Che Crawford is the creator of witty four-panel comics that capture the humor and chaos of everyday life, often drawing from her own busy routine as a parent. Working on her iPad between school runs, bedtime stories, and weekend family time, she keeps her art flowing with the help of structure, checklists, and support from her husband.

As she explains, “My children are always my main focus, and art goes around them. So, if they need or want me, iPad gets put down and they get my attention.” That balance makes the short, punchy format of four panels ideal for her lifestyle, allowing her to distill D&D-inspired moments and daily interruptions into comics that are concise, funny, and full of personality.

More info: Instagram | reddit.com | Facebook | tumblr.com | tiktok.com | x.com

#1

Comic panels showing parenting and fantasy gaming themes with a robot and artist discussing AI's role in art and chores.

    #2

    Comic panels showing a group of players discussing a fantasy gaming session, blending parenting and fantasy gaming humor.

    #3

    Cartoon of two people playing fantasy gaming with dice and storytelling, blending parenting and fantasy gaming themes.

    #4

    Comic panels showing parenting and fantasy gaming themes with a character introducing a warrior to a king figure.

    #5

    Comic scene depicting fantasy gaming with players reacting to a game move, highlighting parenting and fantasy gaming themes.

    #6

    Comic panels showing parenting and fantasy gaming with children playing and imagining a fairy sky dancer toy spinning in the air.

    #7

    Comic panels showing a person watching anime and reflecting on parenting and fantasy gaming themes in modern life.

    #8

    Comic panels showing parenting and fantasy gaming with characters discussing a lizard cleric and charisma as a dump stat.

    #9

    Comic strip showing a conversation blending parenting and fantasy gaming with character choices and role-playing dice.

    #10

    Comic strip showing parenting and fantasy gaming themes with characters discussing runes and dungeon warnings in a playful setting.

    #11

    Comic panels showing characters in a fantasy gaming setting with humorous dialogue about parenting and disguise.

    #12

    Fantasy gaming comic panels depicting characters debating freeing a petrified creature surrounded by stone statues.

    #13

    Comic strip showing two characters discussing fantasy gaming characters, blending parenting and fantasy gaming themes.

    #14

    Comic strip showing characters discussing fantasy gaming challenges and emotional attachment to game characters.

    #15

    Comic strip showing fantasy gaming characters debating mission outcomes, blending parenting and fantasy gaming themes.

    #16

    Fantasy gaming characters explore a mysterious temple while balancing parenting humor in a comic by this artist.

    #17

    Comic panels showing fantasy gaming characters interacting with a nanny figure, blending parenting and fantasy gaming themes.

    #18

    Comic panels showing parenting and fantasy gaming moments, featuring characters discussing roleplay and game challenges.

    #19

    Fantasy gaming comic panels featuring humorous scenes with potion mishaps and fantastical characters, blending parenting themes.

    #20

    Fantasy gaming comic panels featuring diverse characters planning, sharing stories, and a cat hero asserting independence.

    #21

    Comic panels showing characters discussing fantasy gaming tactics blending with parenting themes in a casual setting.

    #22

    Comic panels showing a fantasy gaming scene where parenting humor blends with dungeon exploration and character mishaps.

    #23

    Parent and partner preparing for fantasy gaming night, with one declining to play due to other commitments.

