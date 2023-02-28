Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Whose Twin Died At Birth Can’t Celebrate Her Birthdays Because She “Should Mourn”, Finally Has Enough And Breaks The Rules
33points
Occasions, Parenting5 hours ago

Teen Whose Twin Died At Birth Can’t Celebrate Her Birthdays Because She “Should Mourn”, Finally Has Enough And Breaks The Rules

Justin Sandberg and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

As a kid, birthdays were a time of excitement and joy, with cake, hanging out with friends, and, of course, presents. More than anything, it’s also a time to mark the passing of age and get one step closer to being an adult.

One internet user asked the online community if they were wrong for disrespecting a family tradition by celebrating their birthday for the very first time. She had the misfortune of her twin brother passing during childbirth, and her family declaring the day exclusively a time of mourning.

Normally, a birthday is one of those first occasions where a child can celebrate themselves

Image credits: varyapigu (not the actual photo)

A girl asked the internet if she was in the wrong for celebrating her own birthday for the first time

Her parents had always forbidden her from having a party on that particular date

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SunTime2

Commenters shared support for the teen and agreed that she was in no way at fault

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
