ADVERTISEMENT

Che Crawford is the creator of witty four-panel comics that capture the humor and chaos of everyday life, often drawing from her own busy routine as a parent. Working on her iPad between school runs, bedtime stories, and weekend family time, she keeps her art flowing with the help of structure, checklists, and support from her husband.

As she explains, “My children are always my main focus, and art goes around them. So, if they need or want me, iPad gets put down and they get my attention.” That balance makes the short, punchy format of four panels ideal for her lifestyle, allowing her to distill D&D-inspired moments and daily interruptions into comics that are concise, funny, and full of personality.

More info: Instagram | reddit.com | Facebook | tumblr.com | tiktok.com | x.com