Winners And Finalists Of The 2025 Epson International Pano Awards Announced (107 Pics)
The breathtaking winners of the 2025 Epson International Pano Awards have just been announced — and they’re a feast for the eyes. Now in its 16th year, the competition celebrates the art of panoramic photography, showcasing some of the world’s most stunning landscapes, cityscapes, and creative visions captured in ultra-wide format. From fiery sunsets over deserts to the magical glow of the Northern Lights, this year’s entries push the boundaries of what’s possible with a camera and an artistic eye.
Italian photographer Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) won Open Photographer of the Year for his stunning panoramas Last Fireworks, Jackpot, and Mann. His work shows incredible skill and patience, giving viewers a chance to experience these landscapes in all their beauty.
More info: thepanoawards.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook
Open Nature/Landscape: "Smoking Skull" By Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain
Fagradalsfjall Volcano, Iceland
Italian photographer Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), who also works under the moniker AlexWides Panoramas, has spent over a decade redefining how we see the world through ultra-wide lenses. His signature style merges multiple perspectives into one seamless, immersive view, often created under extreme conditions. “As the sun went down, the sky literally exploded,” Wides said of his winning image Last Fireworks, a 360° panorama captured in the Algerian desert. “Layer after layer of clouds lit up, painting the desert with fire and gold.” From the blazing dunes of Algeria to the moonlit snows of the Dolomites, his work captures not just landscapes, but the feeling of being completely inside them.
Open Nature/Landscape: "The Whales Welcome" By Matthew Smith, Australia
The Kingdom of Tonga
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Svolvær By Night" By Yuan Li, China
Svolvær, Lofoten, Norway
Runner-up Vitaly Golovatyuk, known professionally as Panvelvet, earned first place in the Built Environment category for an abstract aerial panorama of Hong Kong. Shot manually from a drone over Victoria Peak, the image was composed of 48 separate frames stitched together and inverted, transforming the skyline into an almost otherworldly landscape. “It started as a technical experiment,” Golovatyuk explained, “but when I inverted the composite, it turned into something new — a surreal reflection of the city’s rhythm.”
Open Nature/Landscape: "Descend" By Daniel Vaughan, Australia
Cenote Maravilla, Mexico
Open Nature/Landscape: "Entstehung" By Lukas Moesch, Switzerland
Iceland
From Singapore, William Chua claimed Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year for his dramatic wildlife panorama of the great wildebeest migration in Kenya. A longtime Fujifilm ambassador, Chua has spent over two decades photographing wildlife and culture across Africa. “I’ve witnessed the migration countless times and it never ceases to amaze me,” he said. “For this image, what caught my attention was a lone wildebeest turning back amidst the frenzy. In that instant, I knew that was the shot I wanted.”
Open Nature/Landscape: "Peaceful Neighbours" By Rolf Gemperle, Switzerland
Saudi Arabia
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Tea Hills" By Florian Kriechbaumer, United Arab Emirates
Vietnam
The Amateur Photographer of the Year title went to Kevin Nyun from the United States, whose series The Altiplano Landscape, Frozen, and Remnants showcase the adventurous spirit behind his work. Nyun, who only began photographing in 2021, has already traveled across continents to chase light and weather. “Each surreal moment to me is like an escape from reality,” he said. His Bolivian highland panoramas, stitched from over 20 drone images, blend snow, desert, and altitude into vast, dreamlike scenes.
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Vertical City, Silent Peak" By Shuchuan Liu, China
Tokyo, Japan
Open Nature/Landscape: "Last Fireworks" By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy
Algeria
First-place category winner and Open competition overall winner
This year’s Pano Awards reaffirm just how boundless the panoramic format can be. From moonlit peaks and desert firestorms to abstract cityscapes and cinematic wildlife encounters, the 2025 winners have transformed vast spaces into intimate experiences. As curator David Evans put it, “Each year, the boundaries of panoramic photography are pushed further, and 2025 has proven no exception.” With entries spanning continents and perspectives, this year’s collection stands as a breathtaking reminder that even in an age of constant imagery, there are still new ways to see the world.
Open Nature/Landscape: "Lofoten Sunrise" By Stefan Liebermann, Germany
Lofoten, Norway
Open Nature/Landscape: "Cathedral Of Shadows" By Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain
Hanksville, Utah, United States
Open Nature/Landscape: "First Step" By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy
Dolomites, Italy
Open Nature/Landscape: "Quiver Tree Under The Red Flame Of Orion" By Egor Goryachev, Germany
Quiver Tree Forest, Namibia
Open Built Environment/Architecture And Open Southeast Asia: "Silk Of The Sea" By Cao Thi Ngoc Diem, Vietnam
Phu Yen, Vietnam
Open Southeast Asia: "Golden Season In Trung Khanh" By Phuc Minh Le, Vietnam
Trung Khanh, Cao Bang, Vietnam
Open Southeast Asia: "At The Bar" By Ranjan Ramchandani, Singapore
Tanzania
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "The Wave" By Luis Cajete, Spain
Arizona, USA
Second-place category winner
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Drooling" By Xuejun Long, China
Kenya
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Gannets Fight" By Arun Mohanraj, Great Britain
Shetland, Scotland
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Remnants" By Kevin Nyun, United States
Altiplano, Bolivia
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "St Michel And The Hole" By Juan Pablo Dentone, Spain
Mount Saint Michel, France
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Cinderella's Castle" By Judith Kuhn, Germany
Neuschwanstein castle, Schwangau, Ostallgäu, Bavaria, Germany
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Great Wall" By Agnes Anna Sadowski, Germany
China
Second-place category winner
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Rainbow Bay" By Siyuan Cao, USA
San Francisco Bay Area
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Northern Lights Over Reine Fishing Village" By Wei Lian, United States
Norway
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Stranded" By Andy Wong, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Open Nature/Landscape: "Unchained" By Nicolò Taborra, Italy
Dolomites
Open Nature/Landscape: "Endless" By Li Hon Mak, Hong Kong
Inner Mongolia, China
Open Southeast Asia: "Wildebeest Migration In Kenya" By William Chua
Kenya
Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year
Open Built Environment/Architecture And Open Southeast Asia: "Salt Harvesting" By Tuan Nguyen Tan, Vietnam
Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "City And Sea Of Clouds" By Benny Chan, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Red City" By Anto Camacho, Spain
Valencia
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Foggy City" By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Shanghai, China
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Dancing Fireflies" By Shirley Wung, Taiwan
Japan
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Skyscraper" By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Shanghai, China
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Firework Over Victoria Harbor" By Kwong Lung Philip Wong, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Morning Glory" By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Shanghai, China
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Twilight Mist And Silver Peaks" By Yihsun Chou, Taiwan
Switzerland
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Seattle In Fog" By David Swindler, Us
Seattle, USA
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Morning Chapel" By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Slovenia
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Neuschwanstein Castle" By Xuejun Bian, USA
Fussen, Germany
Open Nature/Landscape: "Sacred Nature" By Marina Cano, Spain
Lake Nakuru, Kenya
Second-place category winner
Open Nature/Landscape: "Jackpot" By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy
Rago National Park, Norway
Third-place category winner
Open Nature/Landscape: "Double Milky Way Arch Over Matterhorn " By Angel Fux (Angelica Fuchs), Switzerland
Gornergrat, Zermatt
Open Nature/Landscape: "Neolucanus Maximus" By Ji Yuan, China
Open Nature/Landscape: "Mann" By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy
Dolomites, Italy
Open Nature/Landscape: "Morning-Dream" By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Slovenia
Open Nature/Landscape: "Devil's Teeth" By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy
Senja, Norway
Open Nature/Landscape: "Dawn On The Glacier Peak" By Yihsun Chou, Taiwan
Switzerland
Open Nature/Landscape: "Raining Tears" By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy
Lofoten, Norway
Open Nature/Landscape: "Laguna Hedionda" By Ignacio Palacios, Australia
Laguna Hedionda, Bolivian Altiplano
Open Nature/Landscape: "Snail Kiss" By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Tai po, Hong Kong
Open Nature/Landscape: "Milky Way Double Arch In Gornergrat" By Nicolas Giroud, Switzerland
Zermatt, Switzerland
Open Nature/Landscape: "Goodbye Scandinavia" By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy
Sweden
Open Nature/Landscape: "Gold Dust" By Rolf Gemperle, Switzerland
Puna de Atacama, Argentina
Open Built Environment/Architecture And Southeast Asia: "Mystical Central Vietnam" By Alex Cao, Vietnam
Quang Ngai, Vietnam
Open Southeast Asia: "Dune II" By Atimeth Lerdkitveruj, Thailand
Namibia
Open Southeast Asia: "Pterodactyl And Aurora" By Viet Bui Xuan, Vietnam
Senja, Norway
Open Southeast Asia: "Cultivating Bougainvillea In Preparation For Tet Holiday" By Phuc Minh Le, Vietnam
Vietnam
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "The Altiplano Landscape" By Kevin Nyun, United States
Altiplano, Bolivia
First place category winner and overall Amateur winner
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Alien Throne" By Julio Castro Pardo, Spain
Valley of Dreams, New Mexico, USA
Third-place category winner
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Frozen" By Kevin Nyun, United States
Oregon, USA
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "La Palma Arch" By Juan Pablo Dentone, Spain
Isla de La Palma
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Alien Throne" By Luis Cajete, Spain
New Mexico, USA
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Whispers Of The Mountains" By Richard Li, USA
New Zealand
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Snow Field" By Xuejun Bian, USA
Banff, Canada
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Whispers Of The Mountains" By Richard Li, USA
New Zealand
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "American Dream" By Matteo Rovatti, Italy
Arches National Park, Utah, USA
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Pyramid Dunes" By Chengming Liu, United States
Death Valley National Park, USA
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Architectural Playground" By Florian Kriechbaumer, United Arab Emirates
Baku, Azerbaijan
Third-place category winner
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "City In The Clouds" By Florian Kriechbaumer, United Arab Emirates
Dubai, UAE
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Castles In The Sky" By Florian Kriechbaumer, United Arab Emirates
Dubai, UAE
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Above The Fray" By Kate Beale, United States
San Francisco, California
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "City Immerse" By Wing Yin Ng, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Merciless Ashes" By Carlos Solinis Camalich, Spain
Volcano Tajogaite, El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Sunrise In Taipei" By Didi Hsu, Taiwan
Taipei
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "The Mirror" By Anto Camacho, Spain
Valencia
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Blue Ortegal" By Luis Cajete, Spain
Cantabric Coast
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Love Locks" By Christopher Baker, USA
Cologne, Germany
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "The Museum" By Julio Castro Pardo, Spain
Louvre, Paris, France
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Teleport Tower" By Yoshihiko Wada, Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Not A Tiny Hong Kong Island" By Vitaly Golovatyuk, China
Hong Kong Island
First-place category winner and overall Open runner-up
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Ambisnaena" By Peter Li, Great Britain
Musei Vaticani, Vatican City
Second-place category winner
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Tides Of Tradition" By Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain
Hoi An, Vietnam
Third-place category winner
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Double Spiral" By Antonio Luis Martinez Cano, Spain
Vatican Museum
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Firefly Traces" By Shirley Wung, Taiwan
Japan
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Interwove Realm" By Shuchuan Liu, China
Tokyo, Japan
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Toxic" By Tom Putt, Australia
Western Australia
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Through The Whispering " By Shirley Wung, Taiwan
Japan
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Ancestral Whispers" By Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain
Hanoi, Vietnam
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Fog Invasion" By Siyuan Cao, USA
San Francisco Bay Area
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Gaudi's Eden" By Tomoaki Katsuba, Hong Kong
Spain
Open Built Environment/Architecture: "Water Reflection After Evening Rain" By Shao Lun Huang, Taiwan
Taipei, Taiwan
Open Nature/Landscape: Vvarious Flowers" By Ji Yuan, China
Patterns captured by polarized light after hydrolysis and crystallization.
Open Nature/Landscape: "Shining In The Silence" By Shirley Wung, Taiwan
Taiwan
Open Nature/Landscape: "As The Rush Comes" By Michael Andrejkow, USA
United States
Open Nature/Landscape: "Glowworm Cave" By Shang Yao-Yuan, Taiwan
Lugu, Nantou, Taiwan
Open Southeast Asia: "Night Of Glory" By Senthil Kumar Damodaran, Singapore
Singapore
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Kuntivaara, Finland" By Som Roy, India
Kuntivaara, Finland
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Boreal" By César Álvarez Osorio, Spain
Senja, Norway
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Gigi Hiu, Indonesia" By Som Roy
Gigi Hiu, Indonesia
Amateur Nature/Landscape: "Sisyphus Stone" By Luis Cajete, Spain
Cantabric Coast
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Through The Palette" By Pedro Nogales, Spain
Madrid, Spain
First-place category winner and overall Amateur runner-up
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Black Hole" By Danny Au, Hong Kong
Tokyo International Forum
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "City Light And Shadow" By Didi Hsu, Taiwan
Taipei
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "Tallest Storm" By Florian Kriechbaumer, United Arab Emirates
Dubai, UAE
Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: "The Moonrise" By Florian Kriechbaumer, United Arab Emirates
Munich, Germany