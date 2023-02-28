Teen Whose Twin Died At Birth Can’t Celebrate Her Birthdays Because She “Should Mourn”, Finally Has Enough And Breaks The Rules

As a kid, birthdays were a time of excitement and joy, with cake, hanging out with friends, and, of course, presents. More than anything, it’s also a time to mark the passing of age and get one step closer to being an adult.

One internet user asked the online community if they were wrong for disrespecting a family tradition by celebrating their birthday for the very first time. She had the misfortune of her twin brother passing during childbirth, and her family declaring the day exclusively a time of mourning.

Normally, a birthday is one of those first occasions where a child can celebrate themselves

A girl asked the internet if she was in the wrong for celebrating her own birthday for the first time

Her parents had always forbidden her from having a party on that particular date

Commenters shared support for the teen and agreed that she was in no way at fault