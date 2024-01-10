33 Everyday Stories Of Parenting Illustrated By PlamondonInterview With Artist
Today, we're delighted to present you with a collection of "Blueberry Boy" comics by Plamondon. The author of this series has previously showcased her talent on Bored Panda in an earlier post featuring relatable and humorous comics depicting life's silly moments. This time, we've chosen to highlight a series dedicated to parenting, exploring situations that readers can easily relate to, especially if they have a baby themselves.
The author of the series, Taylor, told us more about these heartwarming comics and the characters showcased in them: “Blueberry Boy is a comic about my family, so I wanted to incorporate the most striking visuals of each of us in the simplest terms. My husband’s square face, my big, wavy hair, my son’s dimples. It’s important that I can replicate and draw the characters easily and quickly, as well as convey a more up-beat tone as this is a more family-friendly cartoon. This is why I made them in a cutesy sort of style with large heads and small, round bodies.”
We contacted Plamondon to find out more about her work and get some information about different series she creates: “Most people will probably not see this in my work, but ’90s-2010s Cartoon Network lineup, Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto, and Renaissance artwork is what taught me the basics of anatomy, action and cartooning. I have been drawing since I was 2, in nearly every style. From realistic graphite portraits to manga to zany cartoons. If you look to my WEBTOON, you will see that to this day, I actually do not stick to any specific ‘style’. My ‘style’ is more in my writing and themes than my artwork.”
Asked about comic artists or illustrators who have influenced Plamondon’s work, Taylor told us: “My ‘main’ style, the one I’m known for the most and the one that comes easiest to me is what you see in Ah, Mince! And a more ‘chibi-fied’ version with Blueberry Boy. This is sort of like my lazy handwriting, if you will. I can write in cursive, I can write in all caps, but this is the style that I’ve always sort of come back to when I’m at my most basic.”
The artist continued, sharing with us how different influences have impacted her style: “I’d say my ‘style’ started showing up around grade 4, and has made slow but steady changes over the years. Again, I have never been consciously bound by a style, so I don’t know how I developed this one. (I probably saw over-exaggerated faces in shows like SpongeBob or Adventure Time, thought it was hilarious, and started drawing my own, for instance.) It’s almost subconscious, the way you learn to express how you feel visually through other’s art.
That said, my style shares a lot of similarities with many artists. (Sadly, yes, we artists are not as unique as we may hope.) Artists like Kate Beaton, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and Emily Carrol all have aspects of their style that are shared with mine (big eyes, big expressions, long, flowy lines). I’ve been compared to them a lot and although I did not know of them when I was younger and developing my initial style, when I did eventually gain access to their work, I have absolutely looked up to them as leaders in the comic industry. I’d say a lot of my ‘polishing’ of my style is thanks to them (better compositions, clearer line work, more succinct paneling and pacing).”
Lastly, we were wondering what aspects of being a comic artist Taylor considers the most rewarding. The author of the Blueberry Boy comic series said: “My favorite thing about being an artist is hearing people’s reception of my work, which is partially the allure of posting online, despite its many drawbacks. I’m fascinated by people, especially their feelings. Comics are an intimate way of sharing and learning. I’m always wanting to know of my audience, ‘what touched them? what was funny to them? what made them angry? Or repulsed? Do they feel the same way I do? Do they understand this nebulous idea I’m trying to get across?’ I think this is why most of my work is related to social commentary and the human condition.”