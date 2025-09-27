ADVERTISEMENT

Finding the perfect present for a loved one isn’t always easy. You want to give them something meaningful, something they’ll truly love and appreciate. But let’s be honest—sometimes what we think is the “perfect gift” doesn’t land the way we expect.

Take this story from an 18-year-old, for example. She shared that her parents gave her a set of coins minted in her birth year. At first, it might sound thoughtful, but there’s a catch. They had given the exact same gift to her brother on his birthday, and he actually collects coins. Unlike him, she had no interest in it, which made her feel as though her parents hadn’t really put much thought into her present at all.

RELATED:

Birthday celebrations feel extra special when shared with the people you love

Teen at birthday party surrounded by friends, appearing joyful despite disappointment with parents' gift on her 18th birthday.

Share icon

Image credits: Pexels / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A teenager opened up about how she felt hurt by her parents’ thoughtless birthday gift

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents gift for her 18th birthday, expressing sadness and emotional pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift for her 18th birthday, reflecting on feelings after celebration.

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents gift, expecting excitement but receiving a coin set from her birth year.

Share icon

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift, a coin set repeat from brother’s 18th birthday three years earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Collection of US state quarters in a plastic coin holder illustrating teen disappointment and hurt by parents' gift.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents gift, sitting alone with sad expression on her 18th birthday.

Text on a white background stating a man collects every limited edition special $2 coin released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl looking disappointed and deeply hurt while holding a birthday gift from her parents on her 18th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing a statement expressing strong indifference about coins, reflecting disappointment and hurt feelings.

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift, feeling ignored and uncared for on her 18th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl looking disappointed and deeply hurt sitting on bed wearing a white shirt and smartwatch at home.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Teen girl looking disappointed and deeply hurt by her parents' 18th birthday gift in an emotional moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift for her 18th birthday, expressing lack of thought in present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents’ gift, feeling overlooked compared to brother’s unique present.

Image credits: Dry-Resolve4856

She explained more about her interests and what kind of gifts she would truly appreciate

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents gift, feeling unappreciated on her 18th birthday celebration.

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents gift, sitting alone with a sad expression on her 18th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion showing a teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents gift for her 18th birthday seeking advice.

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift for her 18th birthday, expressing sadness in a text conversation.

Screenshot of a conversation about a teen feeling disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift for her 18th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents gift, receiving a wrapped present tied with string on her 18th birthday.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you pay attention, people often drop little hints about what they’d love to receive as a gift

When a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion comes around, the pressure of gift-giving can sneak up on almost anyone. You want the present to feel thoughtful, meaningful, and just right for the person you’re celebrating. But somehow, everything you think of either feels like something they already own or just doesn’t quite measure up. That’s when the panic starts to set in because nobody wants to be the person who gives a gift that feels generic or last-minute. Choosing something memorable takes time and attention, but it’s often worth the effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why some of the best gifts come from listening closely. People casually mention their likes, dislikes, and needs all the time, whether it’s in everyday conversation, a quick complaint, or even a passing remark about something they wish they had. By keeping your ears open, you can often find subtle hints about what might make the perfect present. This way, the gift ends up feeling personal rather than random.

To get a better sense of what makes a gift truly special, we spoke with Ankita Chopra, the owner of Ankita’s Fashion Hub, a home-based business that has become a go-to for affordable kids’ gifts and party favors. Ankita has seen firsthand how families put thought and preparation into their purchases. From her perspective, gift-giving isn’t just about the product itself; it’s about the emotions and meaning wrapped inside it. Her insights give us a peek into what makes certain presents stand out more than others.

“Some parents are so prepared and organized,” Ankita explained during our chat. “They come to us two months in advance because they want the product in their child’s favorite color. It might seem like a small detail, but to a child, having something in their favorite shade can make all the difference.” That level of planning shows not just love but also attentiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl smiling and hugging woman, contrasting with the theme of disappointment and hurt from parents gift.

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Adding a personal touch can turn an ordinary present into something truly special

Personalization, according to Ankita, takes gift-giving to another level. “Parents often ask us to add their child’s name to the item, or sometimes their favorite player’s name,” she said. “It turns the gift from something generic into something unique, something that feels like it belongs only to them.” For children, especially, seeing their name on a toy, accessory, or keepsake creates a strong emotional connection.

And it doesn’t stop at the gift itself. Ankita mentioned that some parents request beautiful wrapping or even ask to include a handwritten note inside. “It’s those extra touches that make the present memorable,” she explained. The way a gift is presented often adds as much joy as the gift itself. These thoughtful gestures remind the recipient that the gift wasn’t just purchased, it was carefully prepared.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to spending, Ankita has noticed that parents rarely hold back on their children’s gifts. “They want something of quality, something that feels special and lasting,” she observed. This doesn’t necessarily mean buying the most expensive item, but rather choosing one that feels right.

Her advice for anyone struggling with gift-giving? “Put thought into it. Don’t just grab the most expensive thing on the shelf,” Ankita emphasized. “The best gifts are those that feel personal, the ones that reflect what the recipient actually loves or needs.”

That’s why, in this case, it’s understandable that the author felt disappointed with the coins, especially since her brother, who actually collects coins, received the very same gift. It almost seemed like her parents thought more about his interests than hers. Do you think they should have put more thought into her present?

Many people online agreed with her and felt she had every right to be upset

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents gift feeling undervalued and misunderstood on birthday message thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl looking deeply hurt and disappointed by her parents' gift on her 18th birthday, expressing emotional distress.

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' birthday gift, feeling unconsidered and emotionally upset in a heartfelt text comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift, showing frustration and sadness on her 18th birthday celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing a teen’s disappointment and hurt over parents’ 18th birthday gift.

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents’ gift on her 18th birthday, longing for a more meaningful present.

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift for her 18th birthday, feeling unappreciated and neglected.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for a teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising how to handle disappointment with parents' gift, related to teen hurt and birthday gift issues.

Comment expressing empathy with a teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift for her 18th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift, feeling overlooked and emotionally affected on her 18th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents’ gift for her 18th birthday, sharing her story online.

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' gift, showing emotional reaction on her 18th birthday celebration.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl looking deeply hurt and disappointed while holding a birthday gift from her parents on her 18th birthday.

Share icon

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents gift for her 18th birthday showing sadness and emotional distress.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents gift for her 18th birthday, expressing feelings of being unwanted and unseen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Teen disappointed and deeply hurt by parents' 18th birthday gift, expressing lowered expectations and frustration.