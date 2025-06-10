ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Grady, the artist behind 'Lunarbaboon,' has a special way of turning everyday life into something heartwarming and funny. Inspired by his own experiences as a dad, his comics touch on parenting, mental health, and the ups and downs of being human—with honesty, humor, and a lot of kindness.

Whether you’re a parent or not, these comics are easy to relate to. They remind us that even in the chaos, there’s always room for a smile, a moment of connection, or a little hope. Scroll down to enjoy some of Lunarbaboon’s newest work!

