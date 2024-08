ADVERTISEMENT

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso, who found herself at the center of a storm at the Paris Olympics, openly expressed her desire to compete for the United States at the Olympic Games instead of her homeland.

The bold declaration was reportedly made during a social media live, according to a report released last month by Paraguayan outlet HOY.

“I want to represent the United States more,” the 20-year-old swimmer allegedly said.

According to the HOY report, her preference for representing the U.S. stemmed from her collegiate experience in America.

Having attended Southern Methodist University and Virginia Tech, she seemingly developed a strong affinity toward the country. However, she was part of Team Paraguay when she landed in Paris for the Games.

Ahead of the ongoing Olympics, the youngster earned her spot in the women’s 100-meter butterfly through the universality system, which is aimed at enhancing the diversity of participating nations at the Olympics.

In her video last month, she slammed the Paraguay Olympic Committee’s (COP) treatment of its athletes and claimed she would much rather represent the U.S.

“They threaten me that they are going to publish a statement, that I am going to leave because of universality, if I support my sport it is thanks to my sponsors, they want to humiliate me and say ‘it is not a big deal that you are leaving because of universality’ and like no Paraguayan woman has ever made a mark for the Olympic Games, and to tell me that and on top of that I am one second away is nothing,” she was quoted saying.

“It’s not a pleasure to represent Paraguay and if it were up to me, I would go back to college,” she added.

As she competed for Team Paraguay, the young swimmer did not qualify for the 100-meter semi-final and eventually sparked controversy by being kicked out for her “inappropriate behavior.”

Camilo Perez, the president of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, addressed Luana’s comments about wanting to be a part of Team USA.

“I read that she wants to compete for the United States,” Camilo said. “There is no universality there. She came here as a Paraguayan. She has to train a lot more to represent USA, her times have to be much better.”