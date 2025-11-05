ADVERTISEMENT

The breathtaking winners of the 2025 Epson International Pano Awards have just been announced — and they’re a feast for the eyes. Now in its 16th year, the competition celebrates the art of panoramic photography, showcasing some of the world’s most stunning landscapes, cityscapes, and creative visions captured in ultra-wide format. From fiery sunsets over deserts to the magical glow of the Northern Lights, this year’s entries push the boundaries of what’s possible with a camera and an artistic eye.

Italian photographer Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) won Open Photographer of the Year for his stunning panoramas Last Fireworks, Jackpot, and Mann. His work shows incredible skill and patience, giving viewers a chance to experience these landscapes in all their beauty.

More info: thepanoawards.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook