People all around the world speak different languages, but we all cry and laugh in the same language as well as we all are connected to the elusive realm of dreams.

Like our dreams are mixing all the memories and spaces, my paper cuttings combine lots of symbols and hidden images that twine between each other and create some new perspectives. So the more you look—the more you see!

Usually, I create illustrations for different tales, folkloric and fairy ones. When I travel or start living in a new country, I always spend time on local history and folklore research. This helps me a lot with communicating and understanding people and I successfully use my art as a tool of communication.

I hope my works will resonate with you! And I will be glad to hear from you about the whimsical (or pretty real) images you find in my paper cuttings.

Sincerely, Tanya Kyianytsia

More info: Facebook | Behance | Instagram