“Parents of Reddit, what is the creepiest thing your child has said to you?” – this web user turned to one of the platform’s most informative and thought-provoking communities, asking its members to unveil the eeriest things their kids have ever said to them. The thread managed to garner 630 upvotes as well as 685 comments containing some pretty hair-raising tales.

Plus, they’re very unpredictable creatures. One day they’ll be cracking jokes; the next day, they’ll astound you with their brilliance; and the day after, they’ll wake you up in the middle of the night talking about seeing an “old man” in your apartment who later turns out to be your dead dad.

Everyone knows that children love to talk. I mean, why wouldn’t they? Every day brings a new experience which prompts them to question things and impart information to those close to them.

#1 Laying out in the backyard with my then 4yr old son looking up at the stars one night:



My son: “when are they coming to get me?”

Me: “who?”

Him: “my people” and pointed up at the stars.

Me: “what?”

#2 As I was leaving for work, my daughter said "bye daddy, have a good day. I hope you don't get shot" and then went back to playing with her toys.

#3 Woke one morning before my alarm went off to my three year old son standing next to my bed. He then says, “Go back to sleep and think about your life.”

#4 Me: your shoes are in your room



3.5 yr old son: but I can not go in there



Me: why not?



Son: the ghosts



Me: what ghosts?



Son: the boy and girl



Me: what are they doing in there?



Son: saying *creepy voice* "come here"



Me: okay... so, you know not to go to them, right?



Son: yeah



😬

#5 My then 2 year old accidentally locked himself in a room and was crying hysterically while I tried in vain to coach him through unlocking the door.



My then 5 year old pulled me aside and said, in perfect seriousness, "Forget about him, Mom. He's dead to us."



I'm a little worried about that kid. 👀

#6 My youngest daughter has always had a fear of the water that’s gotten better as she’s gotten older. But when she was a toddler, it would have been easier to baptize a rabid cat than try to get give her a bath. One night at around age 3, I was doing my routine of trying to get her in the tub to wash off when she said to me “I scared of the water. It’s how I died before.”



Yeah, the bath definitely didn’t happen that night.

#7 My oldest who was maybe 2.5 at the time told me she kept seeing an old man in our apartment. We didn’t think much of it because neither my wife and I believed in ghosts and our daughter had just started having an imagination. One day we were looking at photos of my Dad and she said “oh, that’s the old man.” He had passed away a few months earlier.



That or one time I woke up to her staring at me next to the bed. I asked her what she was doing and she said “watching you sleep. Just to see.”

#8 I was playing around with my daughter who probably around three at the time. She suddenly stopped, looked at me and said, "We were sisters. I died and god made me wait until we could be back together again" - and just like that she went back to be a little girl. FYI - I'm her dad.

#9 When my daughter was about 4-5, she said "Before I was with a mommy that didn't take care of me, so god took me away from her and gave me to you and daddy." Mind you, we are not religious people and she was not adopted. That gave me the chills...

#10 My mom likes to tell this story: Apparently when I was 5 or 6 I told her that aliens had stolen her real son, and replaced him with me, an exact copy. Someday, I would return to my home planet.



But she shouldn't be sad, because her real son had a good life in our zoo.

#11 My little one when he was about 2-3 said he had a friend named sharp teeth that ate bugs when he was little but when he grew up he ate light bulbs.



All I could think of is drop dead Fred. He still occasionally brings him up.

#12 My daughter hasn't said anything creepy as of yet, although it's weird she keeps insisting her dad's cello is Darth Vader, but one time my 2-year-old nephew just looked at me over breakfast and goes "are you broken?" and I really just had to sit there and let that sink in. Like, yeah, little man, I am, but it's not something I'm prepared to discuss with a toddler over cheerios and peanut butter toast.

#13 When I was young, like maybe two years old, my grandma was in the hospital, dying of cancer. Obviously i had no idea what was going on, but apparently one day when my mother and aunt were watching me, I suddenly looked at them and said "Only one Grandma"



they kept trying to convince me otherwise, that no, i had two grandmas, but I kept repeating that line over and over



Then the phone rang. It was my uncle calling to tell my mother that my grandma had passed a few minutes ago

#14 My son had an imaginary friend when he was about 3 of a little boy named Jodi who died from “drinking medicine water.” There’s a gravestone in our local cemetery from the 70s of a 4yr old boy named Jodi.

It’s my opinion that my son had a ghost friend when he was younger.

#15 When I was about 4, I would remember talking to "Mr.Peterson" whenever I was at my grandmothers house. He looked like a hobo from the great depression and had a guitar and sang me old timey blues, he told me that he died when he fell of a train he was riding whist drunk on moonshine. I stopped seeing him when I was about 6.



Anyway, 6 months ago I found my dads old acoustic guitar and started playing, and my little cousin told me "Mr.Peterson is proud of you!" And left.



I dont know what to think

#16 My 3-year-old had been talking a lot about her "other family". About how she has a brother (she doesn't) and how she misses her old house and her old mom and dad. So one day I'm humoring her and asking details about them, and then I ask, "So what happened to them? Why aren't you with them anymore?"



She let out this huge sigh, looks down at the floor and said in this really defeated sounding voice, "They're dead."



To be clear, she has no other family. Her older sister was adopted so we wonder if maybe that's what prompted the other family talk. The other theory we have is that all the Pixar movies they watch usually involve some family member dying or being dead. But she doesn't know anybody who has died. But she's got this story.

#17 When my daughter was around three, she had an imaginary friend named Mike. One day she said Mike had to go home and when asked where he lived, she said in the church under our apartment with other people. We lived on the first floor and there was nothing under our building.

#18 “Mr. SkinnyLegs wants to find you.”

Later realized Mr SkinnyLegs was the name of a spider on peppa pig and my son was just quoting the show, but out of context, holy s**t did it freak me out.

#19 My son used to say when he was younger that he used to fly around at night. Jumping from lamppost to lamppost in the neighbourhood. That it was hard to get there because of the connection to his body through the belly button.



I would have considered imagination if it weren’t that my dad told me he had the same type of dream when he was little as did I.

#20 "Before I was born here, I had a sister, right? Her and my other Mom are so old now. They were ok when the car was on fire, but I sure wasn't!"



He was maybe 5 or 6 years old? It was totally out of the blue..

#21 Not my kids but I used to work with toddlers.



We had one girl who got so upset at changing time. She would cry and say "no, the man is watching!" when she was on the changing table. She would point to the ceiling tiles (sometimes the wind from the garden door knocked one out of place) and say he was watching. Freaked all of us staff out, we all looked but there was definitely no one there. We had to change her on a mat on the floor inside of a stall because she was so upset. We did that for the rest of the year.



The next years class starts... A little boy (these kids did not know each other at all!) starts crying on the changing table. "no! The man is watching!", pointing at the ceiling tiles again. Same situation for the rest of the year. Had to change him in a stall on the floor.



There was never anyone in the ceiling but it freaked us all out constantly!

#22 My 3 year old daughter stood next to her new born brother and looked at him for awhile then turned and looked at me and said, "Daddy its a monster..we should bury it."

#23 When she was about 18 months old and I was changing her diaper, my little girl looked up at me and as clear as day said, “What the f**k are your you doing?”.



That’s when we knew we were those parents who were pretty loose. Can confirm that 12 years later she still lets an f-bomb slip once or twice a month.

#24 I was on a bus recently and we were stopped outside a walk-in clinic. A little girl in the seat in front of me turned to her dad and said, "Death is the poor man's doctor." And that was that.



Edit: never realised this was an Irish proverb. Context: I'm Irish.

#25 My 3-year old son and I were standing in the living room. He pointed behind me and asked “Who’s that guy?” I turned around and followed his finger to the blank wall behind me. I turned back around and asked “what guy?”, looking at him with a sly eye because I was trying to figure out if he was being silly or not. But he asked with absolutely no fear or concern I knew he was sincere. I even faintly remember him having a smile on his face, almost like he was pleased with this man’s presence.



“That guy.” He still pointed to the blank wall and there was still no one behind me. I think I responded with something like “oh silly, there’s no one there” and my son ended up just skipping out of the room with no more questions.



To make this a bit creepier: the apartment we lived in at the time had had some very odd occurrences over the years. Our cat would go insane in this one room (me and my husband’s bedroom) and always try to climb furniture to get up into this one corner of a wall that he would scratch at and even meow at sometimes. Our cat also loved hanging out in this room.



Many years earlier, there was a man who died in the apartment. I knew about this because my childhood home was actually adjacent to the house where I rented this apartment. My bedroom window looked out into his backyard. I had known that the old man had lived there, Henry, and it had been several days before someone noticed they hadn’t seen him in a while. Oddly, the man who noticed was the car mechanic who owned an auto shop next door to Henry. This mechanic later became my landlord because he bought Henry’s house. He also became my stepdad - another story.



So after some occurrences, I asked my stepdad where in the apartment Henry had died. I always thought It had been in the bathroom but, in fact, he had died while in his recliner, watching TV, in his “den”. The room my husband and I slept in. The room where our cat went crazy nuts.



Other weird things happened in that apartment that just gave me this…feeling. I was never scared or nervous, though. It was kind of like a “what the heck, Henry” type of feeling. If you ask me if I believe in ghosts, my likely answer would be “I don’t know that I believe in all of them, but I’m certain that some piece of Henry is in that house.”



TL;DR - My young son pointed out a man who wasn’t there in an apartment we lived in, followed by an extended story about other odd events that took place there.

#26 She started coming out with phrases that my grandfather use to use when I was a kid. Told me she talks to my grandfather and described him in detail including his favourite shirt. She never met him, nor had she ever seen photos of him before that point.



Every single hair on the back of my neck stood up at that moment.

#27 My 3 year old nephew was at my cottage. He's asked me numerous times about the "girl over there" while pointing at one of the back bedrooms. The place is small, and there is definitely nobody there so I just dismiss it as a really active imagination (he has lots of imaginary friends).



Then some friends are visiting and they have a daughter around the same age. She has never met my nephew. Twice in the one day she asked about the "pretty girl" while pointing at the exact same room. Definitely caught me out and I didn't know what to think.



Then at Christmas my family was over at my place and my nephew points at a picture of my wife and asks if she is coming to visit us here or does she just stay at the cottage. My wife died ten years ago. Personally I don't really believe in paranormal stuff so it's probably just my logical brain putting together a bunch of kids ramblings but it definitely got my attention.

#28 Went to check on my five year old daughter who was asleep. She rolled on her back, still asleep, and said, " I must not eat humans, humans aren't food". Before rolling back over

#29 Niece recently came up to my face and said, “I know your secrets.” It was creepy

#30 My son was 2 and woke up from a nap in his room, while we where leaving the room he suddenly stops and turns around and waved to nothing while saying “bye!”

#31 I was a nanny for a very long time. My two...favorites(?) are 1) while watching a 3/4 yo boy he said "I want to eat your face." Follwed by "Do you know why I want to eat your face? Because it's made of meat and I love meat." Que creepy a*s kid smile.



2) 5 yo boy had a hard time letting me leave for the day. When giving him a goodbye hug he held my face in his hands, got his face VERY close to mine and said "you can't leave! You have to stay here forever! Until you die."

#32 10 year old daughter looked me in the eye, after passing a marquee of Carrot top...and said...do you think Carrot top has red hair "down there"...Without missing a beat, I said yeah but GROSS...she agreed and that was that. I STILL can't get over that...lol

#33 Don’t have a kid but one of my coworkers told me that a day or so after she moved into her new apartment her toddler told her that there is a ghost living in her closet and he’s really mean

#34 1. My oldest used to talk about their other mother. They were about two or three. They would talk about their other mother and the little house they had lived in that was far away, so we couldn’t go there. Kid was my birth kid and had been with me since birth so IDK.



2. After my children’s grandma died, I was driving in the car just me and my youngest who was about two. Too young to really know about death. Suddenly the kid says ‘bye Grandma’ and I’m just like , what..



3. Different kid than 1 and 2. We lived in a kind of creepy house, not scary but just a weird situation and kind of a strange layout of house. We all felt something was going to happen. Anyway, this kid would hear voices at night when they’d put their head on the pillow. They started to spent most nights in my room, in fact, by the time we moved out - we didn’t stay there long - the whole family was camping out at night in one room.

#35 4yo daughter said “I watch you when I sleep” I said “ you mean you watch me when I’m sleeping?” “No! I. Watch. You. When. I. Sleep!”

#36 “Hey mom, want to hear my favorite song?”



Me: let’s hear it



“I turned 21 in prison doin’ life without parole, no one could steer me right but Mama tried, Mama tried...”



Went on to sing the rest of the chorus in perfect pitch word for word.



She was 5.

#37

I have a daughter, and one day after her bath, she told me about this dream she had, where she was the monster terrorizing other kids. I found out later that she was being bullied, and this was right after Monsters INC came out, so it makes sense in hindsight. But I was shocked when she said how much she enjoyed hurting and scaring them.

#38 Middle of the night, she climbs out of her bed (we didn't know she can do that, was about two and half years old), so I am waking up to her standing by our bed, staring at me, just staring, then she says: "I'll miss you when you die." And goes back to sleep.

#39 When my child was very feverish he started hallucinating. Sat up with an arched back , three in the morning , pointing to the dark hall "Look, everyone is here. Say hello to them. They are here for us!"

#40 Going to bed one night, they told me an owl was watching from the window. Like uhhhhhh hell naw. I watched encouners of the 4th kind. I know those ain't owls. NOT looking out the window lmao