressed me more than you know.

#18 I'm the only person in my family with perfect eyesight, but I'm also the only person who doesn't have a sense of smell.

#19 Having nice breasts but being a man.

#20 I'm very healthy with no genetic disorders or diseases, but look wise i ain't doing so well.

#21 I look younger than I am (still get ID'd despite being in my 30's), and don't need to shave as often as most other men... basically I'm a baby faced assassin.



But I've ankylosing spondylitis, crohn's disease, osteoporosis, recurring uveitis, am losing my hair, and am all of 5ft tall because my back is collapsing (I was never tall to begin with, 5'5" peak height).

#22 I am 1/4 Japanese, 1/4 Irish, 1/4 Italian and 1/4 Mexican. I have a small p***s, an alcohol problem, a tendency towards anger and I love spicy food.



Win-win for stereotypes if you ask me.

#23 I don't need a fake nose if I want to dress up as a troll.



Edit: F**k this gay earth, I got gold and a bunch of upvotes for confessing my nose is big.

#24 Virtually invisible arm and leg hair.

#25 I can read the bottom line on the eye test.

#26 If I was an animal I'd be fooked, but since I won the lottery to be a human:



Lack of gag reflex. Can down just about any alcohol, entertain drunk people at parties by sticking my fingers down my throat, and I imagine if I was a female/homosexual-male, it'd have....other benefits.

#27 The s***tiest one ever.



There's this muscle in your ear that's designed to protect you from sudden, jarring noises. In general, it's involuntary, and most people will never know when it triggers. But I have voluntary control over it. So when I concentrate, I can create a gentle hum that only I can hear.



For the first fifteen years of my life, I kept expecting to get Jedi powers. Then I finally asked my doctor, and he asked around for me until he had an answer.

#28 My voice.

I'm a short bloke who can't grow a beard to save my life, but g*****n if I don't have a great radio voice

#29 Virtually invisible leg, arm, armpit, and any other body hair.



As an Italian girl this is unheard of.

#30 Well I may be short, have poor eyesight, balding at 19 and skinny...but I never have a hangover!

#31 My hearing is so good my brain can't keep up with it. I regularly shock people by overhearing what they're saying from extreme distances, but as a result of picking up every piece of ambient noise I often find it difficult to understand what the person in front of me is saying.

#32 Perfect. F*****g. Teeth.

#33 I'm a guy that understands most (not all) of women's health problems just as well as they do, from a first-hand perspective. My genetic lotto winning was a body that can't figure out if it's supposed to be male or female.



****

As a doctor once told me: a 'striking' case of Klinefelter's Syndrome. Male skeleton, male genitalia, female soft tissue (complete with F breasts). I started out fully male, and when I was in my mid-twenties, due to changes in hormonal levels, testicles atrophied. No kids for me, unless they can create s***m using stem cells or similar. I was actually s******l over that for a while. I developed both s*x's secondary characteristics during puberty, though it wasn't until mid-twenties I jumped from B to F cup.



In my mid-twenties, my estrogen levels skyrocketed, and my androgen levels plummeted. I now have a cycle that goes somewhere in the 45-60 day range. Originally the Dr thought it was something simple, but I was during the 'bad week' when I had labs drawn, and low and behold, PMS due to hormonal fluctuations. An ultrasound, two MRI's, and a cat scan later, and I found out I have an undeveloped prostate that reacts to hormonal fluctuation. The Dr asked me if he could write a paper about it, and I asked him not to. I have nothing to flush, but my insides decide it's party time for a week. I have yet to meet another guy that has 'a cycle'. Only upside is, I have nothing to flush, so no need of red boxers.



I ended up 'hyper-intelligent' as a kid; with a clinically tested IQ of 187 at 10yo. Inability to 'fit in' led to d***s, which burned out a lot of my intelligence, so now I'm just above average. Kids, don't do methamphetamines, no matter how much they make the pain of existing go away.



I still identify as male, however I get accidentally referred to as "ma'am" fairly often. Most recent was during my university transfer, in the immunities clinic. I corrected the nurse. She then wrote out 'what do I put for your gender' on a post-it, so she wouldn't have to ask out loud.



As a guy, I've actually said I'd never do a bra, but let me tell you... big-breasted women are NOT kidding about anything above a slow walk, stairs, speed bumps, and anything else that bounces hurting. I'm breaking down when school refund comes in and finally getting support (thanks to /r/ABraThatFits).



If I could trade my body in for a 'standard model', I'd do it in a heartbeat. I refuse surgery or hormonal therapy to correct my issues; wish I hadn't before, as it'd have saved my 'boys'. At this point though, I kinda-sorta consider myself my own lab experiment. I've gotten used to the under-the-breath-comments, snickers, downright staring, obvious questions from kids (my answer is 'boy), suggestions to k**l myself, don't get me started on christians, and all the other fun things it is to be me, so really don't care anymore.



This is my 'can't catch me' name, and it feels good to finally air my problems. Third time in a month I've talked about it on here. Until now, it's been between me and my Dr, or one friend.

****

TLDR: I'm a dude that has chick problems, all because of a horrible genetic lotto winning.

#34 Being tall. im asian 5'-9". thats like a white person being 6-5.

#35 Two kids, zero stretch marks.

#36 5-7, 200+ lbs., s**t eyesight, asthma, Dad died of heart, has cancer in his family, Mom beat cancer but died of ALS, but boy do I have a good sense of humor.

#37 I still have a full head of hair - thanks Grandad.



But it's white. Thanks grandad.

#38 My colleague told me a story about growing up in Burundi and his mother having sickle cell anaemia.



I tried to be sympathetic, but he said it was not viewed as completely terrible as it made her immune to the Malaria epidemic that was going on at the time.

#39 I’m Italian but also severely lactose intolerant.

#40 Lose (working on how I feel about myself)? Everything about me is tiny. Puberty grazed me, then left the building. Often get mistaken for a child.



Win? I rarely get ill, and when I do, its never horrible. My immune system seems rather decent.

#41 Partial heterochromia. There is that minuscule chance that I consumed a twin at some point in development. Born winner.

#42 No cluster headaches. Even though they only affect 0.1 percent of the population. After reading up on them and how s****y they can be I'm gonna go ahead and consider that a great victory.

#43 6'6" with proportional shoulders (most tall guys are lanky) calves of complete steel, blue eyes, perfect teeth. F**k yeah

#44 The eye lottery. Mine are bright green and there's a gold ring around my pupils.



This is the best picture I could come up with. You can't see the green that well but the gold ring is obvious.



And my eyes might or might not be red /r/trees whatup.

#45 I have a manly as f**k beard.

#46 I'm a mix of Japanese (50%) and the other 50 is between Mexican and Spanish. I've been told that my hair is gorgeous and that I have pretty eyes-.

#47 What I think: My height. Being 6'3 is awesome, just tall enough to be considered tall, not too tall that I look even lankier than I already am.



What others always say: I have a baby face, everyone always assumes I'm like 14 or 15, and I'm 22. Still have yet to reap the benefits of this.

#48 I have a crazy massive alcohol tolerance. This has done me wonders in college. F**K YEAH SHOTS.

#49 I do not grow armpit hair. I am a girl.

#50 I'm late for the party - but I have a rare genetic illness, and 2/3 of the people that have it are mentally or physically disabled.



I have all the minor symptoms, such as very bad sight, weak bones, small upper jaw and other small stuff... But you can't tell I have this illness unless you take a very close look to my skin (white patches here and there).

But all the major symptoms involving mental and physical disabilities? None. My brain is f*****g brilliant. It got me quite far in life until now. I think uber quickly. My muscles are great, my body is in good shape, I run, swim, do yoga on a regular basis and it doesn't hurt (until now).



It's f*****g scary. I remember reading these lists of major symptoms and it just felt like I won a really weird, unfair lottery compared to others with the same illness.



The main s****y side of this illness is that, if I want a kid, there's chances that he might get this disability, but seriously this time.



TL;DR : I won some f*****g weird genetic lottery and should have been disabled, instead of that I'm quite intelligent. Life, eh.

#51 Kind of obscure, I have never experienced heartburn.

#52 Thick, curly, red hair. I'm basically Merida in Brave.



Edit: I forgot about my slender hands. I got my mom's hands. They're so dainty, and compared to my sister's sausage fingers I feel very lucky.

#53 I practically never vomit: I think maybe once in the past twenty years, and even then it was barely a vomit at all. No matter how rough I feel, I can always prevent myself from throwing up.



The flipside is that I also never burp, which means all that gas has to go somewhere. The result? I have some *fearsome* toots.

#54 Tall, not bad looking, fairly muscular but have a very high propensity to develop back problems. My lower back is a mess and I'm only in my mid-20s.

#55 Perky, average sized breasts. They look great and I will never have the back issues that go along with big b***s. F**k yes.

#56 A quick Cntrl+F and i was surprised i didn't find this: I stay surprisingly healthy - the last time I caught a cold was 4+ years ago? During college, we had a pretty serious H1N1 wave through campus and although my roommate (the dude i shared a bedroom with) and my ex-gf caught it, i stayed healthy.

#57 I am a hetero, healthy, lean (even at 40), tall, white male with above-average intelligence and looks, and with my hair still intact (though there is now more in my ears than I care to admit). I was born in the wealthiest nation in the history of this planet at the apex of its power.



I have never been oppressed, discriminated against, or wronged simply for who I am or how I look.



edit: wealth can be measured in many ways, but perhaps most powerful is a more apt description (but then you all might quibble with that, so whatever).

#58 Great skin, all I do is rinse with water and moisturise if I remember. I never wear foundation, which shocks other girls. Just a bit of bronzer and blush for colour when I'm going out. My parents look really young for their age too, so hopefully that comes with it too!

#59 I am 6'-3" with good muscle building genes and a fast metabolism. I get tan easily and don't burn. My teeth are straight without ever having braces. My mom tells me I'm very handsome...

#60 As I just mentioned in the other thread, I have really attractive hands. Everything else about me is rather average though.



EDIT: Lol someone PM'ed me for hand pics. Ah well, as requested.

#61 I am tall and creative, and I have a connective tissue disorder which has been causing me problems for my entire life. Apparently this means I get to look forward to constant pain once I'm older. Yaaaay, and sorry dad I'm never passing this onto another generation.

#62 Autism.



Win - easily interested in topics that I enjoy. I memorize tons of facts easily. Lots of interests. Can spend hours focused on one thing. Usually can learn stuff very quickly if I am interested in it.



Lose - bad in social situations. Can’t recognize sarcasm sometimes. Bad handwriting, can’t preform well if I write (I get to use my computer to type exams). Very emotional. Really bad at mental maths. Impossible to stay focused on boring things. Hard time getting rid of things. Hard time finding people that are interested in the same things I am. The stereotypes associated with autism.



Edit: thank you all for your responses! Lots of people are responding that I am describing what they feel perfectly. For those of you seriously wondering whether you have it or not, I would recommend getting tested - no brain scan involved, its just a Q&A session with a psychologist (and your parents might get involved as well). For people who are in school, a note proving that you have autism would make your life a lot easier.



Edit: Holy s**t! My first gold! Thank you!

#63 I won in the physical looks department, but it comes with crippling asthma and 0 pain tolerance.

#64 Everybody says I’m intelligent, but I have genetic depression. If something doesn’t actively make me happy, I feel sad.