People all around the world speak different languages, but we all cry and laugh in the same language as well as we all are connected to the elusive realm of dreams.

Like our dreams are mixing all the memories and spaces, my paper cuttings combine lots of symbols and hidden images that twine between each other and create some new perspectives. So the more you look—the more you see!

Usually, I create illustrations for different tales, folkloric and fairy ones. When I travel or start living in a new country, I always spend time on local history and folklore research. This helps me a lot with communicating and understanding people and I successfully use my art as a tool of communication.

I hope my works will resonate with you! And I will be glad to hear from you about the whimsical (or pretty real) images you find in my paper cuttings.

Sincerely, Tanya Kyianytsia

More info: Facebook | Behance | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Moon Hare

Moon Hare

TinadavinciStore Report

22points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

A Walk Through The Dark Forest

A Walk Through The Dark Forest

TinadavinciStore Report

21points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Petrichor Or The Dream Of The Tree On A Dry Day

Petrichor Or The Dream Of The Tree On A Dry Day

TinadavinciStore Report

20points
Buy Now
POST
#4

A Cat Who Ate The Sun

A Cat Who Ate The Sun

TinadavinciStore Report

20points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Find The Right Key

Find The Right Key

TinadavinciStore Report

19points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Frida's Soul

Frida's Soul

TinadavinciStore Report

19points
Buy Now
POST
#7

The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker

TinadavinciStore Report

19points
Buy Now
POST
Emily Chance
Emily Chance
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! I love that the mice are included

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Mother Nature

Mother Nature

TinadavinciStore Report

17points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Moth Girl (Fashion Illustration Series)

Moth Girl (Fashion Illustration Series)

TinadavinciStore Report

16points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Make A Wish Or Even A Thousand

Make A Wish Or Even A Thousand

TinadavinciStore Report

15points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Fish Net (Dedication To Hemingway)

Fish Net (Dedication To Hemingway)

TinadavinciStore Report

15points
Buy Now
POST
#12

Mermaid

Mermaid

TinadavinciStore Report

15points
Buy Now
POST
#13

Paper Cut Stylization Of Mona Lisa

Paper Cut Stylization Of Mona Lisa

TinadavinciStore Report

15points
Buy Now
POST
TheVioletDragon
TheVioletDragon
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so cool with all the shadows and everything...

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Winter In Paris

Winter In Paris

TinadavinciStore Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Twins (Fashion Illustration Series)

Twins (Fashion Illustration Series)

TinadavinciStore Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty

TinadavinciStore Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#17

Octopus Yarn

Octopus Yarn

TinadavinciStore Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#18

Dragonfly Flower

Dragonfly Flower

TinadavinciStore Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Which Flower Grows Inside Your Head?

Which Flower Grows Inside Your Head?

TinadavinciStore Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
TheVioletDragon
TheVioletDragon
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like to think a lily grows inside of mine

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Poppy Cage

Poppy Cage

TinadavinciStore Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Fiery Flower

Fiery Flower

TinadavinciStore Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#22

Lygephila Pidmanulapidvela

Lygephila Pidmanulapidvela

TinadavinciStore Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
Clandestine
Clandestine
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that painstaking fringe at the edge though

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

The Tree Of Life

The Tree Of Life

TinadavinciStore Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#24

Dragonfly Girl (Fashion Illustration Series)

Dragonfly Girl (Fashion Illustration Series)

TinadavinciStore Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#25

Blue Beard

Blue Beard

TinadavinciStore Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#26

Through The Centuries

Through The Centuries

TinadavinciStore Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#27

Phoenix

Phoenix

TinadavinciStore Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#28

Ukrainian Ironbelly Dragon

Ukrainian Ironbelly Dragon

TinadavinciStore Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
maniaxtribe
maniaxtribe
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what is this dragon exactly? never heard of such creature

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

She Sells Seashells At The Seashore

She Sells Seashells At The Seashore

TinadavinciStore Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#30

Solar Wind (Fashion Illustration Series)

Solar Wind (Fashion Illustration Series)

TinadavinciStore Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Grasses (Fashion Illustration Series)

Grasses (Fashion Illustration Series)

TinadavinciStore Report

3points
Buy Now
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!