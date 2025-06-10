ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Grady, the artist behind 'Lunarbaboon,' has a special way of turning everyday life into something heartwarming and funny. Inspired by his own experiences as a dad, his comics touch on parenting, mental health, and the ups and downs of being human—with honesty, humor, and a lot of kindness.

Whether you’re a parent or not, these comics are easy to relate to. They remind us that even in the chaos, there’s always room for a smile, a moment of connection, or a little hope. Scroll down to enjoy some of Lunarbaboon’s newest work!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

Comic strip by Lunarbaboon depicting kindness and humor in everyday interactions with a dog and people.

    #2

    Comic panels showing kindness and acceptance in a bakery, highlighting how kindness can change things through simple actions.

    #3

    Comic panels illustrating how kindness can change grief and loss, showing emotional support and healing through compassion.

    #4

    Comic by Lunarbaboon showing kindness and respect taught from father to son through simple, positive interactions.

    #5

    Comic by Lunarbaboon illustrating how kindness and surrounding yourself with loved ones can lead to happiness.

    #6

    Comic by Lunarbaboon showing a father explaining his autistic son's behavior, highlighting kindness and understanding.

    #7

    Comic panels showing a conversation about kindness, sensitivity, and the importance of listening to better understand others.

    #8

    Comic by Lunarbaboon showing kindness helping to cope with anxiety through support and encouragement.

    #9

    Comic showing a father and child discussing hitting rock bottom and how kindness and tools help build back up.

    #10

    Comic showing kindness through art comforting life, illustrating how kindness can change things in a simple, heartfelt way.

    #11

    Comic panels showing a man’s journey of quitting alcohol, gaining energy, confidence, and hope in kindness-themed illustrations.

    #12

    Comic panels illustrating how kindness can change negative thoughts and self-sabotage into comfort and support.

    #13

    Comic panels showing a man reflecting on kindness, self-acceptance, and personal change through Lunarbaboon's illustrated story.

    #14

    Comic panels by Lunarbaboon showing intrusive thoughts and how kindness can change mental struggles.

    #15

    Comic panels by Lunarbaboon showing kindness through caring actions and support in everyday situations.

    #16

    Man confronting his past shadow in Lunarbaboon comic illustrating how kindness can change things through support.

    #17

    Comic panels depicting a person struggling with dark thoughts, illustrating how kindness can change things in Lunarbaboon comics.

    #18

    Comic panels by Lunarbaboon showing kindness and calmness outside in nature with animals inside a home.

    #19

    Comic panels showing a conversation about kindness and motivation, illustrating how kindness can change things in daily life.

    #20

    Comic panels showing kindness and connection through drawing, emphasizing how kindness can change things in everyday life.

    #21

    Comic panels by Lunarbaboon showing how kindness can change a person's mindset and bring connection through simple acts.

    #22

    Comic panels showing kindness and support during childbirth, illustrating how kindness can change things in heartfelt moments.

