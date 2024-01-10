The artist continued, sharing with us how different influences have impacted her style: “I’d say my ‘style’ started showing up around grade 4, and has made slow but steady changes over the years. Again, I have never been consciously bound by a style, so I don’t know how I developed this one. (I probably saw over-exaggerated faces in shows like SpongeBob or Adventure Time, thought it was hilarious, and started drawing my own, for instance.) It’s almost subconscious, the way you learn to express how you feel visually through other’s art.

That said, my style shares a lot of similarities with many artists. (Sadly, yes, we artists are not as unique as we may hope.) Artists like Kate Beaton, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and Emily Carrol all have aspects of their style that are shared with mine (big eyes, big expressions, long, flowy lines). I’ve been compared to them a lot and although I did not know of them when I was younger and developing my initial style, when I did eventually gain access to their work, I have absolutely looked up to them as leaders in the comic industry. I’d say a lot of my ‘polishing’ of my style is thanks to them (better compositions, clearer line work, more succinct paneling and pacing).”